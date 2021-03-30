New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I NZ vs BAN at Napier

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (t20)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Pitch report – It might just be holding up a bit. The surface is quite hard and it may have some moisture with all the rain around. One half of the pitch is grass and it could be two-paced. The pitch was under cover but the good news is that it has stopped drizzling.

Ish Sodhi catches up for a quick chat! Says that it’s always nice to contribute. Mentions that it’s quite a spontaneous decision to bowl inside the Powerplay in the last match as usually, Santner bowls that time. Feels that the googly is very effective as you want to keep the ball away from the batsmen. States that the boundaries are very short square of the wicket so the length is usually going to be fuller.

New Zealand (Playing XI) – Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne (In for Lockie Ferguson), Hamish Bennett.

Bangladesh (Playing XI) – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed (In for Mustafizur Rahman).

Tim Southee, the skipper of New Zealand says that just because of the weather, it would have been better to bowl. Adds that it’s still a good wicket to bat on. Informs that Adam Milne comes in for Lockie Ferguson and it is exciting to have him back. States that everyone is excited to represent the country.

Mahmudullah, the captain of Bangladesh, says that they are bowling first because of the overcast conditions and the DLS method expected to play its part. He hopes to restrict New Zealand to a decent total. Adds that they will try to be positive and aggressive at the same time. Mentions that there were a few chances in the last match but they failed to capitalize. Informs about the one change – Mustafizur Rahman is not playing, Taskin Ahmed comes in his place.

Toss time in Napier! We are still waiting for updates from the ground. Here it comes! Both Tim Southee and Mahmudullah are in the centre. The former gives it a good toss and it comes down in favour of the latter. BANGLADESH ELECT TO FIELD!

Welcome, folks! It’s a must-win game for Bangladesh if they want to stay relevant in this series. Are they ready to put up a fight? The way they have performed thus far gives very little hope but you never know in this format. One moment of brilliance and things change for good. The Bangla Tigers would be praying for that magic to stop New Zealand’s winning juggernaut against them. Should be an exciting contest if Bangladesh’s batting comes to the party. Stay tuned for more…