Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Melbourne

01 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st Semi-Final: IRE VS NED

upcoming
IRE IRE
NED NED

Dubai

01 Nov, 201915:40 IST

2nd Semi-Final: PNG VS NAM

upcoming
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Dubai

01 Nov, 201921:00 IST

3rd Place Play-off: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Dubai

02 Nov, 201915:40 IST

New Zealand vs England 1st T20I Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 1, 2019, 10:41 AM IST

CONCLUDED

NZ vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (T20)

1st T20I T20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 01 November, 2019

New Zealand

153/5

(20.0) RR 7.65

New Zealand New Zealand Captain
v/s
England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
England England Captain
England

154/3

(18.3) RR 8.32

New Zealand vs England 1st T20I Highlights: As It Happened

Catch live scores and live action from the first T20I between New Zealand and England at Christchurch.

Preview: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand will be intent on exacting World Cup revenge in the T20 series that begins in Christchurch on Friday.

The Black Caps suffered the cruellest of defeats in the final of the one-day showpiece, when the scores were tied after a Super Over but England won because they had hit more boundaries.

Cricket chiefs have since scrapped the obscure tie-breaker rule but Bairstow said the New Zealanders would still be seething at the result and out to prove a point in their first meeting against England since the decider.

"What happened at Lord's is going to be quite tough for those guys, and there will be a fire in their belly and a hunger to put things right," he said.

However, New Zealand have played down talk of payback, insisting their focus is on building momentum for the T20 World Cup being held in Australia in October-November next year.

"We obviously have a lot of T20 cricket on the horizon ahead of next year's World Cup and a tough five-game series against England should be a great start to the summer," coach Gary Stead said.

Paceman Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in the five-match T20 series, with regular captain Kane Williamson sidelined by a hip injury.

It begins an intense year of T20 World Cup preparation for the Black Caps, who are ranked six in the shortest form of the game, four places below England.

They will play T20 series against England, Australia, India, the West Indies, Bangladesh and Ireland before the World Cup.

England are also using the tournament as a launching pad for their T20 World Cup preparations, resting key players in the hope of building depth in their squad.

Proven performers Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have been rested after a draining spell that included the one-day World Cup and the Ashes Test series against Australia.

Instead, the likes of Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Pat Brown, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson have been asked to step up and challenge for a place at next year's tournament.

Bairstow will also have a point to prove after being left out of the squad for the two Tests against New Zealand that will follow the T20s.

Selector Ed Smith has confirmed the England hierarchy will be watching Bairstow closely with a view to eventually returning him to the Test arena.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.

Christchurchfirst t20iLive Cricket Scorelive scorenew zealand vs england

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

SL v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NED v IRE
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NAM v PNG
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019

TBC v TBC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more