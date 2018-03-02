New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI in Wellington, Highlights: As It Happened

(Getty Images)

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

Right then! What a finish. Congratulations to the winners, commiserations to the ones who could not win. Sometimes, it is better if such matches end in a tie so that both teams get a fair share of the result. Anyways, it is 2-1 in favour of England now and the first of two do-or-die games for New Zealand start in Dunedin. Do join us for the 4th ODI on Wednesday, 7th March, 2018, at 1100 local time (2200 GMT, previous day). We take your leave. You can enjoy some Test cricket between South Africa and Australia by browsing our tabs. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Victorious England skipper Eoin Morgan feels it was a brilliant game and thanks English supporters for coming out in large numbers. On the batting performance, he reckons it was hard to score and get going. But felt that some score around 250 would keep them in the game but even 235 felt competitive. Feels the run chase was like a cat and mouse with England starting well, then being pegged back, then again forcing a collapse, only to see a fightback before finally holding its nerves in the death. Praises Tom Curran and Chris Woakes for exhibiting their death over skills once again. On the confidence in the last over, Morgan says he was reasonably confident and remembers a T20I against India where his side defended 13 in the last over. (Nice memory).

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admits that it is frustrating to hit a century and yet finish on the losing side. Credits England for batting well in the first place. On his own team's innings, he admits that the stumble in the middle overs cost them. Feels that it was a difficult pitch to bat on and score runs and praises his bowlers for doing a commendable job. Has lots of praise for the English spinners as they did not allow the Kiwi batsmen to play freely. On his scoring shots in the last over, Williamson says that one can have plenty of plans in the mind but the execution is what matters. Hopes to have Ross Taylor back in the next game.

Moeen Ali is the MAN OF THE MATCH. Says that it was a brilliant game, pretty tight but a fantastic last-over finish. On his batting, Moeen says that he took a couple of overs and then decided to have a hit. But feels that his team was a few runs light. On his bowling, he adds that the aim was to keep it tight and build pressure. As long as he goes under 4-5 an over, he is happy. Feels nice to bowl 10 overs, he says. On the pressure in the last 3 overs, Moeen says that it takes just one good over to change the game and Woakes and Curran were superb.

England were indifferent with the ball tonight. After getting the early wicket in Powerplay 1, their seamers lost their line and length and it was the spin twins of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid who brought them back in the game. The duo forged a collapse, with combined figures of 5/23 in 7 overs at one stage. Adil Rashid eventually had figures of 2/34 after his 10 while Moeen Ali picked up 3/36 in his 10. And do not forget the last few overs with the ball. With 36 runs needed from 28 balls, your money is usually on the batting side. But England's superb bowling pulled off a win. Stay tuned for the presentation...

Spare a thought for Kane Williamson. The only man to score a century. Forget triple figures, he was the only individual to cross 50. 3 of the top 4 scorers in the match were from New Zealand. Still, England won the game. Such is cricket.

The visitors knew they were a wicket away from getting right back in the contest and they did break the Williamson-Santner partnership, albeit in a lucky manner. Chris Woakes ran Mitchell Santner out at the non-striker's end via a straight drive from Kane Williamson and the game swung again. The home side could not quite get out the big hits on a sluggish surface and some excellent death-overs bowling saw them fall 4 runs short.

In-form all-rounder Mitchell Santner walked in at number 8 and gave solid support to his captain. The duo added 96 for the 7th wicket and with the runs needed less than 40, the pressure was back on England. But if they say fightback is a close friend of New Zealand, then do not give up hope is England's mantra.

Ben Stokes took a blinder to dismiss Colin Munro and the in the blink of an eye, the hosts slipped from 80/1 to 103/6. All of a sudden, England were all over New Zealand like a rash, with a chance of win now very remote for the home side. But fightback is something we always associate with New Zealand. And fightback is what the Black Caps did.

A topsy-turvy run chase. New Zealand lost Martin Guptill early, then recovered beautifully through the Munro-Williamson stand. The duo added 68 runs in 92 balls with the hosts well on path to reach home. But there was drama.

Second nail-biter in 3 ODIs. It was Mitchell Santner taking New Zealand home in the first ODI, tonight, it was the pair of Chris Woakes and Tom Curran to do it for their team. Kane Williamson nearly got his side over the line... but for a boundary...

49.6 C Woakes to K Williamson, ENGLAND GO 2-1 UP! A superb exhibition of death over bowling. Yorker outside off, Williamson can do nothing, reaches out desperately, only to miss. Buttler and Woakes are all smiles. A close win by 4 runs, but a win nevertheless! 230/8

49.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, A dot ball! Mid off was inside the circle and Williamson has hit a full toss straight to him! Understandably does not take the single but he now needs a six to win this... 230/8

49.4 C Woakes to K Williamson, A full toss outside off, Williamson gets across and heaves it wide of long on. Races back for the second. 5 needed from 2 balls now... 230/8

49.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, SIX! WHACK! A short ball outside off, Williamson goes back and hacks it over mid-wicket. Flat hit! 7 needed from 3! 228/8

49.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, Gets well across his stumps again and paddles it through fine leg for a couple. 13 from 4 now... 222/8

49.1 C Woakes to K Williamson, A dot ball to start. Williamson walks across and heaves at a leg cutter, only to miss. 220/8

Tie, anyone?

48.6 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Gets bat on this one and drags it through mid-wicket for a single. Excellent over from Curran, what a finish. 15 needed from the final over. 220/8

48.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Another dot! Outside off, Kane looks to swing hard but misses again! 219/8

48.4 Tom Curran to K Williamson, A short ball, outside off, Williamson hops to pull but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 219/8

48.3 Tom Curran to Ish Sodhi, A full toss, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 219/8

48.2 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Outside off, runs this down to third man for a single. 218/8

48.1 Tom Curran to K Williamson, FOUR! 11th ODI ton for Williamson! But will it come in a losing cause? Good start to the over for New Zealand, getting a boundary on the first over. Full and outside off, Williamson backs away a touch and lofts it over mid off and finds the boundary. It has been a terrific knock. Only if he can find partners... 217/8

47.6 C Woakes to K Williamson, Played to the point region by the batsman. Spirited effort by the fielder to save runs for his team. One run added to the total. 22 needed from the last 2. 213/8

47.5 C Woakes to Ish Sodhi, Outside off, Ish taps it to the off side and takes a single. 212/8

47.4 C Woakes to Ish Sodhi, Full on leg stump, Sodhi looks to flick but gets a leading edge which lands safely on the off side. 211/8

47.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, Mistake? Pushes this to mid on and takes a quick single. 211/8

Ish Sodhi is the new man in at number 10, replacing Southee.

47.2 C Woakes to Tim Southee, OUT! Southee goes! A length ball outside off, Southee looks to pull this but hits it miles in the air. It is a steepler but does not have the distance. Ben Stokes calls for it at the square leg fence, settles under it and takes the catch! New Zealand's hopes diminish further as they need 25 from 16 now... 210/8

47.1 C Woakes to Tim Southee, A yorker outside off, Southee looks to dig it out but misses. 210/7

46.6 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, An off cutter, Southee misses his flick and is hit on the pads. A leg bye taken. 210/7

46.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, A full toss now, worked through mid-wicket for another single. 209/7

46.4 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, Full on middle, flicked beautifully through mid-wicket for one more. 208/7

46.3 Tom Curran to K Williamson, A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 207/7

46.2 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, Excellent running. Just a tap to the leg side and a quick cross to the other end. 29 from 22 now... 206/7

46.1 Tom Curran to Tim Southee, FOUR! There comes the boundary! A length ball outside off, Southee swings this through mid-wicket and beats the fielder diving to his right from long on! 30 needed from 23... 205/7

45.6 C Woakes to Tim Southee, Outside off, punched through point for a quick run. Just 2 runs from that over. 201/7

45.5 C Woakes to Tim Southee, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 200/7

45.4 C Woakes to K Williamson, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single. 200/7

45.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, Outside off, played straight to point. 199/7

Tim Southee walks in now. Can he hang around with his skipper?

45.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, OUT! Santner is gone and that changes the equation once again. Full on middle, Williamson drives it straight back. Woakes stretches out to stop it but the ball hits his fingers and touches the stumps at the other end. Woakes is already celebrating while Santner is already walking. Both know what is the end result. It is still referred upstairs and replays confirm the worst fears for New Zealand and Santner. Forget the half century, is the win also gone for the Kiwis? 199/7

IS THAT OUT? Chris Woakes has claimed a run out at his end. It is referred upstairs but Santner is already walking...

45.1 C Woakes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 199/6

Chris Woakes is back on. Two of England's best death over specialists in tandem.

44.6 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Pushed towards long on for a run. 199/6

44.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, FOUR! In the air and in the gap! Full and around off, Williamson chips it, uppishly but wide of mid on and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket! 37 more needed from 31 balls. 198/6

44.4 Tom Curran to M Santner, IN THE AIR... SAFE! The off cuter, outside off, Mitchell is early into his chip and spoons it in the air. Jason Roy at backward point dives to his left but cannot get there! A single taken. 194/6

44.3 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for one. The stand is worth 90 from 121 balls. 193/6

44.2 Tom Curran to M Santner, Full and outside off, Santner flays this through the covers for a run. 192/6

44.1 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single. 191/6

43.6 A Rashid to M Santner, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. That is the end of Rashid - 10-1-34-2. Has he done enough to earn his side a win? 190/6

43.5 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 190/6

43.4 A Rashid to M Santner, Full on middle, whipped wide of mid on for a run. 189/6

43.3 A Rashid to K Williamson, Punches this through the covers for a single. 188/6

43.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 187/6

43.1 A Rashid to M Santner, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 187/6

42.6 Tom Curran to M Santner, Full and outside off, chipped over cover for a run. 186/6

42.5 Tom Curran to M Santner, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 185/6

42.4 Tom Curran to M Santner, FOUR! Super shot! Outside off, Santner backs away and drives this through the covers for a boundary! 185/6

42.3 Tom Curran to M Santner, Around off, defended from the crease. 181/6

42.2 Tom Curran to K Williamson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total 181/6

42.1 Tom Curran to M Santner, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 180/6

Tom Curran is back. England need their specialist death bowler back.

41.6 A Rashid to M Santner, On middle and leg, flicked away for a run. 179/6

41.5 A Rashid to M Santner, The skidder, outside off, Mitchell is beaten as he plays inside the line. 178/6

41.4 A Rashid to M Santner, Short and outside off, Mitchell goes back and looks to punch but gets a bottom edge. It is good enough to skid off the deck, past the bowler, down the ground and earn him a couple. Santner moves to 30 from 42 balls. 178/6

41.3 A Rashid to K Williamson, Full on middle, driven through mid on for a single. 59 more needed from 51 balls. 176/6

41.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, Around off, pushed towards cover now. 175/6

41.1 A Rashid to K Williamson, Full and around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 175/6

Adil Rashid is back on. Why was he taken off in the first place?

40.6 Ben Stokes to M Santner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 175/6

40.5 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 175/6

40.4 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, A bouncer now, Williamson ducks. 174/6

40.3 Ben Stokes to M Santner, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 174/6

40.2 Ben Stokes to M Santner, FOUR! This is high, high, high and clears the fielder! Mid on was up and Santner decided to go over him. Got more height than distance but had enough to clear the fielder. One bounce and into the fence. 173/6

40.1 Ben Stokes to M Santner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 169/6

40.1 Ben Stokes to M Santner, WIDE. Landed wide outside off, Santner slashes hard but misses. 169/6

POWERPLAY 3 time. 5 fielders now allowed outside the 30-yard circle. England scored 58 in their last 10. New Zealand need 66.

39.6 M Wood to K Williamson, The batsman gets up on his toes to play that one. Powerplay 2 goes to England. They scored 130/3 with the bat while with the ball, they have conceded 121 runs during this period and picked up 5 wickets. 168/6

39.5 M Wood to M Santner, On middle and leg, flicked away wide of mid on for one. 168/6

39.4 M Wood to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run. 167/6

39.3 M Wood to M Santner, Very full, almost hits the pad, around leg stump, Santner manages to get his bat down in time to flick it towards fine leg for a run. 69 more needed from 63 balls. 166/6

39.2 M Wood to K Williamson, Outside off, chopped down to third man for a single. 165/6

39.1 M Wood to K Williamson, A short ball outside off, Williamson is late on the hook and misses. 164/6

38.6 Ben Stokes to M Santner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. Good comeback from the bowler. Boundary on the first ball, just a single on the next five. 164/6

38.5 Ben Stokes to M Santner, Full and around off, defended solidly. 164/6

38.4 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 164/6

38.3 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 163/6

38.2 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 163/6

38.1 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, FOUR! Not the best of starts. Strays on the pads, Williamson just tickles it to the fine leg fence! 163/6

Ben Stokes is back on. Can he break this stand?

37.6 M Wood to K Williamson, Full on middle, pushed towards long on for a run. 159/6

37.5 M Wood to K Williamson, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery. 158/6

37.4 M Wood to M Santner, A short ball, pulled down to fine leg for a single. 158/6

37.3 M Wood to M Santner, Played to the point region by the batsman. 157/6

37.2 M Wood to K Williamson, On middle and leg, flicked away for a run. 157/6

Ross Taylor is giving an interview on the sidelines. He reckons that New Zealand are not out of the game nor out of the woods yet. Is not too surprised about spin picking up so many wickets and reckons that spinners always do well at the Westpac Stadium. Hopes that his side goes 2-1 up tonight.

37.1 M Wood to K Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 156/6

Mark Wood is back into the attack.

36.6 M Ali to K Williamson, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total. 156/6

36.5 M Ali to K Williamson, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 155/6

36.4 M Ali to M Santner, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for one. 155/6

36.3 M Ali to K Williamson, Once again he dances out and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 154/6

36.2 M Ali to K Williamson, Comes down the track, is not quite to the pitch of the ball and drags it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket. 153/6

36.1 M Ali to K Williamson, Full and outside off, turned towards square leg. 153/6

35.6 C Woakes to M Santner, Around middle and leg, solidly defended. 153/6

35.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 50-RUN STAND IS UP. These two keep ticking on... 153/6

35.4 C Woakes to M Santner, Outside off, punched through the covers for one more. 152/6

35.3 C Woakes to M Santner, Around middle and leg, Santner looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. 151/6

35.3 C Woakes to M Santner, WIDE. A rare bouncer, on middle, Santner ducks. It is too high and is wided. 151/6

35.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 150/6

35.1 C Woakes to K Williamson, A length ball around off, defended back to the bowler. 149/6

DRINKS BREAK. Didn't think this match will come at a stage wherein we could say game on. England were all over New Zealand when the latter slipped from 80/1 to 103/6 but this 46-run stand between Williamson and Santner has eased some nerves in the Kiwi dressing room. Needless to say, if this partnership is unbroken, the home side will go through. But the fielding unit is just a wicket away from a win, one feels.

34.6 M Ali to M Santner, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 149/6

34.5 M Ali to K Williamson, Outside off, KW punches it through the covers where Ben Stokes dives to his right but is unable to stop it cleanly. Concedes a run. 149/6

34.4 M Ali to K Williamson, Full again, driven straight back to the bowler. 148/6

34.3 M Ali to K Williamson, Full and outside off, spins in a long way, Kane looks to defend but gets hit on the gloves and the ball then deflects onto the pad. 148/6

34.2 M Ali to K Williamson, On middle, driven straight back which is stopped by the bowler in his followthrough. 148/6

34.1 M Ali to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson stays leg side of the ball and drives it through the covers for a couple. 148/6

33.6 C Woakes to K Williamson, Landed outside off, Kane taps it to third man for another single. 89 more needed from 96 balls. 146/6

33.5 C Woakes to M Santner, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for one. 145/6

33.5 C Woakes to M Santner, WIDE. Second one of the over. Down the leg side, MS misses his pull. 144/6

33.4 C Woakes to K Williamson, Gets across and works it through square leg for a run. The stand is worth 40 from 55 balls. 143/6

33.3 C Woakes to M Santner, Lovely shot. Full and outside off, Mitchell drives this past the bowler and the ball nearly makes it to the ropes. The fielder from mid on gets to the ball and slides to pull it back in. Three runs taken. 142/6

33.2 C Woakes to M Santner, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 139/6

33.2 C Woakes to M Santner, WIDE. Down the leg side, Santner misses his flick. 139/6

33.1 C Woakes to M Santner, A length ball on middle and leg, played straight to short mid-wicket. 138/6

Finally pace is back on. Chris Woakes is recalled.

32.6 M Ali to K Williamson, Played to the point region by the batsman. 138/6

32.5 M Ali to K Williamson, On middle and off, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 138/6

32.4 M Ali to M Santner, Outside off, punched through the covers for a run. 138/6

32.3 M Ali to M Santner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 137/6

32.2 M Ali to K Williamson, Full and well outside off, Williamson reaches out sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single. 137/6

32.1 M Ali to K Williamson, Outside off, punched down to long on for a single. 136/6

31.6 Joe Root to K Williamson, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 99 more needed from 108 balls. Game on? 136/6

31.5 Joe Root to M Santner, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 135/6

31.4 Joe Root to M Santner, Around off and middle, watchfully defended. 134/6

31.3 Joe Root to K Williamson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 134/6

31.2 Joe Root to K Williamson, FOUR! A short ball, outside off, Williamson rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! 133/6

31.1 Joe Root to K Williamson, Full on middle, pushed to the leg side. 129/6

More spin. Joe Root into the attack.

30.6 M Ali to M Santner, Full and outside off, Santner pushes at it and EDGES IT STRAIGHT TO SLIP! But why is it not out then? Because the slip region is vacant. The ball runs to third man and the batsmen return for the second. 129/6

30.5 M Ali to K Williamson, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single. 127/6

30.4 M Ali to M Santner, Pushes this one through the covers and gets a run. 126/6

30.3 M Ali to M Santner, Around off, solidly defended. 125/6

30.2 M Ali to K Williamson, Comes down the track again and this time pushes the ball to long off for a single. 125/6

30.1 M Ali to K Williamson, Comes down the track and defends. 124/6

29.6 A Rashid to M Santner, FOUR! Full and outside off, Santner reaches out and drives this through the covers, exploiting the gap nicely. 124/6

29.5 A Rashid to K Williamson, Punches it down to long off for a run. 120/6

29.4 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 119/6

29.3 A Rashid to M Santner, On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 119/6

29.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. One run added to the total. 118/6

29.1 A Rashid to K Williamson, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 117/6

28.6 M Ali to M Santner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 117/6

28.5 M Ali to K Williamson, Outside off, punched through the covers for a run. 34th ODI FIFTY for Williamson. 117/6

28.4 M Ali to M Santner, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 116/6

28.3 M Ali to K Williamson, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid on for a run. 115/6

28.2 M Ali to M Santner, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single. 114/6

28.1 M Ali to K Williamson, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 113/6

27.6 A Rashid to M Santner, NOT OUT. Seems like Roy has dropped it. On middle, Santner chips it towards short mid-wicket. Jason Roy is a touch late to react and takes the catch but then immediately shakes his head, signalling he is not sure. It is referred upstairs and replays are inconclusive, with the benefit of doubt going to the batsman. 112/6

In the air... taken? Jason Roy is not sure and the umpires are referring it upstairs...

27.5 A Rashid to M Santner, Outside off, left alone. 112/6

27.4 A Rashid to M Santner, Full and on middle, Santner misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 112/6

27.3 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman has played that straight back over the bowler. The batsmen have run through for a single. 112/6

27.2 A Rashid to M Santner, Pushes this through mid on for a run. 111/6

27.1 A Rashid to K Williamson, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 110/6

26.6 M Ali to M Santner, The arm ball, on middle and leg, Santner backs away and punches it towards cover. 109/6

26.5 M Ali to K Williamson, Comes down the track and eases it through mid on for a run. 109/6

26.4 M Ali to K Williamson, The batsman works it down the leg side. 108/6

26.3 M Ali to K Williamson, Comes down the track and flicks it towards square leg. 108/6

26.2 M Ali to K Williamson, The batsman drives this through the covers. 108/6

26.1 M Ali to M Santner, Full and outside off, driven towards long off for a single. 108/6

25.6 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 107/6

25.5 A Rashid to K Williamson, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 107/6

25.4 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They manage to come back for the second. 105/6

25.3 A Rashid to K Williamson, Full and outside off, swept straight to short fine leg. 103/6

25.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 103/6

25.1 A Rashid to K Williamson, Outside off, punched off the back foot. 103/6

24.6 M Ali to M Santner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 103/6

24.5 M Ali to M Santner, Full and outside off, Santner pushes it to the off side but gets a thick inside edge towards fine leg. 103/6

24.4 M Ali to M Santner, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 103/6

24.3 M Ali to M Santner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/6

Mitchell Santner, the man-in-form for New Zealand, walks in at number 8, replacing de Grandhomme.

24.2 M Ali to de Grandhomme, OUT! Number 6 down. Looks like an exhibition of wickets is on display. New Zealand are caught in a web - whether to play defensively or attack. De Grandhomme tries to play the only way he knows - attack. Comes down the track, is not to the pitch of the ball, but still swings hard. Only finds Chris Woakes at long on. 103/6

24.1 M Ali to de Grandhomme, Outside off, punched towards mid-wicket. 103/5

23.6 A Rashid to de Grandhomme, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 103/5

23.5 A Rashid to de Grandhomme, Around off, watchfully defended. 102/5

23.4 A Rashid to de Grandhomme, The batsman works it down the leg side. 102/5

23.3 A Rashid to de Grandhomme, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 102/5

23.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, Pushes it to the off side for a quick single. 102/5

23.1 A Rashid to K Williamson, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 101/5

22.6 M Ali to de Grandhomme, Comes down the track and whips it over mid-wicket for a couple. 101/5

22.5 M Ali to de Grandhomme, Outside off, de Grandhomme looks to cut but the ball spins back in a long way, takes the bottom edge and hits the pads. 99/5

22.4 M Ali to K Williamson, It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single. 99/5

22.3 M Ali to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 98/5

22.2 M Ali to K Williamson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 98/5

22.1 M Ali to K Williamson, Full on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket. 98/5

Hat-trick ball now...

21.6 A Rashid to H Nicholls, OUT! The decision stays as it is! This is a big collapse now. Nicholls departs without troubling the scorers either. Full and around off, Nicholls misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Looked plumb and the umpire straightaway raised his finger. Nicholls took the review, perhaps thinking that it was missing leg. But nope, Hawk Eye shows the ball to be hitting leg. Half the side is back in the hut. 98/5

Another LBW! This time the decision is upheld and Nicholls has taken the review.

21.5 A Rashid to H Nicholls, The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. 98/4

21.4 A Rashid to H Nicholls, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. 98/4

21.3 A Rashid to K Williamson, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 98/4

21.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 97/4

21.1 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 97/4

Henry Nicholls walks in at number 6, replacing Latham.

20.6 M Ali to Tom Latham, OUT! The decision is overturned! Boy, one wicket has brought not one but two more! Suddenly, New Zealand have slipped from 80/1 to 97/4. This is very full from Moeen, around leg, Latham misses his flick, playing all around it and is hit on the pads. England put in a huge appeal and straightaway signal for the review after umpire Palliyaguruge shake his head. Hawk Eye shows it to be hitting leg. 97/4

Gone first ball? England reckon they have Latham plumb in front. They have taken a review.

Tom Latham walks in at number 5, replacing Chapman.

20.5 M Ali to M Chapman, OUT! Straight to the man! Moeen joins the spin party. Sees Chapman dance out of his crease early and spoils the party by tossing it wider outside off. Chapman has to reach out for the shot and ends up slicing it, hitting it straight to Eoin Morgan at point. 97/3

20.4 M Ali to M Chapman, On middle and leg, flicked towards square leg. 97/2

20.3 M Ali to M Chapman, FOUR! Fine shot. On middle, Chapman dances down the track and hits it powerfully past a diving mid on for a boundary! 97/2

20.2 M Ali to M Chapman, Comes down the track and pushes it towards cover. 93/2

20.1 M Ali to M Chapman, Full and outside off, solidly defended. 93/2

19.6 A Rashid to M Chapman, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 93/2

19.5 A Rashid to M Chapman, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 92/2

19.4 A Rashid to M Chapman, Comes down the track but is not close to the pitch of the ball and is hit on the pads. 92/2

19.3 A Rashid to M Chapman, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a couple. 92/2

19.2 A Rashid to M Chapman, Full and around off, nicely defended. 90/2

19.1 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman has driven it through mid off for a single. 90/2

18.6 M Ali to K Williamson, Very full and outside off, Kane gets down and paddles it very fine for a run. 89/2

18.5 M Ali to K Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 88/2

18.4 M Ali to M Chapman, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 88/2

18.3 M Ali to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson gets down and paddles it through fine leg for a single. 87/2

18.2 M Ali to K Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 86/2

18.1 M Ali to K Williamson, SIX! Goes all the way! A short ball outside off, Williamson pulls it over mid-wicket and clears the ropes for a flat biggie! 86/2

Spin from both ends. Moeen Ali into the attack.

17.6 A Rashid to M Chapman, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 80/2

17.5 A Rashid to M Chapman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 80/2

17.4 A Rashid to M Chapman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 80/2

Mark Chapman is out in the middle.

DRINKS. Perfect break time for England. The 68-run stand was giving some nervy moments to Eoin Morgan but this wicket will bring a smile. New Zealand have played this smartly keeping a check on the required run rate.

17.3 A Rashid to C Munro, OUT! Rashid has struck! Big wicket for England. The leggie tosses this up outside off, Munro chips this through the off side but Ben Stokes at extra cover dives to his left acrobatically and takes a stunner. 80/2

17.2 A Rashid to C Munro, The batsman works it down the leg side. 80/1

17.1 A Rashid to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked towards square leg. 80/1

Nope, we don't go. Woakes loses his footing and eventually his runup. Does not release the ball.

The players are back onto the field. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are the openers for the Kiwis. Chris Woakes will start off proceedings to Guptill. Here we go...

Welcome back for the run chase. It will be interesting to see New Zealand's approach to this target. It is not a big one but similar to the one in the 1990s where runs were difficult to come by and even 220 used to be tough. Do the Black Caps adopt the Mark Greatbatch approach and go hard against the new balls? Or do they keep wickets in hand and aim for 80 in the last 10? Either ways, this target is 50-50.

16.6 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Around middle, watchfully defended. 80/1

16.5 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 80/1

16.4 Ben Stokes to C Munro, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. They pick up a single. 80/1

16.3 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 79/1

16.2 Ben Stokes to C Munro, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. That's an excellent chase by the fielder. Three runs added to the total. 78/1

16.1 Ben Stokes to C Munro, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 75/1

15.6 A Rashid to C Munro, A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for another single. 73/1

15.5 A Rashid to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for one more. 72/1

15.4 A Rashid to K Williamson, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 71/1

Look who is here! Ex-cricketer Grant Elliott. He feels proud to be part of New Zealand cricket. Is excited to see upcoming youngsters and wants to do anything which can help them. Is even more excited to be playing exhibition T20 leagues thoughout the world.

15.3 A Rashid to C Munro, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on for a quick run. 71/1

15.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 70/1

15.1 A Rashid to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked through square leg for a single. 69/1

Spin is here. Adil Rashid to bowl.

14.6 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a brace. 68/1

14.5 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 66/1

14.4 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a run. 66/1

14.3 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, on a length, punched through the covers for a single. 65/1

14.2 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 64/1

14.1 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, A bouncer around off, Williamson sways away. 64/1

13.6 Tom Curran to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 64/1

13.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a run. 64/1

13.4 Tom Curran to C Munro, Hits this wide of mid off and gets a single. 63/1

13.3 Tom Curran to C Munro, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 62/1

13.2 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Outside off, Williamson looks to push it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge past the stumps to fine leg. Just a single. 50-RUN STAND IS UP! 62/1

13.1 Tom Curran to K Williamson, On middle, flicked straight to square leg. 61/1

12.6 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. 61/1

12.5 Ben Stokes to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg. 61/1

12.4 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a run. 61/1

12.3 Ben Stokes to C Munro, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. One run added to the total. 60/1

12.2 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 59/1

12.1 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 58/1

11.6 Tom Curran to C Munro, Full and down the leg side, Colin misses his flick and is hit on the pads. England appeal but it is turned down. No thought about the review. 10 from the over. 58/1

11.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Driven through the covers by the batsman. They pick up a single. 58/1

11.4 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Full and around off, solidly defended. 57/1

11.3 Tom Curran to C Munro, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single. 57/1

11.2 Tom Curran to C Munro, FOUR! And again! Superb shot. On the pads, Munro just flicks it over square leg and finds the fence again. 56/1

11.1 Tom Curran to C Munro, FOUR! Just wide! Full on middle, Munro flicks it uppishly and just avoids a diving Mark Wood at the square leg fence! 52/1

10.6 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 48/1

10.5 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Around off, watchfully defended. 48/1

10.4 Ben Stokes to C Munro, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 48/1

10.3 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Full and outside off, driven straight to point. 47/1

10.2 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Around off, watchfully defended. 47/1

10.1 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Around off, defended watchfully. 47/1

Ben Stokes time too.

POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 Tom Curran to K Williamson, A length ball around off, Kane hops and pushes it towards point. Good comeback from Curran but also a good recovery from New Zealand after losing Guptill early. 47/1

9.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, A lovely cover drive but straight to the fielder. 47/1

9.4 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 47/1

9.3 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Stays back in his crease and blocks. 47/1

9.2 Tom Curran to C Munro, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 47/1

9.1 Tom Curran to C Munro, FOUR! SUBLIME! Munro is finally settling down after his initial harakiri. Full and outside off, Munro reaches out and drives it through the covers for a boundary. 46/1

Tom Curran into the attack now.

8.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Outside off, Munro looks to steer it to third man but gets a thick outside edge. A run taken. 42/1

8.5 C Woakes to C Munro, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 41/1

8.4 C Woakes to C Munro, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 41/1

8.3 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle, flicked straight to square leg. 41/1

8.2 C Woakes to C Munro, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 41/1

8.1 C Woakes to C Munro, FOUR! More runs! Outside off, on a length, punched through mid off for a boundary! 41/1

7.6 M Wood to K Williamson, FOUR! 5000 ODI RUNS FOR KANE WILLIAMSON! Fastest to do so, in 119 innings. Fine way to get there. This is a similar ball to the previous boundary but this time, Williamson controls his cut shot really well. Ensures that he does not flash hard, but is on top of the bounce and gets it past Bairstow at gully and beats the man running to his right from third man. 12 from that over and New Zealand have some momentum. 37/1

7.5 M Wood to K Williamson, Controlled shot, gets on top of the bounce and punches it through point for a couple. 33/1

7.4 M Wood to K Williamson, FOUR! In the air and through! For a moment, Williamson would have had his heart in his mouth. A touch short outside off, but not that wide. Kane still goes after it with a cut shot and the ball flies off the edge. Jonny Bairstow stationed at gully thinks he has a chance... but the ball whizzes past his right hand. 31/1

7.3 M Wood to K Williamson, Outside off, punched straight to point. 27/1

7.2 M Wood to C Munro, On middle and leg, finally a sensible shot from Munro as he just uses the pace of the bowler and works it through square leg for a run. 27/1

7.1 M Wood to K Williamson, On a length outside off, punched wide of mid off for a single. 209 more needed from 257 balls. 26/1

6.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Outside off, punched towards cover again. A maiden from, Woakes first in this innings. New Zealand had bowled 2. 25/1

6.5 C Woakes to C Munro, Outside off, pushed straight to cover. 25/1

6.4 C Woakes to C Munro, A length ball outside off, another cutter, Colin simply tries to go hard and mistimes his punch straight to cover. 25/1

6.3 C Woakes to C Munro, Fuller, driven straight to cover. 25/1

6.2 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle, pushed towards mid off. 25/1

6.1 C Woakes to C Munro, The off cutter, pitched on a length, outside leg, Munro looks to pull but misses and is hit on the pads. 25/1

5.6 M Wood to K Williamson, Around off and outside off, blocked from within the crease. 25/1

5.5 M Wood to C Munro, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 25/1

5.4 M Wood to C Munro, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 24/1

5.3 M Wood to C Munro, FOUR! Here it comes. Slightly short, outside off, Munro plays it intelligently, carving it over covers for a boundary. The stand is worth 12 from 20 balls. 24/1

5.2 M Wood to C Munro, Nice. Tight line, tighter defense. When is the big shot coming? 20/1

5.1 M Wood to C Munro, Full and around off, quietly defended. 20/1

4.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Punches this through point for a run. 20/1

4.5 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 19/1

4.4 C Woakes to C Munro, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/1

4.3 C Woakes to C Munro, Frustration is getting the better of Colin here. Comes down the track, swings wildly, is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and misses. 19/1

4.2 C Woakes to C Munro, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 19/1

4.1 C Woakes to C Munro, Ahh... more luck. A length ball, outside off, angling away, Munro pushes at it but gets a thick inside edge which just misses the stumps towards the keeper. 19/1

3.6 M Wood to K Williamson, Outside off, solidly blocked. Another fine over from Wood. Does not seem far from a wicket. 19/1

3.5 M Wood to K Williamson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/1

3.4 M Wood to C Munro, MORE LUCK! Munro is desperately trying to play an innings which has a life that of King Midas. Don't think there seems to be too much conviction though. A short ball, around leg, Colin looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. He gets a top edge which goes back. Three players run after it, the keeper, Jonny Bairstow from first slip and short fine leg. Bairstow gets the closest to the ball but after it lands. A run taken. 19/1

3.3 M Wood to C Munro, LBW SHOUT, TURNED DOWN, RUN OUT MISSED! Oh dear... nervous innings from Munro. This is full and fast, but pitched outside leg. Munro misses his flick and is hit on the pads. England go up in an appeal and while the umpire is steady in ruling it not out, Munro is in his own world, looking for a non-existent single. He is halfway down the track, before he finally looks up at Williamson who sends him back. Too late. Joe Root is onto the ball from second slip and has a shy at the striker's end. Munro is gone for all money but Root misses. 18/1

3.2 M Wood to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Kane pushes it towards the bowler who takes it lightly and allows it to go through. The striker immediately calls his partner through for a singe. 18/1

3.1 M Wood to K Williamson, Outside off, punched nicely through point who gets a hand to it and slows the pace down. By the time third man gets to the ball, two runs are taken. 218 more needed from 281 balls. 17/1

2.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Full and outside off, Munro goes hard at that and mistimes it towards mid off. 3 runs and a wicket from that over, Woakes has figures of 2-0-7-1. 15/1

2.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, He is away. Fractionally short outside off, Williamson gets on top of the bounce and punches it between cover and mid off. One of them gets to the ball before it reaches the fence but not before the third run is taken. 15/1

2.4 C Woakes to K Williamson, Outside off, solidly blocked out. 12/1

2.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 12/1

2.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, On middle and off, defended solidly. 12/1

Captain Kane Williamson walks out at number 3, replacing Guptill. The game is right here for both sides. If this man stays long, the home side will breathe down the neck of Morgan. If he goes early, well, this match might be over early too...

2.1 C Woakes to M Guptill, OUT! A nothing shot and Guptill is out of here. The aim to go hard in Powerplay 1 backfires for the home side. Even if that was the plan, this shot was nowhere in any part. Guptill just walks down the track and only chips it uppishly. Neither does he look to keep the ball down, nor does he look to go over the top. Simple catch to Tom Curran at mid on. 12/1

1.6 M Wood to C Munro, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. A slightly expensive over but a good one from Wood. 12/0

1.5 M Wood to C Munro, On a good length around off, defended solidly. 12/0

1.4 M Wood to C Munro, EDGED, FOUR MORE! Ahh... Wood is making things happen. He keeps slanting deliveries away from Munro and the left-hander keeps chasing them. This is a push away from the body and the result is an outside edge. Nearly goes to hand but drops short of second slip. Third man hares across to his right, gets to the ball but only parries it to the fence. 12/0

1.3 M Wood to C Munro, FOUR! That is a good shot. Fractionally overpitched outside off, Munro just eases this through the covers and finds the gap. Two fielders run after it but in vain. 227 more needed from 291 balls. 8/0

1.2 M Wood to C Munro, Wood goes wider, slanting this away from the southpaw, Munro slashes but misses again. 4/0

1.1 M Wood to C Munro, Outside off, a play and a miss. 4/0

Mark Wood to bowl with the second new ball.

0.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Both the openers are away. On middle and leg, flicked wide of mid on for a single. 4/0

0.5 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle and leg, Colin looks to tuck it away but misses. The ball goes straight up in the air and Woakes takes the catch but no one appeals for obvious reasons. 3/0

0.4 C Woakes to C Munro, Full and outside off, Munro looks to drive but mistimes it towards mid off. 3/0

0.3 C Woakes to M Guptill, On middle, Martin swings this across the line and gets it over mid-wicket. Does not have enough on it to reach the ropes though. Tom Curran gets to the ball from mid-wicket, picks it up to throw but slips twice. That results in the third run. 3/0

0.2 C Woakes to M Guptill, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 0/0

0.1 C Woakes to M Guptill, NEARLY A WICKET! Ooff... what a start. Full and outside off, Guptill plays a loose off drive, which goes in the air and almost carries all the way to cover getting across to his right! 0/0

First Published: March 2, 2018, 11:39 PM IST