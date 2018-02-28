New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: As it Happened

Ben Stokes (Reuters)

Commentary (England innings)

So, that is it from this game. New Zealand's 9-match winning streak comes to an end here today. Also to make matters worse along with Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor has also been added to the injury list. The hosts would probably would hope for it to not be very serious and have both available for the next game. The visitors on the other hand have surely recovered from the loss in the first game. they now have momentum on their side and they would look to take it forward in 3rd ODI. Wellington is where it is going to be played on the 3rd of March at 1400 local (0100 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.

Winning captain, Eoin Morgan, says they raised their intensity in this game. Reckons Willey and Woakes were very good at the start. Credits the way they fielded. Admits they tried to use the wind to their advantage as they have done before in the Windies. Further adds they tried doing the basics right in the field, something they could not do in Hamilton. Ends by saying if they imposed themselves on the crease, the runs were going to come on what was a very good batting surface.

Losing captain, Tim Southee, says it is always difficult after giving 4 run outs to the oppositions. Credits their bowlers to keep creating opportunities in an attempt to defend a low total. Informs their plan was to keep creating chances and building pressure on the opposition. Informs it was a decent surface and they did not quite play well on it. States the preparation for the next game will remain the same. About Ross Taylor he says they will asses his injury and know about it in two days time.

Man of the Match, Ben Stokes, says they wanted to come back strong after the defeat in the first game. Credits the bowlers for their effort in the first half. He is happy with the way he played and says all the efforts in practice paid off. Adds they were quite equal with bat and ball in the first game but their fielding was poor. Ends by saying they did well in this game came out on top.

The home side did try their best with both the ball and in the field. They too like England were electrifying. They pulled of some sharp chances but also dropped some hard ones which needed to stick. Their bowling too did not get a lot of assistance from the wicket and hence defending 224 was always going to be an uphill task for them. Stay tuned for the presentation.

So a dominant display here by England to make it 1-1. To be honest, it was all set up by their bowlers after they restricted the hosts to a modest total. Chasing 224 was never going to be a tough ask for their star studded batting line-up. They did lose wickets at regular intervals at the start but one good partnership was all they needed. Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes did provide them with it as the two added 88 for the 4th wicket, with both scoring half tons. The English skipper did fall with the visitors still needing something close to 50. But Jos Buttler along with Stokes ensured there were no further hiccups.

37.5 M Santner to Jos Buttler, SIX! Finishes it off in style! A short ball on middle, Buttler rocks back and pulls it all the way to level the series. ENGLAND WIN BY 6 WICKETS! 225/4

37.4 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Floats it up on middle, nudged away on the leg side for a run. 219/4

37.3 M Santner to Jos Buttler, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 218/4

37.2 M Santner to Jos Buttler, Down the leg side, Buttler tries to work it on the leg side but it goes off something to the keeper who catches and puts in a stifled appeal but the umpire shakes his head. 217/4

37.1 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Tosses it up on middle, eased down to long on for a run. 217/4

Mitchell Santner is back on.

36.6 C Munro to Jos Buttler, Pushed to covers off the back foot. 216/4

36.5 C Munro to Ben Stokes, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 216/4

36.4 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 215/4

36.3 C Munro to Ben Stokes, FOUR! The runs required now are into single digits! Makes room and hits it hard through covers for a boundary. 215/4

36.2 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Shorter on the body, pulled towards short fine leg. 211/4

36.1 C Munro to Ben Stokes, On a length around off, slapped to mid off. 211/4

35.6 Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, FOUR! 14 from the last three deliveries! Only 13 needed now! Third short ball in a row and Jos pulls it with disdain through square leg. 211/4

35.5 Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, SIX! It has been taken, in the crowd though! Once again Southee bangs it in short! Buttler goes for the pull but the ball takes the top edge and flies over the fine leg fence for a biggie. 207/4

35.4 Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Only 23 needed now! Short ball on off, Buttler walks across and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 201/4

35.3 Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, On a length around off, kept out. 197/4

35.2 Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, Works it through mid-wicket for a brace. 197/4

35.1 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Full and wide outside off, Stokes slashes at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes down towards third man for a run. 195/4

Tim Southee is back on.

34.6 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Gets a fuller ball and knocks it down towards long on to keep strike. 194/4

34.5 C Munro to Ben Stokes, On a length and outside off, Ben makes room and drives it uppishly only to find the fielder at cover. 193/4

34.4 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Fuller ball outside off, defended into the ground. 193/4

34.3 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Fires in a yorker at the base of the stumps, Stokes does well to bring his bat down and dig it out towards Munro. 193/4

34.2 C Munro to Jos Buttler, Gets across and clips it off the pads through square leg for a single. 193/4

34.1 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Angling in on a length on middle, punched down to long on for a single. 192/4

Time for drinks!

33.6 L Ferguson to Jos Buttler, On a length and just around off, Buttler tries pushing it through the line but gets it off the inside edge towards square leg. 191/4

33.5 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Pulls it in front of square on the leg side and scampers through for a single. 191/4

33.4 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Goes fuller and attacks the stumps, Ben drives it towards mid on. 190/4

33.3 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Ferguson hits the deck hard, Ben Stokes goes back and punches it with a straight bat to mid on. 190/4

33.2 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Back of a length ball outside off, Stokes presses forward and defends it towards cover. 190/4

33.1 L Ferguson to Jos Buttler, Fuller ball outside off, Buttler looks to drive but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a single. 190/4

32.6 C Munro to Jos Buttler, On a length and angling in, clipped towards deep square leg for a single. 189/4

32.5 C Munro to Ben Stokes, On a shorter length outside off, pulled firmly through mid-wicket for a single. 188/4

32.4 C Munro to Jos Buttler, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 187/4

32.3 C Munro to Jos Buttler, A bit fuller on middle and leg, whipped away through backward square leg for a couple. 186/4

32.2 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Munro keeps it on a back of a length delivery, punched down to long on for a single. 184/4

32.1 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Fuller on off, pushed straight to the mid off fielder. 183/4

31.6 L Ferguson to Jos Buttler, SIX! Top edgeeee and over the fence! Ferguson ushers another short ball outside off, Buttler swings across the line. This one bounces a bit extra and zips off the surface, takes the top edge and flies over third man for a maximum. Lockie smiles and walks back. 183/4

31.5 L Ferguson to Jos Buttler, On a back of a length outside off, stabbed out towards cover. 177/4

31.4 L Ferguson to Jos Buttler, Bangs in a short one outside off, Jos is quick to sit under it. 177/4

31.3 L Ferguson to Jos Buttler, Covers the line and defends it towards the leg side. 177/4

31.2 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Fifty for Ben Stokes, his 11th in the format! Shortish ball outside off, slapped behind point for an easy single. 177/4

31.1 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, On a back of a length, around middle and leg, tucked towards short mid-wicket. 176/4

30.6 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Ahead of a length around middle, knocked down to long on for one. 176/4

30.5 C Munro to Ben Stokes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 175/4

30.4 C Munro to Jos Buttler, Back of a length delivery again, Buttler tucks it down to fine leg for a single. 175/4

Jos Buttler is the new man in.

30.3 C Munro to E Morgan, OUT! Have I jinxed England? That's a really tame dismissal. Munro drops it on a back of a length, it's the knuckle ball. Morgan stays leg side and looks to hit it with a flat bat. Is early into the stroke and ends up spooning a simple catch to Munro who accepts it gleefully. End of a fantastic knock from the skipper but he'll be disappointed to not take his side over the line in spite of getting two lives. 174/4

England are doing it with ease at the moment. They require another fifty runs and look to be in complete control. It's their game to lose from here now.

30.2 C Munro to E Morgan, Similar length on middle, punched back to Colin. 174/3

30.1 C Munro to E Morgan, Back of a length delivery on middle, punched towards mid on. 174/3

30.1 C Munro to E Morgan, FIVE WIDES! England getting there quickly now! Munro angles in a length delivery but it's down the leg side. Morgan misses his flick and so does the keeper. It races away to the fine leg fence. 174/3

29.6 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 169/3

29.5 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Picked the length early there! Short and on off, Stokes pulls it through wide mid on and the ball races away. 55 more needed. 169/3

29.4 L Ferguson to E Morgan, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 165/3

29.3 L Ferguson to E Morgan, SIX! For a second Mark Chapman must have felt he had a chance. But that was nicely hit by Morgan. It was also with the wind. A short ball outside off, Morgan slaps it uppishly towards deep point. Chapman there, near the boundary line jumps and tries to take it but it is just out of his reach and goes all the way. 164/3

29.2 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Fuller on the pads, flicked through square leg for a run. 158/3

29.1 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Back of a length on off, defended back towards the bowler. 157/3

28.6 C Munro to Ben Stokes, Half-tracker pulled towards wide mid on for a run. 157/3

28.5 C Munro to E Morgan, Fuller on middle, driven down to long on to minus a run out of the total required. 156/3

28.4 C Munro to E Morgan, Shorter in length, pushed to mid-wicket. 155/3

28.3 C Munro to E Morgan, Down the leg side, Morgan misses the flick to get hit on the pads. 155/3

28.2 C Munro to E Morgan, Length ball on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 155/3

28.1 C Munro to E Morgan, On the stumps, pushed down to long on for a run. 155/3

Colin Munro is into the attack.

27.6 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Angles it into the batsman. He tucks it on the leg side for a run. 155/3

27.5 L Ferguson to E Morgan, Fuller on off, driven towards cover-point. The fielder there dives and makes a half stop but can't stop the single. 155/3

27.4 L Ferguson to E Morgan, Back of a length on off, defended. 154/3

27.3 L Ferguson to E Morgan, Shortish outside off, cut to point. 154/3

27.2 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 154/3

27.1 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Back of a length on middle, stokes pushes it to mid-wicket. 153/3

26.6 T Boult to E Morgan, Digs in a shortish ball outside off, Eoin Morgan doesn't play at it as he sways away from the line. 153/3

26.5 T Boult to E Morgan, Fuller ball from Boult, pushed towards mid off. 153/3

26.4 T Boult to E Morgan, FOUR! That's some way to get to a fifty! 35th ODI half century for the English skipper! He stands tall to a short ball, rides the bounce and pummels it through mid-wicket. No need to run for those! Just a raise of the bat from him. 153/3

26.3 T Boult to E Morgan, Very full on the stumps, clipped towards mid on. 149/3

26.2 T Boult to Ben Stokes, Shortish again, this time it's Ben Stokes who pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. 149/3

26.1 T Boult to E Morgan, Shortish delivery on middle, Morgan pulls it through square leg for a single. 148/3

25.6 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Slower through the air on middle, kept out. 147/3

25.5 M Santner to E Morgan, Short and on off, cut through covers for a run. 147/3

25.4 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Eases it down to long on for a run. 146/3

25.3 M Santner to Ben Stokes, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 145/3

25.2 M Santner to E Morgan, Shorter on off, Morgan chops it towards cover for a run. 145/3

25.1 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Flatter outside off, pushed through covers for a run. 144/3

24.6 T Boult to E Morgan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 143/3

24.5 T Boult to E Morgan, FOUR! This time Chapman goes for it but once again he can't reach it. A bouncer on middle, Morgan takes the challenge of pulling it. He takes the aerial route as it goes towards Chapman at deep square leg. The debutant comes running in but the ball bounces in front, evades him and goes into the fence. 143/3

24.4 T Boult to E Morgan, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 139/3

24.3 T Boult to Ben Stokes, In the air... but safe! On middle, Stokes tries to flick but the ball hits the toe end and flies towards deep square leg. Chapman there first thinks about going for the catch but then pulls out of it and takes it on the bounce. A single taken. 139/3

24.2 T Boult to Ben Stokes, SIX! Boom boom goes Stokes! He comes down the track and sends it sailing over the sightscreen for a maximum. 50-run stand between the two. 138/3

24.1 T Boult to Ben Stokes, Fuller on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for two. 132/3

Trent Boult is back on.

23.6 M Santner to E Morgan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 130/3

23.5 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Gives it air on middle, worked around corner for a run. 130/3

23.4 M Santner to Ben Stokes, On the stumps, kept out. 129/3

23.3 M Santner to E Morgan, Eased down to long on for a run. 129/3

23.2 M Santner to E Morgan, Flatter on the stumps, pushed towards mid on. Guptill from mid-wicket dives full stretch to his right and stops the single. 128/3

23.1 M Santner to E Morgan, Works it to mid-wicket with the turn. 128/3

22.6 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 128/3

22.5 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Through the leg side this time! Shorter in length on middle, Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket. 128/3

22.4 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Pierces the gap to perfection! Short and wide outside off, Stokes punches it through covers and the ball races away. 100 needed now. 124/3

22.3 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, On a length around off, defended. 120/3

22.2 Tim Southee to E Morgan, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 120/3

22.1 Tim Southee to E Morgan, Has that been taken? No! But an excellent effort by Nicholls. Second reprieve for Morgan. He is riding his luck out there. Southee bangs it in short on middle, Morgan pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket. Henry there dives to his left, gets two hands to it. He hung onto it for a second but then it spilled out of his hands as his elbows hit the ground. A good effort by the left-hander though but if New Zealand are to get back in the game, these have to be taken. 119/3

21.6 M Santner to Ben Stokes, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 119/3

21.5 M Santner to E Morgan, Floats it up on off, Morgan tries to go inside out but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run. 119/3

21.4 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Loopy ball on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 118/3

21.3 M Santner to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Too easy, quicker delivery on the pads. Stokes flicks it fine down the leg side and the ball races away. 117/3

21.2 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Tosses it up on middle, Ben Stokes defends it. 113/3

21.1 M Santner to E Morgan, Eases it down to long on for a run. 113/3

Mitchell Santner is back on.

20.6 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Comes down the track and tries to go over mid off. He does not quite get the elevation as it goes on the bounce to mid off. 112/3

20.5 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, OUCH! Stokes is down in pain here and that surely must have hurt! A short ball by Southee, Stokes tries to pull but gets an under edge and the ball goes onto hit him on the hip bone. He though is fine now to continue. 112/3

20.4 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Fullish on off, driven to covers. 112/3

20.3 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Fuller on off, driven back towards the bowler. 112/3

20.2 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Length ball on off, pushed back towards the bowler. 112/3

20.1 Tim Southee to E Morgan, Short and wide outside off, cut through point for a run. 112/3

Tim Southee is back into the attack.

19.6 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 111/3

19.5 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Length ball on off, pushed to mid off. 111/3

19.4 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, On a length around middle, pushed to mid on. 111/3

19.3 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Shortish ball on middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a brace. 111/3

19.2 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Poor line and also predictable length! Short and down the leg side. Stokes pulls fine down the leg side for a boundary. 115 needed. 109/3

19.1 L Ferguson to E Morgan, Short and outside off, cut through point for a run. 105/3

18.6 de Grandhomme to E Morgan, Shortish outside off, cut through point for a run. 104/3

18.5 de Grandhomme to E Morgan, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 103/3

18.4 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Pushed through covers for a run. 103/3

18.4 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, WIDE! A bouncer which is too high. 102/3

18.3 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 101/3

18.2 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, On the pads, Stokes flicks it towards deep backward square leg. There are two fielders going for it, one from deep square leg and the other from fine leg. Chapman from the former position slides in front of the fielder in the latter position. Stops it and then lobs it the fine leg fielder who throws it to the keeper. A couple taken by the batsmen. 100 up for England. 101/3

18.1 de Grandhomme to E Morgan, Slower short ball on middle, Morgan pulls it towards deep square leg for a run. 99/3

17.6 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Another good length ball, kept out. 98/3

17.5 L Ferguson to E Morgan, EDGED BUT RUN! Good length on off, angling away from the batsman. Morgan tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes down to third man for a run. 98/3

17.4 L Ferguson to E Morgan, Loose by Morgan! Short and wide outside off, Eoin tries to cut away from his body but gets beaten. 97/3

17.3 L Ferguson to E Morgan, FOUR! Excellent timing! Short outside off, Morgan stays leg side of the ball and punches it through covers for a boundary. 97/3

17.2 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, On a length around middle, Stokes nudges it towards square leg. The batsmen run the first one hard and they think about the second but it is not on. 93/3

17.1 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Shorter in length outside off, guided to cover-point. 92/3

16.6 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes pushes it towards mid off for a run. 92/3

16.5 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 91/3

16.4 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Not convincing but Stokes will take it. Short on middle, Ben rocks back and pulls it off the bottom half, through mid on for a boundary. 91/3

16.3 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Down the leg side. Stokes walks down the track and tries to flick. It seems to have missed his bat and gone towards the keeper who takes it by diving to his right. The bowler appeals but he is the only one appealing. The umpire though shakes his head but does not call it a wide. It must have brushed Stokes' trousers. 87/3

16.2 de Grandhomme to E Morgan, Stokes would have been a goner there! Colin bowls it on a shorter length around middle, Morgan tries to defend but it hits his pads and rolls beside the pitch. Stokes wants a run but Morgan at first hesitates, he though goes for it after seeing Ben Stokes charging towards his end. De Grandhomme gets to the ball quickly and tries to kick it with the left foot onto the stumps but misses. Replays later on show that Stokes had dropped his bat as he put in the dive and hence it would have been out had that hit the stumps. 87/3

16.1 de Grandhomme to E Morgan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 86/3

Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.

15.6 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 86/3

15.5 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Very full on off, pushed to covers. 86/3

15.4 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Fuller on middle, driven to mid on. 86/3

15.3 L Ferguson to Ben Stokes, Length outside off, left alone. 86/3

Ben Stokes strides out to bat.

15.2 L Ferguson to J Bairstow, OUT! Catching practice for Todd Astle, the substitute and he makes no mistake. Big, big wicket for New Zealand as Jonny Bairstow was looking in sublime touch out there. Ferguson bangs it in again on off. Jonny arches back and plays the upper cut. However, there is a fielder there at third man exactly for that shot and it flies to him. He takes a couple of steps to his left, juggles a bit but does well to cling onto it. Bairstow perishes after getting a start and New Zealand are still in it as England still need another 138 to win. 86/3

15.1 L Ferguson to J Bairstow, FOUR! That was nicely played! Ferguson bowls it down the leg side on a shorter length. Bairstow uses the pace and just helps the ball on its way towards the fine leg fence. 86/2

14.6 M Santner to E Morgan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 82/2

14.5 M Santner to J Bairstow, JB this time works it against the spin through the leg side for a run. 82/2

14.4 M Santner to E Morgan, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket for a run. 81/2

14.3 M Santner to E Morgan, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 80/2

14.2 M Santner to J Bairstow, Full outside off, driven through covers for a run. 80/2

14.1 M Santner to E Morgan, Down the leg side, Morgan tries to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and goes towards short fine leg for a run. 79/2

13.6 L Ferguson to E Morgan, DROPPED! A tough one but we have seen these taken! Another short ball on off, Morgan once again wants to hit it out of the ground. This time he gets a top edge which goes towards the keeper who leaps and stretches a hand out. It brushes his left glove and rolls down towards third man for a single. 78/2

13.5 L Ferguson to E Morgan, SIX! Take that Ferguson! He charges in and bowls a bumper at 140 KPH. Morgan though might have expected it as he is in position early and pulls it over the square leg fence for half a dozen. 77/2

13.4 L Ferguson to E Morgan, Shortish ball outside off, Morgan cuts it towards point where the fielder dives to make a good stop again. 71/2

13.3 L Ferguson to E Morgan, Good length on off, pushed to point. 71/2

13.2 L Ferguson to J Bairstow, Shorter in length outside off, guided down to third man for a run. 71/2

13.1 L Ferguson to J Bairstow, Another length ball on off, JB defends it. 70/2

Time for some extreme pace now! Lockie Ferguson is into the attack now.

12.6 M Santner to E Morgan, Loopy ball on off, kept out. 70/2

12.5 M Santner to E Morgan, Fires it on off, defended. 70/2

12.4 M Santner to E Morgan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 70/2

12.3 M Santner to E Morgan, SIX! Morgan is in a hurry here! He hit three boundaries in the last over and now a maximum in this one. Santner floats it up on off, Morgan goes downtown as he chips it over mid off and the ball carries all the way. 70/2

12.2 M Santner to J Bairstow, Floats it up on off, driven to long off to change strike. 64/2

12.1 M Santner to E Morgan, Tosses it up on middle, eased down to long on for a run. 63/2

11.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, Good length on off, Bairstow guides it to gully. 62/2

11.5 T Boult to E Morgan, Another short ball outside off, Morgan gets an outside edge as he tries to force it through the off side and down to third man for a run. 62/2

11.4 T Boult to E Morgan, FOUR! Make that three in a row! This though is the best of the lot! Another full ball on off, Morgan with the full face of the bat, strokes it past the bowler and towards the mid off fence. 61/2

11.3 T Boult to E Morgan, FOUR! Two-in-two for Morgan! This time Boult dishes out a full ball on off, Morgan drives it through covers and the ball races away. 57/2

11.2 T Boult to E Morgan, FOUR! Fortune favors the brave! Short ball, a good one. Morgan is hurried onto it as he tries to pull. The ball takes the top edge and goes over the keeper and into the fence. 53/2

11.1 T Boult to E Morgan, Back of a length on off, defended onto the ground. 49/2

10.6 M Santner to J Bairstow, Fires it on the stumps, kept out. 49/2

10.5 M Santner to J Bairstow, Loopy ball on off, driven to covers. 49/2

10.4 M Santner to E Morgan, Shorter in length on off, cut through point for a run. 49/2

10.3 M Santner to E Morgan, Played to the point region by the batsman. 48/2

10.2 M Santner to E Morgan, Flatter on off, defended. 48/2

10.1 M Santner to J Bairstow, Floats it up on off, driven through covers for a run. 48/2

9.6 T Boult to E Morgan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 47/2

Eoin Morgan comes out to bat.

9.5 T Boult to Joe Root, OUT! What a catch that is! Just as I write the fielding standard has been set very high by both the teams today, Colin gives us another grand example. The scorecard will show that the wicket goes to Boult but Colin de Grandhomme should be given all the credit. Trent changes the angle as he comes around the wicket. He bowls it on middle, on a length. Root flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket thinking there are runs on offer here. De Grandhomme though has different ideas as he dives, stretches his right hand out and hangs onto it. Brilliant! Root stays rooted inside the crease in disbelief. New Zealand are trying to fight back here. 47/2

9.4 T Boult to Joe Root, On the fuller side, eased back towards the bowler. 47/1

9.3 T Boult to Joe Root, The standard of fielding has been very high by both the teams! Boult comes over the wicket and hurls a full ball on off, Root drives it towards cover-point. Chapman there dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. 47/1

9.2 T Boult to Joe Root, Almost chops it on! Boult angles it into the batsman at a shorter length. Root tries to guide it down but it takes the bottom edge and goes on the bounce to the keeper. 47/1

9.1 T Boult to Joe Root, Back of a length on off, Root wants to drop and run but is sent back. 47/1

8.6 M Santner to J Bairstow, Fires it on off, guided to point. 47/1

8.5 M Santner to Joe Root, Sweeps it down to fine leg for a run. 47/1

8.4 M Santner to Joe Root, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 46/1

8.3 M Santner to Joe Root, Flatter on off, pushed to point. 46/1

8.2 M Santner to Joe Root, FOUR! Short and put away! A half-tracker by Santner, Root rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket. There is no fielder there and the ball races away. 46/1

8.1 M Santner to Joe Root, Tosses it up on off, Root tries to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid on. 42/1

Spin introduced early! Mitchell Santner is into the attack.

7.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, worked to square leg. 42/1

7.5 T Boult to Joe Root, Back of a length ball on off, Root goes deep inside the crease and just angles it down to third man for a run. 42/1

7.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, Comes around the wicket and bangs it short. The ball though did not bounce high enough as JB tucks it towards fine leg for an easy run. 41/1

7.3 T Boult to J Bairstow, A bumper aimed at the head of the batsman. He though ducks under it. 40/1

7.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, Looking to score every ball is Jonny! Shorter in length outside off, Bairstow tries to upper cut it but does not connect. 40/1

7.1 T Boult to J Bairstow, SIX! That is a flat one! WOW! This guy looks in tremendous touch. On the pads, Jonny picks it up and it has gone all the way over the square leg fence. 40/1

6.6 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Guided down to third man for a run. 34/1

6.5 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, FOUR! TOP SHOT! A length ball on off, Jonny just leans into it and drives it on the up through covers and once it beats the infield there is no stopping the ball. 33/1

6.4 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, A cutter on off, JB works it to mid-wicket. 29/1

6.3 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Shortish on middle, Root pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a run. 29/1

6.2 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, A little too straight by Southee! Bairstow works it through square leg for a run. 28/1

6.1 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Fullish ball on off, Root strokes it towards cover-point and sets off for a run. Bairstow though has to hurry to get to the other end but the fielder fumbles and it turns out to be an easy run. 27/1

5.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 26/1

5.5 T Boult to J Bairstow, Hits the length around the off pole. Jonny is solid in defense. 26/1

5.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, Shorter on off, Bairstow defends it down onto the ground. 26/1

5.3 T Boult to J Bairstow, Good length on off, pushed to mid on. 26/1

5.2 T Boult to Joe Root, Length outside off, Root plays it very late down to third man for a run. 26/1

5.1 T Boult to Joe Root, On the pads, Root misses out there as he flicks it to square leg. 25/1

4.6 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, FOUR! Southee is leaking too many runs here! He once again bowls it short and outside off, Bairstow rocks back and cuts it hard through point. Boult in the deep runs to his right, dives but fails to stop it. 25/1

4.5 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Another short ball outside off, Bairstow cuts it towards third man for a brace. 21/1

4.4 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 19/1

4.3 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, FOUR! On the pads, you do not bowl there Southee. Jonny is too strong through that area as he flicks it through mid-wicket. 19/1

4.2 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Shorter in length and offers width outside off. Bairstow tries to cash in but gets beaten. 15/1

4.1 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Jonny defends it solidly. 15/1

3.6 T Boult to Joe Root, No, but he bowls a full ball on off. Root drives it to covers. 15/1

3.5 T Boult to Joe Root, Another bumper, Root evades it. Two bouncers will he now follow it up with a yorker? 15/1

3.4 T Boult to Joe Root, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it. 15/1

Joe Root walks in at no. 3.

3.3 T Boult to J Roy, OUT! There goes the first one! You just can't keep Santner out of the game as he takes a good catch at square leg. Roy though would feel he is unlucky here as he had hit that really well. A short ball on middle, Roy gets on top of the bounce and pulls it off the middle. He however, fails to keep it down and it goes towards Santner who dives forward and takes it. An early wicket for New Zealand and they are ecstatic. 209 more needed. 15/1

3.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, Lands it on a length around off, Bairstow guides it down to third man to rotate strike. 15/0

3.1 T Boult to J Bairstow, Length ball on off, Jonny guides it towards point. 14/0

2.6 Tim Southee to J Roy, Too high! The inswinger by Southee on middle, Roy is done in by it as he tries to push. He misses to get hit high on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire shakes his head. 14/0

2.5 Tim Southee to J Roy, A good confident punch to mid on by Roy. 14/0

2.4 Tim Southee to J Roy, Wide outside off, the batsman need not play at it. 14/0

2.3 Tim Southee to J Roy, Back of a length on off, defended. 14/0

2.2 Tim Southee to J Roy, FOUR! One through the off side the other through the leg side! Back-to-back boundaries for Roy. On the pads of the batsman. He times his flick to perfection and the ball goes to the square leg fence. 14/0

2.1 Tim Southee to J Roy, FOUR! Up and over! The first over was enough for Roy to get his eye in! This time he gets a length ball outside off which he lofts over extra cover and the ball races away. 10/0

Ross Taylor isn't on the field. Todd Astle is the substitute. The former is suffering from sore quad.

1.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, Another length ball with a lot of width on offer. Jonny shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

1.5 T Boult to J Bairstow, FOUR! First runs off the bat! Boult tries to bowl the sucker ball, a full one outside off. Bairstow leans into it and drives it through covers and the ball races away. 6/0

1.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, Another length ball around off, Jonny defends it solidly. 2/0

1.3 T Boult to J Bairstow, On a length around off, Bairstow keeps it out. 2/0

1.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, Outside off, left alone. 2/0

1.1 T Boult to J Bairstow, Beauty to begin with! Boult lands it on a length with the seam pointing inward. Bairstow plays for the inswing but the ball goes straight on with the angle, beating his outside edge. 2/0

Trent Boult to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 Tim Southee to J Roy, Shortish and a little more width on offer outside off. Roy opts not to fiddle with it. 2/0

0.6 Tim Southee to J Roy, Angles it down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide. 2/0

0.5 Tim Southee to J Roy, Clever stuff from Southee! He makes excellent use of the crease there. Goes wide of it and angles it into the batsman. Then he gets it to shape away after pitching. Roy pushes at it but gets beaten. 1/0

0.4 Tim Southee to J Roy, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. 1/0

0.4 Tim Southee to J Roy, WIDE! Goes wide of the crease and bowls it down the leg side. 1/0

0.3 Tim Southee to J Roy, Excellent stop there! Southee bowls it fuller on off, Roy drives it towards mid off and he starts off for a run. Santner in that position runs to his right dives and pushes it towards mid on. Seeing that Bairstow sends Roy back. No runs taken. 0/0

0.2 Tim Southee to J Roy, Fuller on off, shaping away. Roy lets it be. 0/0

0.1 Tim Southee to J Roy, Right on the money! The Kiwi captain comes steaming in and lands it on a length around off, gets it to bounce extra. Roy does well to defend it onto the ground. 0/0

