New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20I NZ vs BAN at Hamilton

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (t20)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Right then. We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is set to begin. The Bangladesh players are in a huddle and then, they disperse to go to their respective positions out on the field. After them, out come the New Zealand openers, Martin Guptill and debutant, Finn Allen. Some spin to start off proceedings as Nasum Ahmed has the ball in hand. Here he comes…

Both the teams are out in the middle for the National Anthems. First, it will be Bangladesh’s anthem, followed by the anthem of New Zealand.

Ottis Gibson, the Bangladesh bowling coach, says that in a new format, they have a new opportunity to do well here. Says that he has been in this position for a year and he has been working with them well and he is very pleased with the work by the boys and praises Taskin for his bowling too. Says that Mustafizur is used to bowling in the sub-continent region and hence, has not performed at his best in the ODI series. Further adds that he just tells the players to go out there and express themselves and they just look to implement their plans.

PITCH REPORT – Craig McMillan is in for the pitch report. Says that the weather is overcast and there might be some showers later in the evening. Suzie Bates has joined him too. She says that the wicket is good and batting first could be good. Craig says that there is a good covering of grass and Bates adds that the seamers will love the conditions. Bates also mentions that this surface will offer a little bit of grip later on and the spinners will be handy.

Lockie Ferguson is in for a chat! He says that he is excited to play here and says that he is looking forward to playing against Bangladesh. Says that he was watching the games when he was not playing. Feels that it is always good to have new faces in the team as they bring in a lot of energy.

Bangladesh (Playing XI) – Liton Das (WK), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed (On debut), Shoriful Islam (On debut), Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand (Playing XI) – Martin Guptill (100th T20I), Finn Allen (On debut), Devon Conway (WK), Will Young (On T20I debut), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett.

The Bangladesh captain, Mahmudullah says that they would have bowled first anyway. Mentions that the wicket is dry. States that New Zealand are playing good cricket but it is a different format and he hopes that Bangladesh can perform well here. Hopes that their batting unit clicks and chase the total down. States that Taskin Ahmed bowled well during the ODIs and some youngsters are coming in today.

Tim Southee, the New Zealand skipper, says that they will bat first. Says that the wicket looks good and they had a good ODI series and they will look to start well here. Confirms that a few first-team players are missing out and some new guys have come in and that Martin Guptill playing his 100th game here as well. Also shares that Finn Allen will be making his debut.

TOSS – All in readiness for the coin toss here. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Tim Southee. NEW ZEALAND WILL BAT FIRST!

Hello and a very warm welcome to one and all to the first T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the 3-game T20I series. We are cutting down the format now, as, in the 50-over format of the series, the Black Caps showed their dominance and steamrolled the Bangladeshis 3-0, and the hosts will be looking for something similar this time around as well. They will not have the services of Ross Taylor and Colin Munro, as the selectors have chosen a squad, keeping the ICC T20 World Cup, which is to be held later on in the year and it will be interesting to see how their team will fare, which is also without the services of several key players (rested keeping the Indian T20 League in mind). The visitors, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends in this series, after their whitewashing and they will want to start off this format of the series in the best way, i.e. with a thumping victory. Will they get that victory or will the hosts show their dominance here too? All the answers coming your with, firstly with the toss and the team news.