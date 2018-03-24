New Zealand in Command at Auckland Against Struggling England

New Zealand's Trent Boult (Image: AFP)

Commentary (England innings)

Dawid Malan then stepped in and with his skipper he was on the verge to see of the day but Trent Boult put all those thoughts to rest. Right then, England are trailing by 237 runs and need something spectacular to force a draw as they have to face the battle for survival. They do bat deep but the question is will the batsmen to follow next put their hands up or will the Kiwi bowlers just run through the line-up? The weather forecast looks to be really good for Day 5. Join us at 1330 local time (0030 GMT). You can catch some action from the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test and World Cup Qualifier final by switching tabs. Until next time, goodbye and cheers!

Henry Nicholl's century and his few useful stands with the lower order earlier in the day powered New Zealand to a massive lead of 369 runs. England were asked to bat but they didn't get an ideal start as Alastair Cook departed cheaply. The pressure was on the visitors and with full final session remaining in the day, England needed an inspiring partnership. Mark Stoneman and Joe Root joined forces and did exceedingly well to keep the hosts at bay. Neil Wagner, the one who didn't get to bowl in the first innings came out with the short-ball ploy and it worked wonders as he removed the opener as soon as he reached his fifty.

Off walk Root and that's also to end of a long, long day of Test cricket. All of England would be utterly disappointed with what happened on the last ball of the day, the man who was in for a fight, who was in to show his grit had been sent packing by Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer bowled a deadly spell to dismantle the English skipper and with that dragged the session in his side's favor.

46.5 T Boult to Root, OUT! Oh boy! Root has to depart and is furious about it. The short ball ploy has done the trick once again for the hosts. Just a ball before he was hit on his fingers, Boult bags this one short too on middle and leg. Cramped Root as he couldn't get out of the way. He tries leaving that one alone but the ball brushes his lower part of the gloves and goes to Watling who moves to his left and takes a very good catch. The players go up in an appeal and the umpire nods his head. What a bad time from the skipper to lose his wicket. The visitors still trail by 237 runs. 132/3

Good news, folks! Root has put his gloves back on and is ready to face. New Zealand will be looking to attack him with short stuff....

Not looking good for England. The physio comes rushing out with the magic spray. He applies on Root's fingers but this isn't working. Now they bring in some ice and it's rubbed. Joe is in agony.

46.4 T Boult to Root, Ouch! That's nasty! Back of a length ball, Root hangs back and looks to block this. The ball rises up after pitching and hits Root on his fingers. That must have hurt him as he is swirling his hand in pain. 132/2

46.3 T Boult to Root, Outside off, Root leaves this one alone. 132/2

46.2 T Boult to Root, Slightly fuller, Root blocks his stumps and plays it with a straight bat. 132/2

46.1 T Boult to Root, Outside off, pitched up, Root has driven it straight down the ground. 132/2

45.6 N Wagner to Malan, Effort ball once again from Wagner, another duck from Malan to evade this. 132/2

45.5 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length ball, Root pushes this on the off and moves to the other end. 132/2

45.4 N Wagner to Root, Bangs this one short too on leg, Root ducks at the last moment to let the keeper take it. 131/2

45.3 N Wagner to D Malan, Digs this one short too, Dawid pulls it fine down the leg and will get one for it. 131/2

45.2 N Wagner to Malan, Short again, Malan does well to get under this. 130/2

45.1 N Wagner to Malan, Bouncer! Malan ducks in time to let that one go over him. 130/2

Neil Wagner comes back to bowl.

44.6 T Boult to Root, Full on leg, Root hits this towards mid on. 130/2

44.5 T Boult to Root, Joe now tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. 130/2

44.4 T Boult to Root, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Root still goes after it. 130/2

44.3 T Boult to Root, That's fifty for Rooooot...Length outside off, Joe cuts this past point and comes back for the second. 130/2

44.2 T Boult to Malan, Served around off, Malan steps ahead and pushes this through covers for a single. 128/2

44.1 T Boult to Malan, Length on off, Malan stands tall and blocks it. 127/2

43.6 Tim Southee to Malan, Much better from Malan, but even this cannot find the rope. Hurls this full outside off, Malan gets forward and drives it in the gap through covers. A good effort on the field saves a run for his team. 127/2

43.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Malan shoulders arms to let that one through. 124/2

43.4 Tim Southee to Malan, Dawid has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 124/2

43.3 Tim Southee to Malan, Nice shot but doesn't get the timing on it. This is pitched up outside off, Tim drives it through covers for a couple of runs. 124/2

43.2 Tim Southee to Malan, Outside off on a good length, Dawid goes for the poke but gets beaten. 122/2

43.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Full in line of the stumps, Malan covers his stumps and hits it back to the bowler. 122/2

42.6 T Boult to Root, Defended off the back foot by Root. 122/2

42.5 T Boult to Root, Length on off, Root leans forward and plays it with soft hands. 122/2

42.4 T Boult to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 122/2

42.3 T Boult to Root, Sudden bounce on that. Boult serves this at a back of a length, it takes a sudden bounce after pitching and hits Joe on his gloves. No damage done. 122/2

42.2 T Boult to Root, Length in line of the stumps, Root is solid in his defense. 122/2

42.1 T Boult to Joe Root, Lands this full outside off, Root drives this to the mid off region. 122/2

41.6 Tim Southee to Malan, Length on off, Dawid pushes this for the covers fielder to pick up. 122/2

41.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan covers his stumps and plays it towards mid off. 122/2

41.4 Tim Southee to Malan, On off, Malan stays in his crease and blocks it. 122/2

41.3 Tim Southee to Malan, Outside off, left alone. 122/2

41.2 Tim Southee to Malan, FOUR! Malan pulls this with authority and dispatches it from his sight. Tim bowls this short and Malan pulls it front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 122/2

41.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Steams in from over the wicket and serves it at a back of a length ball on off. Malan hangs back and taps it in front of him. 118/2

40.6 T Boult to Root, Root defends it from within the crease on the off side. 118/2

40.5 T Boult to Root, Pitched up around off, Root takes a step forward and drives it to mid on. 118/2

40.4 T Boult to Root, Digs this in short, Root ducks under it. 118/2

40.3 T Boult to Root, Late movement for Boult. Serves this outside off, Root goes for the poke but the ball keeps low and moves away from him as he misses his shot. 118/2

40.2 T Boult to Root, Outside off, Root opens the face of the bat and guides it towards backward point. 118/2

40.1 T Boult to Root, Comes in from over the wicket and lands this just around off. Root plays it with soft hands into the ground. 118/2

39.6 Tim Southee to Malan, Full outside off, easy leave for Dawid. 118/2

39.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Outside off, Malan leaves this alone. 118/2

39.4 Tim Southee to Malan, Dawid has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 118/2

39.3 Tim Southee to Malan, Pitched up, Dawid drives it for the cover fielder to collect. 118/2

39.2 Tim Southee to Malan, Length around off, Malan drives it towards mid off. 118/2

39.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan tucks it away for a dot. 118/2

38.6 T Boult to Root, Back of a length ball, Root stands tall and plays it with a straight back. 118/2

38.5 T Boult to Root, Pitches this up again, Root gets low and drives it through covers for a brace. 118/2

38.4 T Boult to Root, Root defends it from within the crease. 116/2

38.3 T Boult to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan goes for the tuck and gets hit on the thigh pad. They take a run as the ball rolls towards square leg. 116/2

38.2 T Boult to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan hops and plays it on the ground. 115/2

38.1 T Boult to Malan, Length on middle, Malan hits it back to the bowler. 115/2

37.6 N Wagner to Root, Drags his length back now, Root does well to evade it. 115/2

37.5 N Wagner to Joe Root, FOUR! Excellent straight drive. Overpitched ball on middle and off, Root gets forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 115/2

37.4 N Wagner to Root, Bouncer! Root ducks in time to let that one go over him. 111/2

37.3 N Wagner to Root, On that off stump channel, Root sees the ball go through to the keeper. 111/2

37.2 N Wagner to Root, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 111/2

37.1 N Wagner to Root, Length outside off, Root points his bat skywards and leaves it alone. 111/2

36.6 T Boult to Root, Pitched up, Root punches this to covers and quickly moves to the other end. 111/2

36.5 T Boult to Root, In line of the stumps, Root shows Boult the sticker of his bat. 110/2

36.4 T Boult to Root, Full, around off, Root leans ahead and drives it with confidence towards covers. 110/2

36.3 T Boult to Root, Length outside off, Root gets forward and drives it to mid off for a dot. 110/2

36.2 T Boult to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 110/2

36.1 T Boult to Root, Length on middle, Root plays this towards mid on. 110/2

35.6 N Wagner to Malan, Full on leg, Malan flicks it in the gap through square leg for a couple of runs. 110/2

35.5 N Wagner to Malan, Outside off, Malan chooses to leave this alone. 108/2

35.4 N Wagner to Malan, Around off, Malan tries slicing this to point but gets beaten. 108/2

35.3 N Wagner to Malan, Malan defends it from within the crease. 108/2

35.2 N Wagner to Malan, Strays down the leg, Malan goes after it and misses his flick. 108/2

35.1 N Wagner to Malan, Length on off, swings away after pitching, Malan fails to put bat on ball. 108/2

34.6 de Grandhomme to Root, Length around off, Root cuts it to point. 108/2

34.5 de Grandhomme to Root, Pitched up on middle, Root drives this through covers for a brace. 108/2

34.4 de Grandhomme to Malan, Length on middle, Malan pushes this towards mid-wicket and quickly scampers to the other end. 106/2

34.3 de Grandhomme to Malan, Dawid has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 105/2

34.2 de Grandhomme to Malan, Malan lets the ball go outside his off stump. 105/2

34.1 de Grandhomme to Malan, Full and wide outside off, easy leave for Malan. 105/2

33.6 N Wagner to Root, Outside off, Root shoulders arms to this one. 105/2

33.5 N Wagner to Root, Digs this in short, Root sways away from this one. 105/2

33.4 N Wagner to Malan, Angles this away from Malan who works it down the leg for one. 105/2

33.3 N Wagner to Malan, Length on middle and leg, Dawid plays it with a straight bat. 104/2

33.2 N Wagner to Root, Strays down the pads of Root who clips it away towards square leg and picks up a single. 104/2

33.1 N Wagner to Root, Comes in from over the wicket and lands it around off, Root covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 103/2

32.6 de Grandhomme to Malan, Length on off, solid defense from Dawid. 103/2

32.5 de Grandhomme to Malan, Malan has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 103/2

32.4 de Grandhomme to Malan, Leaves this ball outside his off pole. 103/2

32.3 de Grandhomme to Malan, FOUR! Cut and cut well. Wide outside off, Malan opens his arms and gets it in the gap through backward point for a boundary. 103/2

32.2 de Grandhomme to Malan, Outside off, easy leave for Dawid. 99/2

32.1 de Grandhomme to Malan, Outside off, easy leave for Malan. 99/2

31.6 N Wagner to Root, Pitched up on off, Joe pushes this to mid off and shouts 'Noooo...' to his partner. 99/2

31.5 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length ball on off, Root hangs back and taps it in front of him. 99/2

31.4 N Wagner to Root, On the fourth stump line, Root watches the ball go to the keeper. 99/2

31.3 N Wagner to Joe Root, Serves one up for a change, Root drives it to mid off for nothing. 99/2

31.2 N Wagner to Root, Bangs this short, Root gets low and allows the ball to pass by. 99/2

31.1 N Wagner to Root, Joe shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 99/2

30.6 de Grandhomme to Malan, Peach! Lands this on middle and off, the ball moves away after pitching and almost gets the outside edge of Malan's bat. 99/2

30.5 de Grandhomme to Root, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 99/2

30.4 de Grandhomme to Root, Root has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 98/2

30.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Outside off, left alone. 98/2

30.2 de Grandhomme to Root, FOUR! Classical Root. Pitched up ball on middle, Root stands tall and pushes it down the ground for a boundary. 98/2

30.1 de Grandhomme to Root, Length outside off, Root shoulders arms to it. 94/2

29.6 N Wagner to Malan, Ends with another bouncer, Dawid evades this one too. 94/2

29.5 N Wagner to Malan, Short again, Malan ducks under it. 94/2

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan walks in next to bat.

Drinks have been called. England were going well until Stoneman fell into the trap.

29.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, OUT! The short-ball ploy has worked for New Zealand and Wagner is all pumped up. After three back-to-back short balls, Wagner continues to dig it in but this time he changes the angle and comes from around the wicket. Stoneman looks to pull but gets a top edge instead. The ball though, does not travel far enough and goes towards the deep square leg region. Trent Boult comes rushing in from fine leg and takes a very good catch diving forward. The 88-run partnership is broken. Is this the opening for the hosts? 94/2

29.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, SIX! Top edge and it goes sailing over the fence! That's fifty for Mark Stoneman! Wagner bangs this short again and the southpaw goes for the pull again. He gets a top edge to it and the ball flies over the fine leg region for a biggie. It's been a good knock from the English opener so far. 94/1

29.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, FOUR! Gets this fine and it will race away to the fence. Short again, Mark pulls towards the fine leg region for a single. 88/1

29.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Short ball on middle, Stoneman pulls this in the gap through mid-wicket and does well to come for the second. 84/1

28.6 de Grandhomme to Root, Defended off the back foot by Root. 82/1

28.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Mark drives this through covers and they pick up a run. 82/1

28.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Wide outside off, Stone goes for the cut but doesn't connect it well. Gets an bottom edge to it and the ball goes towards gully. 81/1

28.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Short ball, Mark goes for the pull but misses it. 81/1

28.2 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Full in line of the stumps, Stoneman plays this with a straight bat. 81/1

28.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Bouncer! Stoneman does well to evade it. 81/1

27.6 N Wagner to Root, Wagner digs in a short one on middle, Joe Root ducks under it. 81/1

27.5 N Wagner to M Stoneman, Short delivery on middle and leg, Stoneman helps it down with a pull towards fine leg for a single. 81/1

27.4 N Wagner to Root, Gets back and tucks it through square leg for a single. 80/1

27.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched in front of extra cover for a single. 79/1

27.2 N Wagner to Root, Really good effort from Colin de Grandhomme! Short ball, slanting away, Root hops back and punches it square on the off side. The ball races away and de Grandhomme gives it a chase. Does really well to pull the ball back in play. Saves a run for his side. 78/1

27.1 N Wagner to Root, Angling away from off, Root points his bat skywards and makes a leave. 75/1

26.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 75/1

26.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Another leading edge. Stoneman once again tries to flick it away but is early into the shot. Gets it off the leading edge which falls short of the man at extra cover. 75/1

26.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fuller in length on the stumps, Stoneman looks to flick but gets a soft leading edge. 75/1

26.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Good length ball outside off, pushed through cover for a single. 75/1

26.2 de Grandhomme to Root, Covers the line and defends well. 74/1

26.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Straying on the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single. 74/1

25.6 N Wagner to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 73/1

25.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Short of a length ball on middle, Stoneman hops back and tucks it past the the vacant short leg region for a single. There was a shy made at the bowler's end but Stoneman was well in. 73/1

25.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Bangs in a short one on middle, Stoneman ducks. 72/1

25.3 N Wagner to Root, Another one on a shorter length on middle, tucked towards mid on for a single. 72/1

25.2 N Wagner to Root, Replica of the previous delivery. 71/1

25.1 N Wagner to Root, Digs in a short ball on middle, Root ducks. 71/1

24.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 71/1

24.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Beaten! Lures Stoneman forward to play at it but the ball moves away and beats him. 71/1

24.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Length delivery on the stumps, knocked back to the bowler. 71/1

24.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Driven towards the fielder at mid off. 71/1

24.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Shortish outside off, Stoneman looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. 71/1

24.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length delivery on middle and off, punched back to the bowler. 71/1

23.6 N Wagner to Root, Make it four in a row! Angling away once again, nothing doing says Joe. 71/1

23.5 N Wagner to Root, That's third leave in a row! Seams away from a fuller length, the English skipper pays no heed. 71/1

23.4 N Wagner to Root, Fuller ball outside off, Joe Root is happy to make a leave. 71/1

23.3 N Wagner to Root, Pitched up delivery on off, left alone. 71/1

23.2 N Wagner to Root, Shortish on middle and off, stabbed out towards cover. 71/1

23.1 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched towards the left of the bowler. 71/1

22.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Colin keeps it full on the stumps, bunted back to the bowler. 71/1

22.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Another leave from the southpaw. 71/1

22.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Doesn't go after it this time as he makes a good leave. 71/1

22.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Shortish ball, angling away on off, Mark Stoneman without any feet movement looks to go hard at it with a cut shot. Is beaten all ends up. 71/1

22.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, FOUR! Jeet Raval, that's really sloppy brother! Fuller ball on the stumps, Stoneman drives it towards mid on. The New Zealand opener lets it through his legs and concedes a boundary. 71/1

22.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, On a length outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 67/1

21.6 N Wagner to Root, Good length delivery on the stumps, water-tight defense from Joe Root to end the first over of Wagner. 67/1

21.5 N Wagner to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/1

The crowd Booooooos! Wagner comes steaming in and just when he was about to deliver, Root pulls out as something distracted him. He smiles and apologizes but tell you what, it's something that a fast bowler would never be pleased with. Poor Wagner will have to walk back...

21.4 N Wagner to Root, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 67/1

21.3 N Wagner to Root, The batsman works it down the leg side. They manage to come back for the second. 67/1

21.2 N Wagner to Root, Is right behind the line to this length ball and defends it down. 65/1

21.1 N Wagner to Root, Comes running in from over the wicket and lands it on a fuller length on the pads, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 65/1

Finally, Neil Wagner to have a go. First time in this Test.

20.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, steered with an angled bat towards the gully fielder. 65/1

20.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Angling away on a length outside off, easily left alone by Stoneman. He has shown good patience till now, good for England. 65/1

20.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/1

20.3 de Grandhomme to Root, On the pads, eased fine down the leg side for a single. 65/1

20.2 de Grandhomme to Root, Fullish in length and angling in on middle, worked away towards mid on. 64/1

20.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, On a good length outside off, punched past the cover fielder for a single. 64/1

19.6 Tim Southee to Root, On middle and off, Joe Root stays right behind the line and defends it down. 63/1

19.5 Tim Southee to Root, Fullish ball on the pads, worked away towards the mid-wicket fielder. 63/1

19.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good stop! Saved a certain boundary there! Short and outside off, width given as well. Stoneman stands tall and cuts it hard towards point where the fielder dives to his right to cut it off. He saves three runs for his side. 63/1

19.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 62/1

19.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angles it away on a fuller length outside off, easily left alone. 62/1

19.1 Tim Southee to Root, Southee in his bid to attack the stumps ends up straying on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a single. 62/1

18.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 61/1

18.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Veering on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a comfortable brace. 61/1

18.4 Grandhomme to Root, Huge shout for an LBW, not given! De Grandhomme angles it in from around off, Root looks to flick it away but seems to have gotten an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls behind square on the leg side and they run one. New Zealand appeal but the umpire turns it down as he spots an inside edge. Good call. 59/1

18.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, steered down to third man for a double. 58/1

18.2 de Grandhomme to Root, Pitched up ball outside off, driven towards mid off. 56/1

18.1 de Grandhomme to Root, Fullish in length outside off, JR is happy to leave it alone. 56/1

Colin de Grandhomme is back into the attack. The on-air commentators want Kane to bring Neil Wagner on. His pace will surely trouble the batters, they feel.

17.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, On middle, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket for nothing. 56/1

17.5 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Stoneman eases this full ball straight to mid off. 56/1

17.4 Tim Southee to Root, 50-run stand comes up between the two. Some relief in the English camp. Fuller ball on the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single. 56/1

17.3 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Fullish delivery on middle and off, Root drives it straight to mid on. 55/1

17.2 Tim Southee to Root, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 55/1

17.1 Tim Southee to Root, On middle and off, defended off the back foot. 55/1

16.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Mark chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 55/1

16.5 T Boult to Stoneman, The stand moves to 49 now! Short of a length delivery, in the channel outside off, Stoneman tries to punch but gets it off the outer half behind point for an easy brace. 55/1

16.4 T Boult to M Stoneman, Delivers it on a fuller length outside off, pushed towards the man at mid off. 53/1

16.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery on middle, skidding a bit off the deck, MS misses his tuck and wears it on the thigh pad. 53/1

16.2 T Boult to Stoneman, FOUR! Easy peasy for the southpaw! Boult sprays it on the pads, all Mark had to do was to get some bat on it. He shuffles across and does so. Next result - the ball crosses the fine leg fence. 50 comes up for England. 53/1

Martin Guptill is on the field as a substitute. A bit of a delay as there is some movement behind the bowler...

16.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Drops it on a back of a length, angling in on middle, tapped in front of point. 49/1

15.6 Tim Southee to Root, Covers the sticks, is right behind the line and defends it down watchfully. 49/1

15.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Very full outside off, Stoneman looks to drive but once again mistimes it towards mid off. The man is a bit deep there which allows them to steal a single. 49/1

15.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fullish in length and curling back in on the pads, a mistimed flick towards mid-wicket. 48/1

15.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good length delivery outside off, punched towards cover for nothing. 48/1

15.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good tempting line from Southee! Fullish on off, Mark shows good resistance as he lets it be. 48/1

15.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Slanting away on a fuller length outside off, shouldered arms to. 48/1

14.6 T Boult to Root, On middle and leg, worked with soft hands towards mid-wicket. 48/1

14.5 T Boult to Root, Bangs in a short one on middle and off, Root arches back to evade it. 48/1

14.4 T Boult to Root, FOUR! Similar from Root this time! Boult angles it away on a length outside off, Root reaches out to that one as he deftly guides it behind point and picks up a boundary to his name. 48/1

14.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Nicely done! Short of a length delivery outside off, Stoneman stands tall and steers it through point. Won't get a boundary but will pick up three. 44/1

14.2 T Boult to Stoneman, A shout for an LBW but it was going down leg. Good length delivery, angling in on middle and leg, Stoneman misses his tuck and wears it on the pads. Boult slips in his followthrough and is down on the ground. Still appeals for it but it was going down leg. 41/1

14.1 T Boult to Root, Takes a stride ahead to a fuller ball and eases it into the cover region for a single. 41/1

13.6 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Good length delivery, just around off, Mark hangs back to defend but the ball catches the outside edge and goes on the bounce to Watling behind. The key there was he played with soft hands. 40/1

13.5 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Southee pitches it up but no swing on this one, Stoneman pats it towards mid off. 40/1

13.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller ball, coming back in on the pads, Stoneman flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 40/1

13.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angling away on a fuller length outside off, left alone with ease. 38/1

13.2 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Very full outside off, Mark squeezes it out in front of the point fielder. 38/1

13.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller in length from over the wicket, Stoneman points his bat skywards as he makes an assured leave. 38/1

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end.

12.6 T Boult to Root, That stayed low! Boult and Root share a smile. Ahead of a length outside off, Root crouches low to defend but the ball sneaks under his bat and rolls on the bounce to the keeper behind. A maiden for Trent to kick things off in this session. 38/1

12.5 T Boult to Root, Good length delivery on middle, curling back in a wee bit, Root stabs it out comfortably. 38/1

12.4 T Boult to Root, Goes fuller, angling away on off, Joe Root plants his front foot across as he makes another leave. 38/1

12.3 T Boult to Root, Drags his length a tad, JR covers the line and shows a straight bat. 38/1

12.2 T Boult to Root, Slightly fuller on off, Joe Root leans forward a touch and defends it down solidly. 38/1

12.1 T Boult to Root, He comes from over the wicket and hurls it across on off, Root is happy to shoulder his arms. 38/1

The players are making their way out in the middle for the final session. The batsmen have taken their guards. Trent Boult will bowl the first over post dinner. Three slips and a gully in place...

... Day 4, Session 3 ...

It is going to be an interesting last session now for the three lions. They will be batting under lights and the ball is still new. Joe Root and Mark Stoneman have looked tentative till now and need to find a way to counter it out there. New Zealand, well their bowlers are relatively fresh and would be licking their lips to go in now. This promises to be an exciting session with the ball moving around. Do join us for that in a short while as this can decide the outcome of this Test match.

No further alarms for England after the early loss of Alastair Cook. Root and Stoneman ensure that England can have a better supper for now but they are still way behind in the Test match. Early on, the New Zealand tail wagged along with Henry Nicholls which helped them propel their lead to 369 before declaring the innings. England had their backs against the wall and to make matters worse, they lost Cook in this brief passage of play which further dented them.

11.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Wide outside off stump, Stoneman leaves it alone. That's Dinner, England trail by 331! 38/1

11.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! Beautifully done! Another pitched up ball on middle and leg, Stoneman hits it along the turf through mid on for a boundary. 38/1

11.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Pitched up, Mark hits it to mid on. 34/1

11.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on leg, Mark his hit high on the thigh pad after missing his flick. 34/1

11.2 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, FOUR. Digs this in short on middle and off, Stoneman pulls this away through mid-wicket. Jeet Raval the fielder there, dives and stops the ball but after the umpire confirming it with the TV umpire, it seems that Raval has touched the rope when he had the ball in his hands. 34/1

11.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Comes in from over the wicket, lands it on a good length around off and it moves away from Stoneman after pitching who is happy to let it be. 30/1

10.6 de Grandhomme to Root, Length around off, Root plays it into the ground with soft hands. 30/1

10.5 de Grandhomme to Root, Covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 30/1

10.4 de Grandhomme to Root, FOUR. Full outside off, Root leans forward and slices it uppishly just past the third slip fielder. The ball runs away to the fence for a boundary. 30/1

10.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Pitched up, Stoneman drives it towards covers and quickly pushes for the run. 26/1

10.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman doesn't bother fiddling with it. 25/1

10.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, A tad fuller, on middle and off, Mark plays it to cover-point. 25/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Root, Root has flicked the ball off his pads. 25/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on off, Mark punches this through the line for a single. 25/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Beauty! Almost got the outside edge of Stoneman's bat. Lands this on middle at a good length, invites Mark forward who gets beaten on his defense. 24/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, This ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for Stoneman. 24/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Mark shoulders arms to let that one through. 24/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman chooses to leave it alone. 24/1

8.6 T Boult to Root, Played through mid-wicket by Joe. 24/1

8.5 T Boult to Root, Boult is playing with the angle, comes steaming in from over the wicket now. Pitches it on middle and leg, Root is solid in his defense. 24/1

8.4 T Boult to Root, Comes from round the wicket, lands it at a back of a length, Root hangs back and slices it to the point fielder. 24/1

8.3 T Boult to Root, On that fourth stump line, Root watches it go through the keeper. 24/1

8.2 T Boult to Root, Outside off, left alone. 24/1

8.1 T Boult to Root, Joe chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/1

7.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman fails to put bat on ball. 24/1

7.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Wide outside off stump, Mark leaves it alone. 24/1

7.4 Tim Southee to Root, Will get just one this time as he flicks it towards square the leg fielder. 24/1

7.3 Tim Southee to Root, Finds the gap this time, Root flicks it in the gap through mid-wicket for a brace. 23/1

7.2 Tim Southee to Root, Pushes his length further up, Joe works it to square leg. 21/1

7.1 Tim Southee to Root, Root rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball on the off. 21/1

6.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Around off, Stoneman punches this through cover-point. Finds the gap and after some confusion they still manage to get the second. 21/1

6.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Short outside off, Stoneman goes for the upper cut but arches back a way too much. He gets beaten and the keeper collects it at a good height. 19/1

6.4 T Boult to Stoneman, This one will be picked up by the mid on fielder after Stoneman hits it to him. 19/1

6.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Pitches it up on leg, Mark flicks this for the square leg fielder to collect. 19/1

6.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Back of a length ball, Stoneman hangs back and blocks it. 19/1

6.1 T Boult to M Stoneman, FOUR BYES! Over Stoneman and Watling and runs away to the fine leg boundary. Boult bangs this one short, Stoneman ducks under it and it goes over the keeper for a boundary. 19/1

5.6 Tim Southee to Root, Covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 15/1

5.5 Tim Southee to Root, This ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for Joe. 15/1

5.4 Tim Southee to Root, Hint of swing from Southee. Serves this on off, the ball moves away from Root who looks to flirt at it but gets beaten. 15/1

5.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full on middle and off, Stoneman slices this towards covers for a run. 15/1

5.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller in length just outside off, Stoneman gets low and looks to drive but is beaten once again. 14/1

5.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

4.6 T Boult to Root, On that fourth stump channel, Root plants his foot forward, but gets beaten outside his off pole. 14/1

4.5 T Boult to Root, Root shoulders arms to let that one through. 14/1

4.4 T Boult to Root, Peach! Very good line and length from Boult. Lands this around off, the ball jags back and goes through the gap between bat and pad. Almost gets an inside edge to the keeper. 14/1

4.3 T Boult to Joe Root, Full around off, Joe drives this for the mid off fielder to collect. 14/1

4.2 T Boult to Root, Root lets the ball go outside his off stump. 14/1

4.1 T Boult to Root, The ball is too wide on the off side for Root to make any contact. 14/1

3.6 Tim Southee to Root, Superb drive through covers. Full outside off, Root leans ahead and drives it in the gap and will come back for the third run. 14/1

3.5 Tim Southee to Root, Root covers his stumps and blocks this. 11/1

3.4 Tim Southee to Root, FOUR! Top edge but safe! Tim bangs this one short on leg, Root goes for the pull but gets a top edge fine down the leg side. A streaky way to get your first boundary. 11/1

3.3 Tim Southee to Root, Root shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 7/1

3.2 Tim Southee to Root, Root defends it from within the crease. 7/1

3.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full on off, Stoneman looks to clip it away but is a bit early in closing the face of the bat. Gets a leading edge towards cover for a single. 7/1

2.6 T Boult to Root, Ohh! Length down the leg, Root goes after it but misses his flick. A very good over comes to an end. 6/1

Joe Root walks to the middle to bat next. A lot of responsibility lies on his shoulders.

2.5 T Boult to Cook, OUT! Caught down the leg side! An early wicket and the Chef has to depart. This is what happens when you don't get your feet moving. He was on his back foot for previous length balls but Boult pitches this one full and it is heading down leg. Cook goes for the lazy flick but gets a feather to it. The ball goes towards Watling who dives to his right and takes a good low catch. The players go up in unison and it didn't take time for the umpire to raise his finger. A dejected Cook has to take the long walk back. Back-to-back failures for the southpaw. 6/1

2.4 T Boult to Cook, Short and wide, Cook cuts it towards gully. Williamson stationed there, dives and manages to get fingertips to it. It took the sting of the ball and the batsmen pick up a couple. 6/0

2.3 T Boult to Cook, Length ball on the stumps, Cook covers his stump and blocks it. 4/0

2.2 T Boult to Cook, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

2.1 T Boult to Cook, Pitched up, Cook plays this to mid-wicket for nothing. 4/0

1.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 4/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! Up and over. Tim drags his length back, Stoneman rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for the first boundary. That should give him some confidence. 4/0

1.4 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman plays at it but gets an edge which lands short of Williamson at gully. The Kiwi skipper dives to stop a certain boundary. 0/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

1.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Slower ball on a good length, Stoneman looks to work it on the on side but gets a leading edge well short of the bowler. 0/0

1.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Tim lands this from over the wicket outside off, Stoneman doesn't bother playing at it. 0/0

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Boult to Cook, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Boult continuing from where he left off, a maiden to begin with now. 0/0

0.5 T Boult to Cook, Length around off, Cook shoulders arms to this one. 0/0

0.4 T Boult to Cook, Outside off, Cook chooses to leave it alone. 0/0

0.3 T Boult to Cook, This time Cook gets behind the ball and blocks it. 0/0

0.2 T Boult to Cook, Another play and a miss. Length around the fourth stump channel, Cook plays but gets beaten. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Cook, Boult starts with a length delivery just outside off, Cook pokes at it but misses. 0/0

First Published: March 24, 2018, 11:29 PM IST