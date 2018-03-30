New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: As it Happened

England's Jonny Bairstow (Getty Images)

It's time for a wrap. After fighting tooth and nail, both teams find themselves on equal terms. New Zealand will attempt to pick the remaining two wickets quickly on Day 2, while England will hope that the tail wags along with Jonny Bairstow. It promises to be an exciting day's play tomorrow. Do join us at 1100 local (2200 GMT previous day) for all the action.

Once again we witnessed outstanding spells from two excellent pace bowlers. Tim Southee and Trent Boult were lethal and made the ball do all the talking. They had England on the mat but the backup bowling was not up to the same standard. Colin de Grandhomme did a decent job of creating pressure but Neil Wagner was too short at times while Ish Sodhi lacked the discipline required from a leg spinner.

Jonny Bairstow is nearing a fantastic century and it has been a knock of character and resilience from him. When the wickets were falling at the other end, he didn't let that hamper his momentum and eventually found an ally to steer England's ship out of troubled waters. It was a day of fightback from the visitors. New Zealand dominated the first hour of every session but the Three Lions hung in there to stop the home team from steamrolling them.

End of an absorbing day of Test cricket! Both teams will be quite satisfied at the moment, however, New Zealand would feel that they could have done better. The last session started on a bright note for the home team as they removed Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad in quick time. England seemed down and out but then Jonny Bairstow found an able partner in Mark Wood. Together they stitched in a 95-run stand to bail the touring team out. At one stage, reaching 200 looked like a dream for them but courtesy the 8th wicket partnership, they are now just 10 short of reaching 300.

89.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bairstow remains on 97! Wagner angles across a back of a length ball around off, Jonny strokes it off his back foot but finds the cover fielder again. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 1! 290/8

89.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, One more bumper by Wagner, Bairstow shows no intention of playing at it. 290/8

89.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Another bouncer, Bairstow lets it be. 290/8

89.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Shortish and on off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 290/8

89.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Goes for a cross-batted swat but fails to connect. Shortish and around middle, Bairstow hangs back to flash his blade through the line but fails to make any connection. 290/8

89.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Starts with a back of a length delivery around off, Bairstow keeps his eyes on the ball, sways sideways and allows it through. 290/8

Neil Wagner to bowl the last over of the day. Can Jonny Bairstow get to his century?

88.6 T Boult to J Leach, Fullish and on off, Leach gets forward and drives it off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 290/8

88.5 T Boult to Leach, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 290/8

88.4 T Boult to Leach, Spears in a very full ball, around leg, Leach is beaten for pace as he fails to dig it out. A stifled appeal for an lbw but nothing doing. 290/8

88.3 T Boult to Bairstow, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 290/8

88.2 T Boult to Bairstow, Movement off the seam, from a length around off, once again Jonny is caught pushing and missing inside the line. 289/8

88.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Play and a miss! Boult angles across a length ball outside off, Bairstow feels inside the line and is beaten. 289/8

87.6 N Wagner to Leach, Looks very solid in defense. Shortish on off, Leach defends it off the back foot. 289/8

87.5 N Wagner to Leach, Fractionally short and around middle, it's defended from the crease 289/8

87.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Pushes a full ball down to mid on and collects a run. 289/8

87.3 N Wagner to Leach, Shortish and on middle, Leach fails to work it around and it goes off his pads to the off side. A leg bye taken. 288/8

87.2 N Wagner to Leach, Wagner switches to round the wicket for the southpaw and angles across a short ball around off, Leach moves away from the line. 287/8

87.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Pitches it full and around off, it's pushed down the ground to long off for a single. 287/8

Neil Wagner comes back for one final burst today.

86.6 T Boult to Leach, Very full and outside off, it's squeezed out towards cover-point, slight hesitation over a run and eventually they decide not to cross. 286/8

86.5 T Boult to Leach, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Leach tries to flick but misses and is hit high on the pads. 286/8

86.4 T Boult to Bairstow, Gentle hands of Bairstow as he just taps it down in the gap at covers and crosses. 286/8

86.3 T Boult to Leach, Drifting down the leg side, Leach fails to flick and it goes off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken. 285/8

86.2 T Boult to Leach, Looks quite compact, Jack. Boult feeds a full length ball outside off, Leach covers the line with his front leg movement and allows it through. 284/8

86.1 T Boult to Leach, Good length ball around off, closer to the off pole, Leach makes a sensible leave. 284/8

85.6 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, FOUR! The line and length was getting a bit monotonous. This time Bairstow chances his arms and drills it through covers for a boundary. 284/8

85.5 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 280/8

85.4 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Angles in a full length ball on off, Bairstow defends it close to his front pad. 280/8

85.3 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Too full in length and outside off, Jonny digs it out to the off side. 280/8

85.2 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Pulls his length back and delivers it around middle, Bairstow helps it around the corner and picks up a couple of runs. 280/8

85.1 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Good length delivery on off, defended off the back foot. 278/8

84.6 T Boult to Leach, Drifting down the leg side, nudged to fine leg where Sodhi made a tumbling stop. They took a couple. 278/8

84.5 T Boult to Leach, Presses forward to a full ball and blocks. 276/8

84.4 T Boult to Leach, Outside off, left alone. 276/8

84.3 T Boult to Leach, Digs in a short delivery and tests the debutant, Leach is quite patient while leaving it. 276/8

84.2 T Boult to Bairstow, Good length ball on off, Bairstow taps it down to covers for one. 276/8

84.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Beaten! On a length and around off, a little bit of inward shape, Bairstow tries to push it through covers but is beaten on the inside edge. 275/8

83.6 Tim Southee to J Leach, Bowls it full and on off, Leach drives it down to mid off to end the over. 275/8

83.5 Tim Southee to Leach, Shortish and on off, defended by Leach. 275/8

83.4 Tim Southee to J Leach, FOUR! Bonus runs! A length ball angling back into the batsman, Leach pushes inside the line and edges it through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. 275/8

83.3 Tim Southee to Leach, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 271/8

83.2 Tim Southee to Leach, Shortish and on off, Leach is on his toes as he defends it down. 271/8

83.1 Tim Southee to Leach, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 271/8

82.6 T Boult to Bairstow, Beaten! Boult pitches it up and wide outside off, Bairstow tries to drive but misses. 271/8

82.5 T Boult to Leach, Drops it with soft hands to covers and crosses for one. 271/8

82.4 T Boult to Leach, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 270/8

82.3 T Boult to Leach, Bowls it outside off, it's left alone. 270/8

82.2 T Boult to Bairstow, Lands it up and outside off, Jonny plays it down in the gap at covers and collects a single. Showing confidence in the debutant. 270/8

82.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Shout for a catch! A good length ball landing around leg and nipping in, Bairstow tries to flick but misses. There is some noise as it goes past the batsman and the keeper appeals after catching the ball. Nothing from the umpire. The replays detect thigh pad. 269/8

81.6 Tim Southee to Leach, Serves it full and wide outside off, begging to be driven, Leach shows good composure as he leaves it alone. 269/8

81.5 Tim Southee to Leach, Leach has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 269/8

81.4 Tim Southee to Leach, Another delivery sliding down the leg side, Leach once again misses out of a boundary scoring opportunity. 269/8

81.3 Tim Southee to Leach, Drifting down the leg side, Leach tries to flick but misses. 269/8

81.2 Tim Southee to Leach, A bouncer to the debutant, fairly directed, Leach sits underneath it. 269/8

81.1 Tim Southee to Leach, Angles it in around middle and leg, Leach keeps it out to the leg side. 269/8

80.6 T Boult to J Leach, Off the mark in Test cricket. Leach is on the front foot as he drives a full ball past mid off. They take three runs. 269/8

80.5 T Boult to Leach, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 266/8

80.4 T Boult to Bairstow, Nicely done, driven square of the wicket on the off side for one. 266/8

80.3 T Boult to J Bairstow, FOUR! Lucky runs! Presses forward in defense but it moves back in to collect the inside half of his bat. Goes closely past the stumps and the keeper for a boundary at fine leg. 265/8

80.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, Full and on off, defended back to the bowler. 261/8

80.1 T Boult to Bairstow, A hint of shape into the batsman, Bairstow eases it down to fine leg for a brace. 261/8

Debutant Jack Leach is in next. Trent Boult also is back into the attack. The second new ball has been taken.

79.6 Tim Southee to Wood, OUT! Right through the gate! Southee bags his 7th Test fifer! Wicket to wicket line, on a fuller length at 129.7 kph, Wood plays all over it and it sneaks through to destroy the stumps. This brings an end to an outstanding knock and a brilliant partnership which was worth 95 runs. 259/8

79.5 Southee to Wood, A quality yorker, Wood somehow manages to keep it out safely back towards the bowler. 259/7

79.4 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Lands it on a length around off, not enough room for the square cut but Jonny still attempts it and inside edges it past stumps to fine leg for one. 259/7

79.3 Tim Southee to Wood, Straighter in line, nudged in front of square leg for a run. 258/7

79.2 Tim Southee to Wood, Good length ball on off, shaping back in with some extra bounce, Wood defends it by taking the bottom hand off the handle. 257/7

79.1 Tim Southee to Wood, A length ball angling into the batsman around off, Wood gets behind the line and blocks it safely towards cover-point. 257/7

Tim Southee returns into the attack.

78.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Digs in a short ball on middle, Bairstow ducks. End of the over. 257/7

78.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Shortish and angling away from the batsman, Jonny leans back a bit and lets it be. 257/7

78.4 N Wagner to Wood, A short delivery which has been pulled away. They pick up a single. 257/7

78.3 N Wagner to Wood, In the channel outside off, Wood lets it go to the keeper. 256/7

78.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Width on offer outside off, Bairstow punches it to sweeper cover for a run. 256/7

78.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bouncer around off, Jonny ducks underneath it. 255/7

77.6 Ish Sodhi to Wood, Beaten! Spinning away from the batsman, Wood tries to drive but is beaten. 255/7

77.5 Ish Sodhi to Wood, Maiden Test fifty for Mark Wood! What an innings this has been! England were a bit thin on batting today and were in deep trouble after losing Stokes and Broad but Wood has applied himself and has orchestrated his batting prowess. A late little cut this time as he plays it past first slip for a couple. Superb innings and a very crucial partnership. Much-needed fightback by England! 255/7

77.4 Ish Sodhi to Wood, Wood has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 253/7

77.3 Ish Sodhi to Bairstow, A googly on the shorter side, Jonny gets inside the crease and mistimes his pull shot down to long on for a run. 253/7

77.2 Ish Sodhi to Bairstow, SIX! Fine, fine shot! A loopy leg spinner landing full around off, Bairstow goes inside-out and clobbers it over extra cover for a maximum. Played it with the spin, that was the key. 252/7

77.1 Ish Sodhi to Bairstow, Tossed up ball outside off, driven square of the wicket on the off side but straight to short third man. 246/7

76.6 N Wagner to Wood, Dropped by Wagner! But credit to him for getting a hand onto it. A length ball outside off, Wood gets deep inside the crease and rifles it straight back. It's uppish, Wagner sticks his left hand out but fails to hang on to the catch. 246/7

76.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Back of a length ball on off, it's punched to covers for one. 246/7

76.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, FOUR! Boundaries are flowing thick and fast. Bairstow stays back to fetch a short ball from outside off and pulls it with authority to the deep mid-wicket fence. 245/7

76.3 N Wagner to J Bairstow, Half-tracker, targeting the batsman, Bairstow pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 241/7

76.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Oohhh...that missed the off stump by a whisker! A cracking yorker, Bairstow fails to keep it out and it goes under his bat and past the off pole. Wagner cannot believe his luck. 239/7

76.1 N Wagner to J Bairstow, Pitches it full and around off, Bairstow drives it off his front foot but straight to mid off. 239/7

75.6 Ish Sodhi to Wood, FOUR! As expected, the leg spinner feels the pressure and drops in a short ball around off. Wood is deep inside the crease as he hammer-pulls it to the deep mid-wicket fence. 14 from the over! 239/7

75.5 Ish Sodhi to Wood, FOUR! Wood has picked this googly and has smashed it for a boundary. Goes down on one knee and slogs it with brute power over mid-wicket. Closing in on his maiden Test fifty! 235/7

75.4 Ish Sodhi to Wood, Wrong 'un, landing around leg, Wood fails to flick and the keeper also fails to collect the ball. They take a couple of byes. 231/7

75.3 Ish Sodhi to Wood, Wood has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 229/7

75.2 Ish Sodhi to M Wood, FOUR! He is playing a little gem. Senses the length to be on the shorter side and Wood immediately gets back to smack it through point. 229/7

75.1 Ish Sodhi to Wood, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and pushes it to covers. 225/7

74.6 N Wagner to Wood, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 225/7

74.5 N Wagner to M Wood, FOUR! Highest Test score for Mark Wood! On a back of a length outside off, Wood makes room and steers it delicately through backward point for a boundary. 224/7

74.4 N Wagner to J Bairstow, Quick single! Short of a length delivery outside off, Jonny stays back and taps it towards the left of the bowler for a single. 220/7

74.3 N Wagner to Wood, Short of a length delivery on middle, pulled down to fine leg for a single. 219/7

74.2 N Wagner to J Bairstow, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards mid off for a single. 218/7

74.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, Bairstow defends it off the back foot. 217/7

73.6 de Grandhomme to Wood, Bowls it in the channel outside off, Wood allows it through. 217/7

73.5 de Grandhomme to Wood, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it. 217/7

73.4 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, The batsman guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 217/7

73.3 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Shortish and on off, Bairstow pushes at it and misses. 216/7

73.2 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 216/7

73.1 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Wood has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 216/7

72.6 Wagner to M Wood, Nearly a stunning catch by Henry Nicholls. Wagner follows the batsman down the leg side with a short delivery, Wood rocks back to whack it over the cover region but gets a top edge. It balloons over point, Nicholls runs behind it and puts in a dive but it falls just short of him. They take a couple of runs. 216/7

72.5 N Wagner to Wood, Flashes and misses! Another delivery, short and wide, Wood wants to slap it over the off side but misses. 216/7

72.4 N Wagner to Wood, Bumper on middle, the batsman ducks. 214/7

72.4 N Wagner to Wood, It's called as a no ball. Sharp delivery, shortish on off, Wood camps back to attempt the upper cut but fails to connect. Called a no ball and the 50-run stand comes up! 214/7

72.3 N Wagner to Wood, SIX! That has gone all the way! Wagner getting a bit predictable with his shorter length. Wood stays back inside the crease and powers his pull shot over square leg for a biggie. A very vital knock this by England's number 9! 213/7

72.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total. 207/7

72.1 N Wagner to Wood, Back of a length ball angling into the batsman from around the wicket, Wood taps it down in the vacant space at covers, looks at his partner and gets the hint that a single is on. Mark is a bit late in taking off but completes the run with ease. 206/7

Bairstow cops a serious blow on the helmet. Concerned faces all-around as the entire cordon comes up to him to see if he's alright. A thumbs up from him but tell you what it must have shaken him up completely. The physio is out assisting him and the players will take drinks in the meantime...

71.6 Grandhomme to Bairstow, Stung! De Grandhomme digs in a short ball, luckily his pace is not much, this was at 122 kph, Bairstow misjudged it and at the last moment he takes his eyes off the ball. The ball crashes into the grill and the helmet flies off. Phew, he looks fine though. 205/7

71.5 de Grandhomme to Wood, Mark looks to turn this delivery around the corner but squirts a leading edge towards cover for a single. 205/7

71.4 de Grandhomme to Wood, Fuller again on off, driven hard but finds cover. 204/7

71.3 de Grandhomme to Wood, Good batting! Doesn't fall in the bait again, leaves a delivery outside his off stump. 204/7

71.2 de Grandhomme to Wood, FOUR! Nailed it! Mark Wood is playing some serious shots here. Gets a fuller ball, plants his front foot across and unfurls a rocketing drive square on the off side for a boundary. The stand moves to 40 from just 56 balls, very handy. 204/7

71.1 de Grandhomme to Wood, Fuller ball outside off, Wood looks to drive but gets it off the outer edge which goes on the bounce to the gully fielder. 200/7

70.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Pounds in a short delivery, angling away a bit, the English wicketkeeper isn't too keen to go after it. 200/7

70.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bairstow shoulders arms to let that one through. 200/7

70.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Hits the deck hard, gets good amount of bounce, Jonny sits under it. 200/7

70.3 N Wagner to Wood, Backs away to a short ball does Wood and flat-bats it over mid-wicket. Doesn't connect it off the meat and hence Boult from mid on mops it up just inside the rope. Three runs taken and 200 comes up with that for England. 200/7

70.2 N Wagner to Wood, Shortish and angling in on middle, Wood help/pulls it through backward square leg for a couple of runs. 197/7

70.1 N Wagner to Wood, Shortish on middle and off, fended towards point off the back foot. 195/7

69.6 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Shortish on middle, Bairstow tries to pull but gets a bottom edge beside the pitch. 195/7

69.5 de Grandhomme to Wood, Good length delivery on off, it squares Wood up completely who hangs his bat out. The edge goes towards gully where Williamson half-stops and allows a single. 195/7

69.4 de Grandhomme to Wood, Serves a tempting fuller ball outside off, Mark doesn't play at it. 194/7

69.3 de Grandhomme to Wood, Stays back and blocks it out gently. 194/7

69.2 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Looks to tuck one through the leg side but wears it on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and they cross for a leg bye. 194/7

69.1 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, FOUR! Deft from Jonny. Good length delivery, a bit wider outside off, Bairstow presses ahead and opens the face of the bat at the last moment. Beats the dive of Williamson at gully and picks up a boundary to his name. 193/7

Colin de Grandhomme is back on.

68.6 N Wagner to Wood, Fuller in length and outside off, driven towards cover. 189/7

68.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, JB top edges and BJ almost pulls off a one-handed stunner. The ploy to keep bowling short nearly worked for Wagner. He digs in a short one, Jonny backs away to have a go at it but gets a top edge. Watling behind the stumps leaps as much as he can with his right hand up. He gets a glove to it but the ball doesn't stick. It rolls behind him and they take a single. 189/7

68.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 188/7

68.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Stands tall, rides the bounce and steers it towards point. 188/7

68.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Another bouncer, the batsman ducks. 188/7

68.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Short of a length delivery, angling away towards off, Bairstow drops his wrists to leave it alone. 188/7

67.6 Tim Southee to Wood, On the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 188/7

67.5 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Length delivery on the pads, worked behind square on the leg side for a single. 188/7

67.4 Tim Southee to Wood, Nearly a wicket! Yorker fired at the base of middle stump, Wood is a wee late in keeping it out. By the time he does, he gets an inside edge and the ball trickles past the stumps towards fine leg. A single taken. 187/7

67.3 Tim Southee to Wood, FOUR! What a shot! Mark Wood, that really opened my eyes. Fuller ball, outside off, Wood bludgeons it over covers for a powerful boundary. Even Southee wouldn't have expected that. 186/7

67.2 Tim Southee to Wood, Pitched up on off, blocked solidly from within the crease. 182/7

67.1 Tim Southee to Wood, Wood shoulders arms to let that one through. 182/7

66.6 N Wagner to J Bairstow, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries and that brings up the fifty for the English keeper-batsman, 18th in Tests. Another short ball and it's pulled again this time through square leg. Can he shepherd the tail and take England to a respectable total? 182/7

66.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, FOUR! Shot! Short of a length on middle, coming at a good height too, Bairstow waits back and pummels it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 178/7

66.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Wagner with a short one on middle and leg, Bairstow is quick to duck under it. 174/7

66.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Short and slightly outside off, cut away but Williamson at gully makes another good stop. He has been manning that region really well. 174/7

66.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Tries to bring it back in from middle and off, Jonny B hangs back in defense. 174/7

66.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Fuller ball in the corridor outside off, Jonny Bairstow nicely drives it to the man at cover. 174/7

Neil Wagner is brought back into the attack.

65.6 Tim Southee to M Wood, Once again tries to use the angle by going wide of the crease but ends up doling it on middle and leg, it's tucked towards short mid-wicket. And Mark survives an entire over. 174/7

65.5 Tim Southee to Wood, Southee goes wide of the crease and angles one in from around off, it goes straight as Wood doesn't offer any stroke. 174/7

65.4 Tim Southee to Wood, Fuller and on the stumps, blocked solidly, with a straight bat. 174/7

65.3 Tim Southee to Wood, Short and angling down leg, Mark Wood looks to play the pull shot but fails to get any wood on it. 174/7

65.2 Tim Southee to Wood, Good line and length again just that he can't draw an edge. Wood is lucky to have survived once more. 174/7

65.1 Tim Southee to Wood, Back of a length around off, holding its line, Wood plays and misses. 174/7

64.6 T Boult to Wood, Drops it towards point with an open bat face and crosses over. Surprised that Bairstow agreed to do so. 174/7

64.5 T Boult to Wood, FOUR! Good shot! A very full delivery outside off, a real freebie, Wood bends his back leg and drills it through cover-point to find the fence. 173/7

64.4 T Boult to Wood, Beaten! Boult drags his length back a touch and angles it away from off, Wood almost falls for it. But much to his delight, he misses. 169/7

64.3 T Boult to Wood, Slants it away on off, Wood keeps his bat inside the line to let it be. 169/7

64.2 T Boult to Wood, Angling away on a length outside off, pushed with an angled blade towards point. 169/7

64.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Stays back in anticipation of getting a short ball, gets one and he pulls it in front of square on the leg side for just a single. 169/7

63.6 Tim Southee to Wood, Outside off, easy leave for Mark. 168/7

63.5 Tim Southee to Wood, Another bouncer from Southee, but the line isn't that threatening which allows Wood to sway away from it. 168/7

63.4 Tim Southee to Wood, Bangs in a short one on middle and off, Wood ducks under it. 168/7

63.3 Tim Southee to Wood, Fuller on off, blocked out towards the man at mid off. 168/7

63.2 Tim Southee to Wood, Good length on middle and leg, tucked into the leg side. 168/7

63.1 Tim Southee to Wood, Back of a length delivery, angling in at first and then straightening after pitching, Wood has a tentative poke at it only to get beaten. 168/7

62.6 T Boult to Bairstow, Almost! On a length outside off, JB looks to dab it away but gets beaten. Tell you what, it missed the outside edge by a whisker. 168/7

62.5 T Boult to Bairstow, Stands tall and deep in the crease to glide it towards gully. 168/7

62.4 T Boult to Bairstow, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 168/7

62.3 T Boult to Bairstow, FOUR! Rolled his wrists over! Another short one on middle, Bairstow rolls his wrists on this as he helps this with a pull shot behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 168/7

62.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, Run out chance! Shortish and outside off, Jonny looks to cut but the length isn't an ideal one. It's too close to play that shot and he ends up chopping it down towards gully. Looks for a run but is sent back as Williamson misses his shy at the striker's end. Would have been touch and go. 164/7

62.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Fullish on off, eased towards mid off. 164/7

Mark Wood is the new man in.

61.6 Tim Southee to Broad, OUT! Chipped straight to Sodhi! So, the race to pick up a 5-fer is definitely on between Southee and Boult, the former has got a 4-fer now. On a length and outside off, Broad looks to punch it on the up but it's not so easy. His body weight remained on the back foot as he (as always) was anticipating some short pitch bowling. No transfer of weight into the shot and he ends up chipping it in the air to mid off where Ish Sodhi takes a dolly. Once again after the break, the wheels have started to come off for England. A very disappointing shot attempted by Broad, who we consider as a decent batsman. 164/7

61.5 Tim Southee to Broad, Sees the short ball and quickly ducks under it. 164/6

61.4 Tim Southee to Broad, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 164/6

61.3 Tim Southee to S Broad, FOUR! Edged and through! Fuller ball on off, Broad looks to blast it through cover but gets an edge which flies past the second slip fielder for a boundary. Hands on head for Southee. 164/6

61.2 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Good stop from Williamson! Short of a length delivery, closer to off stump, Bairstow cuts it towards gully where Kane dives full length to his right and takes some pace off. A single taken. 160/6

61.1 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Back of a length delivery outside off, steered towards gully. 159/6

60.6 T Boult to Broad, Full and fired down leg, Broad misses his attempted flick shot. 159/6

60.5 T Boult to Bairstow, Fuller ball, angling in, nudged towards mid-wicket and Bairstow wants to cross. The fielder charges in but fails to collect which allows the batsmen to complete one run easily. 159/6

60.4 T Boult to Bairstow, Length ball on middle, defended off the back foot. 158/6

60.3 T Boult to Bairstow, FOUR! Delightful! Fuller in length and served outside off, Jonny presses ahead and crisply times the drive through covers for a boundary. 158/6

60.2 T Boult to Bairstow, On the pads, worked away through the gap at mid-wicket for a double. 154/6

60.1 T Boult to Broad, Good length delivery outside off, tapped in front of point for a brisk single. Broad is off the mark. 152/6

59.6 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Takes a little stride ahead as he bunts it back to Southee. 151/6

59.5 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Fuller and veering in on the pads, Jonny looks to flick but the ball swings back in to hit him on the pads. A stifled appeal but it was going down leg. 151/6

59.4 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Testing line, in the avenue of apprehension, Bairstow points his bat skywards and makes a leave. 151/6

59.3 Tim Southee to Bairstow, A short ball, angling towards the body, Bairstow arches back to evade it. 151/6

59.2 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Inside edge! Nipping in from a length around off, Bairstow manages to eke out an inside edge on the pads. Had he missed, he would have been a dead duck. 151/6

59.1 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Pitches it up on off, driven crisply but straight to mid off. 151/6

Stuart Broad is in next. Also, Tim Southee is brought back.

58.6 T Boult to Stokes, OUT! A wicket straight after Tea, once again the Kiwis are off to a fine start. Into the tail, they enter. Not a wicket deserving delivery, sliding down the leg side on a length, Stokes tries to work it around the corner by shuffling across the stumps a bit. But he gets a faint inside edge behind and the keeper takes an easy catch. They appeal and the finger goes up, in fact, Stokes started to walk even before that. Simon Doull (on air) points out that had he not done so and the umpire not given it out, it would have been interesting as New Zealand have no reviews left. Ian Smith reminds him about the spirit of the game to which Doull responds that not all batsmen are walkers. Hmm... Anyway, England have now lost their sixth wicket as the 57-run stand gets broken. 151/6

58.5 T Boult to Stokes, Slips one down the leg side, Stokes tries to flick but misses. 151/5

58.4 T Boult to Stokes, That has missed the off stump by a whisker! Movement back into the batsman from a length outside off, Stokes decides to leave it alone and it goes very closely past the off pole. 151/5

What happened there? Oh, Boult loses grip on the ball and it slips out from his hand while he was in his delivery stride, maybe his right arm came in the way.

58.3 T Boult to Stokes, Pitches it up and outside off, Stokes drives it down the ground and the mid off fielder cuts it off with a slide. 151/5

58.2 T Boult to Bairstow, This one is too full and too straight, Bairstow clips it in front of square leg and they cross. Stokes is jogging towards the keeper's end and Sodhi fires in the throw to Watling. Stokes had to hurry up. 151/5

58.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Starts with a full length ball around off, shaping away, Bairstow leaves it alone. 150/5

The final session is about to get underway. The overrate has been good as both the sessions saw New Zealand bowling 29 overs. Still 32 overs remaining in the day. Can the current pair of Stokes and Bairstow be able to continue to good work that they've done so far? Trent Boult to continue. Let's play...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

3/80 in the session and New Zealand will be pleased with their effort. They bowled with a lot of purpose post Lunch and picked up three quick wickets which included the set batsmen Stoneman and Root. Tim Southee and Trent Boult once again threatened to run away with the show but the pair of Stokes and Bairstow steadied the ship and is currently amidst a good partnership. However, England are not out of jail yet and they will require their last recognized batting duo to bat for as long as possible. Do join us in a short while for all the post Tea action.

57.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. That will be TEA ON DAY 1! 150/5

57.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, A bit closer to the off stump line this time, on a length, Ben plays it down to point. 150/5

57.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Once again bowls it in the zone outside off, Stokes allows it through. 150/5

57.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Lands it on a length and outside off, not moving much, Stokes offers no shot. 150/5

57.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 150/5

57.1 Grandhomme to Stokes, Huge shout for an lbw as Stokes offers no shot to an incoming delivery. He is struck on the pads but the umpire feels that it has not swung back in enough to hit the stumps. Remember, impact would not have been an issue in this case. 150/5

56.6 T Boult to Bairstow, Straighter in line, Jonny plays it with gentle hands to mid-wicket and calls two. Completes it with ease. 150/5

56.5 T Boult to Bairstow, Fullish and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers. 148/5

56.4 T Boult to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 148/5

56.3 T Boult to Bairstow, Hurls it on a length outside off, Bairstow shoulders arms. 148/5

56.2 T Boult to Bairstow, FOUR! Nicely done! A little bit of width on offer outside off, Bairstow stands back and cuts it through the line. Delays his shot just a bit to get the placement right past backward point. A boundary results. 148/5

56.1 T Boult to Bairstow, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 144/5

55.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 144/5

55.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Considerable amount of movement back into the batsman, Stokes pokes at it and misses. 144/5

55.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fullish around off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 144/5

55.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, FOUR! Stokes was itching from quite some time to hit it through covers. Tried a few times without much success but not this time. He receives a length ball and whacks it through covers for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up, a good one for England after a flurry of wickets. 144/5

55.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 140/5

55.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Full delivery, swinging back in, Stokes walks across the stumps to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 140/5

Physio comes out. Jonny Bairstow is seen taking a few tablets.

54.6 T Boult to Bairstow, On a length around off, Bairstow stays back inside the crease and keeps it out to the off side. 140/5

54.5 T Boult to Bairstow, Angling away from the batsman on a length, Jonny shoulders arms. 140/5

54.4 T Boult to Bairstow, FOUR! Well bowled and equally well played. Boult delivers it full and on middle, Bairstow brings down a straight blade and caresses it back past the bowler for a boundary. Glorious. 140/5

54.3 T Boult to Bairstow, Gets forward to a full ball and hits it down to mid on. 136/5

54.2 T Boult to Bairstow, Too full and around leg, clipped through backward square leg for a couple. 136/5

54.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Full and around off, Bairstow pushes it back from the inner half of the bat. 134/5

Trent Boult is back into the attack. With around 12 minutes to go for Tea, Williamson has turned back towards his strike bowler. Can he break this stand?

53.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, FOUR! But Stokes nearly chopped it on. Good length ball outside off, Stokes walks forward and tries to punch through covers but gets an inside edge past the stumps to fine leg for a boundary. 134/5

53.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, A big inswinger, landing around off and curling back in sharply. Stokes leaves it but that wasn't too far away from the off pole. 130/5

53.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Outside off, left alone. 130/5

53.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it by presenting the full face of the bat. 130/5

53.2 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Here comes the drive from Stokes, nicely timed but ill placed. It's towards mid off where the fielder makes a good stop. 130/5

53.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, It's a bait for Stokes with two slips in place. De Grandhomme serves a full length ball outside off, inviting him to drive but Ben watchfully allows it through. 130/5

52.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Keeps it full and on off, Bairstow gets on the front foot and defends it watchfully. 130/5

52.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bouncer around leg, Bairstow ducks underneath it. 130/5

52.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Fullish and on off, driven off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder. 130/5

52.3 N Wagner to Stokes, Short in length around off, Stokes pulls it in front of square leg and collects a run. 130/5

52.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Attempts for some extra swing and in the process overpitches around off. Bairstow drives it with nice timing and finds the gap through covers. They've managed to run three. 129/5

52.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Serves it on a length around off, Bairstow stays back and taps it down on the off side. 126/5

51.6 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Fullish around off, cutting back in, Bairstow gets it away from the inner half of the bat to deep backward square leg. They collect a single. 126/5

51.5 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, Lands it full and outside off, Jonny drives it down towards mid off. 125/5

51.4 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Gets forward to a full ball and defends it to the off side. Solid. 125/5

51.3 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for one. 125/5

51.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 124/5

51.1 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Short and on off, Stokes pulls but mistimes it to mid-wicket. 124/5

50.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Oohhh...gets squared up. Wagner drops it on a length around middle and leg, shaping away a bit, Bairstow plays at it from the crease and pushes it out from the leading edge to point. 124/5

50.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, A bouncer around off, angling away, Jonny bends his back leg and lets it through. 124/5

50.4 N Wagner to Stokes, Stokes decides to take on the short ball and pulls it behind square leg. A single taken, eyes the second one but it's not on. 124/5

50.3 N Wagner to Ben Stokes, Full and swinging back in, Stokes drives it down to mid off. 123/5

50.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Too full and around off, Bairstow decides to drive it through covers but gets it away off the inside edge. It rolls to mid-wicket and they cross. 123/5

50.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Pitches it full and around off, Bairstow drives it down the ground but finds mid off. 122/5

49.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, A touch short and on off, it's stroked down the ground towards mid on. Done with 50 overs, England after losing five wickets continue to be in a tight spot. 122/5

49.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Once again some visible inward movement for Colin. Stokes defends it from the inner portion of his bat. 122/5

49.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Angles in a full ball on off, Stokes gets forward and across to cover the line and then blocks. 122/5

49.3 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Full and swinging back in around off, Stokes pushes it out to covers. 122/5

49.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Another length delivery outside off, shaping back in, Ben makes a leave. 122/5

49.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Colin with his gentle pace is quite nagging. Bowls it on a length outside off, gets it to swing back in, Stokes walks across the stumps and then lets it through. 122/5

48.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Short and on off, Jonny lets it be to end the over. 122/5

48.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Good length delivery around off, it's punched off the back foot by Bairstow but the point fielder moves across to his right to stop the ball with a dive. 122/5

48.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Alters his length to go short around middle and off, Jonny ducks. 122/5

48.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Identical to the last delivery, this time Bairstow keeps his calm and makes the leave. 122/5

48.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Loses his patience, JP! Wagner serves this one outside off, Bairstow throws his bat at it but fails to make any connection. 122/5

48.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Wide outside off, Bairstow allows it through to the keeper. 122/5

47.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, And again. Beaten. De Grandhomme getting subtle movement off the deck. Stokes is cross with himself as he once again commits himself forward to push inside the line. Not too far away from edging it behind. Excellent bowling, Colin. 122/5

47.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Changes his angle and beats the bat. Drops it on a length around off, Stokes gets forward to play inside the line but is beaten. 122/5

47.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Delivers it on a good length around middle, too straight in line and it's easily helped through square leg for a couple of runs. 122/5

47.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fullish and outside off, Stokes takes a stride forward and hits it across the line. Finds the mid on fielder. 120/5

47.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, On a length and outside off, Stokes has nothing to do with it. 120/5

47.1 de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, A front foot push to a full ball to covers. 120/5

46.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Inviting length. There to be driven. Bairstow is quite cautious though. He takes his front leg forward to cover the line and then allows it through. 120/5

46.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, And again. A length ball outside off has been played down towards gully. 120/5

46.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Good consistent lines from Wagner. Persists around off, angling away from a good length, once again Jonny pushes it with an angled bat to point. 120/5

46.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, A rising delivery, around off, Bairstow immediately is on his toes as he taps it towards point. 120/5

46.2 N Wagner to J Bairstow, FOUR! Controlled edge! Wagner takes a length ball away from the batsman with the angle, Bairstow without moving his feet pushes inside the line and edges it through the gap between slips and gully. Soft bottom hand and hence it rolls all along the carpet to the fence. 120/5

46.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Lands it on a length and outside off, it's left alone by Jonny Bairstow. 116/5

45.6 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Jonny had no idea where that went! This one probably cuts back into the batsman from a fuller length outside off, Bairstow tries forcing it through the line but gets an inside edge. It rolls towards backward square leg and his partner calls him through for a run. 116/5

45.5 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, A good looking drive off the front foot by Jonny. It's stopped with a dive at covers. Nice effort. 115/5

45.4 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Lands it on a length and outside off, a hint of away shape there, Bairstow watches the line closely before letting it go. 115/5

45.3 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Straighter in line again, it's tucked on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 115/5

45.2 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, An overambitious delivery, trying to bowl an outswinger from the middle stump line. But as it happens often, it goes straight on and is worked quietly behind square leg for a couple of runs. 115/5

45.1 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Good delivery, angling in around off and then straightening. Bairstow leaves it alone and then it curls away. Watling collects it to his right. 113/5

Colin de Grandhomme is back into the attack. The batsmen can take a sigh of relief as the second line of attack is in action.

44.6 N Wagner to Stokes, Back of a length ball on off, Stokes puts his weight on the back leg and defends it to the off side. 113/5

44.5 N Wagner to Stokes, Very accurate with his line and today he is mixing his lengths also, not necessarily short always. A length ball slanting in around off, Ben defends it back off his front foot. 113/5

44.4 N Wagner to Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes gets back and works it off his pads to the leg side, finds mid-wicket. 113/5

44.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Angles it across the batsman outside off, it's driven firmly through covers and it's chased down in the deep. Three runs added to the total. 113/5

44.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Fullish and on off to the right-hander, Jonny is forward as he drives it back towards the bowler. Wagner tries collecting on one bounce but fails. No run on offer though. 110/5

44.1 N Wagner to Stokes, Doesn't take much time to strike the right line and length. Full and angling in, Stokes brings down a straight bat and gets it away off the inside edge through backward square leg. Good enough for a run. 110/5

Neil Wagner is unleashed into the attack.

43.6 Tim Southee to Stokes, Goes fuller on this occasion, around off, Stokes gets forward and across to nudge it towards mid-wicket. By the time the fielder moves across to his left to pick up the ball, they jog across for a run. 109/5

43.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, Brings his line towards the off stump and drops it on a length, Ben has to play at it and he does so watchfully to the off side. 108/5

43.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, Action replay of the previous delivery. Southee is playing on Stokes' patience here. 108/5

43.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, Probing line, this. Keeping his line closer to the off stump and taking it away with the angle, Stokes covers his stumps before making a leave. 108/5

43.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, There is still some sideways movement for the bowler. On a length and outside off, Ben allows it through. 108/5

43.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, FOUR! A shot of authority after the drinks break. A bit of a loosener by Southee, short and around off, Stokes stands back and pulls it powerfully to the deep mid-wicket fence. 108/5

Drinks! The game seemed to be hung in balance at Lunch but the deadly duo of Southee and Boult came out breathing fire. They bowled tidy spells and were really disciplined which saw them scaling down three quick wickets, two of the set batsmen - Root and Stoneman. Bairstow and Stokes, the last recognized pair is out there with the score just reading 4 over 100. A lot of hopes shall be pinned on them to bail their side out of trouble. Can they? Only time will tell...

42.6 T Boult to Bairstow, This one decks in from outside off, the batter hops back to keep it out to hand Boult his fifth maiden. 104/5

42.5 T Boult to Bairstow, From around the wicket this time, on a length on middle, punched to the fielder at mid on. 104/5

42.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, Overpitched delivery, tempting Jonny to go after it. He doesn't as he just pushes it towards mid off. 104/5

42.3 T Boult to Bairstow, Is right behind the line of this delivery and defends it with a straight bat. 104/5

42.2 T Boult to Bairstow, Good length delivery on off, punched off the inner half back to Trent. 104/5

With no Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes in the mix, the next number in case a wicket falls is of Stuart Broad. Don't remember when was the last time England lacked depth in their batting. Have a long tail to follow...

42.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Boult pounds in a short ball on middle and off, Jonny Bairstow crouches low to let that sail over him to his opposite number. 104/5

41.6 Tim Southee to Stokes, Finally he plays one and gets two to his name as he punches this back of a length delivery through cover. 104/5

41.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, Southee once again lets out a length delivery, slanting away, BS comes down a couple of steps before making another leave. 102/5

41.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, Fourth leave in a row from Stokes. 102/5

41.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, Continues to feed him in the channel outside off, no shot offered. 102/5

41.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, Another one hurled across the southpaw, Ben lifts his bat to leave it alone. 102/5

41.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Bowls it on off, it holds its line too. Nothing doing, says Stokes. 102/5

40.6 T Boult to Bairstow, Back of a length delivery outside off, glided towards Williamson at gully. 102/5

40.5 T Boult to Bairstow, Leading edge... Fuller in length again, jagging away towards off, Bairstow looks to work it away through mid-wicket but closes the face of the bat a tad early. Gets a leading edge which rolls towards cover-point. 102/5

40.4 T Boult to Bairstow, Fuller and angling away wider on off, Bairstow ignores. 102/5

40.3 T Boult to J Bairstow, Marginally overpitched, served outside off, Jonny drives it through covers and picks up a couple. 102/5

40.2 T Boult to Bairstow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/5

40.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Good length ball outside off, Bairstow tries to cut but gets a bottom edge towards the slip cordon. 100/5

39.6 Tim Southee to Stokes, Fullish length on off, eased towards mid off to end the over. 100/5

39.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, Beaten! On a length and just around off, Stokes plays for the initial line but the ball kept moving and beats him comprehensively. 100/5

39.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, What was that, Southee? Maybe, he tried to bowl a slower one but the ball might have slipped out of his hands. It's too wide in fact it's outside the tramline. The umpire calls it a wide. 100 comes up for England. 100/5

39.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, FOUR! Stokes feasts on the freebie to open his tally. A half-volley outside off, Stokes reaches to the pitch of the ball and drills it through cover. No need to run for those. 99/5

39.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 95/5

39.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, Length ball outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 95/5

39.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Fullish on the stumps, blocked off the front foot by Ben. 95/5

38.6 T Boult to Bairstow, It's maiden again. Tidy stuff from the Kiwis again. On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket. 95/5

38.5 T Boult to Bairstow, A nice drive off the front foot but straight to the man at cover. 95/5

38.4 T Boult to Bairstow, A touch short on middle and off, played with an angled willow towards gully. 95/5

38.3 T Boult to Bairstow, Outside off, easy leave for JB. 95/5

38.2 T Boult to Bairstow, Fuller in length and angling away on off, Bairstow without any feet movement looks to drive but gets an inside edge on the pads. 95/5

38.1 T Boult to Bairstow, Short ball, it's well-directed too, Bairstow is happy to duck under it. 95/5

37.6 Tim Southee to Bairstow, On the pads, Jonny works it down to fine leg and will keep strike. Excellent over from Southee comes to an end. 95/5

37.5 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Very full on off, blocked down solidly. 94/5

37.4 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, defended down comfortably. 94/5

37.3 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Welcomes the keeper-batsman with a fuller ball on off, Jonny doesn't play at it. 94/5

Jonny Bairstow is the new man in.

37.2 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, OUT! Edged and there goes the set batsman after doing all the hard work. New Zealand have come out breathing fire this afternoon, they are just all over England at the moment. Southee bowls it around middle, since the line is there, Stoneman tries to play at it but the ball jags away. It takes the outside edge and flies towards second slip where Tom Latham accepts a regulation catch. Half the side back. Are we going to witness another procession? 94/5

37.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, On a length and moving towards off, Stoneman shoulders his arms to that one. 94/4

36.6 T Boult to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 94/4

Ben Stokes is in next. He is fresh from a half ton. Played an innings of substance in Auckland and is out when his side is in a bit of stutter now.

36.5 Boult to Malan, OUT! Dawid Malan bags a golden duck! Disciplined bowling from the Kiwis and they deserve this, says David Lloyd on air. Boult hurls it on a length around middle and off, it nips in a touch and also skids a bit off the seam. Malan, facing his first ball tries to play a lazy drive and gets rapped on the back pad. Huge appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Malan doesn't even wait, he just starts to walk back. England in huge trouble again. 94/4

36.4 T Boult to M Stoneman, Chance of a run out! Stoneman pushes one towards cover and sets off. Sodhi comes rushing in, picks up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Could have been touch and go had that hit. 94/3

36.3 T Boult to Stoneman, On the stumps this time, driven to the other side this time, mid on. 93/3

36.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Fuller on off, eased towards mid off. 93/3

36.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Good length on off, blocked off the front foot gently. 93/3

Dawid Malan walks out to bat next.

35.6 Southee to Joe Root, OUT! Southee gets his man! An impressive bowling change from Williamson and it has worked in his side's favor. The mainstay of the English batting is out of here, leaving his side in a bit of bother now. Tim angles it in from wide of the crease, it keeps coming in as Root tries to clip it away. Fails to counter the inward movement and gets beaten on the inside. The ball deflects off his pads and castles the woodwork behind. Up and running is Southee as he breaks the stand that had started to show a lot of promise. 93/3

35.5 Tim Southee to Root, FOUR! Shot! Fuller on the stumps, Root covers the stumps and drives it gloriously past the non-striker. The man at mid on puts in a dive but to no avail. 93/2

35.4 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Fuller on off, driven on the up towards cover. 89/2

35.3 Tim Southee to Root, Gets across and flicks it towards mid-wicket. 89/2

35.2 Southee to Root, Huge, huge shout but nothing from the umpire. On a length and just around off, it nips back in sharply to beat Root on the inside this time and hit his pad. The appeal chirps in but umpire Erasmus this time doesn't pay any heed to it. The Kiwis can't do anything as they don't have any reviews left. Hawk Eye shows it's a good call from the umpire as the impact was well outside the line. 89/2

35.1 Tim Southee to Root, Back of a length outside off to begin with for Southee this afternoon, Root punches it through the line and collects a brace. Some cheer from the crowd as this also raises the 50-run stand between the duo. So far so good for Englishmen. 89/2

Tim Southee is back into the attack.

34.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Boult is mixing it up quite nicely. Fuller on off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. That's the third maiden for Boult. 87/2

34.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Brings out a surprise short ball but not in the firing line, left alone. 87/2

34.4 T Boult to Stoneman, Fuller and attacking the stumps, Mark Stoneman is rock solid in defense. 87/2

34.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Angling in on the pads, worked towards the square leg fielder. 87/2

34.2 T Boult to Stoneman, In the channel on off, tapped with soft hands towards point. 87/2

34.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Pitches it outside off, tries to bring it back in, Stoneman has it covered as he leaves one alone. 87/2

33.6 N Wagner to Root, Short but this time going down leg, easy duck from the English skipper. 87/2

33.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Around middle and leg, tucked past the man at short leg for a single. 87/2

33.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on middle, Mark rises on the toes to deal with it. 86/2

33.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Covers the line and defends it out towards cover. 86/2

33.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, Another one on a shorter length, keeps getting big on the batter who tucks it away off the hips. Sodhi at leg gully dives to make a stop. 86/2

33.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Short ball on middle and leg, the batsman ducks. 86/2

32.6 T Boult to Root, Pitching outside leg! Joe Root survives and the Kiwis exhaust both their reviews. Wasn't a bad call to take this by any means. Boult changes the angle and decides to come from over the wicket. He hurls a length delivery around leg and it skids through to ping Root on the pads. A loud appeal follows but umpire Bruce Oxenford stays put. Williamson from gully is quick to take the DRS. Hawk Eye shows it's just pitched outside leg, just. Apart from that everything was in line. Root escapes, another good decision from the umpire. 86/2

England's best in the firing line this time. Boult has trapped Root in front of the stumps but the question is where is it pitching? The Kiwis have taken the review...

32.5 T Boult to Root, FOUR! Nicely done! He tried to play a similar shot on the third ball of the over but couldn't find the gap. This time he does. Plays it with an angled bat and beats Williamson at gully for a boundary. 86/2

32.4 T Boult to Root, Good shot, good stop, good cricket all-around. Fuller in length on off, driven on the up towards mid off. Southee dives full length to his right and saves a certain boundary. 82/2

32.3 T Boult to Root, Short of a length ball outside off, Root arches back and steers it neatly towards his opposite number at gully. 82/2

32.2 T Boult to Joe Root, Plants his front foot across to an overpitched delivery and drives it to the cover fielder. Fails to pierce the gap. 82/2

32.1 T Boult to Root, Boult continues from around the wicket, goes wider of the crease and angles it in on middle and off, Root bunts it back to Boult. 82/2

31.6 N Wagner to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle, nudged with soft hands towards mid-wicket. 82/2

31.5 N Wagner to Root, Punches this back of a length ball in the gap through cover to change ends. 82/2

31.4 N Wagner to Root, Persists with a bumper, this time Root doesn't do anything silly. He sits. 81/2

31.3 Wagner to Joe Root, Top edge... in the air... Root is safe! Wagner nearly makes the English skipper fall into the trap. He continues to bend his back, drops it short on middle. Joe says enough of blocking, ducking and fending and decides to take on with the pull shot. Doesn't get complete hold of it as he gets it off the top edge. Shouts of catch it but the ball lands safely between the men coming from deep square leg and fine leg. A couple results. 81/2

31.2 N Wagner to Root, Another bouncer, Root rises on the toes to defend. 79/2

31.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, And to no one's surprise, Wagner hits the deck hard, generates good bounce, Stoneman hops in the crease as he fends it out towards point and scampers to the other end. 79/2

Neil Wagner replaces Sodhi now. Change of ends for him.

30.6 T Boult to Root, Comes from around the wicket for the last ball of the over, bowls a length delivery, closer to the off stump line, Root is happy to keep it out off the back foot. 78/2

30.5 T Boult to Root, Slightly overpitched in the channel outside off, Joe leans across and drives it to the man at short cover. 78/2

30.4 T Boult to Root, Delivers another fuller delivery on middle and leg, worked away towards the man at short mid-wicket. 78/2

30.3 T Boult to Root, Keeps it nice and full on the stumps, kept out rather safely. 78/2

30.2 T Boult to Root, FOUR! Whipped off the legs! Fuller and tries to curl back in on middle and leg but ends up drifting it on the pads. Root shuffles across and clips it through backward square leg for a boundary. Both the batsmen kickoff the session with a boundary apiece. Their stand moves to 10 short of 50 now. 78/2

30.1 T Boult to Root, Comes running in from over the wicket and hurls it in the direction outside off, Joe Root lets it pass. 74/2

Trent Boult will bowl from the other end.

29.6 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Floated ball outside off, the English opener presses forward and pats it towards short cover. 74/2

29.5 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Some more loop, landed outside off, blocked out watchfully. 74/2

29.4 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Fuller around middle and off, defended nicely. 74/2

29.3 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, FOUR! Loosener from Sodhi! It's a leg break but on the shorter side and well outside off, Stoneman is quick to rock back, utilizes the dept of the crease and cracks it behind point for a boundary to begin the session. 74/2

29.2 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Googly but on the flatter trajectory, punched comfortably off the back foot. 70/2

29.1 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Flighted delivery around middle and off, Stoneman presses forward and defends. 70/2

We are back for the second session, folks. The Test match looks well in balance at the moment and this session will be an important one for both the sides, especially England. The two batsmen out there are well-set and it would be interesting to see if they can continue to dig in and keep the hosts' bowlers at bay. Ish Sodhi will continue. A slip and a short leg in place.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

New Zealand won't be too disappointed with the outcome of this session, however, they would have liked to add another wicket or two to their tally. The pitch is expected to ease out in the afternoon session and then it will be a bigger test for the Kiwi bowlers. Ish Sodhi in his two overs has got a bit of spin but nothing substantial to trouble the batsmen. Let's see what happens in the next session. Do join us in a short while.

First Lunch break of this Test match and England already have fared much better than the last game. They did experience a couple of setbacks in the form of Cook and Vince but all in all, the current pair has shown positivity and the desire to play out time. Mark Stoneman weathered the early storm by surviving the new ball spell, while Joe Root has not looked unconvincing at all.

28.6 N Wagner to Root, Bouncer around middle and leg, Root ducks underneath it to end this session. LUNCH ON DAY 1! 70/2

28.5 N Wagner to Root, Played to the point region by the batsman. 70/2

28.4 N Wagner to Root, Almost carries to short leg. A length delivery in the line of the stumps, Root stands a bit with an open stance as he plays it down towards short leg. A bit uppish but not carrying. 70/2

28.3 N Wagner to Root, Good length ball on middle and off, Root jumps and plays it down to point. 70/2

28.2 N Wagner to Root, Short and around off, Root watches the line closely before leaving it alone. 70/2

28.1 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, defended off the back foot. 70/2

27.6 Ish Sodhi to Root, A wrong 'un on middle, Root reads it and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 70/2

27.5 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, FOUR! Nicely timed and placed through the packed off side field. Flighted leg spinner outside off, Root drives it crisply through the narrow gap between extra cover and mid off for a boundary. 69/2

27.4 Ish Sodhi to Root, Goes on the back foot and plays it out to covers. 65/2

27.3 Ish Sodhi to Root, Flatter and shorter on middle, punched off the back foot to mid-wicket. 65/2

27.2 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, Quicker one, full and on middle, 92.5 kph, Root digs it out down to mid on. 65/2

27.1 Ish Sodhi to Root, Loopy leg spinner landing full around off, it's driven through the line but straight to the cover fielder. 65/2

26.6 N Wagner to Stoneman, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 65/2

26.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Switches to 'round the wicket to the left-hander and bowls a shortish ball on middle and leg, Mark defends it back. 65/2

26.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Shortish on off, Stoneman is on the back foot as he defends it back to the bowler. 65/2

26.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 65/2

26.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Stoneman gets on his toes and plays it out wide of leg gully. 65/2

26.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Wagner runs in to Stoneman and feeds him a short delivery around leg, further going down, Mark shoulders arms. 65/2

25.6 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Too full on middle, hit down firmly to deepish mid on for a run. 65/2

25.5 Sodhi to Stoneman, Appeal for an lbw! Turned down. Sodhi delivers a nicely lofted leg spinner around middle, spinning back in, Stoneman fails to work it around and is hit on the front pad. An unsuccessful appeal. Missing leg. 64/2

25.4 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Quicker through the air this time, around off, Stoneman offers a straight bat in defense. 64/2

25.3 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Flatter and on off, defended back off the front foot. 64/2

25.2 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Extra bit of flight this time, the length though remains full. Stoneman flicks but finds mid-wicket again. 64/2

25.1 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Flighted and very full on middle, flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. 64/2

Time for some leg spin. Ish Sodhi has been handed over the ball.

24.6 N Wagner to Root, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 64/2

24.5 N Wagner to Root, Keeps it short and on off, it's tapped to gully. 64/2

24.4 N Wagner to Root, FOUR! Used the pace and width offered by the bowler to his advantage. Root rocks back inside the crease, gets on top of the bounce and guides it to third man for a boundary. 64/2

24.3 N Wagner to Root, A length ball close to off stump, Root punches it from the crease and finds the gap at covers for a couple of runs. 60/2

24.2 N Wagner to Root, Wagner continues to steam in and serve his short pitch bowling. This one is around off and Root lets it through. 58/2

24.1 N Wagner to Root, Short in length and around leg, Root leaves it alone. 58/2

Martin Guptill is on the field again as a substitute. This time in place of Ish Sodhi.

23.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fullish and on off, driven down to mid off. 58/2

23.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 58/2

Mark Stoneman pulls out as the bowler was about to deliver. Some sightscreen issue maybe.

23.4 de Grandhomme to Root, Pitches it up and outside off, a lovely flowing cover drive by Root is stopped in the deep. Good enough for three runs. 58/2

23.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Good line, on a length and around off, Root firmly presents a straight bat in defense. 55/2

23.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Short delivery at Colin's pace won't trouble the batsman much. Stoneman this time rides the bounce and pulls it behind square leg for a run. 55/2

23.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Colin de Grandhomme delivers a bouncer around leg, Stoneman ducks underneath it. 54/2

22.6 N Wagner to Root, Bangs it in short around off, Root is on his toes as he dabs it down towards gully. 54/2

22.5 N Wagner to Root, And the second bouncer, again around off, Root is content in leaving it. 54/2

22.4 N Wagner to Root, Here's the first bouncer, around off and Root leans back to leave it. 54/2

22.3 N Wagner to Root, Width on offer outside off, Root plays it down from the crease to point. 54/2

22.2 N Wagner to Root, Easily left. A length delivery wide outside off, not threatening the batsman, Root allows it through. 54/2

22.1 N Wagner to Root, A hint of inward movement as Wagner initiates his spell with a length ball on middle, Root helps it to mid-wicket. 54/2

Here comes Neil Wagner! He will bang it in for sure. A bowler who is never short of effort. A couple of slips in place.

21.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Tries to tempt the batsman by bowling it on a driving length, Stoneman restrains himself from going after it. 54/2

21.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, it's left alone by Mark. 54/2

21.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 54/2

21.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, FOUR! Bad delivery and punished. Short and wide outside off, 125 kph, really bread and butter, Stoneman camps back and slaps it through point. 54/2

21.2 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Angling away from the batsman, around off, Stoneman stays inside the crease and keeps it out towards gully. 50/2

21.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle and off, a little bit of swing in the air, Mark remains back and defends it to the off side. 50/2

20.6 Tim Southee to Root, A bouncer to complete the over, Root has nothing to do with it. 50/2

20.5 Tim Southee to Root, 50 up for England! A nice controlled shot by their skipper. He once again keeps his eyes on the ball and dabs it down to third man for a couple. 50/2

20.4 Tim Southee to Root, Better this time by Joe. Back of a length delivery around off, Root keeps his eyes on the ball, drops his wrists and then leaves it alone. 48/2

20.3 Tim Southee to Root, Bouncer around middle, Root crouches and lets it through. He though left his bat hanging like a periscope. Not a good technique. 48/2

20.2 Tim Southee to Root, Pitches it up and outside off, Root drives it down the ground but finds the mid off fielder. 48/2

20.1 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Fullish and on off, shaping away, Root pushes it with an angled bat and gets it away from the outer half of the bat. It runs past gully and they collect two. 48/2

19.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, FOUR! Shot! Colin is on the shorter side again, closer to the off stump line, this time Stoneman stands back to make room and cracks it square of the wicket on the off side. Finds the gap through gully and backward point and fetches a boundary. 46/2

19.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length ball around off, angling in, Stoneman defends it from the back foot. 42/2

19.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, A touch short in length and close to the off stump line, Stoneman tries to cut but misses. Too close to the body. 42/2

19.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Delivers it on a length outside off, Mark shoulders arms. 42/2

19.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Width on offer outside off, a touch on the shorter side, Stoneman stays back to pull it over mid-wicket for a couple. 42/2

19.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, From around the wicket, de Grandhomme bowls an inswinging delivery wide outside off, Stoneman leaves it alone after covering his stumps. 40/2

18.6 Tim Southee to Root, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it solidly. 40/2

18.5 Tim Southee to Root, Shortish and around leg, tapped down towards leg gully. The English skipper was bounced out in the last Test with a short one near his rib cage, the Kiwis have adopted a similar plan again. Let's see whether it works... 40/2

18.4 Tim Southee to Root, Southee comes up with another bouncer, this time Root is ready and ducks under it with ease. 40/2

18.3 Tim Southee to Root, Full this time, Root blocks it safely. 40/2

Joe Root is checking his helmet. Maybe, he should consider changing it. Don't think so that he has done that though.

18.2 Tim Southee to Root, Bang on the helmet! A well-directed bouncer by Southee, Root is a shade late in picking it and as a result gets hit near the badge on his helmet. It pops behind and the keeper collects it. The bowler quickly checks the well-being of the batsman. Good to see that always. A rare error in judgement by Joe, he usually is very good against anything pitched short. 40/2

18.1 Tim Southee to Root, Full in length and outside off, Root drives it on the up, good timing but straight to the fielder. 40/2

17.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fuller in length and outside off, this time Mark connects with his cover drive but finds the fielder. 40/2

17.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Mishit! De Grandhomme serves this one up and outside off, there to be drive, Stoneman tries to but his front leg is nowhere near the pitch of the delivery. Ends up mistiming it badly off the bottom edge. 40/2

17.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, In the avenue of apprehension, Stoneman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 40/2

17.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Around off, once again it's defended off the front foot. 40/2

17.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Full and around off, defended off the front foot. 40/2

17.1 de Grandhomme to Root, There is a sense of calmness that Root brings to the crease. He is new in this innings, but still the way his feet are moving is a sign of a really good batsman. Goes on the back foot to a shortish delivery and punches it confidently in the gap at covers for a run. 40/2

16.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Stoneman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. End of a successful over. 39/2

16.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 39/2

16.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 39/2

16.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angling across the batsman outside off, Stoneman shoulders arms. 39/2

16.2 Tim Southee to Root, Good length ball on middle and leg, Root nudges it to long leg and gets off the mark first ball. 39/2

Skipper Joe Root is in next.

16.1 Southee to Vince, OUT! It's clipping the top of leg stump. England lose a wicket but retain their review. Southee among the wickets now. A wicket courtesy a delivery which shaped back into the batsman from a length around off. Vince once again with his unsure footwork tries to work it through mid-wicket but fails to put bat on ball. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal their lungs out and up goes the finger. The batsmen have a chat and then Vince opts for the review. The Ball Tracker shows that impact is in line and the top of leg stump is getting tickled. Vince fails to convince. Poor footwork has cost England their second wicket. 38/2

Once again it's time for the DRS! James Vince has been adjudged lbw, it looks quite adjacent to the stumps but you never know. There maybe an inside edge, or maybe it's heading over the stumps. Let's find out...

15.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Another delivery left outside off by Mark Stoneman. 38/1

15.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, On a length and wide outside off, Stoneman allows it through. 38/1

15.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Play and a miss! Tempts the batsman with a fuller length ball outside off, Stoneman tries to drive but is beaten. 38/1

15.3 de Grandhomme to Vince, Once again it's full but this time going down the leg side, Vince fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the leg side. It's in the gap and they run a leg bye. 38/1

15.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Serves it full and wide outside off, it's driven fluently through covers for three runs. Getting confident with every passing second. 37/1

15.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Starts with a length delivery outside off, Stoneman stays back and pushes it with an angled bat towards gully. 34/1

Drinks called. That's the first hour. The early dent in the form of Cook has been nullified by Stoneman and Vince. They have done well to see off the threatening opening spells from the new ball bowlers and have stitched a mini partnership which is worth 28 of 74 balls. A lot of action happened, a review was lost, a review saved a batsman, too many inside edges, too many appeals but it's been an equal first hour. Let's see who takes the honors till lunch. My colleague, who was in deep sleep at the start, will take things forward now.

14.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Length ball outside off, a solid defense from James. 34/1

14.5 Tim Southee to Vince, FOUR! Beautiful! Southee overpitches it by a margin, that's enough for Vince to play his shot. Leans forward and eases it past mid off for a boundary, his third one of the innings so far. 34/1

14.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Good length ball outside off, Vince once again leaves it alone. 30/1

14.3 Tim Southee to Vince, Back of a length ball outside off, left alone. 30/1

14.2 Tim Southee to J Vince, Very full outside off, James Vince nicely leans ahead and drives on through covers to pick up a couple. 30/1

14.1 Tim Southee to Vince, Good length delivery around middle and off, worked away towards short mid-wicket. 28/1

Tim Southee is back.

13.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, punched towards cover. A maiden for de Grandhomme. 28/1

13.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Tries to force it through cover but ekes out a thick inside edge on the pads. 28/1

13.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery outside off, steered towards the man at gully. 28/1

13.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Too wide outside off to force the batsman play at it. 28/1

13.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length delivery outside off, Mark presses forward to defend, keeps his bat inside the line but fails to put bat to it. 28/1

13.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fuller and outside off, Mark Stoneman makes an assured leave. 28/1

12.6 T Boult to Vince, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for an easy couple to end the over. 28/1

12.5 T Boult to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 26/1

12.4 T Boult to Vince, Outside off, left alone. 26/1

12.3 T Boult to Vince, Stays back and defends it well. 26/1

12.2 T Boult to M Stoneman, Mark pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end. 26/1

12.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Sprayed down the leg side, nothing doing from Stoneman. 25/1

11.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, Fuller on off, James blocks it out. 25/1

11.5 de Grandhomme to Vince, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 25/1

11.4 de Grandhomme to Vince, No inside edge and it's a successful review for England. Something that they needed desperately. But as a batter, one would obviously know he has hit or not, or maybe initially he thought that he was given out lbw. Anyway, a fair decision is made all thanks to the technology. Fuller in length and angling in on middle and leg, Vince tries to clip it away but the ball goes off something towards second slip where the fielder takes the catch. They appeal and umpire Erasmus thinks there are two noises. He raises his finger. Now Vince has a word with Stoneman and then takes the DRS. There is nothing on Hot Spot. Clear daylight between bat and ball. They then checked the LBW. The Hawk Eye shows it's going down leg. The on-field decision has to be overturned. 25/1

Has Colin de Grandhomme struck early? Umpire Erasmus has given out caught behind in the slips but Vince after having a word with his partner takes the review. He should be aware if he has nicked one or not. Let's see if he's safe or not...

11.3 Grandhomme to Vince, Good yorker on middle and off, James Vince does well to bring his bat down in time and keeps it at bay. 25/1

11.2 de Grandhomme to Vince, Length delivery on the pads, tucked into the leg side. 25/1

11.1 de Grandhomme to Vince, Starts off from over the wicket, fuller on the stumps, kept out. 25/1

First change of the morning. He was off the field in the previous over so now we know, he must have gone off to get his bowling shoes on. Three slips for him as well.

10.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Back of a length, angling into the batsman who just doesn't offer any stroke and wears it on the thigh pad. Too high and hence no real appeal. 25/1

10.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Short of a good length on middle and off, dealt with a straight bat. 25/1

10.4 T Boult to Stoneman, Nicely done! Fuller ball, jagging away from the off stump line, Mark Stoneman leans across as he deftly steers it behind point to get a couple of runs. 25/1

10.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Ahead of a length outside off, a nice front foot punch but can't beat mid off. 23/1

10.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Moving away from off, Mark lets it go through to the keeper. 23/1

Colin de Grandhomme is off the field and Martin Guptill is the substitute fielder.

10.1 T Boult to Vince, On a back of a length just outside off, tapped in front of point for a quick single. 23/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Down the leg side, that was a really rare wayward ball. Left alone without any fuss. 22/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 22/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Fuller and swinging back in a bit too much, Vince misses his tuck as the ball goes off the pads towards square leg and they cross for a leg bye. 22/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Gets a delivery on the pads which he flicks it away through square leg to get to the other end. 21/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Short of a length delivery on middle, Mark ducks under it. 20/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller in length, shaping away from off, Stoneman makes a watchful leave. Watling dives full stretch to his left to collect it. 20/1

8.6 T Boult to Vince, Hangs back to a back of a length delivery and shows a straight bat. 20/1

8.5 T Boult to Vince, Hits the deck hard as he bangs in a short one, Vince is quick to read it and sits under it. 20/1

8.4 T Boult to Vince, Back of a length, angling away, Vince doesn't play at it. 20/1

8.3 T Boult to Vince, Good length on middle and off, Vince looks to drive but gets it off the inner half back to Trent. 20/1

8.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Pitched up on off, eased through cover for a single. 20/1

8.1 Boult to Stoneman, Fuller in length and angling in on middle and leg, Stoneman has no time to bring his bat down. Gets rapped on the pads and nearly falls over. Boult appeals but pulls out quickly as it was sliding down leg. Yes, replays confirm the same. 19/1

7.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Southee fires in a yorker on the stumps, James does equally well to keep it out. 19/1

7.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length on middle, pulled nicely through backward square leg for one. 19/1

7.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller and sprayed a touch wider on off, left alone. 18/1

7.3 Tim Southee to Vince, Clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 18/1

7.2 Tim Southee to Vince, No inside edge but missing the stumps! The Kiwis lose a review. Southee drops it on a length around off, it comes back in sharply to ping Vince near the knee roll after he fails to keep it out. Tim turns back and appeals long and hard. Doesn't get the nod from umpire Erasmus. He then convinces his skipper to take the DRS. The front foot is fine, there is no inside edge either but Hawk Eye shows it to be going over the stumps. That is it! 17/1

Huge, huge shout for LBW. Southee is the one who is really confident and convinces his skipper to take the review against James Vince. Is there an inside edge?

7.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, In the air... safe! Bangs in a short one on middle, Stoneman should have ducked under it but instead he goes for the pull shot. Isn't in any control as he gets a top edge. Luckily for him, the ball falls safely in the mid-wicket region before Ish Sodhi from mid on mops it up. A single taken. 17/1

6.6 T Boult to J Vince, FOUR! This is a good-looking shot! Overpitched delivery on off, Vince presses forward and meets it with a straight bat. Caresses it down the ground and the man at mid off had no chance to cut that off. Is this something that will keep England going? 16/1

Mark Richardson on James Vince's footwork. Very tentative. Keeping his back leg firm and not taking it too much across in his trigger movement. In fact, it's going even back when he gets ready to play the ball and as a result, he is not getting any force or timing behind his shot. Usually, we have seen batsmen like Kallis, de Villiers doing forward and across movement to adjust to the swing but it's absent here with Vince. Too circumspect at the moment and clearly a sign that he's not picking Trent.

6.5 T Boult to Vince, FOUR! Fuller and on the pads, a pacy delivery, Vince brings his bat down in time to clip it away and as he does, he loses his balance and falls over. The ball still manages to cross the mid-wicket boundary. After bowling 19 dot deliveries, he concedes a run. 12/1

6.4 T Boult to J Vince, Gets forward to a full ball and pats it towards mid off. 8/1

6.3 T Boult to Vince, Back of a length delivery on off, Vince lets it pass. 8/1

6.2 T Boult to Vince, In the channel outside off, James is happy to leave it alone. 8/1

6.1 T Boult to Vince, Delivers it on a fuller length, moving away further, Vince shoulders his arms to it. 8/1

5.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, That's second maiden on the trot. The Kiwi pacers are just not letting them score. Fuller in length and on the pads, flicked straight to the man at mid-wicket. 8/1

5.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Around middle, nipping in, Stoneman moves inside the line to flick but gets a soft leading edge back on the track. 8/1

A little bit of dissection on Alastair Cook's wicket. It's found even in the previous Test that Cook was very slow and hesitant in moving his front leg forward. It's either none or very little. The trend continued today as well and his hesitation to get entirely forward has cost him his wicket.

5.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller on off, a bit wide this time. Easy leave. 8/1

5.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good length delivery, in the channel around off, Stoneman at first presses forward to deal with it but the ball zips off the surface and nearly takes the outside edge of his bat. 8/1

5.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Similar line and length, second leave in a row from Mark. 8/1

5.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off, Stoneman drops his wrists to make a leave. 8/1

4.6 T Boult to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. Back-to-back maidens for the left-arm pacer. This is good stuff. 8/1

4.5 T Boult to Vince, Beauty again from Boult! Good length delivery, angling away from off, Vince once again has a feel of it and is lucky not to edge one. 8/1

Issue with the ball. The Kiwis feel that the ball has lost its shape a bit and hence they take it to the umpire. It's passed through the 8-shape gauge. It's alright, says the umpire and asks them to continue...

4.4 T Boult to Vince, Bangs in a short one, certainly the batter wasn't expecting this. He's taken aback by it as he fends it away awkwardly. 8/1

4.3 T Boult to Vince, Fuller in length outside off, Vince goes for a booming drive but the ball keeping moving away and he gets beaten once more. 8/1

4.2 T Boult to Vince, Much better. Fuller ball, slanting away on off, James Vince lunges ahead and drives it straight to mid off. 8/1

4.1 T Boult to Vince, Fuller and curling back in on middle, Vince looks to drive but the bat turns in his hands and he gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket. 8/1

3.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Length delivery outside off, MS plays and misses. 8/1

3.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Edged but goes on the bounce! Good length delivery, moving away a touch, Stoneman has a poke at it. Gets an edge but it goes on the bounce to the man at third slip. He played that with soft hands and hence the edge didn't carry. 8/1

3.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Takes a little stride forward and eases this fuller delivery through cover for a couple of runs. 8/1

3.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Stays behind the line and stabs it out towards cover. 6/1

3.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Pitches it right up there, Mark pushes it towards cover. 6/1

3.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length and moving away off the seam, Stoneman stays put to have a feel but gets beaten. 6/1

2.6 T Boult to Vince, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. A wicket maiden from Trent. 6/1

2.5 T Boult to Vince, Fuller delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Vince doesn't play at it. 6/1

James Vince comes out to bat next.

2.4 T Boult to Cook, OUT! Bowled 'em. Off stump goes cartwheeling. Superb from Boult and he continues from where he left off. Just the start his team would have liked and he's provided them that yet again. Goes wide of the crease and angles it in on a fuller length on off. The ball nips away a little after pitching and Cook sans any feet movement looks to defend it down. Both the feet behind the popping crease to a ball he should have surely been forward to. Is too late in doing so as the ball beats the outer edge and shatters the off pole behind. Another failure for Cook and he walks back without troubling the scorers much again. His scores after his double ton in the Ashes in the MCG Test - 39, 10, 5, 2, 2. Surely, a drop in form for the English legend. 6/1

2.3 T Boult to Cook, Length delivery outside off, pushed into the off side off the front foot. 6/0

2.2 T Boult to Cook, Very full on off, jammed out towards cover. 6/0

2.1 T Boult to Cook, Good length delivery, angling down leg, Cook walks inside the line and shoulders his arms. 6/0

1.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 6/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller and slanting away on off, Stoneman goes chasing after it only to get beaten. 6/0

1.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, On a length and just around the nagging channel, Mark doesn't pay any heed. 6/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 6/0

Let's see how Tim Southee starts here against Mark Stoneman. Got some movement already and Mark usually is a bit loose early in his innings.

1.2 Tim Southee to Cook, Now a leading edge! Cook looks really tentative out there. On a back of a length this time, Alastair looks to defend but gets squared up a bit. Gets a leading edge towards backward point for a single. 6/0

1.1 Southee to Cook, Shout first up! But that was going over. Good length delivery, swinging back in on middle and leg, Cook walks across to tuck it away but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball then settles into the gloves of the keeper. They keep appealing for an LBW but the umpire shakes his head. Hawk Eye shows it would have gone over the stumps. Initially we thought the appeal was for a catch but the replays show it was for the leg before. 5/0

0.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Superb from Boult again! This is good positive start from him. Another one on a similar length, coming in first and then leaving Stoneman. He has a poke at it only to get beaten. 5/0

0.5 T Boult to Stoneman, What a delivery that! Angles it in from around off, Stoneman tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball jags away to beat the outside edge by a whisker. 5/0

0.4 T Boult to Stoneman, Good length outside off, Mark has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 5/0

0.3 T Boult to Stoneman, FOUR! Streaky! Very full and darted in on off, Stoneman looks to squeeze it out on the off side but gets a thick inside edge which goes over the stumps and beats the dive of Watling for a boundary down to fine leg. 5/0

0.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Good ball! On a back of a length and just around off, Stoneman plays inside the line to make a leave. 1/0

0.1 T Boult to Cook, Run straightaway! Fuller from over the wicket and veering on the pads. Cook clips it away easily down to fine leg to open his and his team's account. He got out on a similar ball in the second innings of the previous Test, so should be careful. 1/0

