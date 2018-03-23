New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 3 in Auckland, Highlights: As it Happened

Auckland: England's James Anderson successfully appeals the lbw wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson for 102 during their first cricket test in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday. (Image: AP/PTI)

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

England can count themselves lucky as they got away with another day but this is something that will be hurting the hosts. They are in pole position but the rain gods aren't showing mercy on them. They'll hope for a better tomorrow in terms of weather conditions. Also, the forecast on Day 4 looks a bit better than today but still fingers crossed. There will be an early start at 1330 local time (0030 GMT), weather permitting, of course. Before we leave you can catch some action from the on going South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test. Until next time, goodbye and cheers!

If you think getting stood up on a date is the most painful feeling ever, then you have not waited for rain to go away during a cricket match. Nothing much to talk about the day as only 17 BALLS were bowled. Henry Nicholls got to his sixth half century and that remained the only talking point. The highlight then today was once again the rain as it just didn't relent and made us wait for a really long time before the inevitable happened.

1843 local (0543 GMT) Update - Has God answered your prayers? That depends if you are an England fan or a Kiwi. The news we have is that the ground is still wet and no further play will be possible on Day 3. STUMPS!

1745 local (0445 GMT) Update - Good news, folks! The covers are off, the sun is out in all its glory, and the players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. Stuart Broad is marking his run-up... Ahhh...I wish we could hear this from some of the officials... Jokes apart, the rain refuses to relent as it is coming down even harder now.

1700 local (0400 GMT) Update - Yaaaawn! Another hour has passed by but the rain hasn't. Continue with whatever you are doing as the waiting game goes on and on and on and....

1600 local (0300 GMT) Update - The Tea break has been done but there is still nothing much to report regarding the resumption. Let's keep our fingers crossed and be hopeful to get in some cricket soon.

1500 local time (0200 GMT) Update - The covers were off and there was supposed to be an inspection in next 15 minutes but as I type, the rain has once again started to pour. It's going to be that kind of a day. Meanwhile, the umpires have called for early Tea. Be with us for further updates.

1420 local time (0120 GMT) Update - The rain has eased off a bit but the covers are still in place as they predict that it might come down anytime. The umpires and the groundsmen are out in the middle with their umbrellas and are having a look at the ground conditions...

There it is. The rains continue to love Auckland and give us, cricket fans, a reason to hate them. There were dark clouds towards the west, but who expected that it will take just 17 balls for them to start spitting. The players then walk back to the dressing room and will wait anxiously for the rain to go away. For now the covers are on. Stay tuned for further updates.

94.6 J Anderson to Nicholls, Just as I was saying NZ are playing with caution, they go for a suicidal run. Nicholls taps this ball towards mid-wicket and tries to pick up a quick run. Woakes, the fielder there, collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end. He misses, but had he hit, Watling was a goner who was late to take off. 233/4

94.5 J Anderson to Nicholls, Henry defends this from from his crease. 232/4

94.4 J Anderson to Nicholls, Outside off, Nicholls lets that one through. 232/4

94.3 J Anderson to Nicholls, Fifty for Nicholls! His sixth in Test cricket and he has played well or should I say long to get here? He has been batting since Thursday night. Full on the pads of Henry who flicks it away through mid-wicket and comes back for the second. 232/4

94.2 J Anderson to Nicholls, Outside off, Nicholls shoulders arms to it as Anderson gets some away movement on this. 230/4

94.1 J Anderson to Nicholls, Steams in from round the wicket, serves it around off and Henry leaves it alone. 230/4

James Anderson is brought on to bowl under overcast conditions, replacing Ali.

93.6 S Broad to Watling, Watling has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 230/4

93.5 S Broad to Watling, Length outside off, Watling doesn't fiddle with it. 230/4

And there's the first sign of it. It has started to drizzle...

93.4 S Broad to Watling, Cautious play from the hosts as they do not want to lose a wicket before rain stops play. This one is bowled outside off, Watling leaves it alone. 230/4

93.3 S Broad to Watling, Length on the stumps, Watling gets behind the ball and defends it. 230/4

93.2 S Broad to Watling, Outside off again, Watling lets the keeper collect this. 230/4

93.1 S Broad to Watling, Length outside off, Watling shoulders arms to this one. 230/4

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

92.6 M Ali to Nicholls, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 230/4

92.5 M Ali to Nicholls, Outside off, Nicholls lets that go through. 230/4

92.4 M Ali to Nicholls, Flat around off, Henry is solid in his defense. 230/4

92.3 M Ali to Watling, Full again around off, Watling paddle sweeps this delicately towards fine leg for the first run of the day. 230/4

92.2 M Ali to Watling, Starts by bowling a fuller one in line of the stumps, Watling blocks. 229/4

We are all set for the action to resume. The players and umpires have made their way out to the middle. But tell you what, the dark clouds have gathered overhead and the conditions that looked promising at the start don't look the same now. All we can hope is that it doesn't intervene. Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling are at the crease. Moeen Ali to finish his pending over. Let's play...

Want to know something you don't know? It is bright in Auckland and the rain has stayed away. I hope this is the answer you were looking out for. Anyways, on a brighter note we welcome you to Day 3 of our coverage between New Zealand and England. Due to the loss of time yesterday we have an early start today and will keep doing so for the rest of the days. On the status of the match, the hosts have taken a lead of 171 runs where Henry Nicholls is stranded on 49. Let's hope the weather stays put for the rest of the day so that we get some exciting cricket our way.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

Rain, inclement weather, dark clouds, covers, hope... These were the words largely used on Day 2. More of such things cannot be ruled out for tomorrow as the forecast seems to be worse. Due to the time lost today, play on the upcoming three days will start half an hour early. So, see you tomorrow at 1330 local time (0030 GMT). Meanwhile, the Test between South Africa and Australia is at an interesting stage. Also, today, the second side qualifying for the 2019 World Cup would be clear. So switch over to catch those. Take care, buhbye!

We had just 23.1 overs of play possible, in which New Zealand swelled their lead to seemingly-humongous 171. They still have 6 wickets in hand to add more. Kane Williamson got to a triple figure today for the 18th time in Test cricket. He showed the way to counter whatever was thrown at him by the men with the cherry. His fall was the only success for England that came in the day. Henry Nicholls is well set for piling up more runs in the middle. He along with his skipper, kept the bowlers at bay for about 83 runs and 220 balls.

So! Today, we played the waiting game. Then some hide and seek with rain, besides covering and uncovering the surface. We could somehow squeeze in some cricket amidst this. Eventually, the weather prevailed and it is STUMPS, DAY 2!

2040 local time (0740 GMT) update - There's no rain for a while now. We're hearing that had the outfield been covered, play could have resumed at this point. But since it isn't dry enough, there's going to be another inspection in 20 minutes. Arghhh.... Frustration for a cricket enthusiast. Alas, the game isn't as simple as stopping only while the rain lasts. Yes, the players' safety is of utmost importance and hence such precautions are the right way forward. So for now, let's wait for further updates. Remember, we can go on till 2200 local time (0900 GMT).

1900 local time (0600 GMT) update - We're back, but not with something that'll please you all. The covers were off after the rain eased out a while ago but now it's RAINING AGAIN. The visuals that we have also show too many dark clouds' presence. The commentators on air reckon that it is not too thunderous but they don't sound positive about a quick resumption. Although some of the English players are on the ground, seeing them in action seems distant as of now. The waiting game continues...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

1820 local time (0520 GMT) update - A tweet from the Kiwis' twitter handle clears the future course of action. It seems that Dinner has been taken now. There is an inspection scheduled to take place at 1850 local time and they are hopeful of starting at 1900, when the break ends. The positive news amidst this is that RAIN HAS STOPPED and COVERS HAVE COME OFF! Voila!

1800 local time (0500 GMT) update - More delay! Nothing new to bring to you. We are hearing that the intensity of the rain has reduced though we are yet to hear anything official about the same. We'll get back when we have something more to add.

Since then, BJ Watling has looked assured with Henry Nicholls in the middle, who is looking good for more runs. The southpaw is one short of a 6th Test fifty and would look to add more misery on the visiting team. The hosts' lead over the tourists at this stage is 29 shy of the double ton mark. That's all we have for now. Will catch you soon with some more updates as and when we get them.

Let's have a small recollection of the events that took place between the last interval and this one. We could have just under an hour of play since the Tea break. To put things into perspective, even in the first session we could only have 10 overs bowled. In the passage that ensued, Kane Williamson was snaffled up by the tourists, finally. He was trapped LBW and consumed a review before walking back.

1650 local time (0350) update - Uh oh! Bad news! The drizzle arrives, forcing the players to depart from the middle. Quickly, the covers are brought on and the track is already hidden. Although I can sound cliched and say that we hope for resumption soon, the visibility could also come into picture and let me tell you, it has gone pretty dark out there. This leads my colleague, Jazzy, to quip that it has the looks of the last session of a general Test match. We should be prepared of such start-stop proceedings.

92.1 M Ali to Watling, Slower through the air outside off, Watling goes back and pats it towards covers. 229/4

Moeen Ali to have a bowl now. He hasn't impressed much with the ball in recent times. With 'English conditions' around, can he start weaving his magic now? Meanwhile, ferocious dark clouds are hovering above the ground. This seems to be an alarming sign as the groundsmen get ready to rush in the middle on the first call.

91.6 S Broad to Nicholls, Broad comes round the wicket now and bowls it full on the stumps. Turned away to mid on for nothing. 229/4

91.5 S Broad to Watling, This one is flicked away through square leg for a single. 229/4

91.4 S Broad to Watling, Length ball on the stumps, blocked from the crease. 228/4

91.3 S Broad to Watling, Watling minds his business and doesn't play at this delivery that is well outside off. 228/4

91.2 S Broad to Watling, Vicious movement! This length ball nips in greatly after pitching outside off. Watling cannot do much about that and the ball goes off his thigh pads towards slips. 228/4

91.1 S Broad to Watling, Hurled outside off, on a fuller length. Watling chooses to not play that one. 228/4

Stuart Broad to have another go with the ball. Three slips and a gully in place. Interesting field for Watling.

90.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Fuller in length, on the stumps. Henry lunges and defends it. 228/4

90.5 C Woakes to Nicholls, This is hurled well outside off again. Easy job for Nicholls of not poking his bat at that. 228/4

90.4 C Woakes to Nicholls, Another one outside off, left alone. 228/4

90.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, This is too wide to evoke a shot from Nicholls. 228/4

90.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, The balance maintained by Nicholls whenever he has played a shot off the back foot in this innings is noteworthy. He gets on the back foot and nicely pushes this one through point and runs two after that. Nice batting. 228/4

90.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, From round the wicket, Woakes lands it just outside off. Nicholls points his bat skywards and lets it be. 226/4

89.6 J Anderson to H Nicholls, This ball is pushed towards mid on to retain strike. 226/4

89.5 J Anderson to Nicholls, Another one outside off, Henry lets it be. 225/4

89.4 J Anderson to Nicholls, Full and angling away, Nicholls leaves it alone. 225/4

89.3 J Anderson to Watling, This one is on the pads, hit to the man at deep backward square leg for one. 225/4

89.2 J Anderson to Watling, FOUR! Watling is finding his feet here. Gets a length ball and the desired width outside off. He hangs back and slaps it through point for a boundary. 224/4

89.1 J Anderson to Nicholls, On the pads, worked away to the on side for a single. 220/4

88.6 C Woakes to Watling, This length ball is defended from the crease. 9 runs off this over. 219/4

88.5 C Woakes to Watling, FOUR! Streaky but effective! On a length outside off, Watling stands tall and hangs his bat out at that. The outside edge of the bat is taken and the ball races away to the fence through the gap between the slip cordon and gully. 219/4

88.4 C Woakes to BJ Watling, FOUR! Elegant stroke. Such shots have to get the right value and this one does. Full delivery outside off, moves in a touch. It meets the bat right in the middle and races away through covers. The position that Watling was in as he played that was just too good. Broad hares after it from mid off, slides and almost saves a run for his side. As it so happens in these cases, the on-field umpire wanted the replays to confirm. On those, it is seen that Broad was in contact with the ropes and the ball at the same time and hence a boundary is given. 215/4

88.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, Short in length, pulled away through square leg for a single. 211/4

88.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, This is full and wide outside off, HN lets it be. 210/4

88.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, This one moves in after landing, going past Henry's bat and hitting him high on the pads. Again, Woakes goes up in appeal but to no avail. They don't have a review to take, England. 210/4

87.6 J Anderson to Watling, Again this one is too wide to make the batsman play. 210/4

87.5 J Anderson to Watling, Outside off, left alone. 210/4

87.4 J Anderson to Watling, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 210/4

87.3 J Anderson to Watling, Length ball angling in, Watling fails to get it away and gets hit on the thigh pads. A stifled appeal but not much response from the umpire. 210/4

87.2 J Anderson to Watling, Another one outside off, Watling leaves it alone. 210/4

87.1 J Anderson to Watling, Harmless ball well outside off, Watling lets it be. 210/4

86.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Again, Nicholls lets this delivery outside off go unharmed. 210/4

86.5 C Woakes to Nicholls, This is hurled outside off, left alone. 210/4

86.4 C Woakes to H Nicholls, Full on off, driven towards mid off. 210/4

86.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, Fuller length on a straighter line, pushed towards mid on. 210/4

86.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full around off and middle, blocked solidly. 210/4

86.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, Wow! That swung back in a long way after pitching. Nicholls looks to let it go but gets hit high on the front pad. The ball goes to Root at second slip on the bounce, who has a shy at the batter's end but misses. So much happened, not a single appeal made. 210/4

85.6 J Anderson to Nicholls, Short length delivery, pulled away to deep square leg for a single. After the stroke, some pleasantries exchanged between Anderson and Nicholls. 210/4

85.5 J Anderson to Nicholls, On a length around middle and leg, Henry defends it off the inner half to the on side. 209/4

85.4 J Anderson to Nicholls, Full and outside off, left alone. 209/4

85.3 J Anderson to Watling, Full and angling in, Watling flicks it through mid-wicket for three runs to get going. 209/4

85.2 J Anderson to Watling, Hurled in line of the stumps, defended by Watling from the crease. 206/4

85.1 J Anderson to Watling, Anderson bowls this full outside off, Watling doesn't bother playing at that. 206/4

84.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Nicholls can leave these deliveries all day long. Nevertheless, a maiden for Woakes. 206/4

84.5 C Woakes to Nicholls, Another one outside off, left alone. 206/4

84.4 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full and down the leg side Nicholls fails to make contact in his attempted flick. 206/4

84.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, This delivery is kept out from the crease with a straight bat. 206/4

84.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, Short in length, pulled to square leg. 206/4

84.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, Hurled outside off, Nicholls lets that go. 206/4

BJ Watling walks in at number 6. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes is also brought back for a bowl.

83.6 J Anderson to Williamson, OUT! Williamson gone, review gone as well! Anderson and the new ball, seldom has this pair failed to impress. He lands it on a length outside off, it curves in after pitching. The movement inwards is a significant one and hence, the well-set Williamson fails to counter that. He misses the defence and the ball strikes him flush on the front pad. The dreaded finger is raised immediately. After a chat with his partner, Kane decides to take it upstairs. It is seen that after striking the front pad, the ball hits his gloves. Counts for nothing as the Hawk Eye returns three reds. The 83-run stand is broken with New Zealand 148 runs ahead. The Kiwi skipper walks back after a wonderful knock. 206/4

Is this the wicket? Is it the one that England want and have got? Kane Williamson is adjudged LBW but he has a chat with his partner and opts for the DRS.

83.5 J Anderson to H Nicholls, Risky run! Nicholls pushes this one towards covers and takes off for a single. Ali there, collects and has a shy at the stumps at the bowler's end but misses. It would have been curtains for Henry if it would have hit. 206/3

83.4 J Anderson to Nicholls, What a ball! It lands around leg, perhaps outside that, and then nips away ever so slightly. Makes the batter stand tall to defend before it beats the outside edge of the bat. 205/3

83.3 J Anderson to Nicholls, Length ball angling away, Henry covers his stumps and lets it go. 205/3

83.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Kane goes back to this one and pushes it towards point. Takes one run after that. 205/3

83.1 J Anderson to Nicholls, Good batting isn't only about the drives and the cuts. It also involves some smart running. Here, Nicholls lets the ball come to him and pats it towards cover-point. Knows he hasn't hit it hard and calls his partner through for a single and they complete it as well. 204/3

82.6 S Broad to Williamson, Straight batted defense again. This one is around off, pushed defensively back towards the bowler. 203/3

82.5 S Broad to Williamson, Broad drags his length a bit back on this one. Kane stays back and just guides it towards gully after letting the ball come to him. 203/3

82.4 S Broad to Williamson, Full on off, Williamson prods and defends it back. 203/3

82.3 S Broad to Williamson, Sprayed down the leg side, Kane fails to flick it away. 203/3

82.2 S Broad to Nicholls, Fuller on middle and leg, flicked away nicely. Beats the diving mid-wicket fielder with ease. However, the ball again slows down near the ropes and three runs are completed before it is returned. 203/3

82.1 S Broad to Nicholls, Nice-looking stroke. Full delivery slanting across Nicholls, he takes a stride out and pushes it through covers. Owing to the rain, the outfield has become a bit sluggish. As a result, just a couple results. 200/3

81.6 J Anderson to Williamson, Another one on a length, Kane bunts it. 198/3

81.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Bowled on a length, Kane blocks it back towards the bowler. 198/3

81.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Full and wide outside off, Williamson just lets it be. 198/3

81.3 J Anderson to Williamson, This time, Williamson stays in the crease, lets the ball come to him and dead-bats it. 198/3

81.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Outside off, left alone by Kane. 198/3

81.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Full around middle and leg, flicked to mid-wicket. 198/3

80.6 S Broad to Williamson, On the pads, nudged through square leg for one to get going in this session. 198/3

80.5 S Broad to Williamson, Length ball angling in, Williamson misses and gets rapped on the thigh pad. There's no appeal made, perhaps looking at the height of impact there. Hawk Eye shows that it would have gone over the stumps. 197/3

80.4 S Broad to Williamson, Another one outside off, Williamson covers his stumps and lets that go. 197/3

80.3 S Broad to Williamson, Shorter length but down the leg side. Williamson looks to take some easy runs by pulling it. Fails to do so and Bairstow dives to his left and gathers that. 197/3

80.2 S Broad to Williamson, Another one well outside off, Kane doesn't play at that one and lets it be. 197/3

80.1 S Broad to Williamson, Fuller and outside off, Williamson lunges and lets it go through. 197/3

Stuart Broad will run in from the other end. Remember, the second new ball is available now and TAKEN!

79.6 J Anderson to Nicholls, This is full outside off, Nicholls withdraws his bat and shoulders arms. 197/3

79.5 J Anderson to Nicholls, Another one on a fullish length around off and middle. HN stands tall and bunts it. 197/3

79.4 J Anderson to Nicholls, On a length outside off, pushed towards point. 197/3

79.3 J Anderson to Nicholls, Hurled on the stumps, defended off the front foot with a straight bat. 197/3

79.2 J Anderson to Nicholls, Another one on a length, Henry defends it from the crease. 197/3

79.1 J Anderson to Nicholls, Jimmy starts from round the stumps and lands it on a fuller length around off. Nicholls defends it to the off side for nothing. 197/3

To begin the session, James Anderson has the ball in hand. Henry Nicholls takes strike, while Kane Williamson waits at the other end. After this over, the second new ball will be available, too. The session timings have been revised. Second session will be from 1550 to 1820 while the third session will be from 1900 to 2130 local time.

The inclement weather has relented and we have conditions good enough for players to step out on the field. However, let me tell you, it isn't too bright in the middle. David Lloyd reckons on air that these are English conditions. Does this mean that the tourists would find it easier? Well, only the action will reveal that.

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

Kane Williamson has already got to his ton and is amidst an unbeaten 74-run stand with the southpaw. They lead is stretched to 139 already and if the hosts bat the entire day, in all likelihood they'll bat England out of the game. The rain had its say in the first session and the forecast isn't promising for the rest of the day. Start-stop kind of day beckons. Join us back for the next session, weather permitting...

It's been all Kiwis this morning. They have continued from where they left off last night. The overnight pair of Williamson and Nicholls has done well to see off the session under heavily overcast conditions. 10 overs were what we managed to get in where we saw the English bowlers bowling disciplined lines and lengths.

1530 Local time update - We get the news that TEA has been taken early. If there is no further intervention the play is set to resume at 1550 local. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

1515 Local time update - Good news! The rain has eased off and the big cover is peeled too. The New Zealand official twitter handle has just shared this. Let's hope for a quick resumption...

1440 Local time - And there they come, groundsmen with covers. Umbrellas go up in the stands while the players are asked to leave the field. We are in for a delay, folks. Let me tell you, it's going to be the norm for the day as more of it is predicted for later as well...

78.6 C Overton to Williamson, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. That's third maiden in a row for Craig Overton. 197/3

78.5 C Overton to Williamson, Bangs in a short one outside off, Kane drops his wrists and ducks. 197/3

The groundsmen are ready with the covers. Seems like it has started to pour now. It has gone really dark. And yes, the angry looking-sound from the heavens could be heard. Not good...

78.4 C Overton to Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 197/3

78.3 C Overton to Williamson, Pitches it up on off, driven straight to the man at mid off. 197/3

78.2 C Overton to Williamson, Veering in on the pads, tucked into the mid-wicket region. 197/3

78.1 C Overton to Williamson, Fullish on off, bunted back to Overton. 197/3

77.6 J Anderson to H Nicholls, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off. 197/3

77.5 J Anderson to Williamson, 18th Test ton for Kane Williamson! And this is a special one as he records for the most no. of tons in Tests for a Kiwi player! Laudable effort, isn't it? The crowd is up on its feet as Kane sinks it all by looking upwards. He gets to the milestone by playing his favorite shot. A dab with an angled bat. It goes on the bounce towards the gully who fails to stop it cleanly and parries it towards Stokes at point. Ben tries to have a shy at the bowler's end but fails to collect the ball. 197/3

77.4 J Anderson to Nicholls, Shortish length delivery on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket to bring Williamson on strike. 196/3

77.3 J Anderson to Nicholls, Much better from Jimmy! Angles it away on a length outside off, Nicholls doesn't go after it. 195/3

77.2 J Anderson to Nicholls, FOUR! Loosener from Anderson! Another one on a shorter length this time on leg, Nicholls lifts his leg up and nails the pull towards fine leg. 195/3

77.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Anderson is pulled away but just for a single! He digs in a short one, Williamson is up for the task as he pulls it towards deep backward square leg. He is just one short of a ton now. 191/3

James Anderson into the attack for the first time. England's best vs New Zealand's best at the moment.

76.6 C Overton to Nicholls, Back-to-back maidens for Overton! Hurls it across the southpaw who makes a fifth leave in the over. 190/3

76.5 C Overton to Nicholls, Finally he plays. On the stumps, HN leans ahead to work it towards mid on. 190/3

76.4 C Overton to Nicholls, That's four on the trot for Henry! This one is shaping away from a fuller length on off, left alone. 190/3

76.3 C Overton to Nicholls, Angling away on a fuller length, shaping further away, nothing doing. 190/3

76.2 C Overton to Nicholls, Similar delivery and Nicholls is once again happy to keep Bairstow busy behind the stumps. 190/3

76.1 C Overton to Nicholls, Good length delivery, angling away on off, Nicholls shows good patience as he makes a watchful leave. 190/3

75.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Woakes smartly changes the pace and delivers it on a length on middle, Henry seems to be foxed by it a bit but manages to pull it along the ground through backward square leg to retain strike. 190/3

75.5 C Woakes to Nicholls, Fuller in length on off, Henry takes a stride forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 189/3

75.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Nicely clipped off the pads to get to the other end. 189/3

75.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Woakes keeps it on a length outside off, worked towards mid on. 188/3

75.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, Digs in a short ball on leg, Nicholls unfurls a controlled pull shot towards fine leg to bring his skipper back on strike. 188/3

75.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, Shortish in length and on middle and leg, flicked towards the man at mid-wicket. 187/3

74.6 C Overton to Williamson, A maiden to begin with for Overton! Pitches it up on off, Kane nicely pats it towards cover. 187/3

74.5 C Overton to Williamson, Good length delivery on middle and off, worked towards mid on off the back foot. 187/3

74.4 C Overton to Williamson, Fullish in length on off, stroked but not off the middle to the cover fielder. 187/3

74.3 C Overton to Williamson, On a length and outside off, easy leave for the Kiwi skipper. 187/3

74.2 C Overton to Williamson, Good length outside off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 187/3

74.1 C Overton to Williamson, Starts off from over the wicket and hurls it on a length and angles it in on middle, Kane walks across and tucks it towards mid-wicket. Immediately shouts 'Wait on'. 187/3

First change of the day as Craig Overton comes on to bowl.

73.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Short of a good length outside off, Nicholls gets on top of the bounce and steers it neatly behind point. Won't get a boundary as Stokes from that position chases it down. They take two. 187/3

73.5 C Woakes to H Nicholls, Very full on off, the southpaw goes hard at it but ends up hitting it straight to the short cover fielder. 185/3

73.4 C Woakes to Nicholls, Good from Woakes! Continues to bowl it in the channel of uncertainty, Nicholls is happy to lunge forward and offer a water-tight defense. 185/3

73.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, Sprays a touch wider outside off, brings it back in, Henry has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 185/3

73.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, Fuller again and this one keeps coming in, Nicholls plants his front foot across before lifting his bat to make a leave. Close! 185/3

73.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, Fuller and angling in from wide of the crease, Henry is solid in defense. 185/3

72.6 S Broad to Williamson, Marginally fuller on middle and off, worked towards mid on. 185/3

72.5 S Broad to Williamson, Back of a length on middle and off, a tentative push into the cover region. 185/3

72.4 S Broad to Williamson, Beaten all ends up! Lovely from Broad! He drops it on a length around off, Kane plays for the initial line but the ball leaves him alone. Whizzes past the outside edge. Ooohsss and aaahsss follow from the cordon. 185/3

72.3 S Broad to Williamson, Moves on to 97 with a nice clip through square leg for a brace. Good running! 185/3

72.2 S Broad to Williamson, Stays back to a length ball and stabs it out in front of the cover fielder. 183/3

72.1 S Broad to Williamson, FOUR! Ahhh... Delightful from Kane! Broad overcooks it on middle and off, Williamson brings his bat down in time and just presents a straight bat. Gets it off the meat past the non-striker and mid on fielder had no chance to stop that one. Superb! 183/3

71.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Coming back in from outside off, Henry covers the line before making a leave. 179/3

71.5 C Woakes to Nicholls, Fuller on off, HN drives it towards Ali at mid off. 179/3

71.4 C Woakes to Nicholls, Drags his length back on middle and off, Nicholls walks across to pull but the length isn't an ideal one to get going. Keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 179/3

71.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, Back of a length outside off, moving further away this time the batter is happy to let it pass. 179/3

71.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, There you go! Nicholls nearly falls in the trap! That seems to be the plan for him. Fuller ball, tempting Henry to go after it who obliges. Looks to drill one through covers sans any feet movement. The ball shapes away a bit to beat the outside edge by not much. 179/3

71.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, On a fuller length outside off, the line is not threatening which allows the southpaw to make an assured leave. 179/3

70.6 S Broad to Williamson, Back of a length outside off, punched firmly but finds mid off. 179/3

70.5 S Broad to Nicholls, A shout for an LBW! On a length and around leg, it skids a bit off the deck and pings Henry on the pads who fails to put bat on ball. The ball goes off the pads towards gully and the batsmen cross for a leg bye. Broad keeps appealing but umpire Bruce Oxenford shakes his head. Pitching outside leg! 179/3

70.4 S Broad to Nicholls, Good length delivery on middle and leg, shown tight defense. 178/3

70.3 S Broad to Nicholls, Pitches it right up there, curls back in just a touch, Henry wrists it off the inner half towards mid-wicket for nothing. 178/3

70.2 S Broad to Nicholls, Another one relatively fuller on middle and leg, Nicholls bunts it back to Stuart. 178/3

70.1 S Broad to Nicholls, Broad is lucky to get away with that one! Fuller and swinging down leg, Nicholls fails to put bat on ball. 178/3

Stuart Broad to have a go from the other end. Strong breeze is blowing across the stadium. It's heavily overcast...

69.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Comes back in from a fuller length outside off, Williamson hangs back in defense. Tidy stuff from Woakes. 178/3

69.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Comes from over the wicket to the right-hander, fuller on off, Kane defends it down solidly. 178/3

69.4 C Woakes to Nicholls, Stays back to a length ball and works it off the inner half towards square leg for a quick single. 178/3

69.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, Another one on a back of a length outside off, blocked gently. 177/3

69.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, First runs of the day! Woakes goes fuller and angles it into the pads, Nicholls walks across and clips it past the man at mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 177/3

69.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, Woakes comes from around the wicket and drops it on a back of a length on middle and off, Henry stands back and shows full face of the bat. 175/3

It's time to get underway. The overnight pair of Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls is out along with the players and the umpires. Chris Woakes will steam in first up. Two slips and a gully in place...

Michael Atherton interviews James Anderson who has a glum look on his face. He is really disappointed with their performance yesterday and says that they are desperate to come back in the game. Continues to call it really disappointing on their part and all they can do is work hard. Further says their preparations have been good but finds it hard to fathom what happened last morning. Informs there isn't enough in the surface to generate swing but says it does in the last session when the lights are on.

Pitch Report - Mark Richardson inspecting the pitch tells us that the weather is good at the moment as it is not raining but thunderstorms are predicted for the day. Informs the pitch was under cover for a really long time and hence the surface is really cold. Adds there is a lot of moisture in it and if the sun is out, he is sure that it will have some juice for the pacers.

Tom Latham and his captain strung an 84-run stand which took their side into the lead before the southpaw departed. Ross Taylor couldn't add much to the total but it was Henry Nicholls who offered good resistance to Kane as the duo then managed to see off the remainder of the day. The Kiwis lead by 117 at the moment and with their skipper inching closer to a ton and the batsmen to follow next, it wouldn't be wrong to predict that they will run away with the show. Do England have it in them to pull things back? Stick with us as the live action is about to kickoff.

New Zealand are well and truly on top. After a dream spell from a certain Trent Boult last morning, the hosts managed to dismantle the English batting line-up in the blink of an eye. Having bundled out for a scanty 58, England needed wickets and that too in heaps to stand a chance. They did get one in the name of Jeet Raval but skipper Kane Williamson arrived to the fore to keep the opposition at bay.

... Day 2, Session 1 ...

Earlier, New Zealand bowlers ran through England's batting to skittle out the hosts for a almost-nothing 58. Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared the spoils and that left Williamson not needing to look at anybody else for a spell. The left-arm seamer impressed one and all with a 6-fer, thereby registering his best bowling figures in an innings in Tests. That meant that the hosts have a stronghold on the game, being ahead by 117 runs. Will the home-side-dominance continue even tomorrow? Please be with us at 1400 local time (0100 GMT) to find out. Meanwhile, you can have a look at the action from the World Cup Qualifiers and also the Protea-Australian Test match. Till the next time, ta-ta!

England's bowlers toiled hard without much success. Often, when you don't have a big score to play with, early wickets hold the key and motivate the bowlers. Stuart Broad succeeded in getting the outside edge of Jeet Raval early, only to see it spilled by his skipper. Post that, there weren't much chances that came across. In the last session, Latham and Ross Taylor's dismissals triggered interests but a collapse was not to be.

New Zealand. Wow! What a day they've had. Kane Williamson, the skipper, has led from the front and is looking good for a triple figure mark. He stitched stands over fifty with Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. The one with the latter is still undefeated. Looking at the way his skipper has batted, Latham would rue missing getting a significant score. That was evident from his reaction after he got dismissed.

Craig Cummins is with Mike Hesson for a chat. The New Zealand coach says that they were happy to bowl first after winning the toss. Reckons that his bowlers found their lines and lengths pretty early and reaped rewards for those efforts. States that it was always going to be difficult batting against the new ball. Concedes that they are looking to bat a couple of sessions and then take it from there. All in all, he is happy with how the things have panned out as of now.

68.6 C Overton to Williamson, Williamson sees off the final delivery of this day. He keeps this length ball from the crease to the off side for nothing. He goes back unbeaten on 91. That's the end of Day 1 of this Test series. 175/3

68.5 C Overton to Williamson, On a length outside off, punched towards covers. Nicholls wanted a run but had to be sent back. 175/3

68.4 C Overton to Nicholls, On the pads, flicked through square leg for one. 175/3

68.3 C Overton to Nicholls, 50-run partnership between Nicholls and Williamson. This has been a useful association for the hosts. He lets this one come to him and guides it through the slip cordon for a brace. 174/3

68.2 C Overton to Nicholls, FOUR! Gorgeous stroke in the dying moments of the day. This is pitched up outside off, Nicholls gets his front foot forward and pushes it past mid off for a boundary. The lead is now is 114, while the stand is 49. 172/3

68.1 C Overton to Nicholls, Nicholls stays on the back foot and punches it towards covers. 168/3

Last over of the day coming up. Craig Overton to deliver that one. Nothing less than a wicket would please Joe Root. A couple of slips in place apart from a short leg.

67.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Straight ball on a length outside off, Williamson watches the ball sail into the keeper's mitts. 168/3

67.5 C Woakes to Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane withdraws his bat and lets it go. 168/3

67.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Punched off the back foot towards point for nothing. 168/3

67.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Williamson keeps it out watchfully from the crease. 168/3

67.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, This is worked away through backward square leg for a single. 168/3

Neil Wagner is seen padded up. He could be in next, if a wicket falls, in the role of a nightwatchman. Perhaps in that case, BJ Watling may not walk in at 6.

67.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full outside off, left alone. 167/3

66.6 C Overton to Nicholls, On the pads on a length, worked away through backward square leg to retain strike. 167/3

66.5 C Overton to Nicholls, This delivery is defended from the crease with a straight bat. 166/3

66.4 C Overton to Nicholls, Back of a length delivery, Henry lets it go. 166/3

66.3 C Overton to Nicholls, Length ball down the leg, Nicholls lets it go to the keeper. 166/3

66.2 C Overton to Williamson, Angling in on a length, helped away to fine leg for one. 166/3

66.1 C Overton to Williamson, Slower delivery on a fuller length on off and middle. Williamson lets it come on the bat and blocks it. 165/3

65.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full outside off, driven to covers. 165/3

65.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Hurled on the pads, worked away through backward square leg for one. 165/3

65.4 C Woakes to Williamson, This ball is defended off the back foot towards covers. 164/3

65.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson covers his stumps and lets the ball pass to the keeper. He still is 11 short of a ton. 164/3

65.2 C Woakes to Williamson, This one is worked away off the pads for nothing. 164/3

65.1 C Woakes to Williamson, From wide of the crease, he bowls it full on off. Kane pushes it back down the ground. 164/3

64.6 C Overton to Nicholls, On a length, Henry defends it from the crease to short leg. 164/3

64.5 C Overton to Nicholls, Another bouncer on the stumps, Nicholls sinks low for the keeper to do the rest. 164/3

64.4 C Overton to Nicholls, Banged short on the stumps, Henry ducks to let it go. 164/3

64.3 C Overton to Nicholls, Short in length, pulled away through square leg. Stokes gets to his left in the deep and saves a couple. 164/3

64.2 C Overton to Williamson, Once again Kane whips it to fine leg for one. 162/3

64.1 C Overton to Williamson, Full outside off, driven to covers. 161/3

63.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Hands on head moment for Woakes. He lets out a full delivery, Nicholls looks to blast it through the off side. The ball moves in a touch and goes through to the keeper. Almost similar to the way Moeen Ali was out. 161/3

63.5 C Woakes to Nicholls, Hurled outside off on a length, left alone by HN. 161/3

63.4 C Woakes to Nicholls, On a length outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 161/3

63.3 C Woakes to Nicholls, This is blocked to the off side for nothing. 161/3

63.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full and outside off, left alone. 161/3

63.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Length ball angling in, Williamson gets off strike but nudging it to fine leg for one. 161/3

62.6 C Overton to Williamson, Worked away through square leg for a single. 160/3

62.5 C Overton to Williamson, Williamson stays in the crease and blocks this one. 159/3

62.4 C Overton to Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 159/3

62.3 C Overton to Williamson, Full on the pads, Kane fails to flick it and wears it low on the pads. A stifled appeal is turned down. 159/3

62.2 C Overton to Williamson, This is full in length, gets it off the outer half towards slips. 159/3

62.1 C Overton to Williamson, Full and angling in, Williamson lets it come in and blocks it towards point. 159/3

Meanwhile, Craig Overton has been handed the ball now.

We are now getting into the extra half hour. 7 overs are left in the day.

61.6 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full on off, hit back to the bowler. 159/3

61.5 C Woakes to Nicholls, Straight and full well outside off, Nicholls minds his own business and lets it pass to the keeper. 159/3

61.4 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full and outside off, Nicholls just lets it go to the keeper. 159/3

61.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Angling in on a length, Kane works it away with the angle to fine leg for one. He moves to 86, while the stand is worth 36. 159/3

61.2 C Woakes to Nicholls, NEW ZEALAND'S LEAD TOUCHES 100! Nicholls works this length ball towards wide mid on and gets to the other end. 158/3

61.1 C Woakes to Nicholls, Full and outside off, Nicholls doesn't bother putting bat to that. 157/3

Chris Woakes comes back for another burst. Can he prise out a scalp here? The Kiwi lead is 99 now.

60.6 M Ali to Nicholls, This one is pushed towards backward point for a quick run. The man there was a bit deep and hence that allowed the batters to cross. 157/3

60.5 M Ali to Nicholls, Turn! Nicely floated outside off, Nicholls lets it be. But the ball lands and spins away. 156/3

60.4 M Ali to Williamson, A touch shorter, Kane goes back and punches it through covers for one. 156/3

60.3 M Ali to Williamson, Flighted delivery, hit to the man at silly mid on. 155/3

60.2 M Ali to Williamson, Flatter on the stumps, defended from the crease. 155/3

60.1 M Ali to Williamson, Floated outside off, pushed defensively towards mid off. 155/3

59.6 S Broad to Williamson, On a back of a length, Williamson gets on his toes and plays it square on the off side for one. The lead is three shy of reaching three figures. 155/3

59.5 S Broad to Nicholls, Full again, Nicholls gets it off the inner half towards mid on for a quick single. 154/3

59.4 S Broad to Nicholls, Full on off, driven straight back to the bowler. Stuart does well to collect it on the followthrough. 153/3

59.3 S Broad to Nicholls, Broad comes round the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Nicholls stands tall and pushes it towards covers. 153/3

59.2 S Broad to Williamson, This delivery is pushed towards covers for a single. 153/3

59.1 S Broad to Williamson, Bowled full outside off, Kane has a feel for that. The ball moves away just a touch and he gets beaten on the outside. Seems to be a sound as the ball passes the blade but as it turns out, the bat just hits the back pad at that time. 152/3

58.6 M Ali to Nicholls, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 152/3

58.5 M Ali to H Nicholls, Floated on a fuller length, driven towards covers. 152/3

58.4 M Ali to Nicholls, Flatter and quicker outside off, Nicholls goes back and looks to cut. It is the skidder and hence he ends up chopping it off the bottom half to the off side. 152/3

58.3 M Ali to Nicholls, Served on the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 152/3

58.2 M Ali to Nicholls, This one is paddle swept through short fine leg for a couple. 152/3

58.1 M Ali to Nicholls, Floated around off, Nicholls gets forward and blocks. 150/3

57.6 S Broad to Williamson, Williamson lets the ball come to him before blocking it. Thinking the ball to be rolling on the stumps, he pokes his bat at it and pushes it towards the slip cordon. 150/3

57.5 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, Kane drives it towards mid off. Thinks of taking a single before deciding against it. 150/3

57.4 S Broad to Williamson, This ball is driven straight towards mid on. 150/3

57.3 S Broad to Williamson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 150/3

57.2 S Broad to Williamson, Banged short on the stumps, Williamson lets it pass. 150/3

57.1 S Broad to K Williamson, Full on the stumps, driven towards mid on for nothing. 150/3

56.6 M Ali to Williamson, Shortish in length again, Kane goes back and pushes it through covers for one. Brings up 150 for the Kiwis. The lead is 8 short of reaching 100. 150/3

56.5 M Ali to Williamson, The first dot in the over after 4 singles. Williamson goes back and punches it towards cover-point. A diving effort by the point fielder after getting to his right prevents a run. 149/3

56.4 M Ali to Nicholls, Some more air given to this one around off, Henry gets down and sweeps it to fine leg. One more run added to the total. 149/3

56.3 M Ali to K Williamson, Slower through the air outside off, Williamson comes ahead and glides it towards backward point for another run. Moves to 81. 148/3

56.2 M Ali to Nicholls, Flatter on the pads, Nicholls goes back and works it past short leg for one. 147/3

56.1 M Ali to Williamson, Tossed up outside off, Williamson lunges and pushes it through covers for a single. 146/3

Spin time. Moeen Ali is back into the attack now. Hasn't had a good time so far. Can he change it?

55.6 S Broad to Nicholls, This ball is defended from the crease. 145/3

55.5 S Broad to Nicholls, Fortunate. On a length just around off, Nicholls goes back to defend. Ends up getting an inside edge. The ball goes through his legs and strikes the back leg before rolling to the leg side. 145/3

55.4 S Broad to Nicholls, Bowled across on a length, left alone by HN. 145/3

55.3 S Broad to Nicholls, This delivery is kept out towards mid on. 145/3

55.2 S Broad to Williamson, On the pads, clipped through square leg for one. 145/3

55.1 S Broad to Williamson, Hurled on a length outside off, pushed defensively back towards the bowler. 144/3

54.6 C Overton to Nicholls, Another one outside off, left alone. 144/3

54.5 C Overton to Nicholls, Short in length, going away. Nicholls doesn't bother playing at that. 144/3

54.4 C Overton to Williamson, This is a shot of a man in control. Gets slightly forward to this one and meets the ball with the full straight face of the bat. Drives this through covers and some excellent running gets Williamson three. He moves to 78 now, as the lead increases to 86. 144/3

54.3 C Overton to H Nicholls, This delivery is on a shorter length. Nicholls goes back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 141/3

54.2 C Overton to Nicholls, Slanted away on a length, Henry shuffles across and withdraws his bat to let it go. 140/3

54.1 C Overton to Nicholls, This is outside off, Nicholls covers his stumps and lets the ball go to the keeper. 140/3

53.6 S Broad to Williamson, Fuller outside off, Kane has a lunge and leaves it without playing. 140/3

53.5 S Broad to Williamson, Outside off, left alone. 140/3

53.4 S Broad to Nicholls, A touch fuller, Nicholls misses the flick and gets it off his pads to the on side. The batters steal a leg bye, even as Bairstow gets to the ball and has a mime of a throw at the bowler's end. 140/3

53.3 S Broad to Nicholls, Delivered on a length on middle and leg, hit towards mid on. 139/3

53.2 S Broad to Nicholls, This is slanted across the southpaw, Henry shoulders arms to that one. 139/3

53.1 S Broad to Williamson, Lovely whip. On a length outside off, Kane moves across and whips it off his hips through square leg for one. The lead moves to 81. 139/3

Stuart Broad back for another spell.

52.6 C Overton to Nicholls, On a length angling away, Nicholls hangs on the back foot and has a feel for that. Fortunately for him, he doesn't edge that. 138/3

52.5 C Overton to Williamson, Length ball outside off, punched towards cover-point for a single. 138/3

52.4 C Overton to Williamson, Full on middle and leg, driven to mid on for nothing. 137/3

52.3 C Overton to Williamson, This one is defended from the crease towards mid off. 137/3

52.2 C Overton to Williamson, FOUR! Tripe! After a good delivery, this one is a bonus for the batter. Hurled on a length on the pads, Williamson looks to flick. But the ball goes off his thigh pad and rolls to the fine leg fence. Leg byes signaled. 137/3

52.1 C Overton to Williamson, Good bouncer. Overton bends his back and lands it outside off. Williamson looks to pull it but then, finding it a bit too high for his liking, withdraws from it. 133/3

51.6 J Anderson to Nicholls, Around middle and leg, defended to the on side for nothing. 133/3

51.5 J Anderson to Nicholls, Hurled across Nicholls, he lifts his blade to let it pass. 133/3

51.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Short in length, Williamson pulls it nicely through backward square leg for one. 133/3

51.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Fuller in length, clipped to mid-wicket. 132/3

51.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Length ball again, this time Kane has to hop to block. 132/3

51.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Well played Williamson. Seeing the length of this one, he looks to duck. But he does well to have his eyes on the ball. The ball doesn't climb much and he does well to keep it down with his gloves. 132/3

50.6 C Overton to H Nicholls, Another soft edge, it goes on the bounce towards gully. A maiden from Overton. 132/3

50.5 C Overton to Nicholls, Fuller on the stumps, defended from the crease. 132/3

50.4 C Overton to Nicholls, Henry stands tall and blocks this one nicely. 132/3

50.3 C Overton to H Nicholls, This time the ball goes off the outside edge towards the slip cordon on the bounce. 132/3

50.2 C Overton to Nicholls, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 132/3

50.1 C Overton to Nicholls, On a length going across, Nicholls lets it go. 132/3

49.6 J Anderson to Williamson, WILLIAMSON STAYS, REVIEWS LOST! This never looked threatening, to be honest. Jimmy lands it on a length outside off, it goes on with the angle. Williamson wants to leave it alone and hence shoulders arms but the ball strikes him high on the pads. The players appeal and get a shake of head in response. After some thought, DRS is taken by England. The impact wouldn't have mattered if the ball would have hit the stumps as the batsman wasn't offering a shot. But the Hawk Eye shows the ball to be missing the stumps and hence the second review also goes down the drain for England. 132/3

Another review time! An LBW appeal against Kane Williamson is taken upstairs by England. They'd have their fingers crossed and wish they don't lost this as well.

49.5 J Anderson to K Williamson, FOUR! Streaky yet effective. This one is bowled fuller outside off, Williamson looks to defend. The ball goes off the outer half and goes through the gap between gully and the slip cordon for a boundary. 132/3

49.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Again, in line of the stumps, Williamson blocks this nicely. 128/3

49.3 J Anderson to Williamson, This delivery is defended solidly from the crease. 128/3

49.2 J Anderson to Williamson, This is bowled outside off, Kane just lets it be. 128/3

49.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Bowled on a length around middle and off, defended with a straight bat back towards the bowler. 128/3

The final drinks break has been taken by the players. England will be the happier side in this session after sending back two in-form players. For New Zealand, their skipper is still in the middle and his presence out there will give the rest a needed confidence.

48.6 C Overton to Nicholls, Outside off, Nicholls shoulders arms to it. 128/3

48.5 C Overton to Nicholls, Pitched up in line of the stumps, Henry hits it back to the bowler. 128/3

48.4 C Overton to H Nicholls, FOUR! Short ball around off, Henry pulls this through mid-wicket for a boundary. 128/3

48.3 Overton to Nicholls, Nicholls has been struck high on the pads, a half-hearted appeal from the players but the umpire stays put. 124/3

48.2 C Overton to Nicholls, Outside off, left alone. 124/3

48.1 C Overton to Nicholls, Wide down the leg side, No trouble at all for the batsman as he still goes for the flick. 124/3

Craig Overton is back.

47.6 J Anderson to Williamson, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 124/3

47.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Bouncer! Kane does well to evade it. 124/3

47.4 Anderson to Nicholls, Back of a length ball, Henry flicks it around the corner for one. 124/3

47.3 J Anderson to Nicholls, Around that fourth stump line, Nicholls lets it go. 123/3

Henry Nicholls is the next man in.

47.2 J Anderson to R Taylor, OUT! The change of ball has done the trick for England. After hitting a couple of boundaries in the previous over he tries pulling this. Anderson bangs this short outside off, Taylor reaches for it and doesn't time it well. The ball goes high and towards mid-wicket where Chris Woakes takes another catch with a jump. Anderson gets his second. 123/3

47.1 J Anderson to Taylor, Length on middle, Taylor hits it towards mid on. 123/2

The ball is now being inspected. England are having a problem with it once again. The umpire is having a look at it as the fourth umpire comes running in with a new set of balls. They have given them a replacement.

46.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Down the leg, Taylor works it on its way for a single. 123/2

46.5 C Woakes to Taylor, FOUR! Elegantly done! So pleasing to the eye. Overpitched on the stumps, Taylor drives it wide of the bowler along the ground for another boundary. 122/2

46.4 C Woakes to Taylor, FOUR! Well in control this time. Outside off, Taylor cuts it past backward point as the ball rolls to the fence. 118/2

46.4 C Woakes to R Taylor, Five Wides! Too high for any keeper to collect that. Woakes bangs this short and Taylor ducks under it. Bairstow jumps high but the ball evades him and races away to the boundary. 114/2

46.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Williamson punches this on the on side and quickly picks up a quick run. 109/2

46.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Williamson hangs back and blocks it. 108/2

46.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Length down the leg, Williamson flicks it with a wristy shot to the fielder at square leg. 108/2

45.6 J Anderson to Taylor, In line of the stumps, Taylor hits it to mid on. 108/2

45.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Flicks this squarer on the leg and will get one for it. 108/2

45.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 107/2

45.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Full on the pads of Williamson who flicks it to the fielder at square leg. 107/2

45.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Full on the stumps, Williamson hits it back to the bowler. 107/2

45.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Pitched up, Williamson drives this to mid off. 107/2

44.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Similar shot and gets beaten again. Around off, Taylor looks to cut this close to his body and misses again. 107/2

44.5 C Woakes to Taylor, Outside off, Taylor goes flashing hard but is beaten. 107/2

44.4 C Woakes to Williamson, On leg, Williamson flicks this towards square leg for a single. 107/2

44.3 C Woakes to Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 106/2

44.2 C Woakes to Taylor, Pushed to the cover region by Taylor. One run added to the total. 106/2

44.1 C Woakes to Taylor, Back of a length ball on the pads, Taylor gets hit high on the knee roll. The bowler starts to appeal and then withdraws after the umpire shows no interest. 105/2

43.6 J Anderson to Taylor, On the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for one. 105/2

43.5 J Anderson to Taylor, Full and moving away a touch, Taylor looks to drive it but gets it off the leading edge past mid off for a couple. 104/2

43.4 J Anderson to Taylor, Fuller on off, defended back towards the bowler. 102/2

43.3 J Anderson to Taylor, This is bowled outside off, left alone. 102/2

43.2 J Anderson to Williamson, This is a different sort of run in with the umpire! Chris Woakes does it. This ball by Anderson is full on the pads, Williamson flicks it through backward square leg. Chris is stationed at square leg and as he looks to go to his right to get to the ball, he bumps into umpire Bruce Oxenford at square leg. The single is taken eventually and Woakes and the umpire share some smiles. 102/2

43.1 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length around off, Williamson hangs back and guides it towards point. 101/2

James Anderson is brought back into the attack.

42.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Length around off, Taylor pushes this towards covers. 101/2

42.5 C Woakes to Taylor, Full on the stumps, Taylor defends it from the crease. 101/2

42.4 C Woakes to Taylor, Gets behind the ball this time and blocks. 101/2

42.3 C Woakes to Taylor, Beaten again! Around off, Taylor looks to fiddle with it and gets beaten once more. 101/2

42.2 C Woakes to Taylor, Outside off, Taylor plays and misses. 101/2

42.1 Woakes to Taylor, NOT OUT! Kane Williamson survives. The TV umpire doesn't have enough evidence to give that out. Pitched up ball, Taylor drives this back handsomely. Woakes gets low and stretches his right hand out. Williamson comes walking down as the ball is bowled. The ball then goes to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Woakes is not fully sure but the players from the slip cordon go up in unison. The umpire then takes it upstairs. On seeing the replays, we see that Kane is casual to not get back in his crease but even after couple of zoom ins, the TV umpire cannot find the ball touching the hand of Woakes. Hence, he rules it in favor of the hosts, which does not please the tourists. 101/2

Is Williamson a goner? England think so. A run out appeal has been referred upstairs. The ball has hit the fingertips of Woakes and gone to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Is this the game-changer?

41.6 S Broad to Taylor, Drifting on the pads of Ross who flicks it towards square leg for a single. 101/2

41.5 S Broad to Taylor, Around off, Taylor goes for the flicks but gets an inside edge onto his pads and dies onto the ground. 100/2

41.4 S Broad to Taylor, Taylor drives this to mid off. 100/2

41.3 S Broad to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Williamson goes back and tucks it towards deep square leg for a run. With that comes the 100 for New Zealand and the lead is now 42. 100/2

41.2 S Broad to Williamson, Short ball down the leg, Williamson gets low and allows the ball through. 99/2

41.1 S Broad to Williamson, Length around off, Kane opens the bat face and gives it to third slip on the bounce. 99/2

40.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Defended off the back foot from within the crease. 99/2

40.5 C Woakes to Taylor, In line of the stumps, Ross blocks it with a straight bat. 99/2

40.4 C Woakes to R Taylor, FOUR! First boundary for Ross. Outside off, Taylor hangs back and cuts it past backward point for a boundary. He likes it in that area and has played it very well. 99/2

40.3 C Woakes to Taylor, Effort ball from Woakes, Ross ducks under it to let the ball through. 95/2

40.2 C Woakes to Taylor, Full on leg, Taylor whips this away through mid-wicket. A brace results. 95/2

40.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length on leg, Kane tucks it around the corner for one. 93/2

39.6 S Broad to Taylor, Full on middle and leg, RT hits it to mid on. 92/2

39.5 S Broad to Taylor, Slightly full around off, Taylor plays this along the turf for the mid off fielder to collect. 92/2

39.4 S Broad to Taylor, Taylor shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 92/2

39.3 S Broad to Taylor, Drags his length back, Taylor ducks in time to let Bairstow collect it. 92/2

39.2 S Broad to Taylor, Length ball on the stumps, Ross flicks this to the square leg fielder. 92/2

39.1 S Broad to R Taylor, Pitched up, Taylor plays this towards mid on. 92/2

38.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Full outside off, left alone. 92/2

38.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Around off, Kane pushes this towards mid off. 92/2

38.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Williamson has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 92/2

38.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length again, Williamson has been struck on his thigh pad. 92/2

38.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane lets it go. 92/2

38.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Kane rocks back and taps it in front of him. 92/2

Chris Woakes will bowl from the other end.

37.6 S Broad to Taylor, Taylor gets behind the ball and pushes it on the off side. 92/2

Ross Taylor strides in next to bat.

37.5 S Broad to Latham, OUT! A wicket for England in the very first over after Dinner! The English muffins have helped England get the better of Latham. 400 Test wickets for Stuart Broad and he is all pumped up. Bowls this full on middle, Latham tries flicking this through mid-wicket but hits it uppishly a little square to the man in a catching position there. Chris Woakes, the fielder, takes a regulation catch with no fuss. Latham was disappointed with himself as soon as he played that shot. A big wicket for England as the 84-run stand was looking very promising. New Zealand are 34 ahead. 92/2

37.4 S Broad to Williamson, Kane is continuing from where he left. Pitched up and Kane drives it through covers. It won't go all the way but enough for them to come back for the third. 92/1

37.3 S Broad to Latham, Drifts one into Latham's pads, he misses his flick, the balls hits his pads and rolls towards square leg as they steal a leg bye. 89/1

37.2 S Broad to Latham, Outside off, Latham chooses to leave it alone. 88/1

37.1 S Broad to Latham, Starts off by bowling one at a back of a length, Latham rocks back and taps it in front of him. 88/1

The players are done with their dinner and come out once more. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham will look to continue to pile on the runs while Stuart Broad will bowl the first over of this session. Three slips and a gully in place.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

It will be interesting to see what their plans are post dinner. The reason being that lights will be on and Anderson and Broad might just get the ball to talk. They will look to get these two out as quickly as possible and then run through the New Zealand menu. An interesting session awaits us. Join us then.

Post drinks, Williamson and Latham didn't allow Moeen Ali to settle down and hit him for few runs. The duo then became more confident and it stroked its way to a fifty-run partnership which ensured that they get a lead, which now stands at 30. Skipper, Kane Williamson made a watchful half-century and is looking good for more. England didn't bowl that bad but just couldn't get more than a wicket.

What a session it has been for the hosts! They are slowly and steadily moving ahead in this first day's play. After being dropped early in his innings, Raval didn't haunt England as he fell to Anderson for just 3. The hosts then played with caution post that and were happy to see what the pitch has to offer. They didn't try and go after every ball outside off and were more than satisfied to play textbook Test cricket.

36.6 C Overton to Williamson, On a length on the pads, worked away round the corner for nothing. With that, it's time for players to have SUPPER! 88/1

36.5 C Overton to Williamson, Overton bends his back and bangs it short on the stumps, Williamson watches it and crouches low to let it pass. 88/1

36.4 C Overton to Williamson, FOUR! Impeccable. Such shots in the spot make you realize that batting is an art as much as it is a skill. This is pitched right up to the batsman, Williamson just push-drives it down the ground. Mid off puts a futile dive to his right and a boundary results. The lead is now worth 30. 88/1

36.3 C Overton to Williamson, Full and angling in around middle and leg, Kane is too good to miss out. He flicks it through mid-wicket and before deep square leg gets around to mop it up, a couple is taken. 84/1

36.2 C Overton to Williamson, Full on off, driven back to the bowler. 82/1

England have taken the ball yet again to the umpire. This time the rings aren't used to check it.

36.1 C Overton to Latham, On a length around off, Latham pushes it towards cover-point for a single. 82/1

A longish discussion ensues between Overton and Root. A short leg in place now.

35.6 M Ali to Williamson, Flatter on the stumps, KW gets behind it and blocks. 81/1

35.5 M Ali to Williamson, Around off, lunged and blocked. 81/1

35.4 M Ali to Williamson, Once again Kane comes down the track but this time just bunts it. 81/1

35.3 M Ali to Williamson, Williamson gets down the track to this one, somehow pushes this one through covers. Gets a brace as a result. 81/1

35.2 M Ali to Williamson, This one is defended off the front foot with a prod. 79/1

35.1 M Ali to Williamson, Floated outside off, it spins in a touch. Kane goes back and slaps it towards point. 79/1

34.6 C Overton to Williamson, On the pads, nudged away to fine leg for one. 79/1

34.5 C Overton to Williamson, This ball is defended off the back foot towards the bowler. 78/1

34.4 C Overton to Williamson, FOUR! 27th Test fifty for Kane Williamson! Not the best way to get there but he'll take it nonetheless. This is full around off, Williamson looks to push it down the ground. But the ball takes the outside edge and flies past second slip. Wasn't too far from the man. It then goes away to the fence behind. This is a really good hand from the skipper, leading from the front. New Zealand's lead at this juncture is 20, while the partnership is worth 70. 78/1

34.3 C Overton to Williamson, Full and angling in, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 74/1

34.2 C Overton to Williamson, This one is pushed towards covers from the crease. 74/1

34.1 C Overton to Williamson, Delivered on a length outside off, Kane goes back and glides it towards point. 74/1

33.6 M Ali to Latham, Tom goes back to this one and finds the cover fielder with the push. 74/1

33.5 M Ali to Latham, Quicker outside off, pushed towards covers. 74/1

33.4 M Ali to Latham, Flighted ball on the stumps, defended by coming down the track. 74/1

33.3 M Ali to Williamson, Now Williamson gets forward and wrists it towards mid on for a single. The stand moves to 66. 74/1

33.2 M Ali to Latham, Latham turns this one towards wide mid on for a single. 73/1

33.1 M Ali to Latham, Tossed up around off, defended with a lunge. 72/1

32.6 C Overton to Williamson, FOUR! Williamson is going from strength to strength. This is on a back of a length outside off, Williamson hops a touch and slaps it past backward point for a boundary. He is 5 shy of his personal fifty, even as New Zealand are 14 ahead now. 72/1

32.5 C Overton to Tom Latham, Short in length, pulled away through square leg for one. 68/1

Issue with the ball. England have taken it to the umpire. He checks it with the help of the 8-shaped gauge and deems it fit to continue.

32.4 C Overton to Latham, Punched off the back foot towards the man at covers. 67/1

32.3 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, defended off the back foot. 67/1

32.2 C Overton to Latham, Outside off on a fuller length, Latham doesn't bother playing at that. 67/1

32.1 C Overton to Latham, Hurled on a length, punched off the back foot towards covers. 67/1

Another spell for Craig Overton now.

31.6 M Ali to Williamson, Slower through the air, defended off the front foot by KW. 67/1

31.5 M Ali to Williamson, Served on the stumps, blocked from the crease. 67/1

31.4 M Ali to Williamson, Floated on the stumps, defended with a prod. 67/1

31.3 M Ali to Latham, Flatter on the pads, worked away round the corner for one. 67/1

31.2 M Ali to Latham, Latham gets down the track but defends this one. 66/1

31.1 M Ali to Latham, Tossed up on the stumps, Tom lunges and blocks. 66/1

30.6 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane jumps and pushes it towards the bowler. 66/1

30.5 J Anderson to Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 66/1

30.4 J Anderson to Williamson, FOUR! This one is even better. Overpitched outside off, Kane gets a stride out and unfurls yet another lovely cover drive. Beats the man diving at that position and he moves on to 41 with the boundary. 66/1

30.3 J Anderson to Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 62/1

30.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Full on length, driven down the ground for nothing. 62/1

30.1 J Anderson to Williamson, FOUR! Wow! Glorious! This is hurled outside off on a length, Williamson hops a bit and punches it to the off side. Finds the gap between mid off and covers and gets a boundary. 62/1

29.6 M Ali to Williamson, SCORES LEVEL! Ali floats it from round the stumps, Williamson wrists it towards wide mid on for a single. It also raises the 50-run stand between him and Latham. Nice hand from the skipper here. 58/1

29.5 M Ali to Latham, Pushed towards mid on for a single. 57/1

29.4 M Ali to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 56/1

29.3 M Ali to Tom Latham, Flatter and quicker outside off, Latham goes back and cuts it past backward point for a brace. 56/1

29.2 M Ali to Latham, Tossed up on middle, Tom slinks down the track and keeps it out. 54/1

A leg slip in place now.

29.1 M Ali to Latham, Floated on the stumps, defended with a lunge forward. 54/1

28.6 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length, whipped away towards mid-wicket. A maiden to begin this spell for Jimmy. 54/1

28.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Defended with the full face of the bat from the crease. 54/1

28.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Outside off on a fuller length, hit towards mid off. 54/1

28.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Hurled on a length outside off, Kane hops a touch and pushes it towards covers for nothing. 54/1

28.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Punched off the back foot to the off side. 54/1

28.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson defends this one with a lunge. The ball goes off the outer edge towards gully. 54/1

James Anderson is brought back for another spell.

27.6 M Ali to Latham, Latham gets his front foot ahead and defends this one with the full face. A maiden for Ali now. 54/1

27.5 M Ali to Latham, Served on the stumps, Tom gets down the track but finds mid on with the flick. 54/1

27.4 M Ali to Latham, Quicker on the stumps, Tom blocks. 54/1

27.3 M Ali to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/1

27.2 M Ali to Latham, Floated up around off, defended with a lunge. 54/1

27.1 M Ali to Latham, Flatter outside off, Tom goes back and slaps it towards covers. 54/1

26.6 S Broad to Williamson, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 54/1

Nice point. Simon Doull on air analyses Stuart Broad's action. He observes that as he releases the ball, his head and hence his body, fall away to the other side. What it also does, is the fingers are on the side of the ball then and not on the middle. This, according to Doull, makes Broad lose his zip.

26.5 S Broad to Williamson, Full on the stumps, driven back down the ground. Mid on intercepts it. 54/1

26.4 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, Kane lets it come to the bat before giving it direction towards point. 54/1

26.3 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, pushed defensively towards covers. 54/1

26.2 S Broad to Williamson, On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket. 54/1

26.1 S Broad to Williamson, Angling in on a length, Williamson gets inside the line and flicks it away through square leg for a couple. The trail gets down to 4 now. 54/1

25.6 M Ali to Latham, This one is stonewalled with a straight bat face. 52/1

25.5 M Ali to Latham, Flighted ball on the stumps, Latham gets down the track and whips it away through mid-wicket for a brace. 52/1

25.4 M Ali to Latham, Nicely flighted, Tom pushes it towards mid on. 50/1

25.3 M Ali to Latham, Latham lunges and blocks it off the front foot. 50/1

25.2 M Ali to Latham, Slight confusion yet again! Tossed up delivery around off and middle, Latham gets low and sweeps it past short leg. He quickly comes down in search of a run, without having a look at his partner. Realises his folly and makes it back on time. 50/1

25.1 M Ali to Latham, Floated outside off, pushed towards covers for nothing. 50/1

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali gets a change of ends. Will that change his fortunes?

A quick change of gloves for Kane Williamson. He also has a quick sip.

24.6 S Broad to Williamson, This delivery is defended towards point for nothing. 50/1

24.5 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, defended off the front foot back towards the bowler. 50/1

24.4 S Broad to Williamson, Punched off the back foot towards covers. 50/1

24.3 S Broad to Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane lets it go. 50/1

24.2 S Broad to Williamson, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL. Slightly overpitched outside off, Williamson gets his stride out and takes out the cover drive. The placement and the timing is enough to take it to the fence. This also brings up the 50 runs for the Kiwis. 50/1

24.1 S Broad to Williamson, On a length around off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 46/1

Stuart Broad is brought back for another spell. In terms of success, New Zealand will have ticked yet another box as they have attacked Ali to force him out of the attack.

23.6 C Woakes to Latham, On a length around off, defended down the ground for nothing. A harmless maiden from Woakes. 46/1

23.5 C Woakes to Latham, Full on the stumps, defended with a straight bat back towards the bowler. 46/1

23.4 C Woakes to Latham, On a length down the leg side, Tom has a go but misses. 46/1

23.3 C Woakes to Latham, Full outside off, Latham lets it be. 46/1

23.2 C Woakes to Latham, Bouncer on the stumps, Latham ducks under it. 46/1

23.1 C Woakes to Latham, Full on off, driven to mid off. 46/1

22.6 M Ali to Williamson, FOUR! Deft and clever. Served in line of the stumps, Williamson plays the paddle just past the left of the keeper. The ball has enough to run away to the fence behind. 46/1

22.5 M Ali to Williamson, Tossed up outside off, Kane prods forward in defense. 42/1

22.4 M Ali to Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 42/1

22.3 M Ali to Williamson, Floated on the pads worked away round the corner for nothing. 42/1

22.2 M Ali to Williamson, Flatter on off, punched towards covers. There was a slight confusion as Kane started running but both of them were ball-watching. In the end, the run is denied at the right time. 42/1

22.1 M Ali to Williamson, Floated around off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 42/1

Long on in place, a bit wider. Also a silly mid on is positioned.

21.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, pushed towards gully for one. 42/1

21.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Another appeal! My colleagues here spot the inside edge but perhaps Woakes doesn't. He delivers this on a length, Williamson looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. A prolonged appeal from Chris is turned down. Replay shows why. 41/1

21.4 C Woakes to Latham, Nice shot. Seeing the full ball, Tom gets forward and pushes it through covers for a single. 41/1

21.3 C Woakes to Latham, Full outside off, left alone. 40/1

21.2 C Woakes to Latham, Full on the stumps, defended with a lunge. 40/1

21.1 C Woakes to Latham, Fuller ball angling away, Latham gets forward and blocks. 40/1

20.6 M Ali to Williamson, FOUR! Lovely, lovely stroke! Flighted delivery yet again, Williamson decides to put his dancing shoes on again. Gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. Safest spot, 10 runs off the over. 40/1

20.5 M Ali to Williamson, Quicker on the stumps, kept out with a forward defense. 36/1

20.4 M Ali to Williamson, SIX! Wow, that came out of nowhere! Tossed up delivery around off, Williamson gets down the track in a flash. Makes nice contact as he hits this one high over long on for half a dozen. 36/1

20.3 M Ali to Williamson, Fuller on the stumps, hit back towards the bowler. 30/1

20.2 M Ali to Williamson, Floated up around middle, Kane comes down the track and blocks. 30/1

20.1 M Ali to Williamson, Ali begins with a quicker flatter ball on the stumps, Williamson goes back and works it away to the on side. 30/1

The bearded Moeen Ali is brought into the attack. He didn't have the best of times with the ball in the Ashes. Will he do well here?

19.6 C Woakes to Latham, Length ball around off, blocked from the crease. 30/1

19.5 C Woakes to Latham, Full on off, defended off the front foot. 30/1

19.4 Woakes to Latham, NOT OUT! England lose a review and Tom Latham survives. Full on the pads, Latham misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads to the off side. England appeal big time and aren't happy about not getting the nod. They have a small chat and opt for DRS. There is no inside edge and when the Ball Tracker comes into play, it is seen that the ball pitches outside leg. 30/1

Huge appeal for LBW against Tom Latham. England haven't got the umpire's nod. They have a quick chat and take it upstairs. Looks to be pitching outside leg on the first look...

19.3 C Woakes to Latham, Hurled outside off, left alone. 30/1

19.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Nicely done. On a length outside off, Kane hangs back, hops a touch and punches it through backward point. Gets three for the effort. 30/1

19.1 C Woakes to Williamson, On a length around off and middle, Williamson fails to tuck it away and wears it high on the thigh pad. 27/1

Drinks have been taken. New Zealand after losing an early wicket, are being patient and not playing too many attacking strokes.

18.6 C Overton to Latham, Latham punches the ball on the offside for a dot. 27/1

18.5 C Overton to Williamson, On the pads this time, Kane works it towards square leg and picks up a run. 27/1

18.4 C Overton to Williamson, Length around off, Williamson taps it on the off side. 26/1

18.3 C Overton to Williamson, Easily done by Williamson, back of a length again, Kane gets behind the ball and works it to square leg for a couple. 26/1

18.2 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham shuffles in his crease and works it to deep square leg for one. 24/1

18.1 C Overton to Latham, Defended off the back foot by Latham. 23/1

17.6 C Woakes to Latham, Back of a length, Tom tucks it away to the leg for one. 23/1

17.5 C Woakes to Latham, Pitched up, Latham drives this towards mid off for a dot. 22/1

17.4 C Woakes to Latham, Latham gets behind the ball and defends it. 22/1

17.3 C Woakes to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 22/1

17.2 C Woakes to Latham, Outside off now, Latham lets it be. 22/1

17.1 C Woakes to Williamson, A run after 30 deliveries. A cheer from the crowd as well, a gentle push towards point gets Kane a single. 22/1

16.6 C Overton to Latham, Five maidens in a row now. Length on middle, Latham whips this to the square leg fielder. 21/1

16.5 C Overton to Latham, Shortish length delivery, Latham defends it off his back foot. 21/1

16.4 C Overton to Latham, Latham blocks this with a straight bat. 21/1

16.3 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, Latham looks to put bat on ball but fails. 21/1

16.2 C Overton to Tom Latham, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads of Tom. 21/1

16.1 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends this off his back foot. 21/1

15.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Slightly fuller in length, Williamson gets low and blocks it. Four maidens on the trot now. 21/1

15.5 Woakes to Williamson, Stifled appeal from the players but to no avail. Back of a length ball, hurried onto Williamson and hits him high on the knee roll. The players appeal unsuccessfully. Root from the slip cordon asks Woakes about the review, but he is seen telling that it could be sliding down leg. 21/1

15.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Kane plants his foot and plays this on the ground. 21/1

15.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Watchful batting from the Kiwis as the skipper defends this one too. 21/1

15.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane leaves it alone. 21/1

15.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Kane shows the full face of the bat and blocks this. 21/1

14.6 C Overton to Latham, Back-to-back maidens for Overton. Latham leaves this ball outside the off stump. 21/1

14.5 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length, Latham rocks back and punches it on the off for nothing. 21/1

14.4 C Overton to Latham, Outside that off pole, Latham gets behind it and plays it to mid off. 21/1

14.3 C Overton to Latham, Around off, Tom shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

14.2 C Overton to Latham, Drags his length back, Latham ducks under it. 21/1

14.1 C Overton to Tom Latham, Pitched up, Latham leans and drives this for the mid off fielder to collect. 21/1

13.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Williamson leaves it alone. 21/1

13.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Too wide for Kane to play at it. 21/1

13.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Williamson lets Jonny take this. 21/1

13.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Length in line of the stumps, Williamson plays it to mid off along the turf. 21/1

13.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane reaches for it and guides this to the short third man fielder. 21/1

13.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Around off on a back of a length, Williamson does well to defend it. 21/1

Chris Woakes is introduced to the bowling crease.

12.6 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends this off his back foot. 21/1

12.5 C Overton to Latham, Tom lets this ball go outside his off stump. 21/1

12.4 C Overton to Latham, Latham defends this off his front foot. 21/1

12.3 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham hops and blocks it. 21/1

12.2 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, Latham goes after this it but misses his cut. 21/1

12.1 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham has been struck on his thigh pad as he misses his flick. 21/1

Craig Overton is brought into the attack.

11.6 S Broad to Williamson, FOUR! Perfect cover drive from the skipper. Pitched up around off, Kane leans forward and crisply drives it past the cover fielder for a boundary. 21/1

11.5 S Broad to Williamson, Williamson shoulders arms to let that one through. 17/1

11.4 S Broad to Williamson, Kane gets forward and taps it on off. 17/1

11.3 S Broad to Williamson, Defended off the back foot by KW. 17/1

11.2 S Broad to Williamson, Around off, Williamson opens the bat face and plays it along the turf. 17/1

11.1 S Broad to Williamson, On middle, Kane plays this along the turf. 17/1

10.6 J Anderson to Latham, Length on middle, Latham blocks it. 17/1

10.5 J Anderson to Latham, Tom lets the ball go outside his off stump. 17/1

10.4 J Anderson to Tom Latham, FOUR! Even better this time! Full of authority. Anderson pitches it up again, Latham drives it superbly through covers for back-to-back boundaries. 17/1

10.3 J Anderson to Latham, FOUR! Overpitched and Latham quickly gets bat to it and eases it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 13/1

10.2 J Anderson to Latham, The ball has taken the inside edge of Latham's bat and thudded into his pads. 9/1

10.1 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Latham lets the keeper collect it. 9/1

9.6 S Broad to Williamson, In line of the stumps, Kane covers his stumps and defends it. 9/1

9.5 S Broad to Williamson, Outside off, Kane plays and misses. 9/1

9.4 S Broad to Latham, Played with soft hands to the off side and gets to the other end. 9/1

9.3 S Broad to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 8/1

9.2 S Broad to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham looks to tuck it around the corner but the ball hits him on the thigh pad. 8/1

9.1 S Broad to Latham, Around off, Latham defends this. 8/1

8.6 J Anderson to Williamson, Ends the over by letting the ball go outside his off stump. Wicket-maiden for Anderson. 8/1

8.5 J Anderson to Williamson, In line of the stumps, Williamson blocks it with a straight bat. 8/1

8.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Kane shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/1

8.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Williamson gets behind the ball and watchfully defends it. 8/1

The skipper, Kane Williamson walks in next.

8.2 J Anderson to Raval, OUT! Raval has to depart. The dropped catch doesn't haunt the English much. Anderson strikes to the delight of his teammates. Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Raval tries to defend it from the crease but gets an healthy edge on it. The ball goes towards the keeper and Bairstow takes the easiest of catches. They start their celebrations and up goes the umpire's finger. 8/1

8.1 J Anderson to Raval, Raval has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 8/0

7.6 S Broad to Latham, Latham flicks this ball off his pads. 8/0

7.5 S Broad to Raval, Good running. Back of a length delivery, Raval taps this towards covers and quickly gets to the other end. 8/0

7.4 S Broad to Raval, Back of a length ball, Jeet is tentative and the ball almost kisses his outside edge. 7/0

7.3 S Broad to Raval, On middle, Raval gets behind the ball this time and taps it in front of him. 7/0

7.2 S Broad to Raval, Not this time! Back of a length ball around off, Jeet looks to poke at it and gets beaten. 7/0

7.1 S Broad to Raval, New Zealand are happy to let the balls go outside their off stump, unlike England. Raval leaves this one too, outside off. 7/0

6.6 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Tom cuts it to point. 7/0

6.5 J Anderson to Latham, Tom lets this ball go outside this off pole. 7/0

6.4 J Anderson to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham rocks back and plays it with soft hands. 7/0

6.3 J Anderson to Latham, Fifth stump line, Latham doesn't bother playing at it. 7/0

6.2 J Anderson to Latham, Latham taps this beside the bowler and decides to take a quick run. Raval rightly sends him back. 7/0

6.1 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 7/0

5.6 S Broad to Raval, Serves this on middle and leg, Raval hits this for the mid-wicket fielder to collect. 7/0

5.5 S Broad to Raval, In line of the stumps, Raval defends this with a straight bat. 7/0

5.4 S Broad to Raval, Jeet chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 7/0

5.3 S Broad to Raval, Around off, Raval looks to flirt at it but gets beaten. 7/0

5.2 S Broad to Raval, Pitched up, Raval drives this to mid off. 7/0

5.1 S Broad to Raval, Around off, Raval watchfully defends this. 7/0

4.6 J Anderson to Latham, Defended off the front foot by Latham presenting the full face of the bat. 7/0

4.5 J Anderson to Latham, On middle and leg, Latham gets an inside edge onto his pads trying to flick it away. 7/0

4.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length ball on off, Tom gets behind it and sees it off. 7/0

4.3 J Anderson to Latham, Latham defends it from within the crease. 7/0

4.2 J Anderson to Latham, Full on middle, Latham drives it to mid off. 7/0

4.1 J Anderson to Tom Latham, FOUR! Edged and in the gap. Outside off on a driving length, Latham flashes hard at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies between gully and third slip for a boundary. 7/0

3.6 S Broad to J Raval, Length around off, Raval gets an inside edge onto the pads. 3/0

3.5 S Broad to J Raval, Pitched up, Raval hits it to mid on. 3/0

3.4 S Broad to J Raval, DROPPED! Poor Broad. This time he gets the outside edge but Root has put it down. Darts this on leg, the ball angles away from Raval who tries to flick it. He gets a thick edge to it and it flies towards the slip cordon. The skipper, at second slip, didn't commit to it as he sees a diving Malan from third slip. Dawid doesn't get his hand to it and the ball pops out of Joe's hands. Raval gets a life, something that England wouldn't have wanted. 3/0

3.3 S Broad to Raval, Beaten! That almost got the outside edge. Broad serves this around off, Raval tries poking at it but misses. 3/0

3.2 S Broad to Raval, Better from Broad in this over. Bowling on that off pole and making the batsman think. Around off again, Raval watches it go through. 3/0

3.1 S Broad to Raval, Raval lets this ball go to the keeper. 3/0

2.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham defends this on his back foot. 3/0

2.5 J Anderson to Latham, Around off, Tom shoulders arms to this one. 3/0

2.4 J Anderson to Latham, Jaffa! Length ball angling away, forces Latham to play at it. He does so and the ball just passes his outside edge. 3/0

2.3 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Latham tries to guide this past the cordon but gives it on the bounce to the third slip fielder. 3/0

2.2 J Anderson to Latham, On that fourth stump line, a good leave by Tom. 3/0

2.1 J Anderson to Latham, Length, around off, Latham is solid in his defense. 3/0

1.6 S Broad to Raval, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/0

1.5 S Broad to Latham, Fuller in length, Tom eases this through mid-wicket and moves to the other end. 3/0

1.4 S Broad to Latham, Strange line from Broad, all of his four balls have been on that leg stump line. Latham, works this to the square leg fielder. 2/0

1.3 S Broad to Latham, On middle and leg, Latham plays this towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.2 S Broad to Raval, On the pads again, this time Raval flicks it in the gap and will get one. 2/0

1.1 S Broad to Raval, Broad starts by bowling one on the pads, Raval flicks it to square leg. 1/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 1/0

0.5 J Anderson to Latham, Length around off, Tom Blocks this covering his stumps. 1/0

0.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length in line of the stumps, Latham blocks it. 1/0

0.3 J Anderson to Latham, The ball is down the leg side but Latham still goes after it and misses his flick. 1/0

0.2 J Anderson to Latham, Bowls this outside off, Latham points his bat skywards and leaves it alone. 1/0

0.1 J Anderson to Raval, Risky run first up! This is on a fullish length around off, Raval taps it towards covers and sets off. Latham responds. The fielder from covers gets to the ball and fires an underarm throw at the striker's end but misses even as Latham was diving to make it in. Could have been catastrophic, had he hit. Raval and New Zealand are underway. 1/0

First Published: March 23, 2018, 11:55 PM IST