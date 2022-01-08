New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Another enthralling game of cricket awaits fans as New Zealand will be going up against Bangladesh in the last Test of the two-match series. Bangladesh caused probably the biggest upset in the Test history as they hammered the host in the first Test by eight wickets.

It was an all-around performance by the Tigers as New Zealand were outplayed in all departments. Notably, Bangladesh are the first team to beat New Zealand in New Zealand after 2017 in a Test match. With the bat, skipper Mominul Haque led the attack while Ebadot Hossain was the game changer with the ball.

The visitors will hope to continue the winning spree in the second game as well to record their first victory on Kiwi soil. New Zealand, on the other hand, need to show more character with the bat. The team clearly missed the services of their skipper, Kane Williamson, during the first Test.

When will the 2nd Test match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The match will be played from Sunday, January 09.

Where will the 2nd Test match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the 2nd Test match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

NZ vs BAN 2nd Test, New Zealand probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

NZ vs BAN 2nd Test, Bangladesh probable playing XI against New Zealand: Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

