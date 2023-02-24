New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Wellington Weather Update: Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Wellington Weather Update: England has been enjoying tremendous form in red-ball cricket. In their first game of the two-Test series against New Zealand, the Ben Stokes-led side defeated the Kiwis by a huge margin of 267 runs. They will aim to keep the undefeated tag intact in the second Test, which is set to begin on February 24 at the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington. Meanwhile, New Zealand has been going through a disastrous run in the longest format. The Black Caps have endured a defeat in their previous seven Test matches. Hence, the upcoming fixture is a crucial one for the home unit as they are desperate to return on the winning track.

Pitch Report

England batters will look to continue their aggressive approach in the second Test. The pitch at Basin Reserve can also provide much assistance to them as it is expected to be a batting-friendly one. Bowlers will also come in handy on the surface with both pacers and spinners dominating certain phases of the game. Looking at the previous records at the venue, the chasing team can have a better chance to clinch the victory. The average first and second-innings total in Wellington is 307 and 317, while the numbers in the last two innings are comparatively lower- 247 and 138.

Weather Report:

The weather at the Basin Reserve Stadium is predicted to be mostly cloudy during the second Test between New Zealand and England, from February 24 to February 28. Hence, there is a high chance of the rain playing a spoilsport in the five-day fixture. The wind speed is expected to be around 20-35 km/h during the match, while the temperature could hover between 15 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius. The days will remain cooler owing to the overcast condition and the humidity is expected to be around 70-75 per cent.

New Zealand vs England Predicted Playing XIs:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner.

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Get the latest Cricket News here