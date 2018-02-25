New Zealand vs England, 1st ODI at Hamilton, Highlights: As It Happened

(Image: Twitter)

Should Santner have been the Man of the Match? Was Ross Taylor the right candidate? Doesn't matter as much as the win does for them. A trailer of a film is just a highlight of what is to come. On similar lines if we may think, this game could just act as starters for the main dishes, i.e., the further games to follow. The teams continue their battle for one-upmanship in the second ODI on February 28, 2018. Mount Maunganui is the venue of that game and it starts at 1400 local time (0100 GMT). Hope to catch you for that one as well. Till then, take care! Adios!

Kane Williamson, the happy winning skipper, discounts the effect of dew as most of the game had been played before it set it. Credits Taylor and Latham for their stand. Admits to the surface being slow and it being difficult to start with the bat. States feeling nice to get across the line in such a pressure game. Is happy that the guys who had been assigned roles in his side came out well. About Tim Southee staying till the end, he says that his experience helped the side. Mentions about England being a good side in this format but his side trouncing them being the most pleasing part tonight.

Eoin Morgan, the calm losing captain, reflects on the game and says that there wasn't much to choose between the sides and the end shows that. Credits the opposition for fighting back from 27-3. States that they felt they were in the game after that big breakthrough but then the total felt insufficient in the end. About his conversation with the bowlers, he asserts that they are experienced in their own way and he only had to know what they had in mind.

Ross Taylor has been adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning ton. He reckons that his stand with Latham was outstanding and feels good as the other finished it off. Admits to be lucky to get a win after the collapse in the middle. Opines that the surface was a bit two-paced. They backed themselves to chase anything about 10 an over towards the end he reveals.

England's bowlers didn't really bowl that bad. They were largely successful in keeping things under control. Perhaps, the 48th over of the innings, where Adil Rashid disappeared for 16 runs turned the tides. Before that Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes picked up a couple of wickets apiece to drive home the advantage. Tom Curran was also largely impressive, though the numbers don't do justice to his efforts. The tourists would be ruing the dropped chances that gave the batters extra lives. At this stage, it is worthy to remember that earlier, even the home side players dropped as many as 4 catches. Favours returned? Maybe. For now, here's the presentation...

But it was not to be. Mitchell Santner justified the 'all-rounder' tag by showcasing his finishing abilities with the bat. He was involved in an unbeaten 43-run stand off just 21 balls with Tim Southee that sealed the deal for them. He ensured that his returns of 54-2 with the ball earlier in the day and then his team mate Taylor's ton didn't go in vain.

The nucleus of this run chase for New Zealand HAS TO be the 178-run partnership between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. It came at a time when the side seemed down and out at 27-3. Both of them rotated strike nicely as well as found the boundaries coming in at regular intervals. The former got to a well-compiled ton while the latter got a half. But the southpaw's dismissal seemed to trigger a mini-collapse, that threatened to undo all the hard work.

What a match! What a match! As good as it can get. Although it turned out to be a wonderful thrilling contest, for large parts of the game, it seemed as if both sides are looking to lose. In the end, the hosts opened their account of wins in the series.

49.2 C Woakes to M Santner, SIX! Wallop! MITCHELL SANTNER HAS SEALED IT FOR THE HOSTS! We don't want no balls, says the man, we can get it done with the bat. Gets a full delivery in the slot and the destination of the ball is outside the Seddon Park. He clears his front leg and deposits this one way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a massive hit. KIWIS ROMP HOME BY 3 WICKETS WITH 4 BALLS TO SPARE! 287/7

49.2 C Woakes to M Santner, WIDE! Woakes is choking under pressure. Slower one outside off... WELL outside off. Santner goes for it as well but misses. Wide signaled. 281/7

49.1 C Woakes to M Santner, FOUR! Bring back that four-letter word! LUCK! Woakes delivers a yorker on point, Santner gets his bat down in time. He gets it off the inner edge through his leg and past short fine leg for a boundary. 5 in 5 needed. Is that it, though? 280/7

A mini-conference is on. It involves Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. After some discussion, they hand the ball over to the first name on this list for the last over.

48.6 Tom Curran to M Santner, Back to the full and straight delivery. Santner smashes it to long off for one. 5 singles and a boundary off this over means that 9 RUNS ARE NEEDED OF THE FINAL OVER. 276/7

48.5 Tom Curran to M Santner, FOUR! One bad ball in the over, is this the one that costs England? This is bowled full in length in line of the stumps. Santner gets down and swings wildly. Gets it off the inner half through backward square leg for a boundary. Another look showed that it was the back of the hand slower one. Also, CURRAN HAD OVERSTEPPED BUT IT IS OVERLOOKED! Hush, England have had their way with no balls tonight. 275/7

48.4 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, Full in length, hit straight to long on for one. 14 off 8 are the relevant numbers at this stage. Nasser Hussain reckons that Southee missed out going big here. 271/7

48.3 Tom Curran to M Santner, Another top delivery. A low full toss in an attempt to bowl the yorker. All Santner can do is squeeze it down to long on for one. 270/7

48.2 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, Southee looks to shuffle across before staying where he is. The English Tom bowls it full on off, the Kiwi Tom blasts it down to long on for one. 269/7

48.1 Tom Curran to M Santner, Full on the stumps, dug out over the bowler's head for one. 17 off 11 needed. 268/7

47.6 A Rashid to M Santner, Short again, pulled down to long on for one. 16 runs off the over, but only 4 off the last 4. 18 needed off the last two. Rashid is done for the night - 10-0-55-1. Though, he would rather be remembered for his 9th over. 267/7

47.5 A Rashid to Tim Southee, Tossed up outside off, punched to sweeper cover for one. 266/7

47.4 A Rashid to Tim Southee, Sensible. Floated on off, pushed back to the bowler. 265/7

47.3 A Rashid to M Santner, Quicker one on a shorter length, Santner is hurried on in his pull. Gets it through mid-wicket for one. 265/7

47.3 A Rashid to M Santner, WIDE! Pressure, pressure on Rashid and it's showing. He fires it well outside off, Mitch fails to reach it. The umpire stretches his arms. 264/7

47.2 A Rashid to M Santner, SIX! The delivery type is different but the result is the same. Rashid darts it in at over 114 kph. Santner has enough room to blast it over long on for another biggie. 12 off the first two balls already. 263/7

47.1 A Rashid to M Santner, SIX! Should Morgan have been greedy? Should Rashid have continued with this over after prising out Taylor in the previous over? All these can be answered at the end of the over. Santner sees the flighted ball and just thumps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 257/7

46.6 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, FOUR! This boundary spoils the over. It is the back of the hand slower delivery on a fuller length outside off. It was well in Southee's arc. He got his front leg out of the way and slashes it over mid off. What could have been a three-run over turns out to be a 7-run one. 34 in 18 needed. 251/7

46.5 Tom Curran to M Santner, Flicked away nicely to deep square leg for one. 247/7

46.4 Tom Curran to M Santner, Length ball outside off, punched to covers. 246/7

46.3 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. One run added to the total. 246/7

46.2 Tom Curran to M Santner, Similar shot, this time the single is taken. 245/7

46.1 Tom Curran to M Santner, This ball is cut away straight to the man at covers. 244/7

45.6 A Rashid to Tim Southee, SAFE! This is tossed up outside off, Southee lunges to block but misses. Buttler fails to collect it and the ball falls down. He gathers it and disturbs the stumps and asks the question. Southee seems to have dragged his back foot in line although he seemed to have lifted it at some point. The TV umpire cannot be conclusive enough to rule it in the fielding side's favour and hence lets Southee bat on. If Jos had taken it in the first go, there would have been another wicket down. Three runs and a wicket in this one. 244/7

Is Southee a goner? There is a stumping appeal against him referred upstairs.

Tim Southee walks in next.

45.5 A Rashid to R Taylor, OUT! Big, big wicket! Adil Rashid, take a bow! Kudos to Morgan for his inspiring captaincy to give Rashid the 46th over of the innings. The leggie doles out a flighted leg spinning ball around off, drawing Taylor down the track. Like a child craves for toffees and gets attracted towards them, Rosco comes down the track and looks to hoick across the line but misses. Buttler does the rest. The veteran walks out after playing a vital knock. To be fair to him, he didn't have enough support from the other end and hence had to have a wild slog himself, in a bid to up the ante. That has brought his downfall now. Does this shut the gates on New Zealand's hopes? 244/7

45.4 A Rashid to M Santner, Another googly around off, Mitch goes back and gets it off the top edge over the bowler's head for one. 244/6

45.3 A Rashid to R Taylor, Quicker one off the front of the hand outside off, Taylor drives it through covers for one. 243/6

45.2 A Rashid to R Taylor, Floated on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler. 242/6

45.1 A Rashid to M Santner, The googly on a shorter length, Santner goes back and slaps it over point for one. 242/6

5 overs, 44 required and guess who's into the attack. It's Adil Rashid. This is a big gamble from England.

44.6 Tom Curran to M Santner, This is hit straight to point. But Roy has an unnecessary shy at the striker's end but misses. An overthrow conceded. 241/6

44.5 Tom Curran to M Santner, SIX! What connection that is! Curran missed his attempted yorker and dishes out a full toss. Santner seems to have just timed his flick and yet the ball has enough to sail over the mid-wicket fence. This is just the second maximum of the innings, to go with one Munro hit in the second over. 240/6

44.4 Tom Curran to M Santner, Angling in on a length, Santner looks to go over mid-wicket but hits it on the man there on the bounce. 234/6

44.3 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Around off, Taylor pats it towards cover-point and gets to the other end. 234/6

44.2 Tom Curran to M Santner, Santner places this towards third man and gets to the other end. 233/6

44.1 Tom Curran to M Santner, This ball is pushed off the back foot towards covers. 232/6

43.6 Ben Stokes to M Santner, FOOTBALLER BEN STOKES MISSES! Santner taps this delivery in front of him and hares to the other end. The bowler himself goes to the ball and kicks it but misses the stumps by JUST. Taylor stretched to make it in and did. Another look showed that he would have just made it. 53 in 36 needed. 232/6

43.5 Ben Stokes to M Santner, Slower one on off, Santner checks his shot and pushes it towards covers. 231/6

43.4 Ben Stokes to M Santner, Outside off, driven to mid off. 231/6

43.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, This is worked to the on side for a single. 231/6

43.2 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, FOUR! That slipped. The dew is making it hard for the bowler. This is a waist high full toss outside off, Taylor looks to play it through covers. Gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes to the third man fence. He immediately looks at the square leg umpire but gets no signal from him. That should have been no ball for height but tonight, Stokes is left to thank his stars. 230/6

43.2 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, WIDE! Length ball sprayed down leg, Ross looks to pull but misses. 226/6

43.1 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, FOUR! Stokes won't be happy with this. He bowls it wide and the ball isn't too short. Taylor plays the cut shot for the umpteenth time tonight. Beats Roy's dive at backward point and gets himself a boundary. 60 off 41 required. 225/6

42.6 Tom Curran to M Santner, Almost! Santner looks to tap and run but almost chops it on in the process. 221/6

42.5 Tom Curran to R Taylor, This is outside off, Rosco taps it towards point and gets to the other end. 221/6

42.4 Tom Curran to R Taylor, YES IT ISSS! 18th ODI hundred for Ross Taylor, his 4th against England. He takes off his helmet and acknowledges the applause from the crowd. But his job is not finished yet. He gets a length ball outside off, stays back and cuts it past backward point for a brace. Well played. Can he see his side through? 220/6

Ross Taylor, on 99, is on strike now. Is this the ball?

42.3 Tom Curran to M Santner, On a length around off, Santner pushes it down to long on to get going. 218/6

42.2 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Taylor guides this to third man by opening the face of the bat. 99 is his score. 217/6

42.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, On a length around off, defended from the crease. 216/6

42.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, WIDE! Slower delivery down the leg side, it came in a bit after pitching. Taylor let it go based on the initial line. He would have been gutted had it made contact with the leg stick. As rules in cricket stand, this one is wided. 216/6

41.6 Ben Stokes to M Santner, On a length outside off, Santner covers his stumps and lets it go. 215/6

Mitchell Santner is in next at no.8. One slip is kept now.

41.5 Ben Stokes to de Grandhomme, OUT! Thankfully for Buttler, his mistake doesn't cost England much. Stokes bowls a slower delivery outside off, de Grandhomme gets down on a knee to blast it over covers. Only manages a thick outside edge to Buttler who does the rest. 70 off 49 more needed. 215/6

41.4 Ben Stokes to de Grandhomme, RUN OUT CHANCE! De Grandhomme gets it off his pads through square leg and immediately wants two. He decides to take on Woakes' arm from the deep. The throw is a nice one as it is on the stumps and Colin is struggling indeed. But for some reason, Buttler decides to take it in front of the stumps than behind it and fluffs the collection. A couple of leg byes result. 215/5

41.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Taylor lets it come to him and just taps it to the off side for a single that takes him to 98. 213/5

41.2 Ben Stokes to de Grandhomme, Angling in on a length, Colin helps it aerially towards fine leg for one. 212/5

41.1 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. One run added to the total. 211/5

40.6 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Full and angling in, Taylor gets a thick inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and a run is taken. 5 runs and a wicket off this one. 210/5

40.5 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Full and angling in, Taylor fails to get bat on that and the ball goes off his pads towards backward square leg. He wants two immediately. Makes it in safely as Morgan slipped while returning the throw which made it a weak one. 209/5

40.4 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Outside off, cut away towards backward point. Roy did the fielding there but slipped while doing so. Dew is present, very much. 207/5

40.3 Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, De Grandhomme is off the mark with a tuck through mid-wicket. 207/5

Big hits time? Colin de Grandhomme is the next man in.

40.2 Tom Curran to H Nicholls, OUT! One brings two, they say, and this wicket stands testimony to that. This is full and outside off, Nicholls goes for the drive and ends up slicing it in the air off the outer half. The ball goes straight to Roy at backward point, who has to bend forward and take that. The deserving candidate gets a wicket finally. 206/5

40.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Length ball around middle and leg, worked away through backward square leg for one. 206/4

The last Powerplay to get underway. A maximum of 5 fielders can be outside the inner ring.

39.6 Ben Stokes to H Nicholls, Full on off, driven back to the bowler. End of a successful over from the comeback man, Ben Stokes. 205/4

One southpaw replaces the other. Henry Nicholls strides in at number 6. A slip in place now.

39.5 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, OUT! What had to happen in the last over has happened five balls later. Ben Stokes is the man with the breakthrough. This is bowled on a length from round the wicket. Latham looks to go over mid on but fails to get the elevation. Ends up chipping it towards Root there, who takes it diving low forward. The 178-run stand comes to an end and New Zealand need 80 off 61. Lots of screams heard around. Do England believe again? 205/4

39.4 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, This is glided to third man for a single. 205/3

39.4 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, WIDE! This is a slower ball gone wrong. Slips it down the leg side, Rosco lets it be. 204/3

39.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Slower one outside off, Taylor fails to read that and fails to make contact with it. 203/3

39.2 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Full on off and middle, driven towards mid on. 203/3

39.1 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Full outside off, edged through the vacant slip cordon for one. 203/3

38.6 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, The four-letter word? Not one but two. LUCK and DROP! Yes, Bairstow has put down an offering here. Latham looks to flick this away but gets a top edge. The ball flies towards deep square leg. Jonny runs to his left but seems to be late in judging that one. In the end he had to dive to make contact with the ball and that's all. The ball fell to ground along with England's hopes. What could have been an inspirational bowling change now turns out to be insipid. A run added to the score, bring down the runs required down to 83. 202/3

38.5 Tom Curran to R Taylor, This one is clipped away towards fine leg for one. 201/3

38.4 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, Quick run to bring up NEW ZEALAND'S TWO HUNDRED. Full in length, pushed towards wide mid on. Running with the shot helped Latham get to the other end quickly. 200/3

38.3 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, Defended to the off side for nothing, Curran himself stops the ball. 199/3

38.2 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, Curran comes around the wicket for the southpaw and delivers it on a length. Latham looks to slap it through the off side but gets beaten on the inside. It goes on the bounce to Jos. 199/3

38.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Length ball angling in on the pads, nudged to fine leg for one. 199/3

Adil Rashid was all set to continue his spell and at the last moment, Morgan brings Tom Curran now. Now, he, the bowler and Chris Woakes have some chat.

37.6 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Length ball on the pads, worked away through mid on for one. 11 runs off this over, one less than what Stokes scored with the bat. 198/3

37.5 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Ben bowls it on a length outside off, Latham slaps it through covers for one. 197/3

37.4 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Now he gets to the other end by playing it to long on. 196/3

37.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, FOUR! Misdirected delivery. Length ball on the pads, Taylor gets inside the line and flicks it fine down the leg side for consecutive boundaries. 195/3

37.2 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, FOUR! BOOM! Short in length, Taylor pulls it with disdain through backward square leg for a boundary. 191/3

37.1 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Length ball outside off, Taylor plays it towards backward point. Wants a run and comes down in search of it. But seeing no response from his partner, he has to get back in a hurry, beating the wild throw at the batter's end. Doesn't seem happy with Tom here. 187/3

Ben Stokes is back on. He was bowling in good rhythm in his first spell, clocking speeds to the north of 140 kph.

36.6 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Googly around leg, Latham misses the sweep and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal is made by England to no avail. Pitched outside leg, says Hawk Eye. 187/3

36.5 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Floated on leg, Latham gets down and plays the reverse sweep straight to backward point. No sooner did he do that, than he felt a sting on the hammy. Has he done some damage here? 187/3

36.4 A Rashid to R Taylor, This one is punched off the back foot through covers for one. 187/3

36.3 A Rashid to Tom Latham, The runs required come down to double figures, 99. Latham leans forward and pushes it to long on for one. 186/3

36.2 A Rashid to Tom Latham, This one is driven straight to the cover fielder. 185/3

36.1 A Rashid to R Taylor, Tossed up on off, worked away through mid-wicket for one. 185/3

35.6 C Woakes to Tom Latham, FOUR! Wow! Throughout the over the bowler bosses it, only for the honours to be taken away by the batter at the end. This is hurled outside off, Latham puts the previous ball behind him and glides it to the vacant third man region for a boundary. 5 runs off this over. 184/3

35.5 C Woakes to Tom Latham, Remember the 4-letter word for the Kiwis tonight? Applicable even here. This is on a length slanting in, Latham looks to play across the line and gets beaten on the inside. What's more, the ball misses the stumps by a whisker. On having another look, it was seen that Woakes had bowled the cutter. 180/3

35.4 C Woakes to Tom Latham, Length ball angling in around off from round the wicket. Tom pushes it to point and shouts NOOO. 180/3

35.3 C Woakes to R Taylor, Now a run taken after playing this to sweeper cover. 180/3

35.2 C Woakes to R Taylor, Fuller in length outside off, driven to the man at covers. 179/3

35.1 C Woakes to R Taylor, In line of the stumps, defended towards mid on. 179/3

34.6 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Flatter delivery going away, Latham punches it through covers for a brace. 179/3

34.5 A Rashid to R Taylor, The arithmetic value of the partnership between Taylor and Latham has reached 150 now. The former plays the sweep shot to get a run added to the tally. 177/3

34.4 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Luck? Is that the four-letter word for the Kiwis tonight? This is floated around middle and leg, Latham looks to work it away to the on side but gets a leading edge. The ball lobs over the bowler and lands in no man's area at mid on. A run taken. 176/3

34.3 A Rashid to R Taylor, Bowled in line of the stumps, Rosco gets down and nails the sweep to deep backward square leg for three runs less than a boundary. 175/3

34.2 A Rashid to Tom Latham, This is tossed up around middle, now Latham works it through backward square leg to get to the other end. 174/3

34.1 A Rashid to R Taylor, Tossed up on leg, Taylor lunges and works it through square leg for one. 173/3

Time for the last drinks break of the game. 113 needed off 16 overs. In this T20 day and age, this is very much possible. Only wickets can provide England a chance. However, the way they are putting efforts on the field, that seems the least likely thing to happen. Taylor and Latham have cashed in on every opportunity and have seized ones where they haven't been given the chance. Perhaps with the runs needed, both can aim for personal milestones - the coveted triple figure mark. Can they?

33.6 C Woakes to R Taylor, On the pads, nudged down to fine leg for a single. 172/3

33.5 C Woakes to Tom Latham, Full outside off, driven nicely through covers for one. 171/3

33.4 C Woakes to Tom Latham, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 170/3

33.3 C Woakes to R Taylor, Length ball outside off, Ross taps it towards the keeper and quickly hares to the other end. Such has been the understanding between the duo, that there was never a moment of hesitation between them. 170/3

33.2 C Woakes to R Taylor, FOUR! Ahhh! Remember those days when we enjoyed seeing Taylor bat? That's how he is looking tonight. This is outside off, Taylor transfers his weight onto the back foot and cuts it nicely. Beats Roy at backward point and the timing on that is good enough to not let third man have any chance of cutting that off. The stand is worth 142 now. 169/3

33.1 C Woakes to Tom Latham, Short in length, cut away past backward point for one. 165/3

32.6 A Rashid to Tom Latham, This is worked away round the corner for one. 164/3

32.5 A Rashid to R Taylor, Another lousy effort from Ali at backward point. Taylor goes back and cuts it towards the same region. The fielder there dives after the ball passes him. Perhaps he is cautious of not landing awkwardly. Bairstow does the mopping up in the deep and saves a run for his side. 163/3

32.4 A Rashid to R Taylor, FOUR! Have England lost interest in this game? This is a touch short in length outside off, Taylor cuts it fiercely. Ali at backward point takes ages to dive and lets it through. The ball races away to the fence. 160/3

32.3 A Rashid to R Taylor, Served around off, defended from the crease. 156/3

32.2 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Tossed up on the pads, swept away through backward square leg for one. 156/3

32.1 A Rashid to R Taylor, Taylor pats it towards point and crosses over to the other end. 155/3

31.6 C Woakes to Tom Latham, FOUR! Latham played a lot of these when he toured India and was largely successful as well. This is on a length, not too short. He makes it short by staying back and just rolls his wrists as he pulls it all along the ground through mid-wicket for a boundary. He moves to 62. 9 runs off this over. 154/3

31.5 C Woakes to R Taylor, This one is flicked away through square leg for one. 150/3

31.4 C Woakes to R Taylor, FOUR! Authoritative shot! Short in length, Taylor nails the pull shot. Fine leg couldn't do much even after running to his left. 149/3

31.3 C Woakes to R Taylor, Angling in on a length, Taylor fails to flick it away. No appeal made this time as that clearly struck him above the knee-roll. 145/3

31.2 C Woakes to R Taylor, Fuller on off, Taylor bunts it next to the pitch on the off side. 145/3

31.1 C Woakes to R Taylor, NOT OUT! Review lost for England, wasted I would say. This is hurled on a length from outside off, the ball is angled in. Taylor misses the flick and wears it high on the pads. Woakes puts in an appeal before going to the ball that is rolling down to the on side. There is a mini-conference in the middle, involving who all, don't know and the next thing we see is a review. Don't think Woakes was too convinced as he seemed to suggest that height could be a factor. As it turns out, the Hawk Eye confirms the same. 145/3

Hello? We have a review for LBW against Taylor. Surprising, as Woakes the bowler didn't seem too convinced. Height could be a factor.

Chris Woakes is brought back on. 5-0-14-2 are his current numbers.

30.6 A Rashid to R Taylor, Taylor lets it come to him and pats it towards point before setting off to the other end. Buttler gets to the ball but cannot prevent that run. 145/3

30.5 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Quicker one this time, punched off the back foot through covers for one. 144/3

30.4 A Rashid to R Taylor, Now he gets this past covers for one. 143/3

30.3 A Rashid to R Taylor, Nicely delivered. Tossed up outside off, Taylor looks to steer it to third man but gets beaten due to the away turn on that. 142/3

30.2 A Rashid to R Taylor, This one is punched towards covers from the crease. 142/3

30.1 A Rashid to R Taylor, Served on the stumps, Taylor presents a straight bat. 142/3

29.6 Joe Root to Tom Latham, FOUR! Shot! In his previous attempt, Latham failed to clear the man at backward point. Seeing this floated ball around off, Latham gets down and nails the reverse sweep. This time beats that man to his left and gets a boundary. 143 needed in the last 20 overs now. 142/3

29.5 Joe Root to R Taylor, Taylor nudges this through square leg and gets to the other end. 138/3

29.4 Joe Root to Tom Latham, This has been worked away through mid-wicket for one. 137/3

29.3 Joe Root to Tom Latham, Tossed up around off, Tom reverse sweeps it straight to backward point. 136/3

29.2 Joe Root to R Taylor, Taylor milks it down to long on for a run. 136/3

29.2 Joe Root to R Taylor, WIDE! Tossed up but spinning down leg. Taylor fails to flick it away and gets a wide from the umpire. 135/3

29.1 Joe Root to Tom Latham, Flatter outside off, punched through covers for one. 134/3

28.6 A Rashid to R Taylor, This one is driven back towards the bowler. 5 singles in the over. 133/3

28.5 A Rashid to Tom Latham, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 133/3

28.4 A Rashid to R Taylor, Taylor gets down and plays the paddle sweep towards short fine leg for one. 132/3

28.3 A Rashid to Tom Latham, 10th ODI fifty for Tom Latham. The young man has played very well, considering the time he walked in for them. Also, the fact that he didn't have a pretty good run against Pakistan would have played on his mind. This is flighted around middle and leg, he eases it down to long on for one. 131/3

28.2 A Rashid to R Taylor, Flatter outside off, Rosco guides it towards short third man and gets to the other end. 130/3

28.1 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Floated on the stumps, Latham sweeps it aerially to deep square leg for one. 129/3

27.6 Joe Root to R Taylor, FOUR! Milestone for Taylor this time! 42nd fifty in ODIs, he has played a good solid hand here. Gets a flatter delivery outside off, Taylor hangs back and looks to cut it. Does so towards backward point, where the fielder misfields and lets it through. This also brings up the 100-run stand between the duo. 128/3

27.5 Joe Root to Tom Latham, Applause for Latham as he has reached 2000 ODI runs. He gets there with a flick shot that makes the ball roll away through mid-wicket for one. 124/3

27.4 Joe Root to R Taylor, Tossed up around off and middle, worked away through square leg for one. 123/3

27.3 Joe Root to R Taylor, Flighted up around off, driven back towards the bowler. 122/3

27.2 Joe Root to R Taylor, Flatter outside off, cut away to point for nothing. 122/3

27.2 Joe Root to R Taylor, WIDE! Similar delivery but the line is down leg. Taylor lets it be. 122/3

27.1 Joe Root to R Taylor, Floated around middle and leg, worked round the corner for nothing. 121/3

Indeed, it's time for Joe Root to have a bowl. He'd fancy himself against the southpaw, especially.

26.6 A Rashid to Tom Latham, CHANCE GONE DOWN? Sadly, yes. Another one in the game. This is floated around leg, spinning down leg. Latham looks to tickle it away but seemed to have got a thin edge to the keeper. Jos moved to his right but failed to hold on. Replays show that indeed there was an edge and the ball brushed his thigh pad before going behind. Hard on Buttler. 121/3

Joe Root is seen warming up.

26.5 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Served on the pads, Latham fails to flick this away and gets hit on the pads. 121/3

26.4 A Rashid to Tom Latham, The batsman manages only a bottom edge on that one. 121/3

26.3 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Tossed up on the pads, tucked away towards square leg for nothing. 121/3

26.2 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Flatter on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 121/3

26.1 A Rashid to R Taylor, Floated on off and middle, Taylor looks to work it to the on side. Ends up getting a leading edge towards covers for one. 121/3

25.6 M Ali to R Taylor, Outside off, flicked through square leg for a run. 120/3

25.5 M Ali to Tom Latham, Driven through mid on by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 119/3

25.4 M Ali to Tom Latham, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 118/3

25.3 M Ali to Tom Latham, Walks down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball races away but David Willey races across to his right at the fence, slides and stops some runs. Two taken. 118/3

25.2 M Ali to R Taylor, Outside off, worked behind square leg for a run. 169 more needed from 148 balls. 116/3

25.1 M Ali to Tom Latham, Full on middle and leg, flicked through mid on for a single. 115/3

24.6 A Rashid to R Taylor, Nearly done in. Rosco is down the track but is not to the pitch of the ball. Somehow adjusts and squirts the ball down to short third man. 114/3

24.5 A Rashid to R Taylor, Comes way too far down the track, misses his flick, is hit on the pads, Buttler roars for LBW but no one supports his case. Replays detect an inside edge. 114/3

24.4 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Goes back and punches it with the away turn wide of mid off for another single. 114/3

24.3 A Rashid to R Taylor, Now the flick shot, through square leg for one. 113/3

24.2 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Another paddle, this is from leg stump, past Jos Buttler in spite of him pre-meditating. Only a run to fine leg. 112/3

24.1 A Rashid to R Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor reaches out and paddles it to fine leg for a single. 111/3

23.6 M Ali to R Taylor, Full and outside off, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. Moves to 40 from 47 balls. 110/3

23.5 M Ali to R Taylor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 109/3

23.4 M Ali to R Taylor, The batsman works it down the leg side. 109/3

23.3 M Ali to R Taylor, FOUR! Super shot. Full and just outside off, Taylor gets across and paddles it through fine leg. The call is for two but he gets more than two as Ben Stokes rushing across from fine leg cannot get to the ball in time! 7000 ODI RUNS for Ross Taylor, just the third Kiwi after Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle. Fastest New Zealander to achieve this feat. 109/3

23.2 M Ali to Tom Latham, Down the leg side, flicked behind square leg for a single. 105/3

23.1 M Ali to Tom Latham, On middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 104/3

22.6 A Rashid to R Taylor, Squared up, is Taylor. The quicker one from Rashid, Rosco has no clue and is hit high on the thighs, impact being outside off and the ball lands in front of first slip. 104/3

22.5 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Full and around off, gently paddled down to fine leg for one. 104/3

22.4 A Rashid to R Taylor, Full on middle, pushed down to long on for a run. 103/3

22.3 A Rashid to R Taylor, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads. 102/3

22.2 A Rashid to Tom Latham, Wild LBW shout, not out. Pitched around leg, Latham looks to work it down the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be missing leg stump. A leg bye taken. 102/3

22.1 A Rashid to R Taylor, Outside off, chopped down to short third man for a single. 101/3

Adil Rashid introduced into the attack now.

21.6 M Ali to R Taylor, Down the leg side, flicked fine for one. 100 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND, 185 more needed from 168 balls. 100/3

21.5 M Ali to R Taylor, FOUR! Bonus for New Zealand. Moeen fires it down the leg side and Taylor gets a good enough tickle past Joe Root at short fine leg! 186 more needed from 169 balls now. Taylor moves to 32 from 38 balls with his third boundary. The stand is worth 72 from 74 balls. 99/3

21.4 M Ali to Tom Latham, A tad short, pushed in front of point for a quick run. 95/3

21.3 M Ali to Tom Latham, Outside off, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 94/3

21.2 M Ali to Tom Latham, Nice shot. Latham goes back and gently works it through square leg and runs hard to come back for the second. 94/3

21.1 M Ali to R Taylor, Full and outside off, gently worked through square leg for a single. 92/3

20.6 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, Angled down the leg side, Latham clips it towards fine leg. Adil Rashid gets there to his left but then turns 360 degrees and returns the throw, which means two runs are easily taken. 10 from that over. 91/3

20.5 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Down the leg side, Rosco misses his flick and they take a leg bye off the deflection. 89/3

20.4 Tom Curran to R Taylor, FOUR! A short ball on middle, Taylor swivels and pulls it fiercely behind square leg. The ball meets the ropes in a flash. 198 more needed from 176 balls now. The stand moves to 61 from 67 balls. 88/3

20.3 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, On middle and leg, turned towards fine leg for one. 84/3

20.2 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Outside off, dabbed down to third man for a run. 83/3

20.1 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, Short and wide outside off, would have been a wide had it been left alone but Latham goes after it and cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 82/3

Tom Curran takes over from Ben Stokes.

19.6 M Ali to Tom Latham, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 81/3

19.5 M Ali to R Taylor, On middle and leg, flicked away for a run. 80/3

19.4 M Ali to Tom Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. The batsmen have run through for a single. 79/3

19.3 M Ali to Tom Latham, LBW appeal but nothing in it. Full and outside off, Tom gets a long way across and looks to paddle but misses. He is hit on the pads and England appeal. But the umpire is calm. Morgan comes and has a word with Moeen who signals that the impact might have been outside off. They cross-check with Jos Buttler who would not have known because he was busy trying to stop the ball from going to fine leg. The review is not taken and replays show that the impact was indeed outside off. 78/3

19.2 M Ali to Tom Latham, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 78/3

19.1 M Ali to Tom Latham, Full and on middle, Latham gets down and paddles it through fine leg for a couple. 50-RUN STAND IS UP. This pair really loves each other. 78/3

18.6 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 76/3

18.5 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Landed outside off, angling away, Latham waits for the ball and then steers it to third man. A single taken. 76/3

18.4 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 75/3

18.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Looks to cut a full delivery but well, normally you should not be successful. Taylor isn't either. 74/3

18.2 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single. 74/3

18.1 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 73/3

17.6 M Ali to R Taylor, Full on middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 73/3

17.5 M Ali to Tom Latham, Down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a run. 73/3

17.4 M Ali to Tom Latham, The batsman works it down the leg side. 72/3

17.3 M Ali to R Taylor, Another sweep shot, another run for one. 72/3

17.2 M Ali to Tom Latham, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 71/3

17.1 M Ali to R Taylor, Full and around off, swept through square leg for a single. 70/3

Time for spin. Moeen Ali to bowl.

16.6 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler. 69/3

16.5 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 69/3

16.4 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a run. 68/3

16.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 67/3

16.2 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Outside off, Latham looks to push but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man. A run taken. 66/3

16.1 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single. 65/3

DRINKS BREAK...

15.6 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, A short ball now, pulled through square leg for a couple. Excellent timing on that one. 64/3

15.5 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 62/3

15.4 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 62/3

15.4 Tom Curran to R Taylor, A slower ball, Taylor misses his flick down the leg side. 61/3

15.3 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 60/3

15.2 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, Short and outside off, angling away, Latham gets across, reaches out and punches it through point for a run. Moves to 20 from 15 balls. 58/3

15.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Around off and middle, clipped through square leg for a single. The stand is now worth 30 from 34 balls. 57/3

14.6 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Full and straight, pushed back to the bowler. 56/3

14.5 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Around off, pushed towards cover. 56/3

14.4 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, FOUR! Nicely played. A short ball, around leg stump, Latham swivels and pulls it over square leg. Adil Rashid at deep backward square leg does not pick it up initially and by the time he does, the ball is already past him into the fence. 56/3

14.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Slower ball, finally Rosco manages to tap and run to the off side, cover this time, for a single. 52/3

14.2 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler who does well to bend and stop. 51/3

14.1 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Outside off, Taylor looks to drop and run the ball towards point but hits it too well and has to abort his thought. 51/3

13.6 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Full and wide outside off, RT reaches out and drives it square of cover for one. 51/3

13.5 Tom Curran to R Taylor, And again. Another slower ball, around the fuller length, around off stump and outside off, Ross looks to tap and run but cannot. 50/3

13.4 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Full and just outside off, the slower delivery, Rosco just about bails it out. 50/3

13.3 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, On middle and leg again, clipped towards fine leg for a run. 50 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND. 235 more needed from 219 balls. 50/3

13.2 Tom Curran to R Taylor, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side for a single. 49/3

13.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, FOUR! Really fast hands. Full and outside off, Taylor reaches out and drives it through point. The ball just races to the fence. The stand is worth 21 from 22 balls. 237 more needed from 221 balls now. 48/3

12.6 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 44/3

12.5 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total. 44/3

12.4 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, A short ball outside off, Rosco pulls but misses it completely. 43/3

12.3 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Around off, solidly defended. 43/3

12.2 Ben Stokes to R Taylor, On a length, outside off, Taylor lets it go. 43/3

12.1 Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Down the leg side, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 43/3

Ben Stokes time.

11.6 Tom Curran to R Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. Just 2 from Curran's first over. 42/3

11.5 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 42/3

11.4 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 42/3

11.3 Tom Curran to R Taylor, That is a full toss and Taylor has simply not picked it. The problem is the setting sun and it is going right in his eyes. Taylor somehow spots that ball at the last moment and pushes it towards mid off. 42/3

11.2 Tom Curran to Tom Latham, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 42/3

11.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Full and wide outside off, Taylor slashes hard but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Just a single. 41/3

Tom Curran is the first bowling change.

10.6 D Willey to R Taylor, Full on middle, swinging in, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 12 from that over, some tempo generated for the Kiwis. 40/3

10.5 D Willey to Tom Latham, Outside off, steered to third man for a single. 39/3

10.4 D Willey to Tom Latham, Nearly a hat-trick. Tom unfurls another lovely cover drive but Eoin Morgan now has a sweeper. Ben Stokes gets around, saves the boundary but cannot prevent the couple of runs. 38/3

10.3 D Willey to Tom Latham, FOUR! Shot! This is definitely a half volley and Latham cashes in. Comes forward confidently and drives the ball through the covers for boundaries in succession. 36/3

10.2 D Willey to Tom Latham, FOUR! GLORIOUS! What a shot. By no means is the ball a half volley but Latham gets a good stride forward, reaches out to the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers. 32/3

10.1 D Willey to Tom Latham, Full and outside off, solidly defended. 28/3

POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over, if the captain wishes.

9.6 C Woakes to R Taylor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. Only a run and a wicket from that over, Woakes has figures of 5-0-14-2. New Zealand finish Powerplay 1 on 28/3. 28/3

9.5 C Woakes to Tom Latham, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for a single. 28/3

9.4 C Woakes to Tom Latham, Outside off, left alone. 27/3

Tom Latham walks in at number 5, replacing Guptill.

9.3 C Woakes to M Guptill, OUT! Number 3 goes too! Is this ending all too quickly? Full and wide outside off, Guptill thinks that here is an opportunity. He goes hard at this one, aiming to go over the top but can only go as far as a leaping Ben Stokes at cover. Woakes has his second and England are all over New Zealand. 27/3

9.2 C Woakes to M Guptill, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 27/2

9.1 C Woakes to M Guptill, Ooooohh.... Guptill flays at this uppishly, gets it past cover and just lands it in front of mid off. 27/2

8.6 D Willey to R Taylor, Outside off, angling away, left alone. 27/2

Ross Taylor comes out to bat at number 4, replacing his captain.

8.5 D Willey to K Williamson, OUT! Is that the game for England? Kane Williamson departs for yet another cheap score and boy o boy, the visitors are firmly on top. Willey is pumped up and he is finally rewarded for his efforts. The tight lines and lengths have forced Williamson into making a mistake. He looks to play the run-down-to-third-man shot for a single. It is one of his go-to shots. He does that even in Test match cricket, that too, with a slip cordon. Not many in world cricket get the ball down to third man as much as Kane Williamson but just as with high risk comes a great reward, it also results into one's downfall if the risk does not pay off. Too big a risk for a single and Williamson has edged it into Jos Buttler's gloves. When you are not in form, not much goes for you. 27/2

8.4 D Willey to M Guptill, Full and down the leg side, Martin pushes it through the leg side for a single. 27/1

8.3 D Willey to M Guptill, Full and around middle, pushed towards mid off. 26/1

8.2 D Willey to M Guptill, Full on middle, Guptill initially thinks about going over mid on but then changes his mind and pushes the ball defensively towards that region. 26/1

8.1 D Willey to M Guptill, Outside off, played straight to point. 26/1

7.6 C Woakes to K Williamson, Walks down the track, thinks about playing at this one but then takes his bat away at the last moment. Is late and nearly ends up guiding it to the keeper. Superb comeback from Woakes after going for a boundary on the first ball. 5 dots on the trot. 26/1

7.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, Outside off, Kane comes forward and punches it straight to point. 26/1

7.4 C Woakes to K Williamson, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 26/1

7.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, On a good length, around off, solidly blocked. 26/1

7.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 26/1

7.1 C Woakes to K Williamson, FOUR! Finally gets one through the gap. Williamson has been trying and trying to get that punch through the covers and eventually succeeds. Jumps, gets on top of the bounce and punches it between covers and mid off for a boundary. 26/1

6.6 D Willey to K Williamson, Outside off, coming in, clipped through mid-wicket for one more. 22/1

6.5 D Willey to K Williamson, Shorter in length, punched straight to cover. 21/1

6.4 D Willey to K Williamson, Around off, pushed towards mid-wicket. 21/1

6.3 D Willey to M Guptill, Taps it towards third man and takes off for a run. 21/1

6.2 D Willey to M Guptill, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 20/1

6.1 D Willey to K Williamson, Outside off, on a length, Williamson gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers. The man in the ring dives and gets a hand to it, keeping the batsmen to a single. 20/1

5.6 C Woakes to M Guptill, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 19/1

5.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 19/1

5.4 C Woakes to K Williamson, On a length outside off, punched straight to cover. 18/1

5.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, Outside off, punched to the off side. 18/1

5.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/1

Here is yet another issue with the DRS. ENGLAND'S SCORE HAS BEEN REVISED TO 284, as opposed to the initial 285. Here is the reason. On the last ball of the first innings, David Willey was adjudged LBW and then when he took the review, Hot Spot detected a tiny edge and he was given not out and also awarded the run, given that the batsmen crossed. But then, according the rules, if an umpire has declared the batsman out, then no run will be awarded even if the decision is overturned. Well, not quite sure this should be the case. Somewhere, logic has to take place. Either award the runs to the batsman, or like they do in tennis, on an overturned call, replay the point. In this case, re-bowl that final ball.

5.1 C Woakes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 18/1

4.6 D Willey to M Guptill, Full and wide outside off, Martin slashes but misses. 18/1

4.5 D Willey to M Guptill, EDGED, FOUR! Nearly a chance. Full and outside off, Guptill goes hard at the drive and only gets a thick outside edge. However, it flies through the vacant slip cordon and Jos Buttler cannot reach there with a dive. A boundary to third man. 18/1

4.4 D Willey to M Guptill, Around off and middle, watchfully defended. 14/1

4.3 D Willey to M Guptill, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 14/1

4.2 D Willey to M Guptill, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 14/1

4.1 D Willey to M Guptill, Around off, played towards point. 14/1

There is a man stationed very close to the non-striker, to stop the checked drive down the ground.

3.6 C Woakes to K Williamson, This ball is driven straight to the man at mid off. 14/1

3.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, Williamson defends this one from the crease. 14/1

3.4 C Woakes to M Guptill, On a length outside off, Martin just steers it to third man for a single. 14/1

3.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, Full outside off, driven towards covers. The man there dives and keeps it down to just one. 13/1

3.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, This one is defended from the crease in a stout manner. 12/1

3.1 C Woakes to K Williamson, Outside off, Williamson looks to leave it alone, but is late in getting the bat out of the way. The ball kisses the bottom of the bat and rolls towards slip. 12/1

2.6 D Willey to M Guptill, FOUR! Shot! Just a push, just a push is all it takes for Guptill to earn him his first boundary. This is full on off, the push beats mid off to his left and the ball goes away to the fence. 12/1

2.5 D Willey to M Guptill, This is outside off, left alone by MG. 8/1

2.4 D Willey to M Guptill, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 8/1

2.3 D Willey to M Guptill, Length delivery around middle, Guptill looks to force it down the ground. Ends up getting an inside edge towards square leg for nothing. 8/1

2.2 D Willey to M Guptill, Length ball on the pads, clipped away through mid-wicket for a brace. 8/1

2.1 D Willey to M Guptill, Guptill looks to work it away off the pads, ends up getting a leading edge towards covers. 6/1

1.6 C Woakes to K Williamson, This is well outside off, Kane leaves it alone. A biggie and a wicket off this one, successful for the visitors. 6/1

1.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, Hurled on the pads, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 6/1

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is out there with the bat, replacing Munro.

1.4 C Woakes to C Munro, OUT! Early wicket for the tourists! Munro, in a bid to be over aggressive, has to depart. Woakes dishes out a delivery angling away from Munro at around good length. Colin dances down the track with an aim to convert it into a full one and trash it over the off side. All he manages is a nick to Buttler behind, who gleefully accepts it. Elation in England's camp, disappointment on Munro's face. The hosts are still 279 runs away from the target. Also, this is Woakes' 100th ODI wicket. Nice, early strike to get to the milestone. 6/1

1.3 C Woakes to C Munro, Length ball angling away, pushed towards covers. 6/0

1.2 C Woakes to C Munro, SIX! Whooosh! Intentions clear from Munro. Gets a delivery on a length on the pads, he flicks it nonchalantly over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. What a way to get off the mark. 6/0

1.1 C Woakes to C Munro, Full ball around off, driven to mid off. 0/0

Chris Woakes to take the other new ball. Three slips in place for Munro, who will take strike.

0.6 D Willey to M Guptill, Length ball on leg, Guptill fails to flick it away and wears it on the pads. A maiden to start for England, similar to their start with the bat. 0/0

0.5 D Willey to M Guptill, This one is bowled in line of the stumps, pushed defensively back towards the bowler. 0/0

0.4 D Willey to M Guptill, Guptill stays back to this one and defends it towards covers. 0/0

0.3 D Willey to M Guptill, Full in length, driven to the man at mid on. 0/0

0.2 D Willey to M Guptill, Length ball on off, defended with a straight bat. 0/0

0.1 D Willey to M Guptill, Beauty first up! Length ball landing around middle and leg, holding its line as it goes across Guptill. The batter has to play at it and he looks to do so, but misses the ball by just. It flies over the stump past the outside edge through to the keeper. 0/0

