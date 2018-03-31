New Zealand vs England. 2nd Test Day 2 in Christchurch, Highlights: As it Happened

BJ Watling in action (Image: Black Caps/Twitter)

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

After the fall of de Grandhomme, Southee walked in next and would be thanking his stars as he managed to survive. BJ Watling is looking solid as a rock and is inching closer to a well-deserved ton. They trail by 115 runs and all the eyes will be on him as to how will he shepherd the tail. England would be looking to come out and wipe the tail off quickly tomorrow morning and then bat well to set a target. Remember, daylight saving ends today in New Zealand and as a result Day 3 will start half an hour early. Join us at 1030 Local (2130 GMT previous day) to catch all the action. Cheers!

All this while, Root was left scratching his head. He tried out Stokes (who isn't deemed fit to bowl), brought himself on but nothing worked. Then came Stuart Broad towards the end of the day and got them the much-needed breakthrough in the name of Colin de Grandhomme. He was easily the pick of the bowlers as he nipped out 4 wickets while his partner was good in parts. Wood tried some serious short stuff but without any success. Debutant Leach bowled long spells but didn't look threatening either.

It needed an inspirational batting display to get out of the jail for the hosts. BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme formed an alliance and together they joined forced to keep England at bay. They literally frustrated them to an extent and in the process churned out well. The former was happy to eat time and balls whereas the latter was happy to counter-attack. Both complimented each other well as they steadied the sinking ship through a massive 142-run stand with both scoring their respective fifties.

One word if you would ask me to describe the past two days of this Test - Fightback! Yes, just like England, New Zealand too have surged a comeback which at one stage looked highly unlikely. After bundling out the tourists for 307 this morning, the hosts didn't get an ideal start. Anderson and Broad were running in with the pitch offering enough assistance to them. They applied the pressure by picking up wickets and left the Kiwis reeling at 36/5.

The umpires are having a chat. They also have a word with the English skipper. Probably, regarding bowling a fast bowler at this stage and adopting the short pitch bowling. Now, they turn their attention towards the batsmen, who are happy to walk off the field. That will be Stumps on Day 2!

74.5 M Wood to Watling, Digs in another short ball, angling away towards off, Watling is quick to take evasive action as he ducks under it. 192/6

74.4 M Wood to Watling, Wood with another short ball, Watling is right on his toes as he fends it away. 192/6

74.3 M Wood to Southee, Finally connects one. Tucks it over short leg and scampers to the other end. 192/6

74.2 M Wood to Southee, Once again moves inside the line to lift it over fine leg. Fails to make any connection. 191/6

74.1 M Wood to Southee, Appeal for a catch at short leg, not given! Moves inside the line to help it down to fine leg. It lobs off something towards short leg where Stoneman dives to take it. They appeal but it's turned down by umpire Erasmus. Replays show it was off the thigh pad. 191/6

73.6 S Broad to Southee, Taps it in front of cover and calls his partner through for a single. 191/6

It's getting a bit too dark for the umpires' liking. They can get together anytime now.

73.5 S Broad to Southee, Southee has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 190/6

73.4 S Broad to Watling, Risky single, absolutely no need! Watling taps this length delivery beside the pitch and Southee immediately calls him through. He responds and Bairstow charges towards the ball and fires a wild throw at the other end. He misses as Watling makes it in. 190/6

73.3 S Broad to Watling, This one shapes back in from a length around middle, Watling fails to counter it. Manages an inside edge on the pads. Hint of reverse? 189/6

73.2 S Broad to Watling, Once again presses forward to a full ball and keeps it out with a straight bat. 189/6

73.1 S Broad to Watling, Length delivery in the corridor outside off, a tight defense from Watling. 189/6

Physio comes out! Tim Southee is looking in some discomfort after copping a blow on his left armguard in the last over. Getting his elbow examined. Seems nothing serious though...

72.6 M Wood to Southee, FOUR! Right between the two fielders. Shortish stuff again, Southee walks across and tries to help it away. Gets it off the top edge and much to his delight it flies right between the fielders at fine leg and deep square leg. Lucky boundary for Tim. 189/6

72.5 M Wood to Southee, Enough of patience shown, says Tim! Backs away to a short ball and wildly swings at it to only connect with thin air. Immediately Watling walks across and has a word with him. 185/6

72.4 M Wood to Southee, Shortish delivery, angling in towards middle and leg, Southee looks to move inside the line and leave it alone but the ball keeps following him and hits him on the left armguard. 185/6

72.3 M Wood to Southee, Much better from Southee! Reads the short ball early and ducks in time. 185/6

72.2 M Wood to Southee, Tries to be overambitious now! Once again makes room, arches back a touch and attempts to play the upper cut. Misses completely. 185/6

72.1 M Wood to Southee, FOUR! He's done the job with the ball and now will swing his bat around as well. Backs away to a short ball and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary. 185/6

71.6 S Broad to Watling, Coming back in on middle, defended by getting behind the line. 181/6

71.5 S Broad to Watling, Fuller ball outside off, Watling lunges forward as he keeps it out towards the cover region. 181/6

71.4 S Broad to Watling, Angling in on middle and leg, worked away towards mid-wicket. 181/6

71.3 S Broad to Watling, Another edge doesn't carry! Watling seems to be tiring now. Isn't leaning into the delivery, he's playing away from the body. Gets the edge and luckily for him it lands short of Malan again at second slip. 181/6

Interestingly all the 16 wickets to fall has been scalped by the new ball bowlers - Southee, Boult, Anderson and Broad. Hunting in pairs?

71.2 S Broad to Watling, Back of a length delivery outside off, dabbed with an open face towards gully. 181/6

71.1 Broad to Tim Southee, Angling down leg, Southee with one leg up in the air looks to help it away but gets it off the gloves towards fine leg for a single. 181/6

70.6 M Wood to Watling, Finds the edge but to no avail! Persists with a similar line and length, Watling goes hard at it but gets an edge which falls short of Dawid Malan at second slip. A good maiden over from Wood. 180/6

70.5 M Wood to Watling, Tempts Watling with a length ball in the channel on off, BJ resists. 180/6

70.4 M Wood to BJ Watling, Slightly ahead of a length outside off, BJ looks to punch but gets a bottom edge on the off side. 180/6

70.3 M Wood to Watling, Ducks under a short ball in quick time to let it sail over him to the keeper. 180/6

70.2 M Wood to Watling, Tries to hit one through the cover but mistimes it towards the same region. 180/6

70.1 M Wood to Watling, Wood goes fuller on off, Watling shows a nice compact defense. 180/6

69.6 S Broad to Southee, Short ball, rising off the deck, Southee hops to fend. He does so awkwardly but there is no short leg. The ball dies down safely. 180/6

69.5 S Broad to Tim Southee, Edgyyy! On a back of a length outside off, Tim hangs his bat out. The ball goes off the outer half of the bat and races through the gap at third slip and gully for a couple of runs. 180/6

69.4 S Broad to Southee, Presses forward and meets it with a straight bat. 178/6

69.3 S Broad to Southee, Fuller ball outside off, driven on the up but straight to cover. 178/6

Tim Southee is the new man in.

69.2 S Broad to Grandhomme, OUT! Stuart Broad does a Southee - breaks the stubborn stand which was worth 142 runs! Some relief for the Englishmen as they have been kept at bay for quite a while. It's a length delivery, seaming away just a wee bit outside off. De Grandhomme tries to force it through the line but gets an outside edge instead. Jonny Bairstow takes his 4th catch of the innings. A wicket against the run of play as cliched as it can get. Anyway, rejoice for Broad as he is one shy of a 5-fer. New Zealand behind by 129 runs. 178/6

69.1 S Broad to Grandhomme, A harmless length ball outside off, easy leave for Colin de Grandhomme. 178/5

Stuart Broad is reintroduced into the attack. Can he break this stand? A long chat between Root and him.

68.6 M Wood to Watling, Stands back to a back of a length delivery and punches it towards cover. 178/5

68.5 M Wood to Watling, There comes the bouncer from Wood, digs it short outside off. BJ arches back to let it be. 178/5

Just had a random glance at the scorecard. Isn't it amusing that BJ Watling, a quiet-natured batsman has a six to his name but Colin de Grandhomme, the monster-hitter, has none so far...

68.4 M Wood to BJ Watling, Between good and fuller length, on off, BJ presses forward to defend but gets a soft edge which evades through the slip cordon. It helps him take a brace. 178/5

68.3 M Wood to Watling, Tries to bring one back in but the initial line is well outside off, easy leave for Watling. 176/5

68.2 M Wood to Watling, A hint of shape in. Angling in on middle, Watling gets it off the inner half towards the man at short mid-wicket. 176/5

68.1 M Wood to Watling, Goes wide of the crease and pitches it on a fuller length outside off, Watling lets it pass. 176/5

Ben Stokes is taken out of the attack. Mark Wood is back.

67.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Finally he plays one, it's on middle and off on a back of a length, punched towards cover. 176/5

67.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Four in a row. Outside off, de Grandhomme pays no heed. 176/5

67.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Now serves it a bit too wide than the previous delivery, shouldered arms to. 176/5

67.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Another one outside off, same result. 176/5

67.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, In the nervy channel outside off, Colin is too set a batsman to fall for the bait. 176/5

67.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Anderson continues to keep it full, serves it with width on offer, Colin goes hard at it. He drives it but cannot get it past mid off. 176/5

66.6 Ben Stokes to Watling, Stokes pitches it up on middle, BJ brings his bat down in time to bunt it back to the bowler. 176/5

66.5 Ben Stokes to BJ Watling, Takes a stride ahead, reaches to the pitch of the ball and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 176/5

66.4 Ben Stokes to Watling, Fuller ball, spearing in on off, Watling has it covered as he makes a good leave. 176/5

66.3 Ben Stokes to Watling, Bangs one short, angling towards the body of Watling who ducks under it. 176/5

66.2 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Back of a length delivery outside off, tapped towards cover for a single. 176/5

66.1 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Fuller in length and angling in from outside off, De Grandhomme looks to drive it away but the ball straightens a touch to beat the outside edge. 175/5

65.6 J Anderson to Watling, And that's where the ball goes. Straighter in line, Watling plays it off his pads but finds the fielder at mid-wicket. 175/5

One extra fielder on the leg side. So far, it was completely vacant with only mid on in place. Now a fielder is placed at mid-wicket.

65.5 J Anderson to Watling, This one is a little too wide outside off to bother the batsman. 175/5

65.4 J Anderson to Watling, Anderson is probing outside off, hoping for Watling to err. For the moment, BJ is watchful and lets it through. 175/5

65.3 J Anderson to Watling, On a good length and outside off, holding its line, BJ this time shoulders arms. 175/5

65.2 J Anderson to Watling, Reaches out for a fuller length delivery wide outside off and pushes it towards short cover. 175/5

65.1 J Anderson to Watling, Did it carry? Nopes. Anderson bowls it wide outside off, Watling swings his bat at it and gets a bottom edge. It dies just in front of Bairstow. 175/5

Drinks break. The current partnership continues to grow and frustrate the tourists. Both batsmen have settled in quite nicely and BJ Watling in particular is showing some great stroke making form. England need wickets. They still have a 132-run lead but it's quickly getting reduced. Can they strike in the final hour? Let's wait and watch.

64.6 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Lands it on a length and wide outside off, Colin gets forward to cover the line and then shoulders arms. 175/5

64.5 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Pitches it up and outside off, de Grandhomme is forward as he pushes it to mid off. 175/5

64.4 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Good length ball shaping down the leg side, Colin moves away. 175/5

64.3 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, There to be driven, outside off, de Grandhomme restrains himself from going after it. 175/5

64.2 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Full and wide outside off, de Grandhomme tries to dig it out but fails. 175/5

64.1 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 175/5

63.6 J Anderson to Watling, In the channel outside off, Watling leaves it untouched. 175/5

63.5 J Anderson to de Grandhomme, Straighter in line, Colin works it across the line and Root dives from mid on to make the stop. A single taken. 175/5

Just one fielder on the leg side, at mid on. Joe Root has got some innovative field set but it's more to pack the off side.

63.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Fuller and on off, driven past silly mid off to proper mid off. 174/5

63.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Way wide outside off, de Grandhomme in no mood to chase it. 174/5

63.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Full and outside off, Colin walks across the stumps to align himself behind the delivery and pushes it down to mid on. 174/5

63.1 J Anderson to Watling, Drops it a little short and outside off, Watling hits it from the crease and finds the gap at covers for a single. 174/5

62.6 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Rocks back to a short ball and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 173/5

62.5 Ben Stokes to Watling, A bit short and on off, it's punched through covers for one. 171/5

62.4 Ben Stokes to Watling, Too full in length and outside off, BJ tries to squeeze it out but fails. 170/5

62.3 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Gets forward and drives it through covers for a single. 170/5

62.2 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, Safe! A length ball landing around off, shaping back in a bit, Colin de Grandhomme stays back to defend but misses and it goes off his pads to the keeper. Bairstow collects the ball, they appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. Initially, we thought it's for an lbw but later we came to know it was for caught behind. Anyway, England opt for the DRS and the replays fail to find any inside edge. Now, as per the norm, the third umpire checks for the lbw as well but it's heading over the stumps. A review wasted. 169/5

Huge shout for a catch! The umpire remains unmoved and England take the DRS.

62.1 Ben Stokes to Grandhomme, A touch short in length and around off, de Grandhomme defends it off his back foot. 169/5

Ben Stokes is introduced into the attack.

61.6 J Anderson to Watling, Presses forward to a length ball and defends it on the leg side. 169/5

61.5 J Anderson to Watling, Mishit! Back of a length delivery around off, BJ tries to punch it through covers but it takes the inside edge and rolls to mid-wicket. 169/5

61.4 J Anderson to Watling, Watling has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 169/5

61.3 J Anderson to Watling, Bowls it full and straight, it's pushed down to mid on. 169/5

61.2 J Anderson to Watling, On a length and outside off, tapped down to covers. 169/5

A silly mid off in place.

61.1 J Anderson to Watling, Fullish and on off, driven down the ground and the mid off fielder made a sliding stop. 169/5

60.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Another watchful defensive shot by Colin to end the over. 169/5

60.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, De Grandhomme has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 169/5

60.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Comes from over the wicket and serves a full ball around leg, Colin advances down the track and helps it to mid-wicket. 169/5

60.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Bowls this one with a round-arm action and lands it full on off, de Grandhomme drives but finds the cover fielder. 169/5

60.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Slower through the air, full and on off, Colin defends it off his front foot. 169/5

60.1 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Flighted and very full on off, de Grandhomme drives it to mid off. 169/5

59.6 J Anderson to BJ Watling, Very full again, on middle, it's hit down to mid on. 169/5

Dark clouds are slowly approaching the stadium.

59.5 J Anderson to Watling, Too full and on middle, Watling keeps it out safely at mid-wicket. 169/5

59.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Pitches it full and outside off, Colin drives and beats the cover fielder. It's cut off in the deep and they take a run. 169/5

59.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 168/5

59.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, On a full length outside off, driven to covers. 168/5

59.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Covers the line of the delivery and pushes it to mid off. 168/5

Ben Stokes is loosening up, spots David Lloyd.

58.6 J Leach to Watling, Keeps it flighted and full outside off, it's stroked to covers. 168/5

58.5 J Leach to Watling, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 168/5

58.4 J Leach to Watling, FOUR! Another sweet sweep shot played by BJ! Gets down on one knee to a full ball around off and unfurls his horizontal bat shot through backward square leg. The fielder in the deep can only retrieve it from the rope. 168/5

58.3 J Leach to Watling, Advances down the track and pushes it back. 164/5

58.2 J Leach to Watling, Flighted and full outside off, Watling drives it off his front foot but finds the cover fielder. He is timing his shots beautifully at the moment and seems to be in a zone. 164/5

58.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Arm ball on middle, skidding in, de Grandhomme gets back and helps it to mid-wicket for a run. 164/5

57.6 J Anderson to Watling, Bowls it in the channel outside off, Watling shoulders arms. 163/5

57.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Angling into the batsman, around middle and leg, it's nudged towards square leg for one. 163/5

57.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 162/5

57.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 162/5

57.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Length delivery outside off, holding its line, Colin gets forward to play at it but is beaten. 162/5

57.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, On a length and outside off, de Grandhomme plays it from the back foot to the off side. 162/5

56.6 J Leach to Watling, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and blocks it watchfully. 162/5

56.5 J Leach to Watling, A nicely timed cover drive by Watling but once again he finds the fielder. 162/5

56.4 J Leach to Watling, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 162/5

56.3 J Leach to Watling, Flatter and shorter on off, Watling plays a nicely timed back foot punch but finds covers. 162/5

56.2 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Full and outside off, driven firmly and through covers for a single. 162/5

56.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Tossed up ball on off, driven down towards mid off. 161/5

55.6 J Anderson to Watling, Outside off, left alone. 8 from the over. 161/5

55.5 J Anderson to Watling, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 161/5

55.4 J Anderson to Watling, FOUR! Watling has played an absolutely cracking shot! You won't see a better cover drive played by anyone. The way he eased himself towards the line of the delivery, his flow of the bat, the angle at which it came down and found the sweet spot and the placement adds cherry on the cake. Whizzes past short cover and speeds away to the fence. He has overtaken Colin de Grandhomme in scoring. Deficit is under 150 now. 161/5

55.3 J Anderson to Watling, Lands it full and outside off, Watling drives but finds the short cover fielder. 157/5

55.2 J Anderson to Watling, FOUR! Beautiful shot! He is growing in confidence with every shot. Anderson overpitches it around off, BJ takes his front leg forward, nice transfer of his weight into the shot as he drives it straight back past the bowler for a boundary. 157/5

55.1 J Anderson to Watling, Starts with a shortish length ball on off, it's punched off the back foot but finds the cover fielder. 153/5

James Anderson returns in the attack, replacing Wood.

54.6 J Leach to Watling, Knocks it down towards mid on and Joe Root moves across to his right from mid off to make a tumbling stop. They take a run. 153/5

54.5 J Leach to Watling, Flighted full ball on off, 81.7 kph, it's driven to mid off. 152/5

54.4 J Leach to Watling, Around off, Watling goes on the back foot in defense. 152/5

54.3 J Leach to BJ Watling, Gets on the front foot and drives it towards the cover fielder. 152/5

A backward square leg in place.

54.2 J Leach to Watling, FOUR! Loopy full ball around off, Watling kneels and seeing that Stokes takes off from first slip in anticipation of a sweep shot. BJ connects and connects well, leaving Ben with no chance of cutting it off. He places it wide, through backward square leg and finds the fence. 152/5

54.1 J Leach to Watling, Slower through the air, a bit on the shorter side, Watling strokes it off his back foot to covers. 148/5

53.6 M Wood to Grandhomme, Angling into the batsman, on a length and a hint of inward movement, de Grandhomme flicks it towards short mid-wicket. 148/5

53.5 M Wood to Grandhomme, Watchful this time. In the region outside off, Colin allows it through. 148/5

53.4 M Wood to Grandhomme, Colin de Grandhomme survives a rush of blood. Tries to hook a short ball wide outside off, fails to control his shot and gets a top edge. It drops safely behind mid on as Root runs back. Two added to the total. 148/5

53.3 M Wood to Watling, Short and width on offer, Watling rocks back and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. Three runs taken. 146/5

53.2 M Wood to Watling, Second bouncer in a row, Watling is not taking it on at the moment. 143/5

53.1 M Wood to Watling, Bouncer by Wood. Watling ducks. 143/5

52.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Gets on the front foot and drives it with the spin to covers. 143/5

52.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 143/5

52.4 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Strides forward to a full ball and drives it back. 143/5

52.3 J Leach to Watling, Turns it off his pads to fine leg for one. 143/5

52.2 J Leach to Watling, SIX! Sweet connection and it has gone all the way! Brings up his 14th Test fifty with an aggressive shot. A knock which started on a quiet note reaches a landmark with a maximum. Flighted ball on middle, BJ kneels and nails his slog sweep over mid-wicket. He attempted a similar shot in the previous over of Leach but that time it had hit Stoneman at short leg. Superb innings by him, he has always played handy knocks for the Kiwis but seldom gets his share of limelight. 142/5

52.1 J Leach to Watling, Quicker delivery from over the wicket, around middle and Watling keeps it out to mid-wicket. 136/5

51.6 M Wood to Grandhomme, Good length ball landing outside off, shaping in a bit, de Grandhomme defends it off his back foot. 136/5

51.5 M Wood to de Grandhomme, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it on the off side. 136/5

51.4 M Wood to Watling, In the air... safe! Wood switches to over the wicket and bowls a short delivery on middle. Watling pulls it across the line, right from the middle but fails to keep it down. It doesn't carry to the fine leg fielder though as they switch ends. 100-run stand comes up! 136/5

51.3 M Wood to Watling, Bangs in a short delivery on off, Watling ducks. Now the batsman will be guessing the length. 135/5

51.2 M Wood to Watling, Wood alters his length this time. Attempts to slip in a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss on off, Watling walks across a bit and pushes it down to mid on. 135/5

51.1 M Wood to Watling, Wood continues with his short pitch bowling. A bouncer, going down, Watling lets it be. 135/5

50.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Presses forward to a full ball and blocks it safely. 135/5

50.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, FOUR! Uppish but safe! Leach bowls it full and outside off, nicely flighted, Colin latches onto it and spanks it through the line. Doesn't bother to keep it down as he finds the gap at covers for a boundary. 135/5

50.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, De Grandhomme has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 131/5

50.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Shout for a catch! Overambitious. Too full and outside off, de Grandhomme tries to squeeze it out but misses. The keeper collects and appeal, nothing from the umpire. The sound there was of the bat hitting the turf. 131/5

50.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Slower through the air again, Colin gets forward and defends it on the off side. 131/5

50.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 131/5

49.6 M Wood to Watling, Overdoing it, Mark. Half-tracker again, BJ is anticipating it and leaves it. Should be mixing up his length to put a seed of doubt in the batsmen's mind. 131/5

49.5 M Wood to Watling, Stays rooted inside the crease and plays down a shortish ball to short leg. Testing stuff! 131/5

49.4 M Wood to Watling, Bouncer around middle this time, Watling this time decides to let it through. 131/5

49.3 M Wood to Watling, Nearly plays it in the hands of leg gully. Shortish and around the rib cage, Watling tries to glance but fails to control his shot. It goes aerially but falls wide of the fielder. 131/5

49.2 M Wood to Watling, Bangs in a short ball around leg, Watling tries to pull but fails to make any connection. Risky attempt with a short leg and a leg gully in place. 131/5

49.1 M Wood to Grandhomme, Good length ball on middle and leg, nudged behind square leg for a single. 131/5

48.6 J Leach to Watling, Floated and on middle, helped to the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. 130/5

48.5 J Leach to Watling, Ouch, that would have hurt! Flighted ball on middle, Watling clears his front leg and tries to sweep. Connects firmly but it hits Stoneman on the left hand at short leg. He has got a lot of padding but not quite there. 130/5

48.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Once again Colin drives and this time finds the gap at covers. A single taken. 130/5

48.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Presses forward to a full ball and drives it to covers, finds the fielder. 129/5

48.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Extra loopy delivery, full and on off, Colin defends it off his front foot. 129/5

48.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, De Grandhomme has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 129/5

47.6 M Wood to Watling, Some extra bounce this time, Watling is hurried up as he tries to defend. Seems it has hit him on the helmet before rolling past silly point. 129/5

47.5 M Wood to Watling, Good length ball on middle and leg, Watling defends it down to short leg. 129/5

47.4 M Wood to Watling, FOUR! Watling is ready to play his shots, unlike at the start of his innings. He spots a short delivery outside off, there is some width on offer and BJ slaps it to the cover fence for a boundary. 129/5

47.3 M Wood to Watling, Shortish and on middle, defended from the crease to the leg side. 125/5

47.2 M Wood to Watling, Back of a length ball around leg, Watling tries to work it around the corner but fails to connect. He needs to be careful with a few close-in fielders surrounding him. 125/5

47.1 M Wood to Watling, As expected, the first delivery is a bouncer, Watling ducks. 125/5

Mark Wood to continue from this end. A short leg, silly point and a leg slip in place...

46.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Loopy full on off, it's defended off the front foot. 125/5

46.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 125/5

46.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Slower through the air, full and on middle, 81.8 kph, de Grandhomme flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 125/5

46.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Colin has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 123/5

46.2 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Tossed up ball on off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 123/5

46.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flighted and around off, de Grandhomme gets on the front foot and defends it to the off side. The tactic remains the same with a couple of slips and a short extra cover in place. 123/5

Back for the final session. 35 overs left in the day's play. Next 30 minutes crucial for both teams, more for New Zealand as if they lose another wicket, their lower order will get exposed. Let's see how it unfolds. Jack Leach to start proceedings...

... DAY 2, SESSION 3 ...

Mark Wood was really bending his back but just couldn't get the breakthrough. England seemed to be wilting away just like the hosts did yesterday. The current stand is just 13 short of a ton and before it swells to a big one, Root and co. need to come up with a plan to break it. At this moment, New Zealand can enjoy Tea but they would know the work isn't done yet. Can this pair continue to dig in and eat out the deficit? We shall find out once the final session gets underway...

A good fightback from the Kiwis! Yesterday we saw the English keeper-batsman doing it and today it's the Kiwi keeper who has rose to the occasion. Anderson nipped out Williamson very early in the session and the talks regarding New Zealand getting bowled out early looked certain. But... Watling and de Grandhomme didn't let that happen. They negotiated the early spells quite easily. The former was very compact while the latter meant business as he counter-attacked.

45.6 M Wood to Watling, Short again but it's down leg, easily ducked under. TEA CALLED ON DAY 2, NZ 184 BEHIND! 123/5

45.5 M Wood to Watling, Shortish on middle and off, Watling drops his wrists to make a leave. 123/5

45.4 M Wood to Watling, Short ball, aiming at the body, Watling hangs back and fends it down, making sure the ball doesn't go in the hands of the close-in fielders. 123/5

45.3 M Wood to Watling, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot. 123/5

Mark Wood comes running but loses his run up. Goes back quickly...

45.2 M Wood to Watling, Switches to around the wicket, another one on a shorter length around leg, Watling gets on top of the bounce and taps it on the bounce to short leg. 123/5

45.1 M Wood to Grandhomme, Wood comes back into the attack and digs in a short one on middle, Colin plays a controlled pull shot behind square on the leg side. Runs the first one hard, wants another but won't get it. 123/5

Mark Wood to bowl the final over before Tea.

44.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, An extra slip fielder comes in before this delivery. Leach bowls it full and wide outside off, Colin drives it to sweeper cover for one. 122/5

44.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Goes slower through the air and lands it full on off, de Grandhomme is forward in defense. 121/5

44.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Shorter and outside off, Colin allows it through. Playing for Tea? 121/5

44.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Gets forward to a full ball and blocks it watchfully. 121/5

44.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Loopy one, full and angling in on middle, it's dug out back towards the bowler. 121/5

44.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flatter and on off, punched from the back foot to short extra cover. 121/5

43.6 Joe Root to Watling, FOUR! That's a gift really from Root. Watling is happy to feast on it. Gets down to a delivery down leg and swipes it off the meat through fine leg. An expensive over from Root, 9 off it. 121/5

43.5 Joe Root to Watling, Gets back to a flatter ball and defends it down. 117/5

43.4 Joe Root to Watling, Another one on the pads, flicked towards square leg for nothing. 117/5

43.3 Joe Root to Watling, FOUR! Easy peasy for Watling! Root once again fires it down leg, this time the Kiwi keeper doesn't miss out. He gets down and sweeps it towards fine leg to pick up a boundary. 117/5

43.2 Joe Root to Grandhomme, On the pads, whipped down to backward square leg for a single. 113/5

43.1 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Horrible delivery from Root! Fires it down the leg side, the batsman lets it be. 112/5

Joe Root to roll his arm over. He came in to bowl a few cheap overs in the first Test and got a wicket as well.

42.6 J Leach to BJ Watling, Turning away from a length outside off, patted towards the cover region. 112/5

42.5 J Leach to BJ Watling, Pushed towards mid off for nothing. 112/5

42.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Loopy delivery outside off, Colin de Grandhomme eases it through cover for a single. Third Test fifty for Colin. He has played a good hand again. Came in when his side was in tatters and has played extremely well to resurrect the innings. Job not even half done though. 112/5

42.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 111/5

42.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Dances down the track to a tossed up ball and drives it towards cover but the fielder there cuts it off with a dive to his right. 111/5

42.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Floated delivery outside off, a nice front foot push towards Cook at cover. 111/5

41.6 S Broad to Watling, Sprays it wider outside off, BJ Watling doesn't play at it. 111/5

41.5 S Broad to Watling, Taps this length ball outside off. 111/5

41.4 S Broad to Watling, Pitches it up outside off, BJ Watling shoulders his arms. 111/5

41.3 S Broad to Watling, Back of a length delivery on middle, Watling hops back and fends it towards mid-wicket. 111/5

41.2 S Broad to Grandhomme, Another one on a shorter length on middle and leg, pulled down to fine leg for a single. 111/5

41.1 S Broad to Grandhomme, FOUR! Controlled pull shot! Broad from around the wicket, pounds in a short ball on leg, de Grandhomme moves inside the line and helps it along the ground towards fine leg. Played it really fine. 110/5

40.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flighted ball, served outside off, driven through covers for a single and will keep strike. 106/5

40.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 105/5

40.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Very full and fired on middle, whipped towards deep square leg for a couple of runs. 105/5

40.3 J Leach to Watling, Darted on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 103/5

40.2 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Loops it up outside off, driven through extra cover for a single. 102/5

40.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flatter delivery around middle, defended well. 101/5

39.6 S Broad to Watling, Defends this length delivery towards the point fielder. 101/5

39.5 S Broad to Watling, Stays back and tucks it towards square leg. 101/5

39.4 S Broad to Watling, Back of a length delivery outside off, tapped with an angled willow towards gully. 101/5

39.3 S Broad to Watling, Changes the angle again, comes from over the wicket now, hurls it on a back of a length and angles it in, Watling tries to tuck it away but misses to wear it high on the thigh pad. 101/5

39.2 S Broad to Grandhomme, Digs in a short one again, angling towards off, Colin shapes up for the pull shot but the ball goes off the helmet over the slip cordon. They run a bye. 101/5

In public interest - Daylight saving ends today in New Zealand and as a result Day 3 will start half an hour early.

39.1 S Broad to Grandhomme, Short delivery from around the wicket, de Grandhomme is quick to duck under it. 100/5

38.6 J Leach to Watling, FOUR! Poor delivery! Fired full and down the leg side, Watling gets across and paddle sweeps it. Stokes from first slip anticipates it and is quick to get to his left but the ball goes through his legs to the fine leg fence. 100 is raised for the Kiwis, the stand moves to 64. 100/5

38.5 J Leach to Watling, Drags his length back just a touch, Watling lunges forward to keep it out. 96/5

38.4 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Nice flight outside off, de Grandhomme drives it powerfully through extra cover. There is a man in the deep and hence will get only a single. 96/5

38.3 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Very full on off, drilled towards cover. 95/5

38.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Shimmies down the track and drives it back to the bowler. 95/5

38.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Good ball! Pitches it up on off, lures batsman forward and then it turns away to beat the outside edge with good amount of bounce. 95/5

37.6 S Broad to Watling, Sliding down the leg side, Watling moves across and leaves it. 95/5

37.5 S Broad to BJ Watling, Excellent delivery, straightening from a length around off and squaring up Watling in defense. He edges it behind but it doesn't carry to second slip. 95/5

37.4 S Broad to Watling, Good length ball on off, Watling stands back and taps it down to point. 95/5

37.3 S Broad to Watling, FOUR! It was hit aerially and wasn't too far away from the bowler. Broad pitches it up around off, Watling gets forward and drives it uppishly but just wide of the diving bowler. The mid off has no chance of cutting it off. A boundary results. It was the slower one and probably BJ was early into the shot. 95/5

37.2 S Broad to Watling, Brings his line close to the off stump, on a length, Watling gets behind it with a vertical bat and blocks it safely. 91/5

37.1 S Broad to Watling, Serves it on a driving length outside off, Watling takes his front leg forward to cover the line and then leaves it. 91/5

36.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Drifting in on middle and leg, Colin de Grandhomme presses ahead and stonewalls it. Leach is doing well to hold one end up and testing the patience of the batsmen. 91/5

36.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, A bit flatter through the air, punched off the back foot towards Cook at covers who once again makes a good stop. 91/5

36.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Darts it in on middle, another tight defense. 91/5

36.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Takes a long stride forward to kill all the turn and dead-bats it. 91/5

36.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Turning away from a fuller length outside off, it's blocked watchfully. 91/5

36.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Colin de Grandhomme lunges forward and defends it out. 91/5

35.6 S Broad to Watling, Stays calm, brings his bat down and offers a compact defense. 91/5

35.5 S Broad to Watling, On a length on off, straightening a touch, Watling shoulders his arms. 91/5

35.4 S Broad to Watling, On the stumps, BJ bunts it back from where it came, towards the bowler. 91/5

35.3 S Broad to Watling, Doesn't feel for the ball served outside his off stump. 91/5

35.2 S Broad to Watling, Fuller ball outside off, Watling takes a little stride ahead and defends it down solidly. 91/5

35.1 S Broad to Grandhomme, Hangs back to a short ball and help-pulls it through backward square leg for a single. 91/5

34.6 J Leach to Watling, Stays leg side and pats it towards mid off. 90/5

34.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Run out chance! De Grandhomme drives it towards mid off and wants the single. There is a direct hit scored at the bowler's end by Root and they refer it upstairs. The replays find Colin safe. 90/5

34.4 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Pushed off the front foot towards the bowler who dived and parried it past extra cover. Cook moved back a bit towards mid off to collect the ball. No run taken. 89/5

34.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Was there an edge? Nope! What amount of turn for Leach! He lands it outside off, Colin reaches out to drive it but the ball turns away sharply to beat the outside edge. Stokes at first slip puts his left hand out and grabs it. Excellent reflexes. 89/5

34.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Good stop, Cook! Tossed up delivery outside off, Colin makes room and drives it hard. Cook at short cover dives to his right and parries it back towards the bowler. 89/5

34.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards cover where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. 89/5

33.6 S Broad to Grandhomme, Chance of a run out! De Grandhomme drives it towards mid off and takes Root on. The English skipper has a shy at the bowler's end but he misses. Even if that had hit, Colin would have been home. Good running. 89/5

33.5 S Broad to Grandhomme, Dragged his length back a touch, clipped through mid-wicket to get a brace to his tally. 88/5

33.4 S Broad to Watling, That brings up the 50-run stand between the two! These two have batted sensibly and have churned out well. Watling clips this full ball towards widish mid on and gets to the other end. New Zealand getting a move on after that early stutter. 86/5

33.3 S Broad to Watling, Fuller delivery on the pads, lucky Broad to get away with that one. It's whipped neatly but straight to the man at mid-wicket. 85/5

33.2 S Broad to BJ Watling, Pitched up delivery outside off, driven back in the direction of the bowler who failed to stop. It rolls towards mid off but they don't run. 85/5

33.1 S Broad to Watling, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, flicked towards the man at square leg. 85/5

32.6 J Leach to Watling, Shot! Dropped short outside off, slapped through cover-point. The outfield isn't that quick and hence they get another three. 85/5

32.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Loopy ball outside off, driven towards deepish mid off for a single. 82/5

32.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Drifting in from around off, de Grandhomme lunges forward in defense. 81/5

32.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Loops it up outside off, defended down gently. 81/5

32.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Quicker fuller ball on the stumps, Colin de Grandhomme offers a tight defense. 81/5

32.1 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Floated delivery outside off, driven into the cover region. 81/5

31.6 S Broad to Watling, Drops it on a length outside off, again, this time the Kiwi keeper makes a leave. 81/5

31.5 S Broad to Watling, Edged but it lands just short I feel! But what lines from Broad! He continues to serve around the off stump channel, it's on a length, Watling pushes at it and gets an edge. It flies towards Vince at third slip who dives full length to his left but the ball doesn't carry. 81/5

31.4 S Broad to Watling, Very close to the off pole, BJ Watling covers the line before letting it pass. 81/5

31.3 S Broad to Grandhomme, Brings it in on middle but it's a bit too straight, it's worked away through mid-wicket for one. 81/5

31.2 S Broad to Grandhomme, Another one hurled on a similar line and length, de Grandhomme leaves it unharmed. 80/5

31.1 S Broad to Grandhomme, Length delivery outside off to begin the new spell, a gentle loosener, left alone with ease by Colin. 80/5

Stuart Broad is back into the attack.

Drinks are on the field.

30.6 J Leach to Watling, Drifting in on middle and leg, Watling presses forward in defense but gets it off the inside edge towards the leg side. 80/5

30.5 J Leach to Watling, Flighted delivery, landing full outside off, bunted by making a bit of room back to the bowler. 80/5

30.4 J Leach to Watling, Gives it a bit of a loop on middle, it's pushed back to Leach. 80/5

30.3 J Leach to Watling, Darts it in on middle and leg, Watling lunges forward and blocks it out. 80/5

30.2 J Leach to Watling, Very full and fired in on middle, worked away off the inner half towards short mid-wicket. 80/5

30.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Floated ball outside off, driven towards sweeper cover for a single. 80/5

29.6 J Anderson to Watling, Angling in a length ball on off, Watling is solid in defense. 79/5

29.5 J Anderson to Watling, A back foot defense by Watling. 79/5

29.4 J Anderson to Watling, Fullish and on off, it's pushed down the ground but straight to mid on. 79/5

29.3 J Anderson to Watling, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 79/5

29.2 J Anderson to Watling, Gets behind the line of the delivery and taps it down with an angled bat towards the slip cordon. 79/5

29.1 J Anderson to Watling, FOUR! Best shot so far from Watling's willow! A length delivery in the channel outside off, Watling puts it away with some class through point for a boundary. Has worked exceptionally hard for his runs, BJ! 79/5

28.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 75/5

28.5 J Leach to Watling, Another one fired in, helped to fine leg and Wood was present there. He has a good arm and hence only a single resulted. 75/5

28.4 J Leach to Watling, Darts this one in, around middle and spinning away a bit, Watling gets squared up and edges it past first slip. A couple taken. 74/5

28.3 J Leach to Watling, Tossed up ball on middle, defended towards mid-wicket. 72/5

28.2 J Leach to Watling, Watling has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/5

28.1 J Leach to Watling, Full flighted on off, pushed down towards mid on. 72/5

Debutant Jack Leach into the attack again, bowled an over before lunch. Will have the breeze behind him.

27.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Good length delivery outside off, Colin plays inside the line and misses. 72/5

27.5 J Anderson to de Grandhomme, FOUR! A genuine outside edge but since it was played with a loose bottom hand it would not have carried. Anyway, there was no fielder there. A length ball around off, de Grandhomme plays it with a straight bat and edges it through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. 72/5

27.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Straighter in line, Colin helps it on the leg side but finds the fielder. 68/5

27.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, FOUR! Slapped away! Anderson allows width outside off, de Grandhomme spots the scoring opportunity and whacks it through covers for a boundary. The stand moves to 32! 68/5

27.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Good length ball around off, de Grandhomme turns it on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 64/5

27.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Pitches it full and around off, Colin gets forward in defense. 64/5

26.6 M Wood to Watling, Full and angling into the batsman, 142.6 kph, Watling defends it from the crease to the leg side. 64/5

26.5 M Wood to Watling, Goes on the back foot and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. A couple taken. 64/5

26.4 M Wood to Watling, Switches to over the wicket and lands another short ball outside off, Watling has nothing to do with it. The pace is dropping now from Wood. He is still bowling in the high-130s but before he was clocking 140-plus. 62/5

26.3 M Wood to Watling, Another bouncer, around off, Watling is doing well so far in letting them through. 62/5

26.2 M Wood to Watling, Digs in a short ball on middle, 139.6 kph, Watling sways away from the line. Testing time for the keeper batsman. 62/5

26.1 M Wood to Watling, Wood continues from 'round the wicket and bowls it on the shorter side on middle. Watling defends. The short pitch bowling was a ploy adopted for de Grandhomme initially as he was taking the short balls on. Watling will be feeling he is caught in a battle where he has nothing to do. 62/5

25.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, An inswinger this time but outside off, de Grandhomme leaves it. 62/5

25.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Beaten! Anderson bowls this one from wide of the crease, change of angle and that made de Grandhomme play the delivery. However, it nips away to beat the outside edge. Terrific bowling. Using the crease well. 62/5

25.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Tries to tempt the batsman into a drive but Colin shoulders arms. 62/5

25.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, A length ball on off, de Grandhomme is forward in defense. 62/5

25.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 62/5

25.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Fuller in length and around off, de Grandhomme drives it off his front leg to mid off. 62/5

24.6 M Wood to Watling, Back of a length delivery on middle, Watling nicely gets behind the line and defends it back. 62/5

Physio charges in. BJ Watling seems fine but bells will be ringing in his head at the moment. Checks his helmet and gets it changed. Looks good to continue after catching a few breath.

24.5 M Wood to Watling, Bang on the helmet! The protective piece behind the helmet flies off and nearly falls on the stumps. A well-directed bouncer, Watling fails to get away from the line of fire and cops a blow. Joe Root is quick to check on him. Wicketkeepers seem to be in danger in this Test. Bairstow took a similar blow yesterday and now Watling. Even Joe Root was hit on the helmet. 62/5

24.4 M Wood to Watling, Switches to around the wicket. He has a leg gully and short leg in place. We can sense the line and length of attack. Yup, it's short and around off, angling away, Watling fends at it and misses. 62/5

24.3 M Wood to Watling, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 62/5

24.2 M Wood to Grandhomme, Well bowled and well played. Wood digs in a short ball around off, de Grandhomme gets on top and taps it on the off side for a run. Wood seems to have taken a leaf out of Wagner's book. Persisting with the short pitch bowling and generating good pace also. The last ball was 142.6 kph. 62/5

24.1 M Wood to Watling, Back of a length delivery around off, BJ goes on the back foot and punches it through the vacant gap at covers. Not for the first time we are seeing the batsmen taking three runs. 61/5

23.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Drops it a bit on the shorter side around off, it's punched off the back foot but straight to the cover fielder. 58/5

23.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Plays it with the angle on offer and works it towards mid-wicket, finds the fielder. 58/5

23.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 58/5

23.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Sliding into the batsman, a little too straight in line, Colin flicks it through square leg and collects a brace. 58/5

23.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Anderson targets the stumps with a good length ball, de Grandhomme blocks it from the back foot. 56/5

23.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Lands it on a length and outside off, Colin covers his stumps and allows it through. 56/5

22.6 M Wood to Watling, A bouncer to end the over, Watling has nothing to do with it. 56/5

22.5 M Wood to Watling, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 56/5

22.4 M Wood to Watling, Watling receives a bouncer now, he ducks immediately. 56/5

22.3 M Wood to de Grandhomme, Short and on middle, de Grandhomme is also not shying away from pulling it. Connects well and the deep square leg fielder quickly moves across to his right to make the stop. A single taken. 56/5

22.2 M Wood to Grandhomme, Uppish but safe! Another short ball on middle, de Grandhomme pulls it across the line and it travels uppishly towards fine leg. Broad stationed there charges forward to attempt for the catch but it falls just short. In the process his sunglasses falls down and more importantly, the ball sneaks past him and rolls towards the boundary line. Broad recovers quickly to pull it back but while returning the throw, he stomps on his sunglasses. A broken piece now. A couple added to the total. 55/5

22.1 M Wood to Grandhomme, Wood has gone for a few boundaries by bowling short but he is not backing away from the challenge. Hurls a half-tracker again, around off and Colin shapes up for the pull shot. He fails to connect though. 53/5

21.6 J Anderson to Watling, Another leave outside the off stump to finish this over. 53/5

21.5 J Anderson to Watling, Fuller and angling into the batsman, Watling plays it off the inside half of the bat to short mid-wicket. 53/5

21.4 J Anderson to Watling, Keeps it on a length and outside off, it's left alone with ease by BJ. 53/5

21.3 J Anderson to Watling, Good length delivery on off, defended off the back foot. 53/5

21.2 J Anderson to Watling, Back on strike after some time, BJ. He shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 53/5

21.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 53/5

20.6 M Wood to Grandhomme, Again, it's on the fuller side and de Grandhomme drives it in the gap at covers for one. 52/5

20.5 M Wood to Grandhomme, Wood, as expected, delivers it full and around off, Colin is on the front foot as he pushes it to the off side. 51/5

Change in plans. Maybe, reverting to the old ploy of pitching it up and getting some movement.

20.4 M Wood to Grandhomme, FOUR! Another crashing shot by de Grandhomme. He fetches a short ball from around off and smashes his pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence. He is a very dangerous batsman and England will be knowing this. An hour or so his typical batting and New Zealand will be back on their feet. 51/5

20.3 M Wood to Grandhomme, FOUR! Boom! Wood once again is on the shorter side around off, Colin swivels and pulls it in front of square on the leg side. There was a fielder in the deep but he had no chance. 47/5

20.2 M Wood to Grandhomme, In the channel outside off, left alone by de Grandhomme. 43/5

20.1 M Wood to Grandhomme, FOUR! There is the attacking shot from the bat of Colin de Grandhomme. Wood digs in a short ball and CdG pulls it with disdain to the deep square leg fence. This will be fun. 43/5

19.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Shortish and on off, played down with soft hands to the off side for a run. 39/5

19.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, On the pads, flicked through square leg for a single. 38/5

19.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Colin has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/5

19.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Around off on a length, de Grandhomme defends it well. 36/5

19.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Good length ball on middle, defended off the back foot. 36/5

Colin de Grandhomme is in next. Big test of his skills here. Will he give the counter-punch?

19.1 J Anderson to Williamson, OUT! The old-fashioned strangle down the leg side and it's a body blow to the Kiwis. Anderson with the big wicket. He is all smiles after getting rid of New Zealand's best batsman. Not a delivery to be proud of but sometimes even good balls go without giving the desired result. Jimmy will take it whole-heartedly. A length ball sliding down the leg side, Kane tries to work it around the corner off his pads but gets a gentle tickle behind to Bairstow. He takes the catch, they appeal and the finger goes up. Stokes also got out in a similar fashion yesterday. These deliveries on the pads are turning out to be a wicket-taking ones. With Williamson gone, will NZ be able to avoid the follow-on? Is 58 all out still on the cards? 36/5

18.6 M Wood to Watling, Good length ball around off, Watling eases himself on the back leg and defends it back. 36/4

18.5 M Wood to Watling, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 36/4

18.4 M Wood to Watling, Hurries up the batsman with extra pace and bounce, it's around middle and Watling goes on his toes in his defense. That wasn't too far away from short leg. 36/4

18.3 M Wood to Watling, Angling down the leg side, Watling lets it be. There is a leg gully waiting for any error. Good attacking field placement by Root. 36/4

18.2 M Wood to Watling, Fractionally short and around off, BJ sticks back and plays it down to the off side. 36/4

18.1 M Wood to Watling, Bouncer to begin with, around off and Watling ducks underneath it. It's always a good option to bang in short rather than bowling a short wide delivery first up as a gentle loosener. 36/4

Mark Wood to bowl from the other end.

17.6 J Anderson to Williamson, Fullish and outside off, shaping away, Kane strides forward before making the leave. 36/4

17.5 J Anderson to Williamson, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 36/4

17.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Turns it off his pads but finds the fielder on the leg side. 36/4

17.3 J Anderson to Williamson, FOUR! First of the innings, finally. Anderson errs a bit in his line and serves it around middle and leg, Williamson picks it off his pads and clips it through backward square leg. The fielder in the deep tries his best but fails to pull it back. Right then, Kane Williamson has now surpassed John Wright to become the fifth leading run-scorer for New Zealand in Tests. Taking giant strides. 36/4

17.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Full and angling in on middle and off again, Williamson opens up a bit in his stance and defends it back. 32/4

17.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Angles in a length ball around middle and off, Williamson is behind the line as he defends. 32/4

We are back for the afternoon session. Kane Williamson and BJ Watling are out in the middle. The skipper will be on strike. James Anderson to begin proceedings. Three slips and a gully in place.

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

The pair of Anderson and Broad made merry on this wicket and doesn't look like they would stop. They have put their side in the pole position and it would need something spectacular on the part of the hosts if they are to come out of this mess. Yes, they have their skipper out there but he needs support from the other end. So far, Watling has seen the tricky passage in his brief stay. 275 is what the deficit reads. The Black Caps have their task cut out. Will they be able to keep the English speedsters quiet? Join us back in a short while for the post-Lunch session to find out...

England well and truly on top. The morning started on a bright note for them as Jonny Bairstow didn't take time to reach his ton. That was all about it with the bat for them as Southee and Boult cleaned them up rather quickly. It was testing time for the Kiwis with the bat as the pitch had enough juice in it and Anderson and Broad came out all guns blazing to exploit it. They were right on the money and speared into the batsmen. Soon New Zealand started feeling the heat and were reduced to 17/4.

16.6 J Leach to Watling, Flattish but down the leg side, BJ Watling moves inside the line to let it be. It brushes the pad of Bairstow and runs behind. They don't cross since no shot was offered. LUNCH ON DAY 2! 32/4

16.5 J Leach to BJ Watling, Darted in on middle and leg, wristed towards mid on. 32/4

16.4 J Leach to Watling, Flatter one on the stumps, blocked. 32/4

16.3 J Leach to Watling, A bit too full, drifting in on middle, worked towards mid on. 32/4

16.2 J Leach to Watling, Tossed up on the stumps, Watling dead-bats it. 32/4

16.1 J Leach to Watling, Fuller and flatter around middle, nudged towards short leg. 32/4

Last over before Lunch coming up. Jack Leach, the debutant is asked to roll his arm over. A slip, a leg gully and a short leg in place.

15.6 J Anderson to Watling, Watling anticipates it to be another outswinger, he opens the face of the bat and steers it towards gully to retain strike. 32/4

15.5 J Anderson to Williamson, A bit too straight this time, clipped through backward square leg for a single. 31/4

15.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Very full on off, eased off towards mid off. 30/4

15.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Moves away from a length outside off, Williamson shoulders his arms to it. 30/4

15.2 J Anderson to Williamson, In the channel outside off, holding its line too, Kane taps it away. 30/4

15.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Starts his new spell with an outswinger, Williamson covers the line and lets it be. 30/4

James Anderson is back on.

14.6 M Wood to Watling, Hops back to a short ball and taps it beside the pitch. Watling wants a run but his skipper sends him back. 30/4

14.5 M Wood to Watling, Hangs back to a length delivery and defends it down. 30/4

14.4 M Wood to Williamson, Shortish and outside off, climbing off the deck, Williamson taps it in front of point for a single. 30/4

14.3 M Wood to K Williamson, Pitched right up there, driven towards mid off. 29/4

14.2 M Wood to Watling, Shuffles a bit and clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 29/4

14.1 Wood to Watling, Loud shout, not given! Nipping back in on middle and leg, Watling looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Seemed he has gotten an inside edge. Wood appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Yes, replays confirm there was an edge. Wood denied by a piece of wood! 28/4

13.6 S Broad to Watling, Hangs back and punches it towards point for a single. 28/4

13.5 S Broad to Williamson, Good length delivery on middle and leg, whipped away through mid-wicket. Once again they run three. Too many threes today for New Zealand. 27/4

13.4 S Broad to Williamson, Outside off, Kane is happy to make a leave. 24/4

13.3 S Broad to Williamson, Back of a length on middle and off, blocked off the back foot. 24/4

13.2 S Broad to Williamson, Covers the line and defends. 24/4

13.1 S Broad to K Williamson, Fuller in length and straightening a bit off the pitch, Williamson looks to run one down to third man but gets it off the edge which rolls towards the slip cordon. 24/4

12.6 M Wood to Williamson, Punches it through cover-point and takes the single. 24/4

12.5 M Wood to K Williamson, Looks to turn one through the leg side but misses and wears it on the thigh pad. 23/4

12.4 M Wood to Watling, Watling gets across and taps it towards mid-wicket for a single. 23/4

12.3 M Wood to Watling, Back of a length delivery on middle, punched off the back foot. 22/4

12.2 M Wood to Watling, Hits the deck hard, Watling arches back to evade it. 22/4

12.1 M Wood to Watling, Short of a length delivery outside off, Watling hops back and steers it towards the slip cordon. 22/4

11.6 S Broad to Williamson, Fuller ball outside off, Williamson has it covered before making a leave. 22/4

11.5 S Broad to Williamson, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 22/4

11.4 S Broad to Watling, Short of a length delivery outside off, Watling cuts it to deep point and takes three. Still not a single boundary has been scored by New Zealand. 22/4

Strong breeze is blowing across the stadium. It has gone a bit dark as well. More of England-esque conditions.

11.3 S Broad to Watling, Very full on off, Watling pushes it back to Stuart. 19/4

11.2 S Broad to Watling, Covers the line and stabs it out watchfully towards cover. 19/4

11.1 S Broad to Williamson, Back of a length delivery on off, tapped in front of cover for a single. 19/4

10.6 M Wood to Williamson, Gets across to a back of a length delivery and tucks it off the hips towards fine leg for a single. 18/4

10.5 M Wood to Williamson, Outside off, no shot offered. 17/4

10.4 M Wood to K Williamson, Short of a length delivery outside off, Kane gets on top of the bounce and steers it towards the position where he usually stands while fielding - gully. 17/4

10.3 M Wood to Williamson, This time he stays in the crease and lets it pass. 17/4

10.2 M Wood to Williamson, Length delivery outside off, Williamson prods forward to push it away and is lucky to not nick one behind. 17/4

10.1 M Wood to Williamson, In the avenue of apprehension, Williamson is happy to make a leave. 17/4

9.6 S Broad to Watling, Watling stays behind the line and defends it down. 17/4

9.5 S Broad to Watling, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 17/4

9.4 S Broad to Watling, Short of a length ball outside off, no heed paid. 17/4

9.3 S Broad to Watling, Fuller and curling away from off, Watling lifts his bat to make a leave. 17/4

BJ Watling is in next. How long will he survive?

9.2 S Broad to Nicholls, OUT! What a judicious use of the review from England! Third wicket for Stuart Broad and he has his tail up. On a length around middle again, this one nips back a shade into the southpaw (thought at first it skidded through) who fails to counter it. Gets rapped near the knee roll of the back pad and a loud appeal follows next. Stuart appeals and keeps appealing but doesn't get the nod from the umpire. He then convinces his skipper to opt for the DRS and they take it. No inside edge on the Hot Spot and Hawk Eye shows it's pitching in line and crashing into the stumps. Boom! England are all over New Zealand here in Christchurch. My colleague says, are they here to return the favor of 58 all out? Well, I don't want to comment on that but what I want to inform is that Stuart Broad now has 405 wickets in Tests and equals the great West Indian pacer Sir Curtly Ambrose in the list. It's a big achievement to be talked in the same breath as Curtly! 17/4

England review again. Looks really close again. Broad literally screams his lungs out. David Lloyd says, he doesn't want to comment this time.

9.1 S Broad to Nicholls, Pitched up delivery, bunted back to Broad. 17/3

8.6 M Wood to Williamson, Good length delivery outside off, pushed into the off side off the front foot. 17/3

8.5 M Wood to Williamson, Bangs in a short one on middle, Kane ducks. 17/3

8.4 M Wood to Williamson, 4th leave in a row. Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 17/3

8.3 M Wood to Williamson, No movement for Wood. Lands it outside off, it goes straight on, Kane shoulders his arms. 17/3

8.2 M Wood to Williamson, Back of a length again, the line is a touch wider this time, left alone. 17/3

8.1 M Wood to Williamson, Back of a length delivery outside off, Williamson is happy to make a leave. 17/3

Mark Wood is the first bowling change.

7.6 S Broad to Nicholls, Wider on off, left alone without much fuss. 17/3

7.5 S Broad to Nicholls, Length on middle, angling away, left alone by Henry. 17/3

7.4 S Broad to Nicholls, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 17/3

7.3 S Broad to Nicholls, Bumper on middle and off, Nicholls ducks. 17/3

7.2 S Broad to Nicholls, Short of a length delivery on middle and off, Nicholls stands tall and drops it down on the pitch. 17/3

Henry Nicholls is the new man in. He is fresh on a ton. Can he emulate?

7.1 S Broad to Taylor, OUT! Ross Taylor departs! Attacking length, screams Atherton on air. He says the lengths that the new ball bowlers - Broad and Anderson were bowling in the Ashes was short or good, they were hardly pitching it up. He further adds, they have done it today and see the result. In David Lloyd's words - one of the big shots is out of here. Fuller ball, pitched up on off, Taylor goes for a booming drive but the ball moves away just a bit. Enough for it to take the edge and settle into the hands of Alastair Cook at first slip. New Zealand in deep trouble now. You know what? Stuart Broad has now dismissed Ross Taylor 10 times in Tests. Clearly telling him - You know Ross, I am the boss! The bunny talks can be started now. 17/3

6.6 J Anderson to Taylor, Fuller outside off, Taylor leans ahead and drives it through cover for a single. 17/2

6.5 J Anderson to Taylor, Lunges forward and blocks it out gently. 16/2

6.4 J Anderson to Taylor, Anderson once again keeps it full outside off, Ross pushes it to mid off. 16/2

6.3 J Anderson to Taylor, Outside off, Taylor lifts his bat to make a leave. 16/2

6.2 J Anderson to Taylor, Pitches it right up there, driven towards mid off. 16/2

6.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Fuller ball, angling in on middle and leg, clipped through square leg for a single. 16/2

5.6 S Broad to Taylor, Lunges ahead to a length delivery and punches it back to Broad. Maiden from Stuart! 15/2

5.5 S Broad to Taylor, Angling back in on middle, Ross pushes it towards mid on. 15/2

5.4 S Broad to Taylor, Bangs in a short one on middle, Taylor is quick to sit under it. 15/2

5.3 S Broad to Taylor, In the corridor of uncertainty, Ross Taylor shoulders his arms. 15/2

5.2 S Broad to Taylor, Good length ball on middle and off, punched towards mid on again. 15/2

5.1 S Broad to Taylor, Fuller delivery on off, wristed towards mid on. 15/2

4.6 J Anderson to Williamson, On a back of a length on middle and off, Kane Williamson offers a straight bat. 15/2

4.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Stays back and stabs it out off the back foot. 15/2

4.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Fuller and miles down the leg side, Kane tries clipping it away but fails to do so. 15/2

4.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Not out! But it ain't that straightforward as it seemed to the naked eye. As soon as Williamson failed to put bat to an inswinging delivery, there were shouts for an lbw. The umpire showed no interest and everyone including the commentators on air felt that it took the inside edge. But England opted for the DRS. When the first replay rolled in, David Lloyd got excited seeing there was no inside edge. Now, it looked quite close and a good call to take the review. But the replays rolled further, brought the Ball Tracking into picture and all the excitement shown by Lloyd and also Atherton fizzled out. Yup, the impact is just outside off. The onfield decision stays. Michael Atherton on air is amazed on two accounts - 1. There was no inside edge. 2. Williamson has managed to get himself outside the line of the stumps. Technology very seldom fails to surprise you. 15/2

Huge, huge shout but umpire Erasmus shakes his head. After a chat England take the review against Williamson. Seemed like there is an inside edge. David Lloyd is quite sure and not impressed that England are opting for the replays. Let's roll...

4.2 J Anderson to Taylor, Fuller in length and nipping back in, Taylor looks to flick but gets it off the inner edge through backward square leg for a single. 15/2

Ross Taylor is the new man in. David Lloyd on air quips, the big shots are in for New Zealand.

4.1 J Anderson to Raval, OUT! Anderson finally draws the edge! He had been doing this since the start of the innings and finally, he gets the reward. Comes running in and pitches it around middle, the angle takes it further away as Raval without any feet movement chases it. It takes the feather for Bairstow to do the rest behind. To be honest, this was always on the cards. New Zealand lose both their openers inside five overs as Raval's nervy stay in the middle comes to an end. 14/2

3.6 S Broad to Williamson, Length this time, in the channel, Kane has a tame push at it only to get beaten. 14/1

3.5 S Broad to Williamson, Fuller outside off, a poke and a miss from Williamson. 14/1

3.4 S Broad to Williamson, Length ball on middle and leg, Kane looks to tuck it away but gets a soft leading edge back down the track. 14/1

3.3 S Broad to J Raval, That should give Raval some confidence! Fuller in length outside off, driven down past mid off. Won't get a boundary but will get three. 14/1

3.2 S Broad to Raval, How did that miss the stumps? How? The look on Broad's face, he just can't believe it. Nor can I. On a length around middle and off, Raval plants his front foot forward and doesn't offer any shot. The ball nips back in and goes over the off pole. 11/1

3.1 S Broad to Williamson, Good shot! An overpitched delivery outside off, Williamson leans across and drives it through the gap at covers. Picks up another three. 11/1

2.6 J Anderson to Raval, Beaten again! Jeet Raval doesn't have any clue about this. Anderson lands it on a length around middle, Raval is very tentative about what to do. He commits himself to play at it first but then withdraws his bat. Almost kisses the outside edge of his bat. 8/1

2.5 J Anderson to Raval, Full and shaping away, nothing doing from Jeet. 8/1

2.4 J Anderson to J Raval, Keeps it fuller on middle and off, Jeet Raval tries to defend it with soft hands. The edge is taken but it goes along the ground towards the fourth slip fielder. 8/1

2.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Not the line to bowl, Jimmy. Drifts it on the pads, easy for Kane as he works it neatly past Broad at mid on. The English pacer gives it a chase and does well to stop it inside the rope. Comfortable three runs taken. 8/1

2.2 J Anderson to Raval, Hits the back of a length mark, it's around middle and off, Jeet punches it past point and pinches one. 5/1

2.1 J Anderson to Raval, Anderson sprays it wider outside off, Raval is happy to let it pass. There are five slips in place, not a regular sight this. 4/1

1.6 S Broad to Raval, Fuller and on the stumps, worked past short leg for a single. A successful first over from Stuart Broad. 4/1

1.5 S Broad to Williamson, Good length delivery, angling in on middle and leg, clipped through the vacant mid-wicket region. It helps Williamson pick up three runs. 3/1

1.4 S Broad to Williamson, Keeps it nice and full outside off, Kane Williamson lunges forward and taps it away towards the off side. 0/1

Kane Williamson is in next, replacing Latham. Four slips and a short leg for the Kiwi skipper.

1.3 S Broad to Latham, OUT! Gone! Stuart Broad draws first blood! Tom Latham doesn't even open his account, early dent for the hosts. Fuller in length, enticing the batsman to have a go. He does sans any feet movement and there is enough movement for Broad to catch the outside edge of Latham's bat. Bairstow behind the stumps takes an easy catch. You just cannot keep him out of the game, chirps Mark Richardson on air. Another flop show from Latham, he has struggled to get going. Stroked a century back in January 2017 and since then has managed only a couple of 50-plus scores. A lull in his Test career. 0/1

1.2 S Broad to Latham, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 0/0

1.1 S Broad to Tom Latham, Fuller in length on middle and leg, Tom Latham looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge towards short leg. 0/0

Stuart Broad to have a go from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Raval, Make that three in a row! Superb from Jimmy. The outswinger, Raval once again has a poke at it but gets beaten all ends up. A maiden to kickoff the second innings. 0/0

0.5 J Anderson to Raval, Beautiful bowling! Anderson is a treat to watch when he makes the ball move around. Once again lands it around middle and then it jags away. Beats the outside edge. 0/0

0.4 J Anderson to Raval, Pitches it around middle and leg, Raval plays for the initial line but the ball moves away and beats him comprehensively. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Raval, Fuller on leg, kept out towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Raval, Back of a length delivery, just outside off, Raval gets squared up a touch as he defends it towards point off the back foot. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Raval, Swing straightaway for Anderson! Lands it on a length around off, it swings away after pitching, Raval makes a watchful leave. 0/0

