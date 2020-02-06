Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Semi Final 2, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 06 February, 2020

1ST INN

New Zealand Under-19 *

87/4 (28.3)

New Zealand Under-19
v/s
Bangladesh Under-19
Bangladesh Under-19

Toss won by Bangladesh Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Challenger, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 06 February, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Stars *

155/1 (16.4)

Melbourne Stars
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to bat)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2020, Semi Final: Bangladesh Strike Early

Catch the latest scores from the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 6, 2020, 1:48 PM IST

New Zealand Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 (YOUTH ODI)

LIVE

NZ vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (YOUTH ODI)

Super League Semi Final 2, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 06 February, 2020

New Zealand Under-19

87/4

(28.3) RR 3.05

New Zealand Under-19 New Zealand Under-19 Captain
v/s
Toss won by Bangladesh Under-19 (decided to field)
Bangladesh Under-19 Bangladesh Under-19 Captain
Bangladesh Under-19

ICC U19 World Cup 2020ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-finalNew Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19new zealand vs bangladesh

