New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Dunedin: Live Updates and Scorecard

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Following a disappointing campaign opener against West Indies, hosts New Zealand will look to bounce back when they face Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match no. 5 in Dunedin on Monday.

The White Ferns lost the opening match against the Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies by three runs at Mount Maunganui on March 4. But against Bangladesh, they are banking on home comfort to deliver a match-winning performance on Monday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, came unstuck against South Africa falling 32 runs short after restricting the world No.2 side to 207 all out. It marked a promising debut in the tournament for the sub-continental team, and one their captain Nigar Sultana hopes they can build on.

They have settled well into Dunedin, where they also faced the Proteas, despite the World Cup marking their first time on New Zealand soil.

Advertisement

As New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women square off against each other; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on Monday, March 7, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match.

Where can I live stream New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(w), Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer.

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana(c), Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Suraiya Azmin, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here