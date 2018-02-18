New Zealand vs England 6th T20I in Hamilton Highlights - As It Happened

Mark Chapman plays a shot. (AFP)

Loading...

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

That brings us to the end of this thrilling encounter. Yes, forget about the qualification part, it still was a very close finish. Now we will move back to Eden Park in Auckland for the final match of this triangular series. The Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia clash for the title on 21st February, 2018. Hope to see you then at 1900 local time (0600 GMT). Meanwhile, there are a couple of T20Is coming your way. In the first, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka clash against each other while South Africa and India clash in the other. Switch tabs to catch those. Till the next time, ta-ta, take care!

The losing skipper, Kane Williamson, says that England played very well but the spirits in his side are high. Reckons that his southpaws batting with the ball spinning in was a positive for them. Credits Martin Guptill for playing a holding role in the middle, after blasting his way in the previous game. About Mark Chapman, he says that this was a mature knock from the youngster that helped them bring the game close. About going back to the run-hungry conditions for the final, he says that they'll look to execute their plans better in the finals.

England skipper, Eoin Morgan, is adjudged as the Man of the Match. He admits to this not being a happy feeling due to their inability to qualify. Says it is difficult when Colin Munro and Martin Guptill come out the way they did. States that the plan against Munro was to tuck him up but he seized the advantage with the field restrictions in place. Reckons that they need to maintain their skill levels, something they did today to notch up a win. Ends saying that they would start preparing for the ODI series after a couple of days of rest.

Earlier in the evening, England were aided my Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 80, that helped them post a decent score on the board. He was assisted by David Malan's 53 and their 93-run stand was instrumental in them getting to 194. But lack of support from the middle order meant that they ended by well short of where they could have got. That made it an easier task for the hosts to set about, which they partially completed. We'll get the presentation to you in a bit.

Post that, England managed to keep the runs in check, even after an over from Chris Jordan which went awry, giving a life to Chapman after he overstepped on the delivery he cleaned the southpaw up. Jordan stayed wicketless, as did David Willey, who failed to exert much control with the new ball. The spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson did well to keep the batters quiet, picking up a wicket apiece in the process. However, 18 runs off Dawson's final over just opened the floodgates. After the 175-run mark was breached, the visitors tightened up and ensured at least a win ensues.

As has been the story in recent times, the Kiwis got off to a flier, courtesy Colin Munro and Martin Guptill. The two blasted their way to a 78-run opening stand, 77 of them coming in the Powerplay. Even after that, Guptill was going strong from one end and the runs kept flowing in. There was no respite for the tourists once Mark Chapman made his way in. His 64-run association ensured that the Black Caps qualify for the finals.

England have won the battle but have lost the war! This is a classic case of a side being unhappy even after winning the game. They needed to restrict the Black Caps up to 174 but that's the task they failed miserably in. Their bowlers didn't help matters then but came back in the end to help them notch up value-less points on the table.

19.6 Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Curran manages to defend the target! Hurls it full on off, de Grandhomme manages to just smash it to long off for one. NEW ZEALAND QUALIFY DESPITE A 2-RUN LOSS! 192/4

4 needed to win from 1 ball, 3 to tie.... Super over anybody?

19.5 Tom Curran to M Chapman, Buttler misses! Full and outside off, Mark fails to get bat to that. However, Buttler fumbles and concedes a bye. 191/4

19.4 Tom Curran to M Chapman, FOUR! The boundary, the essential one in the over! Chapman is doing it here. Full toss on the stumps, Chapman exposes his stumps by moving across yet gets enough bat with his flick through backward square leg for a boundary. 190/4

19.3 Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Full outside off, driven through covers for one. 8 needed off 3. 186/4

19.2 Tom Curran to M Chapman, Driven towards the mid off region. One run added to the total. 185/4

19.1 Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Full on off, driven down to long off for one. 184/4

18.6 C Jordan to M Chapman, Another yorker, dug out back to the bowler. 11 needed off the last over. 183/4

18.5 C Jordan to M Chapman, Another wonderful ball for a free hit. This is a yorker on the stumps, Mark can only manage to dig it back. 183/4

Free Hit coming up.

18.5 C Jordan to M Chapman, DRAMA! This over just refuses to end. Jordan spears it on the stumps, Chapman walks across and looks to paddle it away but ends up losing the off stick. But hold on, JORDAN HAS OVERSTEPPED YET AGAIN. Chapman is called back to resume his innings. 183/4

18.4 C Jordan to M Chapman, Hurled on the stumps, defended from the crease. 182/4

18.3 C Jordan to M Chapman, Well bowled! This is speared full just outside off, Chapman is deceived with that and ends up missing it completely. The ball wasn't too far from the off stick. Wouldn't have mattered though. 182/4

Free Hit continues...

18.3 C Jordan to Chapman, WIDE! This is hurled full and wide outside off, seeing Mark charge down. Misses his mark and it is a wide. 182/4

Time for a Free Hit...

18.3 C Jordan to de Grandhomme, NO BALL FOR HEIGHT! Jordan spears a high full toss outside off, the height on that takes de Grandhomme by surprise. The keeper has a difficult time collecting that and before he does it cleanly and returns the throw to the bowler, a bye is stolen as well. 181/4

18.2 C Jordan to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Good ball but streaky runs for Colin. Jordan spears in a yorker on leg, de Grandhomme gets his bat down in time. The ball goes off the inside edge and races to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 179/4

18.1 C Jordan to M Chapman, Full outside off, pushed through covers for one. NEW ZEALAND HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE FINALS. 175/4

Chris Jordan comes back.

17.6 Tom Curran to M Chapman, Chapman retains strike after pushing it through point. 174/4

Colin de Grandhomme is in next. He is a powerful striker and it's just a matter of how long, now.

17.5 Tom Curran to R Taylor, GONE! Ross Taylor fails to add his finishing touches tonight. Gets full length delivery around off, but it is a slower one. Rosco looks to go big on the on side but gets it off the outer half towards covers. Morgan runs to his left and takes it just outside the circle. Just for the numerical fanatics, 22 needed for a Kiwi win. 173/4

17.4 Tom Curran to M Chapman, Length ball slanting away, punched to sweeper cover for one. 173/3

17.3 Tom Curran to R Taylor, Full toss on the pads, finds fine leg for a single. 172/3

17.2 Tom Curran to R Taylor, FOUR! Same shot attempted, connected this time. Length ball angling in, Taylor stays back and pulls it through square leg. Beats the man charging to his right in the deep. 171/3

17.1 Tom Curran to R Taylor, On a length, angling in. Taylor has a swish to go through the on side but ends up missing the ball. It just passes close to the stumps. 167/3

Tom Curran back for his 2nd over. He has gone for 17 in the one he bowled earlier.

16.6 D Malan to R Taylor, Once again Taylor comes down the track and pushes it to long on to retain strike. 15 runs off this over, wonder if the wicket even has some significance at this stage. 167/3

16.5 D Malan to M Chapman, Flatter outside off, punched through covers for one. 166/3

16.4 D Malan to R Taylor, Taylor charges down and pushes it through mid on for a run to get going. 165/3

Ross Taylor makes his way out next.

16.3 D Malan to M Guptill, OUT! End of the Guptill show tonight! This is fired quicker on the stumps, Martin gets down on a knee to make it a troika of biggies. Ends up making contact with only thin air as he misses the ball and finds his stumps disturbed. He needn't be overly disappointed as he has brought his side on the brink of a qualification as well as a win. New Zealand are 31 away from a win, 11 more needed to qualify. The lack of celebrations by England show just that. 164/3

16.2 D Malan to M Guptill, SIX! Dropped? Tough to call it so after the effort put in but sadly that's how this one would be recognized. Guptill lofts it over covers, where Billings runs to his left from long off and gets a hand to it as well. He, however, cannot hold on to that and the ball lands over the ropes after lobbing off his hands. 164/2

16.1 D Malan to M Guptill, SIX! BAZOOOKA! My colleague pings me that this is Guptill's 101th six in T20Is. Gets down on a knee and slogs it handsomely over mid-wicket for 6 less than a dozen. 158/2

15.6 C Jordan to M Guptill, 14th T20I fifty for Martin Guptill. This is in addition to his ton in the previous outing. Flicks this full delivery through mid-wicket to bring up the milestone. 152/2

15.5 C Jordan to M Chapman, Length outside off, cut away through point for one. 151/2

15.4 C Jordan to M Chapman, FOUR! Clever, clever cricket from Chapman. He gets down early to play the paddle. As a result, Jordan bowls a cutter at 103.5 kph. Even then, with some adjustment and waiting, Mark carries on with his shot and gets it well over short fine leg for a boundary to raise the 50-run partnership between these two. 150/2

15.3 C Jordan to M Guptill, Nudged through mid-wicket for a single. Guppy moves to 49. 146/2

15.2 C Jordan to M Guptill, SIX! Guptill is here on the back of a ton and it shows in the way he is batting. Gets a full ball in his zone, he makes room and lofts it over long off for a biggie. 145/2

15.1 C Jordan to M Chapman, Fuller on the pads, Chapman misses the flick and the ball rolls towards short fine leg. Jordan asks the question for LBW but the umpire stays unmoved. A leg bye taken, as the ball pitched well outside leg. 139/2

Chris Jordan back on.

14.6 D Malan to M Guptill, Just missed! Flighted delivery just outside off, Martin gets down to slog it. Ends up missing the ball completely. His side needs 37 off 30 to qualify. 138/2

14.5 D Malan to M Chapman, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total. 138/2

14.4 D Malan to M Chapman, Flatter on the stumps, wristed through mid-wicket for a couple. 137/2

14.3 D Malan to M Chapman, Aerial again, safe again! Chapman wasn't comfortable against Rashid and doesn't pick the wrong 'un from Malan this time. Gets down the track but ends up slicing it in the air. It lands well short of long off who runs to his right. Brace taken in the interim. 135/2

14.2 D Malan to M Guptill, This is forced through mid on to get to the other end. 133/2

14.1 D Malan to M Guptill, SIX! Welcome to the attack, says Martin with a biggie! Tossed up ball on the stumps, Guptill bangs this over deep mid-wicket for half a dozen. 132/2

Dawid Malan to have a bowl now. 69 off 6 overs needed for a Kiwi victory, 49 to qualify. Can Malan cap off his good run with the bat with a scalp with the ball?

13.6 L Dawson to M Chapman, Flatter outside off, Mark fails to cut that. Dawson ends with 4-0-27-1. 126/2

13.5 L Dawson to M Chapman, SIX! Ho, ho, ho! Another maximum! Chapman is getting into Dawson in some style. Sees the tossed up ball and gets down the track and swipes it over square leg. 18 runs off this one already. 126/2

13.4 L Dawson to M Guptill, This one is pushed through covers for one. 120/2

13.3 L Dawson to M Guptill, FOUR! Quandary for Dawson! This is floated around off, Guptill trashes it back aerially. He isn't in control of that but still hits it powerfully. Liam is in two minds whether to catch that or get out of the firing line. Ends up being undecided but the ball misses him and goes to the boundary down the ground. 119/2

13.2 L Dawson to M Chapman, This one is swept away through backward square leg for a single. 115/2

13.1 L Dawson to M Chapman, SIX! BOOM! First boundary off Dawson's bowling tonight and what a shot that is! Chapman gets down the track and blasts it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 114/2

12.6 A Rashid to M Chapman, Good work, Willey! Chapman gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg. David runs to his right from fine leg, dives and returns the throw, all in one motion. Just one could be taken. 108/2

12.5 A Rashid to M Guptill, Outside off, patted towards point for one. 107/2

12.4 A Rashid to M Chapman, In the air but doesn't carry AGAIN! Flighted delivery outside off, it is the googly. Chapman comes down the track and has to reach out to make contact with the ball. Does so and gets it aerially towards sweeper cover but the ball lands short of the man there. A run results. 106/2

12.3 A Rashid to M Chapman, Tossed up on the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 105/2

12.2 A Rashid to M Guptill, Horrible mix up, doesn't prove fatal though. Guptill pushes this one towards backward point and is ball-watching even as Chapman rushes down for a quick run. Martin responds. However, the throw to the bowler's end is very wide and that allows the opener to get in. David Willey the man with the throw. 105/2

12.1 A Rashid to M Chapman, Floated outside off, Chapman goes inside out over covers and finds sweeper in the deep. Just one taken. 104/2

11.6 L Dawson to M Chapman, Flatter on middle and leg, nudged through square leg for one. 3-0-9-1 reads Dawson's figures at this stage. Excellent stuff. 92 from 42 more needed for the hosts. 103/2

11.5 L Dawson to M Chapman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 102/2

11.4 L Dawson to M Chapman, Chapman dances down the track and defends this down. 102/2

11.3 L Dawson to M Guptill, Tossed up around middle, milked to long on for a single. 102/2

11.2 L Dawson to M Chapman, Floated outside off, driven through mid off for one. 101/2

Mark Chapman is next in, replacing his skipper.

11.1 L Dawson to K Williamson, OUT! Knocked him! Kane Williamson departs in a bid to look for some quick runs. He charges down the track a tad early and seeing this Liam just lands it on the stumps. Doesn't fire it though. Kane looks to go through with the wild swipe and fails to get bat to that. Ends up getting the stumps disturbed. His side is still 75 runs away from qualifying for the finals. 100/2

10.6 A Rashid to M Guptill, Almost falls! The slip was just brought in and that made Guptill look to the on side for runs. Gets down on a knee to slog it away but just gets it over slip for a brace. 100 up for the Kiwis, they are just 95 runs away from the destination now. 100/1

A slip in place.

10.5 A Rashid to K Williamson, Shortish outside off, cut away through point for one more. 98/1

10.4 A Rashid to M Guptill, Eased through mid on to rotate strike. 97/1

10.3 A Rashid to M Guptill, This is floated just outside off, Guptill looks to guide it to third man but just misses. 96/1

10.2 A Rashid to K Williamson, Floated up on the stumps, Williamson charges down the track and pushes it to long off for one. 96/1

10.1 A Rashid to M Guptill, Flatter outside off, spinning away. Guptill has to reach out to that to slap it through cover-point for one. 95/1

9.6 L Dawson to K Williamson, Fired wide outside off, Williamson goes back and punches but finds the man at cover. Lovely from Dawson. Just 6 from the 2 overs that he has bowled. 94/1

9.5 L Dawson to M Guptill, Quicker delivery on the pads, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one. 94/1

9.4 L Dawson to K Williamson, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 93/1

9.3 L Dawson to M Guptill, Goes deep in the crease and punches it through cover for one. 92/1

9.2 L Dawson to M Guptill, Turns away from a length around off, punched straight to the cover fielder. 91/1

9.1 L Dawson to K Williamson, Shorter delivery, angling in, worked away through mid-wicket for a single. 91/1

8.6 A Rashid to K Williamson, Flighted delivery on middle and off, wristed down to long on for another single. Tidy stuff from the leggie again after getting hit for a boundary on the first ball. 90/1

8.5 A Rashid to K Williamson, Bowls the googly, it comes back in, the Kiwi skipper punches it back to Rashid. 89/1

8.4 A Rashid to M Guptill, MG drives it to long off for a single. 89/1

8.3 A Rashid to K Williamson, Flatter delivery, shorter in length, Williamson looks to cut but is cramped for room. Chops it towards cover for one. 88/1

8.2 A Rashid to M Guptill, Worked away towards the leg side for a single. 87/1

8.1 A Rashid to M Guptill, FOUR! Flayed! Rashid immediately shakes his head. He knows he has made a mistake! Bowls it short, throws it wide outside off, Guptill camps back and cuts it ferociously through point for a boundary. 86/1

7.6 L Dawson to K Williamson, Fires it full on middle, bunted back to Dawson. Another good over for England. The spinners have started on a good note. 82/1

7.5 L Dawson to K Williamson, Loops it up outside off, KW makes room and pushes it towards cover. 82/1

7.4 L Dawson to M Guptill, Is quick to rock back to this short ball and pulls it towards long on for a single. 82/1

7.3 L Dawson to M Guptill, Floated ball outside off, Martin pushes it towards the cover region. 81/1

7.2 L Dawson to M Guptill, Looks to cut it away but mistimes it towards point. 81/1

7.1 L Dawson to K Williamson, Tossed up ball around off, Kane milks a single down to long off. 81/1

Liam Dawson is brought into the attack now.

6.6 A Rashid to M Guptill, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. Excellent from the leggie, just 3 runs and a huge scalp of Munro from it. 80/1

6.5 A Rashid to K Williamson, Flatter delivery outside off, Williamson looks to cut but chops it towards point to open his tally. 80/1

6.4 A Rashid to M Guptill, Pushed down to long on for a single. 79/1

Kane Williamson is the new man in. Just to remind, he's playing his 50th T20I today.

6.3 A Rashid to C Munro, OUT! Top edge... taken! Colin Munro's assault comes to an end! Rashid strikes in his very first over! He slips in the wrong 'un, Munro gets down to play another slog sweep. Gets a top edge which goes high up in the air towards deep backward square leg where David Willey settles under it to take a good catch. Some respite for England as they get rid of Munro but to be honest, he has already done the damage. Can England get a few more to come back into this game? 78/1

6.2 A Rashid to M Guptill, Floated delivery outside off, driven through cover for a single. 78/0

6.1 A Rashid to M Guptill, Starts off with a quicker delivery, skidding off the pitch. Guptill looks to punch but gets hurried by it. The ball lands just short of the man at cover. 77/0

Adil Rashid to replace David Willey.

5.6 C Jordan to M Guptill, Just a single from the last ball of the Powerplay! Guptill eases it towards wide long on for a single. 77/0

5.5 C Jordan to C Munro, Fuller delivery, angling in on the pads, wristed away through mid-wicket for a single. Last ball of the Powerplay coming up. 76/0

5.4 C Jordan to C Munro, FOUR! Thrashed! On a length and just outside off, Munro cracks it square of the wicket on the off side. No need to run for those. 75/0

5.3 C Jordan to M Guptill, On the pads, whipped away through mid-wicket for a single. 71/0

5.2 C Jordan to M Guptill, Perfect yorker, fired at the base of the stumps, Martin could only jam it out towards the off side. 70/0

5.1 C Jordan to M Guptill, FOUR! Guptill has had enough of watching! Sees the short ball, makes some room and slashes hard at it. Gets it off the edge over backward point for a boundary. 70/0

4.6 D Willey to C Munro, SIX! Outstanding stuff from Colin Munro! Back-to-back fifties for him and he has continued from where he left off in the last game! 7th in the T20Is in just 18 balls, woaah! Good length delivery on the pads, it's the cutter, Colin clears the front leg and bludgeons it over wide long on. Willey could just see it sail over the fence. He has conceded 33 in 3 overs. NZ are 66 after 5 overs. How many can they get before the Powerplay ends? 66/0

4.5 D Willey to C Munro, FOUR! Poor delivery! Full toss, wide outside off, Munro in this mood won't let it go waste. He reaches out and smashes it through point for a boundary. 60/0

4.4 D Willey to M Guptill, Fuller in length on off, driven down to mid off for a single. Sensible from Guptill. 56/0

4.3 D Willey to C Munro, Gets down on one knee to slog sweep but gets it off the pads towards third man. A leg bye taken. 55/0

4.2 D Willey to C Munro, SIX! The 50 is up for the hosts in just 26 balls! Absolute carnage this! Willey angles it in on the pads, at 117.7 kph, Colin gets across and smokes it for half a dozen over deep mid-wicket. 54/0

4.1 D Willey to M Guptill, Delivers it at 112.6 clicks, Guptill knows the man at other end is going bonkers, so he just taps it in front of point and gets to the other end. 48/0

3.6 C Jordan to C Munro, SIX! Nails the slower one! Munro reads it early, waits and then smashes it over long on to bag his fifth maximum. Spoils the over as well. 47/0

3.5 C Jordan to M Guptill, Fires in a yorker on the stumps with a lot of pace on it, Guptill crouches low and jams it out towards point for one. 41/0

3.4 C Jordan to C Munro, Looks to drive it away but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a single. 40/0

3.3 C Jordan to M Guptill, Bumper on middle, at 142.7 kph, Guptill fends it away towards square leg for one. This is good bowling from Jordan. 39/0

3.2 C Jordan to C Munro, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. Leg bye given by the umpire. 38/0

3.1 C Jordan to C Munro, Beautiful delivery to being with! It foxes Munro completely. Bowls a slower delivery at 99.4 kph, Munro comes down the track to flick it away but misses to put bat on ball. The ball beats the outside edge and just misses the leg stump on its away to the keeper. 37/0

Chris Jordan is brought into the attack now.

2.6 D Willey to M Guptill, Willey is lucky to get away with that one! Fuller ball on the pads, Guptill whips it away but finds the man at short fine leg. 37/0

2.5 D Willey to C Munro, What was that? Slower full toss, dipping in and taking Munro by surprise. He tries to pull but gets deceived by it. In the end just works it away on the leg side for a single. 37/0

2.4 D Willey to M Guptill, Fuller delivery, angling in on the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single. 36/0

2.3 D Willey to M Guptill, Back of a length delivery, coming back in from around middle, Guptill taps it towards the off side. 35/0

2.3 D Willey to M Guptill, Wide! Strangles one down the leg side, Guptill doesn't play at it. 35/0

2.2 D Willey to M Guptill, Another one on a similar length, Martin misses his attempted flick shot to wear it on the pads. 34/0

2.1 D Willey to M Guptill, FOUR LEG BYES! Runs continue to bleed for England! Length delivery from over the wicket, around leg, Guptill misses his flick shot but gets it off the pads past the keeper's left for a boundary to start the over. 34/0

1.6 Tom Curran to C Munro, FOUR! Bad line and gets the treatment! 30 in two overs for NZ. Is this going to get over early? Fuller ball on the pads, clipped fine down the leg side for a boundary. Munro moves to 28 from 9 balls. 30/0

1.5 Tom Curran to C Munro, Very full and curling back in a touch, Munro tries to jam it out but misses and gets hit on the pads. He nearly falls over in doing so. 26/0

1.4 Tom Curran to C Munro, SIX! 4th biggie for Munro! He's not going to stop it seems. Curran tries to bowl the slower one, keeps it full outside off, Colin gets down on one knee and launches it down the ground. He's in the mood. 26/0

1.3 Tom Curran to C Munro, SIX! He's so, so strong off his hips! Curran delivers it around Munro's hips who just moves inside the line and flicks it neatly. Gets it off the middle of the bat and it goes high and over the deep backward square leg fence for his third maximum of the innings. 20/0

1.2 Tom Curran to M Guptill, Stands tall to a short ball and pulls it straight to deep mid-wicket for a single. Guptill gets off the mark too. 14/0

1.1 Tom Curran to M Guptill, Good length delivery on middle and off, defended back to Curran. 13/0

Tom Curran to bowl from the other end.

0.6 D Willey to C Munro, SIX! Another one goes soaring into the fence! Length delivery, angling on leg, Munro bends his back leg and just drop-kicks it over square leg for a maximum to end the first over. New Zealand off to a flier as they get 13 from the first over. 13/0

0.5 D Willey to C Munro, On a length and just outside off, Munro dances down the track to go big but misses it completely. 7/0

0.4 D Willey to C Munro, Length delivery around middle and off, stabbed off the back foot towards cover again. 7/0

0.3 D Willey to C Munro, Fuller on the stumps, pushed towards the cover fielder. 7/0

0.2 D Willey to C Munro, SIX! Munro doesn't need any sighters. Willey gets it to swing back in on middle and leg, Munro stands rooted inside the crease and heaves it across the line. Fabulous connection to dump it over deep backward square leg for a maximum to open the account. 7/0

0.1 D Willey to M Guptill, NZ are away! Willey lands it around middle, it swings back in a bit, Guptill tries tucking it away but gets it off the pads towards fine leg. A leg bye signalled. 1/0

First Published: February 18, 2018, 11:21 AM IST