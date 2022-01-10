New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Highlights

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Trent Boult bagged five wickets as Bangladesh were rolled for 126 at stumps in reply to New Zealand’s mammoth 521 for six declared in the second Test on Monday.

The last wicket fell in the last over of the day in Christchurch as the Bangladesh innings ended inside a session and a half, and 395 in arrears.

The hosts must win the Test to square the two-match series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

After a four and a six off successive Mominul Haque deliveries, the left-hander went for another big hit but mistimed his strike at a slower delivery and holed out to square leg.

Latham spent nine hours and 12 minutes in the middle, faced 373 deliveries and hit 34 fours and two sixes to put New Zealand in a strong position.

Tom Blundell was not out 57 with Kyle Jamieson on four when Latham called time on the innings.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam took two for 79 and Ebadot Hossain took two for 143.

