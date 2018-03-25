New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened

(Reuters Image)

Yet another pink-ball Test match has yielded result. The cricketing world is yet to see a drawn day-night Test. England were thoroughly outplayed in this one by the Kiwis. But they need not be dejected. They have another chance to make a comeback in the series. The second Test begins on 30th March, 2018 at 1100 local (2200 GMT, the previous day). See ya then! Ta-ta! Take care, aficionados!

Kane Williamson, the victorious Kiwi skipper, is happy with the win and credits the first innings efforts with the ball for the same. Adds that they did well to face the opposition bowling which is full of quality. States that they always look to execute their plans and feel good that they came off in this game. Feels proud about the partnerships in this innings. Mentions about England's bowling being good which reflects in the slow pace of their stands. Opines that their plan in the game was to always focus on the present and not to look far too ahead. About Todd Astle, he says that the bowling was good from him. Adds that he had to bide his time and came good when he was summoned. Agrees that it is tough to snatch the ball away from an energetic cricketer like Neil Wagner. Ends looking forward to keeping up this good work in the following Test.

Joe Root, the English skipper, says that this was a bad game for them. Admits to it being difficult to get back in the game after a poor start like they had. States that they couldn't generate much swing with the ball. Says that the fight that they showed today was something he wishes to see more. Reckons that his finger is good and he should be fit for the next Test. Ends saying that he needs to improve on his own game going forward.

Trent Boult is the Man of the Match for his 9-99 in this game. He reckons that the way they achieved the win was terrific. States the importance of picking up 20 wickets in a Test match. Opines that today they needed some hard work to skittle out the opposition. Mentions about the night session being the best one for the bowlers in the day night Tests.

For the home side, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Todd Astle picked up 3 wickets each, with Tim Southee picking one. The way Wagner was charging in on this final day would have made any pacer proud. The venom in his spell just HAD TO translate into wickets and rightly so, he was the one with the decisive wickets of Stokes and Woakes in this innings. Presentation follows in a bit...

The final day began with an early wicket (Dawid Malan). But then, Ben Stokes spent some time in the middle along with Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali. The English keeper couldn't make use of a couple of lives to string a big one. Stokes then stuck in their with Chris Woakes for 83 runs. Although both of them got past their half centuries, it wasn't enough to avert an innings defeat.

With a mountain of runs in front, the English batters, basically had to see off some four and a half sessions to salvage a draw. Often, the game tests you psychologically. Although Alastair Cook departed soon, Mark Stoneman and Joe Root kept them in the game with a 88-run stand. But then both of them departed. The skipper fell on what turned out to be the last delivery of the penultimate day to swing the balance decisively in the hosts' favour.

About Test matches, it is often said that if you bat once and bat big, often you are in a safe position. New Zealand did just that. First Kane Williamson and then Henry Nicholls struck magnificent tons to deflate the English bowlers. Although they didn't have any triple-figure stand, the contributions of the duo apart from some more useful ones helped them post a big score. For the tourists, James Anderson and Stuart Broad picked up three apiece but couldn't do much to prevent a 369-run lead.

The seeds of this terrific win was sown on the first day when Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to bowl England out for 58. The left-arm pacer's six-fer absolutely destroyed the visitors. In helpful conditions after winning the toss, the Kiwis didn't have to look for any other option than the two seamers. The final wicket stand of 31 runs for England helped them at least cross the 50-run mark.

Neil Wagner is caught up on the sidelines by Simon Doull. He states that his side stuck it out to end up victorious in this game. He reckons that the practice sessions helped them and hence the result isn't a surprise. Iterates that the pink ball shaped up well and the track also assisted it. Says that they will savor this win and celebrate in the dressing room.

Clinical! That's one word to describe the Kiwis' performance. They had to pick 7 wickets coming into the last day and although nobody would have had a doubt, they set about with their task in right earnest. Yes, there was a phase when wickets weren't coming. But that's when their resolve was steely and it showed in the end result.

126.1 T Astle to Anderson, OUT! It's all over! Astle floats it full outside off. Anderson, for some reason best known to him, goes after it. Looks to hit it over mid off but ends up doing so straight to Trent Boult there. And yes, this time, he doesn't drop it. NEW ZEALAND END UP ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE RESULT BY AN INNINGS AND 49 RUNS! 320/10

125.6 N Wagner to Anderson, Anderson gets it off the inner half past short leg for a single to retain strike. 320/9

125.5 N Wagner to Anderson, On a length outside off, Anderson pushes it towards point. 319/9

125.4 N Wagner to Anderson, This ball is defended from within the crease. 319/9

125.3 N Wagner to Anderson, On a length down the leg side, Anderson wants to flick it away but is unable to do so. 319/9

James Anderson is the final man for England.

125.2 N Wagner to Woakes, OUT! That's it probably! Neil Wagner's short-ball tactics do it for the Kiwis yet again. Bangs it short in line of the stumps, it comes at him quickly. Woakes hops to keep it out but is unable to do anything apart from getting it off the splice. It lobs up in the air and Nicholls does the rest at short leg. Wagner runs screaming in celebration. We know how he must be feeling after bowling long spells and giving it all. Just reward for all his efforts. Woakes departs after a valiant innings filled with quality. Only a wicket more needed for a Kiwi 1-0 lead. 319/9

125.1 N Wagner to Woakes, Banged short on the stumps, Woakes gets out of the way. 319/8

124.6 T Astle to Broad, Another wrong 'un around middle and leg, Stuart lunges forward but misses his defense. Passes the outside edge by not much. 319/8

124.5 T Astle to Broad, Quicker wrong 'un around leg, Broad gets pinged on the front pad. An appeal follows, turned down. Perhaps pitching outside leg. 319/8

124.4 T Astle to Broad, Loopy ball outside off, Broad gets forward to block. But the ball doesn't spin in as much and he gets beaten on the outside edge. 319/8

124.3 T Astle to C Woakes, Flighted delivery on a fuller length, Woakes pushes it towards mid on and runs in quickly for one. 319/8

124.2 T Astle to Woakes, Flatter outside off, CW leaves it alone. 318/8

124.1 T Astle to Woakes, Floats it around middle and leg, defended with a slight lunge. 318/8

123.6 N Wagner to Broad, Hurled down the leg side, Stuart moves in and points his bat skywards. 318/8

123.5 N Wagner to Broad, On a length from round the wicket, Broad keeps it out towards backward point from the crease. 318/8

123.4 N Wagner to Woakes, Short length ball, Woakes pulls it through backward square leg for one. Broad wanted a second but is sent back. 318/8

123.3 N Wagner to Woakes, This is well outside off, left alone by Chris. 317/8

123.2 N Wagner to Woakes, Banged short on the stumps, Woakes crouches low to let it pass. 317/8

123.1 N Wagner to Woakes, Woakes blocks it firmly off the front foot. 317/8

122.6 T Astle to Broad, Comes over the wicket does Todd for the final delivery and floats it outside off. Stuart lets it spin in and just stonewalls it. 317/8

122.5 T Astle to Broad, Slower through the air down the leg side, Stuart lets it be. Does well to not drag his back foot out of the crease. 317/8

122.4 T Astle to Broad, Just over! Tossed up around middle and leg, Broad lunges to block. Gets an inside edge onto the front pad and goes over short leg. On another day it would have gone straight in short leg's hands. 317/8

122.3 T Astle to Broad, This is outside off, Broad cuts it to point. 317/8

122.2 T Astle to Broad, Served on the stumps, defended solidly. 317/8

122.1 T Astle to Woakes, 4TH TEST FIFTY FOR CHRIS WOAKES! He has batted brilliantly. The initial phase wasn't easy and he dealt with that and has come out unscathed. He flicks this full floated ball towards mid on and gets to the other end quickly. Raises his bat towards the dressing room. 317/8

121.6 N Wagner to Broad, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. A testing maiden by Wagner. 316/8

121.5 N Wagner to Broad, Comes over the wicket and lands it on a length outside off, glided towards gully. 316/8

121.4 N Wagner to Broad, An action replay of the previous delivery. 316/8

121.3 N Wagner to Broad, On a length down the leg side, Broad moves in and looks to tuck it away but fails to do so. 316/8

121.2 N Wagner to Broad, Ooooo! Bring out the pain-killers! Seeing another short length ball aimed at him, Stuart looks to get out of the line but fails to do so. Ends up getting struck on the right arm. 316/8

121.1 N Wagner to Broad, Short deliveries and Stuart Broad aren't the best of friends. Wagner is aware of this and lets this out on a back of a length. Broad gets inside the line and bends a bit to let the ball pass over him. The leg umpire signals one for the over. 316/8

120.6 T Astle to Woakes, FOUR! A cover drive against spin is always a delight to watch. For the execution of the shot, your front foot has to get to the pitch of the ball and you need to cover the spin before playing the drive. Woakes just did all of these and ended up moving to 49 as a result. England's deficit is now 3 more than 50. 316/8

120.5 T Astle to Woakes, Flatter on the stumps, Chris goes back and works it wristily to the on side for nothing. 312/8

120.4 T Astle to Woakes, Shortish length outside off, there's some spin away as well. Woakes goes deep to cut it but misses. 312/8

120.3 T Astle to C Woakes, Nicely tossed up on leg, Woakes keeps it out with a straight bat. 312/8

120.2 T Astle to Broad, Similar delivery, worked away past short leg for one to open his account. 312/8

120.1 T Astle to S Broad, Flatter on the stumps, Broad goes back and keeps it out off the outer half to the off side. 311/8

As Stuart Broad dived to complete the second run in the previous over, his thumb seems to have been squeezed between the ground and the bat handle. He seems to be in some discomfort and hence the physio is out there. He is getting his right thumb bandaged now.

119.6 N Wagner to Woakes, Another bouncer outside off, Woakes lets it be. 311/8

119.6 N Wagner to Woakes, WIDE! This is banged in short but goes well over the batter's head. Wide signaled. 311/8

119.5 N Wagner to Woakes, Played to the point region by CW. 310/8

119.4 N Wagner to Woakes, Another bouncer, Woakes doesn't play at that. 310/8

119.3 N Wagner to Woakes, FOUR! Crowd-silencer! This is short on the body, Woakes swivels and pulls. Makes nice contact and gets a boundary through backward square leg. Chris moves to 45 with that, the trail gets down to 59. 310/8

119.2 N Wagner to Woakes, Short length ball outside off, Woakes lets it through by playing inside the line. 306/8

119.1 N Wagner to S Broad, Confusion! Woakes hops and pushes this towards long on and wants two immediately. There is some hesitation even as the man from mid-wicket gets to the ball. The batters decide to go for the second anyway, and had the throw at the bowler's end been more accurate, could have been curtains for Broad in spite of the dive. 306/8

118.6 T Astle to Broad, Floated on the stumps, Broad fails to work it away and gets hit high on the pad. A wicket-maiden for the leggie. 304/8

Stuart Broad walks in at number 10 for England.

118.5 T Astle to Overton, OUT! Craig's decision cannot be Overt(o)urned! The clatter around me was growing as to why Todd Astle was persisted with here. Now, there's pin drop silence after he gets another to his name. He floats a googly on the stumps, Overton fails to pick it. Lunges in defense to a delivery that would have spun the conventional way. This one goes the other way and strikes him on the pads. Looks to be right in front of the stumps and the umpire agrees after the Kiwis appeal. However, Craig decides to use the DRS. It would have clipped the stumps, hence the on-field call stays. In what can be a side-dish solace, the review is not lost for England. They still trail by 65. 304/8

Number 8 goes down! Overton is trapped LBW but he chooses to challenge it immediately. Only an inside edge (unlikely) can save him.

118.4 T Astle to Overton, Flatter outside off, punched towards mid off. 304/7

118.3 T Astle to Overton, Slower through the air on the stumps, turned away to mid-wicket. 304/7

118.2 T Astle to Overton, This time, Craig strides forward and defends it with his bat close to his front pad. 304/7

118.1 T Astle to Overton, Tossed up outside off, Overton lets it turn before punching it towards covers. 304/7

117.6 N Wagner to Overton, Good shot. This is pitched up to the batsman, Overton push-drives it past mid off. He is not hesitant to get on the front foot even after being peppered with the short stuff. Gets it past mid off and collects three. 304/7

117.5 N Wagner to Overton, Back of a length but down the leg. Overton gets out of the way and lets it be. Wagner needs to get his direction right. 301/7

117.4 N Wagner to Overton, Neil changes angle and comes over the wicket. Bowls this on a length, Overton defends it from the crease. 301/7

117.3 N Wagner to Overton, This delivery is on a length outside off. Overton defends it to the off side for none. 301/7

117.2 N Wagner to Overton, This is bowled on a length around off and middle. Craig stands tall and bunts it. 301/7

117.1 N Wagner to Overton, Wagner bangs it short from round the wicket. Overton rides the bounce and blocks it on the track. 301/7

Oh, oh! The ball. The Kiwis aren't happy with it and have taken it to the taskmaster, the umpires. They have signaled for a change to be brought and it is CHANGED. Let me be cliched - change in ball, change in fortunes? For whom, though?

116.6 T Astle to Woakes, This delivery is punched off the back foot towards covers. 301/7

116.5 T Astle to Woakes, Flighted delivery on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 301/7

116.4 T Astle to Woakes, Flatter on the stumps, blocked. 301/7

116.3 T Astle to Woakes, Nicely tossed up on middle and leg, flicked away to mid-wicket for nothing. 301/7

116.2 T Astle to Woakes, This is pitching around off and middle, Chris uses his long reach to bury it. 301/7

116.1 T Astle to Woakes, Loopy delivery on the stumps, Woakes strides forward and stonewalls it. 301/7

115.6 N Wagner to Overton, Another short length delivery, Overton sways away from the line and lets it pass. 301/7

115.5 N Wagner to Overton, Wagner comes in from round the wicket and bowls it short. Overton stands tall to fend it but seems to have got it off the handle. Lands in front of short leg. 301/7

115.4 N Wagner to Overton, On the stumps, blocked solidly from the crease. 301/7

115.3 N Wagner to Overton, Another banged in delivery on the stumps, Overton crouched low for the keeper to collect. 301/7

115.2 N Wagner to Overton, On a length on the stumps, Craig defends it from the crease with a straight bat. 301/7

115.1 N Wagner to Overton, Banged short on the stumps, Overton ducks. 301/7

114.6 T Astle to Woakes, Flatter on the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 301/7

114.5 T Astle to Woakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 301/7

114.4 T Astle to Woakes, Chris lunges forward and blocks this delivery off the front foot. 301/7

114.3 T Astle to Woakes, Fired full on the stumps, squeezed out back towards the bowler. 301/7

114.2 T Astle to Woakes, Woakes lunges forward and bunts it down. 301/7

114.1 Astle to Woakes, Flatter delivery on the stumps, Woakes looks to go back and play it to the on side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. There is a stifled appeal for LBW. 301/7

Todd Astle to bowl from the other end. He will continue his spell.

113.6 N Wagner to Overton, Banged short on the stumps, Overton ducks to let it go. 301/7

113.5 N Wagner to Woakes, Length delivery on the hips, tucked away to the on side for the first run of the session. 301/7

113.4 N Wagner to Woakes, On a length in line of the stumps, Woakes defends it from the crease. 300/7

Hello! Good to have you back with us for this final segment of the first day and night Test match in New Zealand. We have 32 possible overs to be bowled. Will be interesting to see if we will even need those many. Neil Wagner will continue his pending over. Craig Overton is the new batsman in.

... Final Day, Final Session ...

Stokes brought up his well-deserved fifty in the first half of this session. His presence in the middle would have raised hopes of England salvaging a draw. Kane Williamson brought on his spinner Todd Astle but with not much success. Credit should be given to the hosts as they never let their energy levels dip, even when wickets were hard to come by. New Zealand are still 69 runs ahead at the moment. Will that figure suffice them for picking the last three English wickets? Do we have some twist in the tale? See you, aficionados, in a few minutes to find out just that.

Wow! After a rather staid session, Ben Stokes' wicket at the end of it has just spiced the meal up. All through this segment, the Kiwi bowlers were toiling hard, bowling maidens after maidens, dots and dots, bouncers after bouncers to try and eke out a wicket or two. But nothing seemed to separate the duo of Stokes and Chris Woakes. Both mixed caution with aggression in building a partnership that was worth 83. In the end, all it took was persistence and discipline and Neil Wagner was rewarded for the same. This wasn't before some frustration started creeping in, in the Black Caps' camp.

113.3 N Wagner to Stokes, OUT! Rejoice for New Zealand, Stokes' recklessness has cost him and his side a wicket! And again, at the stroke of a break. Just at the stroke of Tea this afternoon, Ali departed and here is the big English all-rounder, walking back and sort of throwing his wicket away, which eventually turns out to be the last delivery of the session. This is after the skipper Joe Root was dismissed in what turned out to be the last ball of Day 4. After living on the edge for the past 15-20 minutes, Stokes perishes in a bid to be adventurous. Gets another short length delivery outside off, he arches back and looks to upper cut it towards the vacant third man region. Doesn't make good contact and ends up hitting it in the air towards backward point. Southee runs back and takes it safely with a slide. The reaction on Wagner's face shows how much this means to him and his team. Is this the opening that seals the game? Nonetheless, Ben Stokes' innings of substance comes to an end. With that, it's the FINAL SUPPER BREAK IN THE TEST. 300/7

113.2 N Wagner to Ben Stokes, This is on a back of a length again, outside off. Stokes pulls it all along the ground through mid-wicket for a brace. 300 up for England, they are just 69 runs behind New Zealand's total. 300/6

113.1 N Wagner to Stokes, Short in length outside off, Ben goes for the pull but misses. 298/6

Last over before Dinner. Wagner will bowl it. Can he prise out one more English wicket at the stroke of a break?

112.6 T Astle to Woakes, Floated outside off, driven towards covers. 298/6

112.5 T Astle to Stokes, A touch shorter this time, Stokes works it away with the turn through mid-wicket for one. 298/6

112.4 T Astle to Stokes, Four Byes! Ooooof! Grubber! Tossed up outside off, the ball lands on the rough and refuses to get up. Stokes goes for the drive but the ball passes under the bat and goes through the keeper. It runs away to the fence behind. Will go down as byes but hardly could the keeper have done anything. 297/6

112.3 T Astle to Stokes, Continues over the wicket to Stokes and delivers it slower on leg. Ben gets forward and stonewalls it. 293/6

112.2 T Astle to Woakes, Tossed up full around middle and leg, flicked away through mid-wicket for a single. 293/6

112.1 T Astle to Woakes, Tossed up on middle and off, defended with a prod. 292/6

111.6 N Wagner to Stokes, This is in line of the stumps, blocked. A good, hostile, testing, maiden over ends. 292/6

111.5 N Wagner to Stokes, This delivery is tucked away toward square leg for nothing. 292/6

111.4 N Wagner to Stokes, On a length on the stumps, defended from the crease. 292/6

111.3 N Wagner to Stokes, Hurled down the leg side, Ben fails to flick it away. BJ dives to his right and doesn't let the ball pass him. 292/6

111.2 N Wagner to Stokes, Nasty! This is hostile stuff from Neil. Gives it his all and bends his back to deliver an accurate bouncer. Stokes hops to fend but the ball keeps on climbing on him. Hence he sways away from the line at the last moment, thereby resulting in the ball passing the outside edge. Post all this, there are some eye-to-eye exchanges. It is followed from a shake of a head from Ben. 292/6

111.1 N Wagner to Stokes, Length ball angling down leg, Stokes fails to help it on its way. It goes off something to the leg side. Maybe gloves. 292/6

110.6 T Astle to Woakes, 'Time ticks on,' says Mike Atherton on air after this delivery is lunged forward to and blocked. 292/6

110.5 T Astle to Woakes, This is the straighter one on the pads. Woakes misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads and lands just before short leg. 292/6

110.4 T Astle to Stokes, Nicely played. Floated full outside off, driven with a horizontal bat towards wide mid off for a single. 292/6

110.3 T Astle to Stokes, Flatter on the pads, Stokes nudges it fine down the leg side for nothing. 291/6

110.2 T Astle to Stokes, Wrong 'un on the stumps, punches back towards the bowler. 291/6

110.1 T Astle to Stokes, Floated on middle and leg, flicked away for nothing. 291/6

109.6 N Wagner to Woakes, Woakes hits this one with a straight bat towards point. Another no-run over. 291/6

109.5 N Wagner to C Woakes, Just short! On a length going away, Woakes gets it off the outer half. The ball lands just short of the man at gully. Hush, these small margins. 291/6

109.4 N Wagner to Woakes, Changes angle and comes over the wicket and delivers it on a length around off. Chris guides it defensively towards point from the crease. 291/6

109.3 N Wagner to Woakes, Short in length, outside off. Woakes ducks to let it pass. 291/6

109.2 N Wagner to Woakes, This is on a length outside off, Woakes goes back and helps it towards gully. 291/6

109.1 N Wagner to Woakes, On a length around middle and leg, Chris keeps it out to the on side. 291/6

108.6 T Astle to Stokes, This ball is pushed back to the bowler from the crease. A maiden for Astle. 291/6

108.5 T Astle to Stokes, Flatter around off, Stokes bunts it from the crease. 291/6

108.4 T Astle to Stokes, Floated outside off, Ben lets it spin in and defends it. 291/6

108.3 T Astle to Stokes, Stokes lunges and blocks this down. 291/6

108.2 T Astle to Stokes, Flatter on the off stump, blocked from the crease. 291/6

108.1 T Astle to Stokes, Tossed up outside off, Stokes lunges and blocks. 291/6

107.6 N Wagner to C Woakes, FOUR! Commanding stroke! Short length delivery on the body again, Woakes moves inside the line and pulls it past backward square leg for a boundary. The trail is now 78, while the partnership is worth 74. 291/6

Finally! After screaming my heart out here to have a short leg, the Kiwi skipper relents. There's one in place now.

107.5 N Wagner to Woakes, This one is played to the on side. 287/6

107.4 N Wagner to Woakes, Banged short on the stumps, Chris squats and lets the keeper do the rest. 287/6

107.3 N Wagner to Woakes, Back of a length ball angling down leg. Woakes hops but misses the tuck. This looked almost like the Root wicket. 287/6

107.2 N Wagner to Stokes, Short in length, pulled through square leg for one. 287/6

107.1 N Wagner to Stokes, FOUR! What's that, Stokes? Sees this delivery on a length from round the wicket. He hangs back and looks to heave it over the on side. Gets a thick outside edge that flies over the gap between the keeper and first slip for a boundary. More frustration for the Kiwis as even the edges aren't going to the fielders. 286/6

106.6 T Astle to Woakes, KIWI LOSE A REVIEW! This is tossed up, Woakes lunges to block but misses. Gets rapped low on the front pad which makes the players yell in appeal. On not getting the nod, they confer and decide to take it upstairs. There is no bat involved and Hawk Eye shows that it pitched outside leg. Matter over. 282/6

DRS time! New Zealand go for it more in hope and desperation than conviction. It is for LBW against Woakes.

106.5 T Astle to Woakes, Chris lunges forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 282/6

106.4 T Astle to Woakes, Floated on the stumps, defended from the crease. 282/6

106.3 T Astle to Woakes, FOUR! Woakes is an able batsman, as much as he is a good bowler. Gets a flatter delivery outside off on a shorter length. He goes back and cuts it past backward point for a boundary. The trail reduces to 87 now. 282/6

106.2 T Astle to Woakes, FOUR! Flatter down leg, Woakes goes back to work it away round the corner. Seems to have missed it and the ball goes off the keeper's gloves to the fence behind. But the umpire has awarded the runs to the batter. 278/6

106.1 T Astle to Woakes, Beaten! Floated around off, it draws Woakes forward in defense before teasingly spinning away past the outside edge and going into the keeper's gloves. This bloke is getting the ball to turn here. 274/6

Todd Astle is back for another spell.

105.6 N Wagner to Ben Stokes, Another short length ball, pulled towards square leg. End of a 'short' maiden over, consecutive ones for the hosts. 274/6

105.5 N Wagner to Stokes, Another short of a length ball, he tucks it down towards backward square leg for nothing. It is hard to understand the absence of a short leg fielder when the tactic is to bowl short on the body. 274/6

105.4 N Wagner to Stokes, Wagner comes round the wicket and bangs it short. Ben stays back and defends it with a straight bat. 274/6

105.3 N Wagner to Stokes, Another one on a length, going down leg. Stokes looks to work it away but then withdraws his blade and lets it be. 274/6

105.2 N Wagner to Stokes, On a length outside off, punched towards covers for none. 274/6

105.1 N Wagner to Stokes, Back of a length delivery angling in. Stokes stands tall and blocks and gets it off the outer half towards point. The crowd is behind the Kiwis here. 274/6

104.6 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Full on off and middle, hit straight to covers. Six dots, meaning, another maiden. 274/6

104.5 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Length delivery outside off, Woakes guides it towards gully. 274/6

104.4 de Grandhomme to Woakes, On a length outside off, Chris hops a touch and keeps it out towards cover-point. 274/6

104.3 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Full outside off, driven towards wide mid off. 274/6

104.2 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Similar delivery, Chris gets half-forward and hits it towards mid on. 274/6

104.1 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Full on middle and leg, pushed defensively towards mid on. 274/6

103.6 N Wagner to Woakes, On a length on the hips, turned away towards square leg for a single. 274/6

103.5 N Wagner to C Woakes, Outside off on a fuller length, Woakes drives it through cover-point and gets two less than a boundary. 273/6

103.4 N Wagner to Woakes, This one is defended off the front foot. 271/6

103.3 N Wagner to Woakes, Another one outside off, left alone by Chris. 271/6

103.2 N Wagner to Woakes, Full and wide outside off, left alone. 271/6

103.1 N Wagner to Woakes, Full on off, driven to the man stationed at mid off. 271/6

Neil Wagner is brought back for a burst. Meanwhile, Southee is seen going off the field.

102.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, The batsman gets a leading edge on that one. 271/6

102.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Stokes defends this with a straight bat. No ball, as Colin has overstepped. 271/6

102.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Close! Around good length just outside off, Stokes gets forward and looks to block. Gets an inside edge onto the front pad. That made the bowler withdraw his LBW appeal very early. 270/6

102.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Another one outside off, left alone. 270/6

102.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Well outside off, left alone. 270/6

102.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Occasionally, such a delivery comes by and the maturity of Stokes is seen from the fact that he gets over it soon and doesn't let it affect his game. He is drawn forward by this fullish delivery, that deviated after landing to go past the outside edge. 270/6

102.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Stokes punches this length ball towards covers. 270/6

101.6 T Boult to Woakes, Full outside off, driven through covers for a couple. England are just 99 runs behind the Kiwis now. 270/6

101.5 T Boult to Woakes, FOUR! 50-run stand up between Stokes and Woakes. As much as their names rhyme, they've ensured that the hopes of their side saving the game isn't just a folklore. This is bowled full outside off, Woakes hits it well over mid off and gets a boundary. The trail now reads 101. 268/6

101.4 T Boult to Woakes, Length delivery around off, defended towards point. 264/6

101.3 T Boult to Woakes, Fuller on the stumps, blocked. 264/6

101.2 T Boult to Woakes, This is angled away from the batter, left alone. 264/6

101.1 T Boult to C Woakes, Quick double. Woakes punches it towards covers and wants two. He slips a touch while completing the first but still goes for the second. There is a missed shy at the striker's end. Would have been close had he hit. 264/6

100.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Full on the stumps, driven back down the ground. 262/6

100.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, This delivery is hit to the man at mid-wicket. 262/6

100.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, A run off the 17th ball after the last run off de Grandhomme's bowling. This was a risky one. Short in length, Stokes jumps and flat-bats it over covers for a couple. 262/6

100.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Short in length, Stokes crouches low to let it go. 260/6

100.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, On a length around off and middle, Ben stands in the crease and blocks. 260/6

100.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Full on off and middle, defended by getting forward. 260/6

99.6 T Boult to Woakes, Another bumper on the stumps, Chris ducks. 260/6

99.5 T Boult to Woakes, Indecision from Woakes here. This is pitched up just outside off, Woakes is on the back foot. He is unsure whether to play it or leave it and just about manages to not poke his bat and nick it. Gets beaten on the inside. 260/6

99.4 T Boult to Woakes, This delivery is bunted out towards point. 260/6

99.3 T Boult to Woakes, On a length on the stumps, blocked from the crease. 260/6

99.2 T Boult to Woakes, What a response from Boult. Delivers a short delivery on the stumps, Woakes ducks under that. 260/6

99.1 T Boult to Woakes, Lovely shot. Full and outside off, driven nicely through covers for a brace. Raval does the mopping up after chasing it. 260/6

98.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Back-to-back maidens for the Kiwi. 258/6

98.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Slower one around off, Stokes comes down the track and blocks. 258/6

98.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Gone? No! Seemed so on the first look. Colin de Grandhomme has bowled in a disciplined manner. It reflects in the number of maidens and dots that he delivered. Lets this out on a length, angling away. Stokes has a feel for it but gets beaten. The away movement on that helped his cause actually. 258/6

98.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Outside off, left alone. 258/6

98.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, This time, Ben gets forward and meets the ball with the full face of the bat. 258/6

98.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Hurled outside off, left alone. 258/6

97.6 T Boult to Woakes, Woakes sees this off with a front foot defense. 258/6

97.5 T Boult to Stokes, Short in length, pulled away through square leg for a single. 258/6

97.4 T Boult to Stokes, Banged short on the stumps, ducked under by Ben. 257/6

97.3 T Boult to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Aerial but in the gap. This is full outside off, Stokes drives it on the up past mid off. Southee runs after it, puts in the slide but slides with the ball beyond the ropes. Tim is visibly upset about that. England are just 112 runs short of drawing level. 257/6

97.2 T Boult to Stokes, On a length outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. The fielder there didn't stop it cleanly but no run results. 253/6

97.1 T Boult to Stokes, Full around off, Stokes gets a leading edge towards point. 253/6

The ball is being checked by the umpire as they put in through the 8-ball shape gauge. They also call in for Drinks so that it does not kill further time. Good hour of play for the visitors as they have not lost a wicket and Stokes has got to his fifty. Can he bat through this hour too?

96.6 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Outside off, Woakes cuts it to point for a dot. 253/6

96.5 Grandhomme to Woakes, Bangs this short down leg, Woakes goes for the pull but misses. 253/6

96.4 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Length ball around off, Woakes plays this into the ground. 253/6

96.3 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Outside off, left alone. 253/6

96.2 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Full in length, Woakes gets it of the inner half off the bat to the bowler. 253/6

96.1 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Comes in from over the wicket and lands it on middle, Woakes plays it back to the bowler. 253/6

95.6 T Boult to Stokes, Length delivery on that fourth stump channel, Stokes gets behind it and blocks it. 253/6

95.5 T Boult to Stokes, Stokes shoulders his arms to this ball outside off. 253/6

95.4 T Boult to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes lets it go to the keeper. 253/6

95.3 T Boult to Stokes, Length but down the leg, Stokes misses his flick and Watling takes a very good catch diving to his right. 253/6

95.2 T Boult to Stokes, Pitches it up on off, Ben drives this to covers. 253/6

95.1 T Boult to Stokes, Back of a length ball outside off, Stokes jumps and tries cutting it past the fielder at gully. Ends up giving it to the fielder on the bounce. 253/6

Trent Boult is back on.

94.6 de Grandhomme to Woakes, On a length outside off, pushed towards point. 253/6

94.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, 13th Test fifty for Ben Stokes! Hasn't he done well to stay put in the middle when his side needed it the most? Quality of a true all-rounder. He punches this one through covers. The fielder from mid off hares after it and puts in the dive to save a run, allowing the batters to run three. 253/6

94.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Stokes prods forward and blocks this one. 250/6

94.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 250/6

94.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, This delivery is defended off the front foot. 250/6

94.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Shortish ball, Stokes hangs back and slaps it towards cover-point. 250/6

93.6 Tim Southee to Woakes, This ball is kept towards point from the crease. 250/6

93.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, Frustration for Southee! Evident. This delivery is flicked away through mid-wicket for an easy couple. The throw is given to the bowler from Raval in the deep. Southee then has an unnecessary shy at the stumps at his end and misses and concedes one on the overthrow as the ball goes towards covers. 250/6

93.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, FOUR! Pure timing. Stokes is starting to look confident with every passing ball. This is bowled fuller on off, Ben just pushes it down the ground. It comfortably beats mid off and goes away to the fence. Stokes moves to 44 now. 247/6

93.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, On the stumps, turned away to mid on. 243/6

93.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes lets it be. 243/6

93.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, This is bowled too wide outside off for Ben to have a go. 243/6

92.6 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Another one outside off, Woakes shoulders arms to that. So, no 7th maiden on the trot for de Grandhomme. 243/6

92.5 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Hurled outside off, left alone. 243/6

92.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Finally! A run off de Grandhomme's bowling AFTER 43 BALLS! That is something from the Kiwi. This is slanting away from the southpaw, Stokes guides it past point to get to the other end. The trail is now down to 126. 243/6

92.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Full outside off, Ben looks to drive but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. 242/6

92.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fuller on the stumps, clipped to mid-wicket. 242/6

92.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Beauty! Fuller length ball angling away. Stokes lunges to block but gets beaten on the outside. The deviation away made the ball miss the outside edge. 242/6

91.6 Tim Southee to Woakes, Outside off, Woakes gets low and plays it on the off side. 242/6

91.5 Tim Southee to Woakes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 242/6

91.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, Lands this around off, Ben milks this through mid-wicket for one. 242/6

91.3 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Pitched up, Ben drives it to mid off for nothing. 241/6

91.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, Outside off, easy leave for Stokes. 241/6

91.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Wide outside off stump, Stokes leaves it alone. 241/6

90.6 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Lands this on off, a bit full, Woakes drives this to the covers. Sixth maiden in a row now for de Grandhomme. 241/6

90.5 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Outside off, Woakes shoulders arms to this. 241/6

90.4 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Length delivery on middle, Woakes plays it with a straight bat. 241/6

90.3 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Woakes gets behind this ball and blocks it. 241/6

90.2 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Length ball around off, Woakes plays this into the ground. 241/6

90.1 de Grandhomme to Woakes, Pitched up on off, Chris drives this to the mid off region. 241/6

Colin de Grandhomme comes back into the attack.

89.6 Tim Southee to Stokes, Length around off, Stokes takes a step forward and defends it. 241/6

89.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, Stokes has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 241/6

89.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, Outside off, left alone. 241/6

89.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, Back of a length ball, Stokes hangs back and blocks it well. 241/6

89.2 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Pitched up on off, Stokes drives it past covers for a brace. 241/6

89.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Back of a length ball, Stokes hits it to the off side for nothing. 239/6

88.6 T Boult to Woakes, Woakes defends this off his back foot. 239/6

88.5 T Boult to C Woakes, FOUR! Short ball around off, Woakes gets a top edge to it and the ball flies over the slip cordon for a boundary. 239/6

88.4 T Boult to Stokes, Wide outside off, Stokes cuts this past point for a run. 235/6

88.3 T Boult to Stokes, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Ben still goes after it. 234/6

88.2 T Boult to Stokes, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 234/6

88.1 T Boult to Stokes, Full around off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an inside edge and the ball goes to the short fine leg fielder. 234/6

The TV shows us dark clouds approaching towards Eden Park. This is something New Zealand wouldn't want and maybe some England fans need.

87.6 Tim Southee to Woakes, Drags his length back and Chris blocks it well. 234/6

87.5 Tim Southee to Woakes, A tad fuller outside off, Woakes throws the kitchen sink at it but gets beaten. 234/6

87.4 Tim Southee to Woakes, Outside off, left alone. 234/6

87.3 Tim Southee to Woakes, Length in line of the stumps, Chris blocks it from within the crease. 234/6

87.2 Tim Southee to Woakes, Outside off, Woakes cuts it past the point fielder and gets a couple of runs for it. 234/6

87.1 Tim Southee to Woakes, Length on off, Woakes gives this to the mid off fielder to collect. 232/6

86.6 T Boult to Stokes, Stokes gets behind the ball and blocks it outside his off pole. 232/6

86.5 T Boult to Stokes, Straighter in line of the stumps, Ben plays this along the turf. 232/6

86.4 T Boult to Stokes, FOUR! A controlled pull shot from Ben. He is starting to get a move on. Another short ball, Ben rocks back and pulls this front of square for a boundary. 232/6

86.3 T Boult to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by Stokes presenting the full face of the bat. 228/6

86.2 T Boult to Stokes, Fuller in length, Ben plays this into the ground. 228/6

86.1 T Boult to Stokes, Stokes gets behind the ball and taps it in front of him. 228/6

85.6 Tim Southee to Woakes, Length on middle, Woakes plays it with a straight bat. 228/6

85.5 Tim Southee to Woakes, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 228/6

85.4 Tim Southee to Woakes, Similar length on off, Woakes pushes this in the gap through covers and comes back for the second run. 228/6

85.3 Tim Southee to Woakes, Back of a length ball, Woakes defends it by getting behind the ball. 226/6

85.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, On leg, Stokes flicks it away for one towards the square leg fielder. 226/6

85.1 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Short ball outside off, Ben waits for it and pulls it front of square for a boundary. 225/6

84.6 T Boult to Woakes, Comes in from round the wicket and serves this on a good length on middle and off, Woakes does not offer a shot. 221/6

84.5 T Boult to Woakes, Length outside off, Woakes sees it through. 221/6

84.4 T Boult to Woakes, Outside off, Chris shoulders arms to it. 221/6

84.3 T Boult to Woakes, FOUR! Lucky Woakes and a very good line from Boult. Lands this around off, the ball moves away from Chris, who thinks of driving it and then withdraws his bat at the last moment. In doing so, he ball takes the edge of the bat and flies wide past the third slip fielder for a boundary. 221/6

84.2 T Boult to Woakes, Full again on middle, Woakes plays it with a straight bat. 217/6

84.1 T Boult to C Woakes, Full around off, Woakes gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 217/6

83.6 Tim Southee to Stokes, Length in line of the stumps, Ben gets behind the ball and blocks it. 217/6

83.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, Length outside off, Stokes watches it go to the keeper. 217/6

83.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, Full and wide outside off, Ben lets it be. 217/6

83.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, Length on off, Stokes punches this off his back foot to the off side. 217/6

83.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, Fuller in length, Stokes hits it to mid on for nothing. 217/6

83.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Too wide for Stokes to play at it. 217/6

82.6 T Boult to Woakes, Teases Woakes by bowling it outside off, but he leaves it alone. 217/6

82.5 T Boult to Woakes, Welcomes Woakes with a yorker who does well to keep it at bay. 217/6

Welcome back to our coverage for this Test match. The umpires and the players have had their tea and are back in the field. Boult will continue his over while Chris Woakes is the new batsman in.

... Day 5, Session 2 ...

For the visitors now they will hope that their tail sticks along with Stokes, who has the ability to bat for long hours. If they want to save this game by any means, they will have to be more watchful. Will England get to the last session or are New Zealand going to rip through this lower order with the new ball? Stay tuned to find out.

Another wicket just before the close of a session. How unlucky are the English players? Well they were being patient and not interfering with the balls outside off but New Zealand found a way to sneak through. The day started with Dawid Malan falling pretty early. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow then got along and made the hosts work for their wickets. The duo was more than happy to play the waiting game. Jonny was given a couple of lives before eventually falling to a very good catch by the Kiwi skipper. And just when Moeen Ali started to look good, he fell to Boult, in what turned out to be the last ball of the session.

82.4 T Boult to Ali, OUT! New Zealand have got this review spot on! There was no inside edge on that and Ali has to depart. Boult lands this on a good length around off. The ball jags back a little and hurries onto Moeen, who tries to block it. He doesn't get behind the ball and the ball hits him on the pad. Seems to be an inside edge there on the first look and hence the umpire turns down the appeal. Williamson has a word with Boult and they decide to take it to the TV umpire. On the replays, it is seen that the ball brushed the front pad first, before taking the inside edge of the bat and going onto the back pad. The Hot Spot confirms that by showing a spot on the front pad before the ball hits the bat. The Hawk Eye shows three reds, on seeing which the crowd roars. Ali has to walk back after yet another failure. With that, Tea has been taken on the final day. 217/6

A review for LBW is been taken upstairs. Boult is smiles after the decision is gone against him. They opt for the review. Is there an inside edge?

82.3 T Boult to M Ali, Outside off, Ali cuts it to the gully fielder for nothing. 217/5

82.2 T Boult to M Ali, FOUR! Edge and a boundary! Outside off, Ali plays it with soft hands and the ball gets an edge and falls short of the second slip. It goes under him and rolls to the third man boundary. 217/5

82.1 T Boult to Stokes, Stokes nudges this down fine leg to move to the other end. 213/5

81.6 Tim Southee to Ali, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the southpaw. This one is outside off, Moeen opens the face and plays it with an angled bat past gully for a boundary. The trail is now 157. 212/5

81.5 Tim Southee to Ali, FOUR! Pitches this one up, Ali gets ahead and drives this handsomely in the gap through covers for a boundary. 208/5

81.4 Tim Southee to Ali, On leg again, Ali works it with a wristy shot for nothing. 204/5

81.3 Tim Southee to Ali, This ball is way wide on the leg side but Moeen still goes after it. 204/5

81.2 Tim Southee to Ali, Teases him by bowling it outside off, Ali doesn't fall for the trap. 204/5

81.1 Tim Southee to Ali, Comes in from round the wicket, Moeen watches this go to the keeper. 204/5

Tim Southee to run in from the other end.

80.6 T Boult to Stokes, Length ball outside off, Stokes is happy to let it pass by. Boult starts the second new ball with a maiden. 204/5

80.5 T Boult to Stokes, Outside off, left alone. 204/5

80.4 T Boult to Stokes, Full around off, Stokes gets low and plays it towards the off side. 204/5

80.3 T Boult to Stokes, Too wide to make Stokes to play at this. 204/5

80.2 T Boult to Stokes, Around off, Stokes hits this to mid on. 204/5

80.1 T Boult to Stokes, Outside off, an easy leave for Ben. 204/5

The second new ball is available and has been taken by the Kiwis. Trent Boult to have a go first with it.

79.6 K Williamson to Ali, In line of the stumps, Moeen is solid in defense. 204/5

79.5 K Williamson to Ali, Outside off again, Ali doesn't bother playing at it. 204/5

79.4 K Williamson to Ali, Full outside off, Ali shoulders arms to it. The keeper gets it at a good height. 204/5

79.3 K Williamson to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 204/5

79.2 K Williamson to Stokes, Strays on the pads this time, Stokes helps it on its way for one. 204/5

79.1 K Williamson to Stokes, Kane starts by bowling a full one around off, Stokes drives it to covers. 203/5

Kane Williamson brings himself on to bowl.

78.6 T Astle to Ali, Darts this on full on middle and leg, Ali flicks it away for a dot. 203/5

78.5 T Astle to Ali, Around off, spins away from Ali who plays and misses. 203/5

78.4 T Astle to Ali, FOUR! Floated ball outside off, Moeen gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 203/5

78.3 T Astle to Ali, Full on the stumps, Ali whips this to mid-wicket. 199/5

78.2 T Astle to Ali, Tosses this one up, Ali leans forward in defense. 199/5

78.1 T Astle to Ali, Outside off, Ali lets it be. 199/5

77.6 N Wagner to M Ali, Pulls this front of square for a run to end the over. 199/5

77.5 N Wagner to Ali, Another short ball on leg, Ali goes for the pull but misses it. Watling collects it and asks the umpire who shakes his head. 198/5

77.4 N Wagner to Ali, Short again, Ali pulls this to the short fine leg fielder for a dot. 198/5

77.3 N Wagner to Ali, FOUR! Another short ball which has been pulled away towards deep square leg for a boundary. Moeen is showing that he is not afraid to play the bouncers. 198/5

77.2 N Wagner to Ali, Digs this one short, Ali ducks under it in time. 194/5

77.1 N Wagner to Ali, Short ball on middle, Ali pulls this to the fielder at mid-wicket. 194/5

76.6 T Astle to Stokes, Short ball on off, Stokes punches this towards extra cover and gets two from it. 194/5

76.5 T Astle to Ali, Darts this on the pads of Ali who flicks it away towards square leg for one. 192/5

76.4 T Astle to Ali, Full outside off, Ali takes a step and gets behind the ball to play it onto the ground. 191/5

76.3 T Astle to Ali, Tossed up, Ali strides forward and blocks it. 191/5

76.2 T Astle to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 191/5

76.1 T Astle to Stokes, Tossed up, Stokes drives this through covers for a run. 191/5

75.6 N Wagner to Ali, FOUR! Wagner teases Ali with another bouncer on leg, Moeen pulls this with one leg up towards deep fine leg for a boundary. The fielder there dives but the ball goes past him. 190/5

75.5 N Wagner to Ali, Ali picked that bouncer early and lets it through to the keeper. 186/5

75.4 N Wagner to Ali, Wagner bangs this on short, Ali tries to sway away from it but gets hit on the chest. No damage done. 186/5

75.3 N Wagner to Ali, Outside off, left alone. 186/5

75.2 N Wagner to Ali, Back of a length ball, Ali hangs back and taps it to the off side. 186/5

75.1 N Wagner to Stokes, Length on middle and leg, Stokes eases this through mid-wicket for a run. 186/5

74.6 T Astle to Ali, Moeen shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 185/5

74.5 T Astle to Ali, Gives this air, Ali gets behind the ball and is solid in his defense. 185/5

74.4 T Astle to Stokes, Strays down the leg, Stokes helps it on its way for one more. 185/5

74.3 T Astle to Stokes, Flatter ball on off, Stokes defends this off his back foot. 184/5

74.2 T Astle to Ali, Floated ball, Ali pushes this towards covers for one. 184/5

74.1 T Astle to Ali, Serves this outside off, the ball spins in and rushes into Ali who blocks it. 183/5

73.6 N Wagner to Ali, Comes round the wicket, does Wagner, and bowls it on the pads. Ali nudges it through square leg for a single. 183/5

73.5 N Wagner to Ali, On a back of a length, Ali moves away from the line to let it be. 182/5

73.4 N Wagner to Ali, A low full toss on middle and leg, pushed with a straight bat to mid on. 182/5

73.3 N Wagner to Stokes, Fuller one around off and middle, turned away to mid-wicket for a single. 182/5

73.2 N Wagner to Stokes, This one is pushed to the off side off the back foot. 181/5

73.1 N Wagner to Stokes, On a back of a length around off and middle, Stokes hops and blocks. 181/5

72.6 T Astle to Ali, Moeen has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 181/5

72.5 T Astle to Ali, Tosses this one on off, Ali shoulders arms to it. 181/5

Moeen Ali walks in next to bat.

72.4 T Astle to Bairstow, OUT! Kane Williamson does not take easy catches. He absolutely flies onto this to take another great catch in this match. Short ball pitched on middle, it spins away a bit and makes Bairstow reach. He fetches it and drags his pull shot towards short mid-wicket. His bottom hand comes off the handle and the ball hits the lower half of the bat before flying to Kane who flies to his right to take a screamer. Picture this - he flew to his left on Thursday and does so to his right on a Monday! Pity, we have just two directions, else you could have had seven sides for a week for the Kiwi Kane. Jonny has not made the most of his two lives. A wicket from a nothing ball for the Kiwis and they are all smiles. 181/5

72.3 T Astle to Bairstow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 181/4

72.2 T Astle to Bairstow, Loud shout but the umpire stays put. Wrong one from Todd. He pitches his around off, the ball spins into him and hits the pad of Bairstow, who strides forward in defense. The players appeal to no avail. The New Zealand players think of the review but decide against it. On seeing the Hot Spot, we see that there was a thin inside edge before it hit the pad. 181/4

72.1 T Astle to Bairstow, Short ball, Jonny punches this to the off side. 181/4

71.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 181/4

71.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bouncer! Bairstow ducks under it. 180/4

71.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 180/4

71.3 N Wagner to Stokes, Short on leg, Stokes pulls this with control towards square leg for one. 180/4

71.2 N Wagner to Stokes, Similar length, Stokes gets behind the ball and pushes it towards mid off. 179/4

71.1 N Wagner to Stokes, Back of a length ball, Stokes covers his stumps and blocks it. 179/4

70.6 T Astle to Bairstow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 179/4

70.5 T Astle to Bairstow, Darts this on off, Bairstow punches this along the turf to the off side. 179/4

70.4 T Astle to Bairstow, FOUR! Well in control this time. Tossed up this time, in line of the stumps, Bairstow pushes this through mid off for a good-looking boundary. 179/4

70.3 T Astle to Bairstow, Straying down leg, Jonny ignores it. 175/4

70.2 T Astle to Bairstow, DROPPED! How has Boult put this one down? As easy as it gets. Jonny gets another life. This time on 21. A nothing ball, short and around off, Bairstow tries to pull this but can't connect well enough. The ball flies straight to Boult at mid on who cannot hold onto an easy catch. 175/4

70.1 T Astle to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 175/4

69.6 N Wagner to Stokes, Not quite got his line correct from over the wicket, digs this short way down the leg. 175/4

69.5 N Wagner to Stokes, Bangs this short too, Stokes gets under it and lets the ball go through. 175/4

69.4 N Wagner to Stokes, Stokes gets on his toes to defend this ball. 175/4

69.3 N Wagner to Stokes, Short and once again down the leg, Stokes stands tall and evades the bouncer. 175/4

69.2 N Wagner to Stokes, Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper. 175/4

69.1 N Wagner to Stokes, Digs it in short down the leg, easy duck for Ben. 175/4

68.6 T Astle to Bairstow, Bairstow has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 175/4

68.5 T Astle to Bairstow, FOUR! Short and too wide, Bairstow rocks back and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 175/4

68.4 T Astle to Bairstow, Full on leg, Bairstow works it in the gap through square leg for a brace. The trail is now below 200. 171/4

68.3 T Astle to Bairstow, Darts this a bit quicker and a tad shorter, Jonny makes room and mistimes his cut. 169/4

68.2 T Astle to Stokes, Serves this around off, Stokes clips it away towards square leg for a single. 169/4

68.1 T Astle to Stokes, Starts off by bowling a flat one outside off, not much turn there and Ben plays this towards covers. 168/4

Todd Astle is finally introduced into the attack.

67.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bairstow chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 168/4

67.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bairstow pushes this ball towards mid off for a dot. 168/4

67.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Short again, Bairstow gets down on one knee and sways away from it. 168/4

67.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Back of a length ball, Jonny blocks it off his back foot. 168/4

67.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Bangs this one short, Bairstow does well to leave it. 168/4

67.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Runs after 34 balls! Back of a length ball around off, Jonny makes room and punches it off his back foot through covers for a couple of runs. 168/4

66.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Wide outside off, easy leave for Ben. 166/4

66.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length around off, Ben walks across and taps the ball in front of him. 166/4

66.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Stokes lets the ball go outside his off stump. 166/4

66.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Pitches this up further a bit, in line of the stumps, Stokes takes a step and digs out the yorker. 166/4

66.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length ball outside off, too wide to make Stokes play at it. 166/4

66.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Bowls this from round the wicket on a good length outside off, Stokes leaves it alone. 166/4

Drinks! Although New Zealand picked up Dawid Malan early, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow have done well since then to not give away their wickets. The job is not even half done at this stage, though, as they still trail by 203. The New Zealand bowlers have gone about with their task well yet have just a wicket to show till this interval. Will Todd Astle be the change they want to see?

65.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Another one on a back of a length, Jonny watches it closely and lets it go by getting down on a knee. This is the fourth consecutive maiden. 166/4

65.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Back of a length on the stumps, Jonny sways away from the line. The ball thuds into the keeper's gloves. 166/4

65.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Pitched up again, Bairstow mistimes his drive towards mid off. 166/4

65.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Full length this time, well outside off. Left alone. 166/4

65.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Banged short on the stumps, Bairstow crouches low to let it go. 166/4

65.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, This is angled away and well outside off. Too wide to make Bairstow play. 166/4

64.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, This length ball is kept out with a defensive shot. Another no-run over, the consecutive dot ball count against the Kiwi all-rounder stands at 28. 166/4

64.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 166/4

64.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Outside off, left alone. 166/4

64.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, This delivery is driven towards covers. 25th ball for no run on the go for Colin. 166/4

64.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 166/4

64.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, 23rd dot ball on the trot against de Grandhomme. He bowls it outside off, Stokes lets it go to the keeper. 166/4

The on air commentators are talking about Todd Astle. On this fifth day track, they reckon that the wristspinner could do well and pick up a few wickets and hence want him into the attack soon.

63.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, This ball is driven towards covers off the front foot. 166/4

63.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Outside off, left alone again. Not making Bairstow play, is Wagner. 166/4

63.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Well outside off again, Bairstow points his bat skywards to let it pass. 166/4

63.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Harmless delivery outside off, Jonny lets his counterpart do the rest. 166/4

63.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, This one is punched off the back foot towards covers. 166/4

63.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, On a length around off, defended off the back foot. 166/4

62.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Full and going away from Stokes, he doesn't play at that. Third consecutive maiden for de Grandhomme. 166/4

62.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Stokes comes down the track, only to block it with a straight bat. 166/4

62.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Hurled outside off, left alone by Ben. 166/4

62.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, This one is well wide to make Ben play. 166/4

62.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Harmless ball outside off, left alone. 166/4

62.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, On a length around off, punched to the off side for nothing. 166/4

61.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, This is outside off, left alone. 166/4

61.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Full outside off, driven towards covers. 166/4

61.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Full outside off, Bairstow looks to drive it through the off side but gets it off the inner half down the ground. 166/4

61.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Another one well outside off, left alone. 166/4

61.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Good running. Runs after 20 dots. Bairstow works it away towards square leg and sets off for a run. Seeing the keeper go for the ball, the batters decide to take him on and go for the second. Watling has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A couple results. 166/4

61.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Outside off, JB doesn't need to play at those and lets it be. 164/4

A small chat between Southee, Williamson and Wagner. Perhaps NZ want to get this done quickly and hence are on the lookout for wickets. A cover as well as a short extra cover in place.

60.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Again Colin gets back to his wide-of-off-stump line, Stokes lets it be. A maiden over, third consecutive one. 164/4

60.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Jaffa! This is what de Grandhomme needs to bowl more often. Lands it on a length around middle and leg, Stokes looks to defend it on the initial angle. But the ball nibbles away just a touch and just misses kissing the outside edge. 164/4

60.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Yet again. Full, but too wide to make Stokes play. 164/4

60.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Same line and length, same action from Ben. 164/4

60.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Going away from the batsman on a fuller length, Stokes lets the ball go into the keeper's gloves. 164/4

60.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Around off, pushed defensively towards covers. 164/4

59.6 N Wagner to Bairstow, Outside off on a fuller length, left alone by JB. A maiden to begin for Wagner. 164/4

59.5 N Wagner to Bairstow, Full again, driven nicely off the front foot towards wide mid off for nothing. 164/4

59.4 N Wagner to Bairstow, Good shot and an even better effort at covers. This is full outside off, Bairstow drives it crisply towards covers. Seems that a boundary is written all over it but the man at covers dives to his right and parries it towards mid off and it is a dot. 164/4

59.3 N Wagner to Bairstow, Slanting away from Bairstow on a length, he gets a small stride out and shoulders arms. 164/4

59.2 N Wagner to Bairstow, Very full outside off, doesn't evoke a stroke from the English wicketkeeper. 164/4

59.1 N Wagner to Bairstow, Starts with a full ball across Bairstow from over the wicket, Jonny lets it pass to the keeper. 164/4

Neil Wagner to bowl for the first time on Day 5. Short-ball tactics?

58.6 de Grandhomme to Stokes, 4 deliveries in this over weren't needed to be played by the batter. De Grandhomme needs to make the batter play at more deliveries if he wants a wicket here. This is again well outside off, Stokes shoulders arms. 164/4

58.5 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Straighter in line, kept out towards mid-wicket. 164/4

58.4 de Grandhomme to Stokes, This one is even wider, Ben lets it pass without playing at it. 164/4

58.3 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Another one in the same area, BS doesn't need to play at those. 164/4

58.2 de Grandhomme to Stokes, Hurled outside off, left alone. 164/4

58.1 de Grandhomme to Stokes, A gentle-paced delivery around middle and off. Stokes looks to defend it off the back foot. Gets a thick edge towards gully. 164/4

57.6 Tim Southee to Stokes, Dragging his length this time, Stokes cuts it towards backward point and goes to the other end for one. The trail now is 5 more than 200. 164/4

57.5 Tim Southee to Stokes, This is around off and middle, Ben hangs back and presents a straight defensive bat. 163/4

57.4 Tim Southee to Stokes, Full on off, defended off the front foot. 163/4

57.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, Outside off, left alone. 163/4

57.2 Tim Southee to Bairstow, On the pads, Bairstow fails to flick it away. It goes off the pads to the on side and a leg bye is taken. 163/4

57.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Hurled on a length outside off, Stokes goes back and punches it through covers. The fielder from mid off hares after it and slides to save a run for the side. 162/4

56.6 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Outside off again, left alone. 159/4

56.5 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, This is outside off, Jonny covers his stumps and lets it be. 159/4

56.4 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, Overpitched outside off, driven straight to the man at covers. 159/4

56.3 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, Full outside off, left alone. 159/4

56.2 de Grandhomme to Bairstow, This time, Bairstow gets it past the man there and collects a brace. 159/4

56.1 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, Full outside off, driven straight to covers. 157/4

Colin de Grandhomme is brought into the attack for the first time today.

55.6 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Jonny gets this one off the outer half through point for one. 157/4

55.5 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Edged but safe! Bairstow gets an outside edge to this one but the ball lands well in front of Latham at second slip. Lucky Jonny! 156/4

55.4 Tim Southee to Bairstow, FOUR! Nicely stroked. Full on middle and leg, Bairstow pushes it down the ground. The timing is good enough to take it past mid on and to the fence. 156/4

55.3 Tim Southee to Bairstow, DROPPED AND FOUR! Not an easy catch but you expect keepers to take these. This full on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick it and collect some runs. That he does but he should consider himself to be fortunate. He gets a tickle and the ball flies to the left of the keeper. Watling dives to his left and gets a good amount of glove to that yet fails to pouch it. The ball races away to the fine leg fence. In the South Africa-Australia Test, Markram was dropped on 0 and went on to make 84. Can Bairstow repeat or better that? 152/4

55.2 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Fuller on middle and leg, Bairstow pushes it cautiously towards mid on. 148/4

55.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Short in length, Ben plays a cross-batted shot towards wide mid on for a single. 148/4

54.6 T Boult to Bairstow, Back over the wicket, this one is angled away. Bairstow minds his own business and doesn't bother playing at that. 147/4

54.5 T Boult to Bairstow, Banged short on the stumps, JB ducks. 147/4

54.4 T Boult to Bairstow, Trent comes round the wicket and bowls it full outside off. Bairstow gets a stride forward and drives it to mid off. 147/4

54.3 T Boult to Bairstow, Length ball on the stumps, Jonny blocks it off the back foot. 147/4

54.2 T Boult to Bairstow, On the pads, flicked away towards square leg. 147/4

54.1 T Boult to Stokes, Lovely, balanced flick. Full and angling in on middle and leg, Stokes flicks it away through mid-wicket and gets one less than a boundary. 147/4

53.6 Tim Southee to Bairstow, A bit fuller this time, Bairstow is hesitant to get on the front foot. Perhaps his first innings' dismissal has something to do with this. He looks to keep it out from the crease and gets an inside edge onto the front pad. 144/4

53.5 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow goes on the back foot and defends. 144/4

53.4 Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Slower one on a length, Stokes is a bit early into the pull. Controls it well and plays it all along the ground in front of square on the leg side for one. 144/4

53.3 Tim Southee to Stokes, Another delivery slanting away from the southpaw, Stokes covers his stumps and lets it go. 143/4

53.2 Tim Southee to Stokes, Full and outside off, Stokes lets it go. 143/4

53.1 Tim Southee to Stokes, Delivered on a length in line of the stumps, Ben blocks it off the back foot. 143/4

52.6 T Boult to Bairstow, Again! Indecision from Bairstow, whether to play it or let it be. Gets it off the bottom of the blade to the off side for nothing. 143/4

52.5 T Boult to Bairstow, Half-mind. This is slanting away from the right-handed batter. Bairstow isn't sure whether to play it or leave it. Ends up being late in withdrawing his bat and gets it towards the slip cordon. 143/4

52.4 T Boult to Ben Stokes, Shorter in length, pulled away through backward square leg for a single. 143/4

52.3 T Boult to Ben Stokes, Fuller this time, driven towards wide mid off for nothing. 142/4

52.2 T Boult to Stokes, Another length ball, defended off the back foot. 142/4

52.1 T Boult to Stokes, On a length on off, kept out off the back foot. 142/4

Kane Williamson has a chat with his bowler and then has an interesting field. There's a leg slip in place, to go with two slips and a gully. Also, a silly mid on stands in attention.

51.6 Tim Southee to Bairstow, On a length around off, Bairstow shows the full bat face in defending that. A wicket-maiden for Southee. 142/4

51.5 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 142/4

51.4 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Bairstow stays on the back foot to this one and pushes it to the off side. 142/4

51.3 Tim Southee to Bairstow, Straight and full outside off, Jonny lets it be. 142/4

Jonny Bairstow walks out to bat, replacing Malan. He was in pretty good touch in the ODIs and England would want him to replicate his white-ball form here. Incidentally, it was a wicketkeeper who saved England 5 years ago at the same venue. Is it time for an encore?

51.2 Tim Southee to Malan, OUT! Southee draws the first blood of the day. It's the 'stuck' Malan who is departing. Yes, stuck. He was stuck on the back foot this morning and hardly came forward. Perhaps he needs to get his feet moving somehow to avoid such a dismissal again. This is pitched up on a fuller length and going across Malan. He stays on the back foot and hangs his bat out at that. That's enough this time for the ball to take the edge and fly to the slip cordon. Latham from second slip takes a good catch to his right. Even in the first innings, Malan walked back due to hanging on the back foot and poking. The tourists are still 227 runs behind. 142/4

51.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Length ball angling away, Malan lets it be. 142/3

50.6 T Boult to Stokes, This delivery is pushed back towards the bowler. A maiden for Boult now. 142/3

50.5 T Boult to Stokes, Back of a length ball outside off, BS sways away from the line and lets the keeper do the rest. 142/3

50.4 T Boult to Stokes, Full length ball around off, Ben lunges and dead-bats it. 142/3

50.3 T Boult to Stokes, Full and well outside off, Stokes shoulders arms. 142/3

50.2 T Boult to Stokes, On a length around off, Stokes goes back and pushes it tamely towards mid on. 142/3

50.1 T Boult to Stokes, Stokes defends this one watchfully off the front foot. 142/3

There's some hammering done near the bowler's run up. Perhaps at the point where Boult takes a leap, there is some unevenness and hence, it was hammered.

49.6 Tim Southee to Malan, This is well outside off, DM lets it be. 142/3

49.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Malan drives this one off the front foot towards mid on. 142/3

49.4 Tim Southee to D Malan, Full on the stumps, flicked towards mid on. 142/3

49.3 Tim Southee to Malan, FOUR! Almost works! In the couple of deliveries before this one, Southee pushed Malan on the back foot with his length. After that he pushes this on a fuller length. Malan is yet again hanging on the back foot as he has a feel for this. The ball takes the outside edge but goes through the gap between the slip cordon and gully and goes away to the fence. 142/3

49.2 Tim Southee to Malan, Pushes Malan back with this one. Dawid presents a straight bat face to keep it out. 138/3

49.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Length ball around off, blocked off the back foot. 138/3

48.6 T Boult to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 138/3

48.5 T Boult to Stokes, This is around off and middle, hit to the man at short mid-wicket. 138/3

48.4 T Boult to Stokes, Stokes goes back to this one and defends it. 138/3

Change in field. Third slip moves to a catching cover. Wait, now he moves to a short mid-wicket position.

48.3 T Boult to Stokes, Just away! This is full around off, Stokes drives it back aerially. It goes just past Boult's right and past mid off. A couple taken to get Ben underway. 138/3

48.2 T Boult to Ben Stokes, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 136/3

48.1 T Boult to Stokes, In line of the stumps, Stokes gets behind that and pushes it towards mid on. 136/3

47.6 Tim Southee to Malan, Another one outside off, left alone. Maiden to begin for Southee. 136/3

47.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Full and outside off, left alone by Dawid. 136/3

47.4 Tim Southee to D Malan, This delivery is driven towards mid off for nothing. 136/3

47.3 Tim Southee to Malan, Well done, Tim! This is pitched up right to the batter, Malan just times his push down the ground well. Southee dives to his right in his followthrough and prevents a run. 136/3

47.2 Tim Southee to Malan, This one is on the pads, flicked away to square leg for nothing. 136/3

47.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Lovely! Southee begins with a beaut of a delivery. Bowls it full and angling away from Malan. The southpaw has to play at it and just has a feel. He is lucky that the ball flew past the outside edge. 136/3

Tim Southee will steam in from the other end. Malan will face him.

46.6 T Boult to Stokes, FOUR! Runs straightaway! Boult steams in and lands it on a length, slanting into Stokes from around off and middle. Ben hops and looks to tuck it away to the on side but gets beaten for pace. The ball goes off the gloves past the diving Watling and through to the fine leg fence. Positive start for the visitors. 136/3

It's time for the action on the field to take precedence. Owing to Root's dismissal on what turned out to be the last ball of the day, Ben Stokes makes his way into the middle. He will face Trent Boult, who will run in to deliver a ball that'll complete the over. Dawid Malan waits at the other end. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - Mark Richardson doesn't see the need to talk about the weather as it is pretty much clear. He states that the first session was when more swing was seen yesterday. But the ball is not new enough for to see those movement, he adds quickly. He observes some rough patches and footmarks and reckons that Todd Astle will have a major part to play on this last day.

As much as the English fans would love to answer those questions with a 'yes', the Kiwis would do every bit to go 1-0 to the next game. Their bowling has certainly been incisive. After making the visitors toil on the field for more than 3 days, they have been bowling well and THAT Joe Root wicket last evening just seems to have made their task easier. Will they end up being victorious? A mention of the weather is a must in this part of the world and we don't see any hindrances from that aspect. Would this game be done in a trice or do we have a fightback somewhere? Let's see.

For the tourists, a glance at a scorecard of a game that was played on the exact dates as this one five years ago at the very same place may prove to be inspiring. England then salvaged a draw after starting the day at 90/4, chasing 481. A certain Matt Prior played the rescue act then, with some useful support from the others. Who will be their Prior today? Shall we render hopes of an unlikely draw?

7 wickets, 237 runs - we have these figures to start the day. This Test match enters the last day, courtesy rain, that washed away most of Days 2 and 3. Looking at the figures in front of us, it surely is going to be a humongous task for the visitors at hand. Plenty to cheer for the hosts, thus. Welcome to our coverage of Day 5 of the first New Zealand versus England Test, played at Eden Park in Auckland.

... Last Day, First Session ...

Dawid Malan then stepped in and with his skipper he was on the verge to see off the day but Trent Boult put all those thoughts to rest. Right then, England are trailing by 237 runs and need something spectacular to force a draw as they have to face the battle for survival. They do bat deep but the question is will the batsmen to follow next put their hands up or will the Kiwi bowlers just run through the line-up? The weather forecast looks to be really good for Day 5. Join us at 1330 local time (0030 GMT). You can now catch some action from the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test and World Cup Qualifier final by switching tabs. Until next time, goodbye and cheers!

Henry Nicholl's century and his few useful stands with the lower order earlier in the day powered New Zealand to a massive lead of 369 runs. England were asked to bat but they didn't get an ideal start as Alastair Cook departed cheaply. The pressure was on the visitors and with a full final session remaining in the day, England needed an inspiring partnership. Mark Stoneman and Joe Root joined forces and did exceedingly well to keep the hosts at bay. Neil Wagner, the one who didn't get to bowl in the first innings came out with the short-ball ploy and it worked wonders as he removed the opener as soon as he reached to his fifty.

Off walks Root and that's also to end of a long, long day of Test cricket. All of England would be utterly disappointed with what happened on the last ball of the day. The man who was in for a fight, who was in to show his grit has been sent packing by Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer bowled a deadly spell to dismantle the English skipper and with that dragged the session in his side's favor.

46.5 T Boult to Root, OUT! Oh boy! Root has to depart and is furious about it. The short-ball ploy has done the trick once again for the hosts. Just a ball before he was hit on his fingers which made Trent dig one more in. He bangs this one short too on middle and leg, cramps Root as he couldn't get out of the way. The English skipper tries leaving that one alone but the ball brushes the lower part of the gloves and goes to Watling who leaps to his left and takes a very good catch. The players go up in an appeal and the umpire nods his head. What a bad time for the skipper to lose his wicket. Talks regarding Root and his inability to convert a half century will be continued. More than the conversion, tonight it was just a matter of a ball or so to see off England safely to Stumps. Joe fails to do that which leaves his side in a shaky position. 132/3

Good news, folks! Root has put his gloves back on and is ready to face. New Zealand will be looking to attack him with short stuff....

Not looking good for England. The physio comes rushing out with the magic spray. He applies on Root's fingers but this isn't working. Now they apply ice to it. Joe is in agony.

46.4 T Boult to Root, Ouch! That's nasty! Back of a length ball, Root hangs back and looks to block this. The ball rises up after pitching and hits Root on his fingers. That must have hurt him as he is swirling his hand in pain. 132/2

46.3 T Boult to Root, Outside off, Root leaves this one alone. 132/2

46.2 T Boult to Root, Slightly fuller, Root blocks his stumps and plays it with a straight bat. 132/2

46.1 T Boult to Root, Outside off, pitched up, Root has driven it straight down the ground. 132/2

45.6 N Wagner to Malan, Effort ball once again from Wagner, another duck from Malan to evade this. 132/2

45.5 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length ball, Root pushes this on the off and moves to the other end. 132/2

45.4 N Wagner to Root, Bangs this one short too on leg, Root ducks at the last moment to let the keeper take it. 131/2

45.3 N Wagner to D Malan, Digs this one short too, Dawid pulls it fine down the leg and will get one for it. 131/2

45.2 N Wagner to Malan, Short again, Malan does well to get under this. 130/2

45.1 N Wagner to Malan, Bouncer! Malan ducks in time to let that one go over him. 130/2

Neil Wagner comes back to bowl.

44.6 T Boult to Root, Full on leg, Root hits this towards mid on. 130/2

44.5 T Boult to Root, Joe now tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. 130/2

44.4 T Boult to Root, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Root still goes after it. 130/2

44.3 T Boult to Root, That's fifty for Rooooot...Length outside off, Joe cuts this past point and comes back for the second. 130/2

44.2 T Boult to Malan, Served around off, Malan steps ahead and pushes this through covers for a single. 128/2

44.1 T Boult to Malan, Length on off, Malan stands tall and blocks it. 127/2

43.6 Tim Southee to Malan, Much better from Malan, but even this cannot find the rope. Hurls this full outside off, Malan gets forward and drives it in the gap through covers. A good effort on the field saves a run for his team. 127/2

43.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Malan shoulders arms to let that one through. 124/2

43.4 Tim Southee to Malan, Dawid has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 124/2

43.3 Tim Southee to Malan, Nice shot but doesn't get the timing on it. This is pitched up outside off, Tim drives it through covers for a couple of runs. 124/2

43.2 Tim Southee to Malan, Outside off on a good length, Dawid goes for the poke but gets beaten. 122/2

43.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Full in line of the stumps, Malan covers his stumps and hits it back to the bowler. 122/2

42.6 T Boult to Root, Defended off the back foot by Root. 122/2

42.5 T Boult to Root, Length on off, Root leans forward and plays it with soft hands. 122/2

42.4 T Boult to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 122/2

42.3 T Boult to Root, Sudden bounce on that. Boult serves this at a back of a length, it takes a sudden bounce after pitching and hits Joe on his gloves. No damage done. 122/2

42.2 T Boult to Root, Length in line of the stumps, Root is solid in his defense. 122/2

42.1 T Boult to Joe Root, Lands this full outside off, Root drives this to the mid off region. 122/2

41.6 Tim Southee to Malan, Length on off, Dawid pushes this for the covers fielder to pick up. 122/2

41.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan covers his stumps and plays it towards mid off. 122/2

41.4 Tim Southee to Malan, On off, Malan stays in his crease and blocks it. 122/2

41.3 Tim Southee to Malan, Outside off, left alone. 122/2

41.2 Tim Southee to Malan, FOUR! Malan pulls this with authority and dispatches it from his sight. Tim bowls this short and Malan pulls it front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 122/2

41.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Steams in from over the wicket and serves it at a back of a length ball on off. Malan hangs back and taps it in front of him. 118/2

40.6 T Boult to Root, Root defends it from within the crease on the off side. 118/2

40.5 T Boult to Root, Pitched up around off, Root takes a step forward and drives it to mid on. 118/2

40.4 T Boult to Root, Digs this in short, Root ducks under it. 118/2

40.3 T Boult to Root, Late movement for Boult. Serves this outside off, Root goes for the poke but the ball keeps low and moves away from him as he misses his shot. 118/2

40.2 T Boult to Root, Outside off, Root opens the face of the bat and guides it towards backward point. 118/2

40.1 T Boult to Root, Comes in from over the wicket and lands this just around off. Root plays it with soft hands into the ground. 118/2

39.6 Tim Southee to Malan, Full outside off, easy leave for Dawid. 118/2

39.5 Tim Southee to Malan, Outside off, Malan leaves this alone. 118/2

39.4 Tim Southee to Malan, Dawid has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 118/2

39.3 Tim Southee to Malan, Pitched up, Dawid drives it for the cover fielder to collect. 118/2

39.2 Tim Southee to Malan, Length around off, Malan drives it towards mid off. 118/2

39.1 Tim Southee to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan tucks it away for a dot. 118/2

38.6 T Boult to Root, Back of a length ball, Root stands tall and plays it with a straight back. 118/2

38.5 T Boult to Root, Pitches this up again, Root gets low and drives it through covers for a brace. 118/2

38.4 T Boult to Root, Root defends it from within the crease. 116/2

38.3 T Boult to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan goes for the tuck and gets hit on the thigh pad. They take a run as the ball rolls towards square leg. 116/2

38.2 T Boult to Malan, Back of a length ball, Malan hops and plays it on the ground. 115/2

38.1 T Boult to Malan, Length on middle, Malan hits it back to the bowler. 115/2

37.6 N Wagner to Root, Drags his length back now, Root does well to evade it. 115/2

37.5 N Wagner to Joe Root, FOUR! Excellent straight drive. Overpitched ball on middle and off, Root gets forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 115/2

37.4 N Wagner to Root, Bouncer! Root ducks in time to let that one go over him. 111/2

37.3 N Wagner to Root, On that off stump channel, Root sees the ball go through to the keeper. 111/2

37.2 N Wagner to Root, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 111/2

37.1 N Wagner to Root, Length outside off, Root points his bat skywards and leaves it alone. 111/2

36.6 T Boult to Root, Pitched up, Root punches this to covers and quickly moves to the other end. 111/2

36.5 T Boult to Root, In line of the stumps, Root shows Boult the sticker of his bat. 110/2

36.4 T Boult to Root, Full, around off, Root leans ahead and drives it with confidence towards covers. 110/2

36.3 T Boult to Root, Length outside off, Root gets forward and drives it to mid off for a dot. 110/2

36.2 T Boult to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 110/2

36.1 T Boult to Root, Length on middle, Root plays this towards mid on. 110/2

35.6 N Wagner to Malan, Full on leg, Malan flicks it in the gap through square leg for a couple of runs. 110/2

35.5 N Wagner to Malan, Outside off, Malan chooses to leave this alone. 108/2

35.4 N Wagner to Malan, Around off, Malan tries slicing this to point but gets beaten. 108/2

35.3 N Wagner to Malan, Malan defends it from within the crease. 108/2

35.2 N Wagner to Malan, Strays down the leg, Malan goes after it and misses his flick. 108/2

35.1 N Wagner to Malan, Length on off, swings away after pitching, Malan fails to put bat on ball. 108/2

34.6 de Grandhomme to Root, Length around off, Root cuts it to point. 108/2

34.5 de Grandhomme to Root, Pitched up on middle, Root drives this through covers for a brace. 108/2

34.4 de Grandhomme to Malan, Length on middle, Malan pushes this towards mid-wicket and quickly scampers to the other end. 106/2

34.3 de Grandhomme to Malan, Dawid has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 105/2

34.2 de Grandhomme to Malan, Malan lets the ball go outside his off stump. 105/2

34.1 de Grandhomme to Malan, Full and wide outside off, easy leave for Malan. 105/2

33.6 N Wagner to Root, Outside off, Root shoulders arms to this one. 105/2

33.5 N Wagner to Root, Digs this in short, Root sways away from this one. 105/2

33.4 N Wagner to Malan, Angles this away from Malan who works it down the leg for one. 105/2

33.3 N Wagner to Malan, Length on middle and leg, Dawid plays it with a straight bat. 104/2

33.2 N Wagner to Root, Strays down the pads of Root who clips it away towards square leg and picks up a single. 104/2

33.1 N Wagner to Root, Comes in from over the wicket and lands it around off, Root covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 103/2

32.6 de Grandhomme to Malan, Length on off, solid defense from Dawid. 103/2

32.5 de Grandhomme to Malan, Malan has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 103/2

32.4 de Grandhomme to Malan, Leaves this ball outside his off pole. 103/2

32.3 de Grandhomme to Malan, FOUR! Cut and cut well. Wide outside off, Malan opens his arms and gets it in the gap through backward point for a boundary. 103/2

32.2 de Grandhomme to Malan, Outside off, easy leave for Dawid. 99/2

32.1 de Grandhomme to Malan, Outside off, easy leave for Malan. 99/2

31.6 N Wagner to Root, Pitched up on off, Joe pushes this to mid off and shouts 'Noooo...' to his partner. 99/2

31.5 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length ball on off, Root hangs back and taps it in front of him. 99/2

31.4 N Wagner to Root, On the fourth stump line, Root watches the ball go to the keeper. 99/2

31.3 N Wagner to Joe Root, Serves one up for a change, Root drives it to mid off for nothing. 99/2

31.2 N Wagner to Root, Bangs this short, Root gets low and allows the ball to pass by. 99/2

31.1 N Wagner to Root, Joe shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 99/2

30.6 de Grandhomme to Malan, Peach! Lands this on middle and off, the ball moves away after pitching and almost gets the outside edge of Malan's bat. 99/2

30.5 de Grandhomme to Root, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 99/2

30.4 de Grandhomme to Root, Root has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 98/2

30.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Outside off, left alone. 98/2

30.2 de Grandhomme to Root, FOUR! Classical Root. Pitched up ball on middle, Root stands tall and pushes it down the ground for a boundary. 98/2

30.1 de Grandhomme to Root, Length outside off, Root shoulders arms to it. 94/2

29.6 N Wagner to Malan, Ends with another bouncer, Dawid evades this one too. 94/2

29.5 N Wagner to Malan, Short again, Malan ducks under it. 94/2

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan walks in next to bat.

Drinks have been called. England were going well until Stoneman fell into the trap.

29.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, OUT! The short-ball ploy has worked for New Zealand and Wagner is all pumped up. After three back-to-back short balls, Wagner continues to dig it in but this time he changes the angle and comes from around the wicket. Stoneman looks to pull but gets a top edge instead. The ball though, does not travel far enough and goes towards the deep square leg region. Trent Boult comes rushing in from fine leg and takes a very good catch diving forward. The 88-run partnership is broken. Is this the opening for the hosts? 94/2

29.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, SIX! Top edge and it goes sailing over the fence! That's fifty for Mark Stoneman! Wagner bangs this short again and the southpaw goes for the pull again. He gets a top edge to it and the ball flies over the fine leg region for a biggie. It's been a good knock from the English opener so far. 94/1

29.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, FOUR! Gets this fine and it will race away to the fence. Short again, Mark pulls towards the fine leg region for a single. 88/1

29.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Short ball on middle, Stoneman pulls this in the gap through mid-wicket and does well to come for the second. 84/1

28.6 de Grandhomme to Root, Defended off the back foot by Root. 82/1

28.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Mark drives this through covers and they pick up a run. 82/1

28.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Wide outside off, Stone goes for the cut but doesn't connect it well. Gets an bottom edge to it and the ball goes towards gully. 81/1

28.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Short ball, Mark goes for the pull but misses it. 81/1

28.2 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Full in line of the stumps, Stoneman plays this with a straight bat. 81/1

28.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Bouncer! Stoneman does well to evade it. 81/1

27.6 N Wagner to Root, Wagner digs in a short one on middle, Joe Root ducks under it. 81/1

27.5 N Wagner to M Stoneman, Short delivery on middle and leg, Stoneman helps it down with a pull towards fine leg for a single. 81/1

27.4 N Wagner to Root, Gets back and tucks it through square leg for a single. 80/1

27.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched in front of extra cover for a single. 79/1

27.2 N Wagner to Root, Really good effort from Colin de Grandhomme! Short ball, slanting away, Root hops back and punches it square on the off side. The ball races away and de Grandhomme gives it a chase. Does really well to pull the ball back in play. Saves a run for his side. 78/1

27.1 N Wagner to Root, Angling away from off, Root points his bat skywards and makes a leave. 75/1

26.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 75/1

26.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Another leading edge. Stoneman once again tries to flick it away but is early into the shot. Gets it off the leading edge which falls short of the man at extra cover. 75/1

26.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fuller in length on the stumps, Stoneman looks to flick but gets a soft leading edge. 75/1

26.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Good length ball outside off, pushed through cover for a single. 75/1

26.2 de Grandhomme to Root, Covers the line and defends well. 74/1

26.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Straying on the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single. 74/1

25.6 N Wagner to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 73/1

25.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Short of a length ball on middle, Stoneman hops back and tucks it past the the vacant short leg region for a single. There was a shy made at the bowler's end but Stoneman was well in. 73/1

25.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Bangs in a short one on middle, Stoneman ducks. 72/1

25.3 N Wagner to Root, Another one on a shorter length on middle, tucked towards mid on for a single. 72/1

25.2 N Wagner to Root, Replica of the previous delivery. 71/1

25.1 N Wagner to Root, Digs in a short ball on middle, Root ducks. 71/1

24.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 71/1

24.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Beaten! Lures Stoneman forward to play at it but the ball moves away and beats him. 71/1

24.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Length delivery on the stumps, knocked back to the bowler. 71/1

24.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Driven towards the fielder at mid off. 71/1

24.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Shortish outside off, Stoneman looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. 71/1

24.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length delivery on middle and off, punched back to the bowler. 71/1

23.6 N Wagner to Root, Make it four in a row! Angling away once again, nothing doing says Joe. 71/1

23.5 N Wagner to Root, That's third leave in a row! Seams away from a fuller length, the English skipper pays no heed. 71/1

23.4 N Wagner to Root, Fuller ball outside off, Joe Root is happy to make a leave. 71/1

23.3 N Wagner to Root, Pitched up delivery on off, left alone. 71/1

23.2 N Wagner to Root, Shortish on middle and off, stabbed out towards cover. 71/1

23.1 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched towards the left of the bowler. 71/1

22.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Colin keeps it full on the stumps, bunted back to the bowler. 71/1

22.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Another leave from the southpaw. 71/1

22.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Doesn't go after it this time as he makes a good leave. 71/1

22.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Shortish ball, angling away on off, Mark Stoneman without any feet movement looks to go hard at it with a cut shot. Is beaten all ends up. 71/1

22.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, FOUR! Jeet Raval, that's really sloppy brother! Fuller ball on the stumps, Stoneman drives it towards mid on. The New Zealand opener lets it through his legs and concedes a boundary. 71/1

22.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, On a length outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 67/1

21.6 N Wagner to Root, Good length delivery on the stumps, water-tight defense from Joe Root to end the first over of Wagner. 67/1

21.5 N Wagner to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/1

The crowd Booooooos! Wagner comes steaming in and just when he was about to deliver, Root pulls out as something distracted him. He smiles and apologizes but tell you what, it's something that a fast bowler would never be pleased with. Poor Wagner will have to walk back...

21.4 N Wagner to Root, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 67/1

21.3 N Wagner to Root, The batsman works it down the leg side. They manage to come back for the second. 67/1

21.2 N Wagner to Root, Is right behind the line to this length ball and defends it down. 65/1

21.1 N Wagner to Root, Comes running in from over the wicket and lands it on a fuller length on the pads, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 65/1

Finally, Neil Wagner to have a go. First time in this Test.

20.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, steered with an angled bat towards the gully fielder. 65/1

20.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Angling away on a length outside off, easily left alone by Stoneman. He has shown good patience till now, good for England. 65/1

20.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/1

20.3 de Grandhomme to Root, On the pads, eased fine down the leg side for a single. 65/1

20.2 de Grandhomme to Root, Fullish in length and angling in on middle, worked away towards mid on. 64/1

20.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, On a good length outside off, punched past the cover fielder for a single. 64/1

19.6 Tim Southee to Root, On middle and off, Joe Root stays right behind the line and defends it down. 63/1

19.5 Tim Southee to Root, Fullish ball on the pads, worked away towards the mid-wicket fielder. 63/1

19.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good stop! Saved a certain boundary there! Short and outside off, width given as well. Stoneman stands tall and cuts it hard towards point where the fielder dives to his right to cut it off. He saves three runs for his side. 63/1

19.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 62/1

19.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angles it away on a fuller length outside off, easily left alone. 62/1

19.1 Tim Southee to Root, Southee in his bid to attack the stumps ends up straying on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a single. 62/1

18.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 61/1

18.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Veering on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a comfortable brace. 61/1

18.4 Grandhomme to Root, Huge shout for an LBW, not given! De Grandhomme angles it in from around off, Root looks to flick it away but seems to have gotten an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls behind square on the leg side and they run one. New Zealand appeal but the umpire turns it down as he spots an inside edge. Good call. 59/1

18.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, steered down to third man for a double. 58/1

18.2 de Grandhomme to Root, Pitched up ball outside off, driven towards mid off. 56/1

18.1 de Grandhomme to Root, Fullish in length outside off, JR is happy to leave it alone. 56/1

Colin de Grandhomme is back into the attack. The on-air commentators want Kane to bring Neil Wagner on. His pace will surely trouble the batters, they feel.

17.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, On middle, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket for nothing. 56/1

17.5 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Stoneman eases this full ball straight to mid off. 56/1

17.4 Tim Southee to Root, 50-run stand comes up between the two. Some relief in the English camp. Fuller ball on the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single. 56/1

17.3 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Fullish delivery on middle and off, Root drives it straight to mid on. 55/1

17.2 Tim Southee to Root, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 55/1

17.1 Tim Southee to Root, On middle and off, defended off the back foot. 55/1

16.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Mark chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 55/1

16.5 T Boult to Stoneman, The stand moves to 49 now! Short of a length delivery, in the channel outside off, Stoneman tries to punch but gets it off the outer half behind point for an easy brace. 55/1

16.4 T Boult to M Stoneman, Delivers it on a fuller length outside off, pushed towards the man at mid off. 53/1

16.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery on middle, skidding a bit off the deck, MS misses his tuck and wears it on the thigh pad. 53/1

16.2 T Boult to Stoneman, FOUR! Easy peasy for the southpaw! Boult sprays it on the pads, all Mark had to do was to get some bat on it. He shuffles across and does so. Next result - the ball crosses the fine leg fence. 50 comes up for England. 53/1

Martin Guptill is on the field as a substitute. A bit of a delay as there is some movement behind the bowler...

16.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Drops it on a back of a length, angling in on middle, tapped in front of point. 49/1

15.6 Tim Southee to Root, Covers the sticks, is right behind the line and defends it down watchfully. 49/1

15.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Very full outside off, Stoneman looks to drive but once again mistimes it towards mid off. The man is a bit deep there which allows them to steal a single. 49/1

15.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fullish in length and curling back in on the pads, a mistimed flick towards mid-wicket. 48/1

15.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good length delivery outside off, punched towards cover for nothing. 48/1

15.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good tempting line from Southee! Fullish on off, Mark shows good resistance as he lets it be. 48/1

15.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Slanting away on a fuller length outside off, shouldered arms to. 48/1

14.6 T Boult to Root, On middle and leg, worked with soft hands towards mid-wicket. 48/1

14.5 T Boult to Root, Bangs in a short one on middle and off, Root arches back to evade it. 48/1

14.4 T Boult to Root, FOUR! Similar from Root this time! Boult angles it away on a length outside off, Root reaches out to that one as he deftly guides it behind point and picks up a boundary to his name. 48/1

14.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Nicely done! Short of a length delivery outside off, Stoneman stands tall and steers it through point. Won't get a boundary but will pick up three. 44/1

14.2 T Boult to Stoneman, A shout for an LBW but it was going down leg. Good length delivery, angling in on middle and leg, Stoneman misses his tuck and wears it on the pads. Boult slips in his followthrough and is down on the ground. Still appeals for it but it was going down leg. 41/1

14.1 T Boult to Root, Takes a stride ahead to a fuller ball and eases it into the cover region for a single. 41/1

13.6 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Good length delivery, just around off, Mark hangs back to defend but the ball catches the outside edge and goes on the bounce to Watling behind. The key there was he played with soft hands. 40/1

13.5 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Southee pitches it up but no swing on this one, Stoneman pats it towards mid off. 40/1

13.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller ball, coming back in on the pads, Stoneman flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 40/1

13.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angling away on a fuller length outside off, left alone with ease. 38/1

13.2 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Very full outside off, Mark squeezes it out in front of the point fielder. 38/1

13.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller in length from over the wicket, Stoneman points his bat skywards as he makes an assured leave. 38/1

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end.

12.6 T Boult to Root, That stayed low! Boult and Root share a smile. Ahead of a length outside off, Root crouches low to defend but the ball sneaks under his bat and rolls on the bounce to the keeper behind. A maiden for Trent to kick things off in this session. 38/1

12.5 T Boult to Root, Good length delivery on middle, curling back in a wee bit, Root stabs it out comfortably. 38/1

12.4 T Boult to Root, Goes fuller, angling away on off, Joe Root plants his front foot across as he makes another leave. 38/1

12.3 T Boult to Root, Drags his length a tad, JR covers the line and shows a straight bat. 38/1

12.2 T Boult to Root, Slightly fuller on off, Joe Root leans forward a touch and defends it down solidly. 38/1

12.1 T Boult to Root, He comes from over the wicket and hurls it across on off, Root is happy to shoulder his arms. 38/1

The players are making their way out in the middle for the final session. The batsmen have taken their guards. Trent Boult will bowl the first over post dinner. Three slips and a gully in place...

... Day 4, Session 3 ...

It is going to be an interesting last session now for the three lions. They will be batting under lights and the ball is still new. Joe Root and Mark Stoneman have looked tentative till now and need to find a way to counter it out there. New Zealand, well their bowlers are relatively fresh and would be licking their lips to go in now. This promises to be an exciting session with the ball moving around. Do join us for that in a short while as this can decide the outcome of this Test match.

No further alarms for England after the early loss of Alastair Cook. Root and Stoneman ensure that England can have a better supper for now but they are still way behind in the Test match. Early on, the New Zealand tail wagged along with Henry Nicholls which helped them propel their lead to 369 before declaring the innings. England had their backs against the wall and to make matters worse, they lost Cook in this brief passage of play which further dented them.

11.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Wide outside off stump, Stoneman leaves it alone. That's Dinner, England trail by 331! 38/1

11.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! Beautifully done! Another pitched up ball on middle and leg, Stoneman hits it along the turf through mid on for a boundary. 38/1

11.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Pitched up, Mark hits it to mid on. 34/1

11.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on leg, Mark his hit high on the thigh pad after missing his flick. 34/1

11.2 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, FOUR. Digs this in short on middle and off, Stoneman pulls this away through mid-wicket. Jeet Raval the fielder there, dives and stops the ball but after the umpire confirming it with the TV umpire, it seems that Raval has touched the rope when he had the ball in his hands. 34/1

11.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Comes in from over the wicket, lands it on a good length around off and it moves away from Stoneman after pitching who is happy to let it be. 30/1

10.6 de Grandhomme to Root, Length around off, Root plays it into the ground with soft hands. 30/1

10.5 de Grandhomme to Root, Covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 30/1

10.4 de Grandhomme to Root, FOUR. Full outside off, Root leans forward and slices it uppishly just past the third slip fielder. The ball runs away to the fence for a boundary. 30/1

10.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Pitched up, Stoneman drives it towards covers and quickly pushes for the run. 26/1

10.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman doesn't bother fiddling with it. 25/1

10.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, A tad fuller, on middle and off, Mark plays it to cover-point. 25/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Root, Root has flicked the ball off his pads. 25/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on off, Mark punches this through the line for a single. 25/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Beauty! Almost got the outside edge of Stoneman's bat. Lands this on middle at a good length, invites Mark forward who gets beaten on his defense. 24/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, This ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for Stoneman. 24/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Mark shoulders arms to let that one through. 24/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman chooses to leave it alone. 24/1

8.6 T Boult to Root, Played through mid-wicket by Joe. 24/1

8.5 T Boult to Root, Boult is playing with the angle, comes steaming in from over the wicket now. Pitches it on middle and leg, Root is solid in his defense. 24/1

8.4 T Boult to Root, Comes from round the wicket, lands it at a back of a length, Root hangs back and slices it to the point fielder. 24/1

8.3 T Boult to Root, On that fourth stump line, Root watches it go through the keeper. 24/1

8.2 T Boult to Root, Outside off, left alone. 24/1

8.1 T Boult to Root, Joe chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/1

7.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman fails to put bat on ball. 24/1

7.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Wide outside off stump, Mark leaves it alone. 24/1

7.4 Tim Southee to Root, Will get just one this time as he flicks it towards square the leg fielder. 24/1

7.3 Tim Southee to Root, Finds the gap this time, Root flicks it in the gap through mid-wicket for a brace. 23/1

7.2 Tim Southee to Root, Pushes his length further up, Joe works it to square leg. 21/1

7.1 Tim Southee to Root, Root rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball on the off. 21/1

6.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Around off, Stoneman punches this through cover-point. Finds the gap and after some confusion they still manage to get the second. 21/1

6.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Short outside off, Stoneman goes for the upper cut but arches back a way too much. He gets beaten and the keeper collects it at a good height. 19/1

6.4 T Boult to Stoneman, This one will be picked up by the mid on fielder after Stoneman hits it to him. 19/1

6.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Pitches it up on leg, Mark flicks this for the square leg fielder to collect. 19/1

6.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Back of a length ball, Stoneman hangs back and blocks it. 19/1

6.1 T Boult to M Stoneman, FOUR BYES! Over Stoneman and Watling and runs away to the fine leg boundary. Boult bangs this one short, Stoneman ducks under it and it goes over the keeper for a boundary. 19/1

5.6 Tim Southee to Root, Covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 15/1

5.5 Tim Southee to Root, This ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for Joe. 15/1

5.4 Tim Southee to Root, Hint of swing from Southee. Serves this on off, the ball moves away from Root who looks to flirt at it but gets beaten. 15/1

5.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full on middle and off, Stoneman slices this towards covers for a run. 15/1

5.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller in length just outside off, Stoneman gets low and looks to drive but is beaten once again. 14/1

5.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

4.6 T Boult to Root, On that fourth stump channel, Root plants his foot forward, but gets beaten outside his off pole. 14/1

4.5 T Boult to Root, Root shoulders arms to let that one through. 14/1

4.4 T Boult to Root, Peach! Very good line and length from Boult. Lands this around off, the ball jags back and goes through the gap between bat and pad. Almost gets an inside edge to the keeper. 14/1

4.3 T Boult to Joe Root, Full around off, Joe drives this for the mid off fielder to collect. 14/1

4.2 T Boult to Root, Root lets the ball go outside his off stump. 14/1

4.1 T Boult to Root, The ball is too wide on the off side for Root to make any contact. 14/1

3.6 Tim Southee to Root, Superb drive through covers. Full outside off, Root leans ahead and drives it in the gap and will come back for the third run. 14/1

3.5 Tim Southee to Root, Root covers his stumps and blocks this. 11/1

3.4 Tim Southee to Root, FOUR! Top edge but safe! Tim bangs this one short on leg, Root goes for the pull but gets a top edge fine down the leg side. A streaky way to get your first boundary. 11/1

3.3 Tim Southee to Root, Root shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 7/1

3.2 Tim Southee to Root, Root defends it from within the crease. 7/1

3.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full on off, Stoneman looks to clip it away but is a bit early in closing the face of the bat. Gets a leading edge towards cover for a single. 7/1

2.6 T Boult to Root, Ohh! Length down the leg, Root goes after it but misses his flick. A very good over comes to an end. 6/1

Joe Root walks to the middle to bat next. A lot of responsibility lies on his shoulders.

2.5 T Boult to Cook, OUT! Caught down the leg side! An early wicket and the Chef has to depart. This is what happens when you don't get your feet moving. He was on his back foot for previous length balls but Boult pitches this one full and it is heading down leg. Cook goes for the lazy flick but gets a feather to it. The ball goes towards Watling who dives to his right and takes a good low catch. The players go up in unison and it didn't take time for the umpire to raise his finger. A dejected Cook has to take the long walk back. Back-to-back failures for the southpaw. 6/1

2.4 T Boult to Cook, Short and wide, Cook cuts it towards gully. Williamson stationed there, dives and manages to get fingertips to it. It took the sting of the ball and the batsmen pick up a couple. 6/0

2.3 T Boult to Cook, Length ball on the stumps, Cook covers his stump and blocks it. 4/0

2.2 T Boult to Cook, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

2.1 T Boult to Cook, Pitched up, Cook plays this to mid-wicket for nothing. 4/0

1.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 4/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! Up and over. Tim drags his length back, Stoneman rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for the first boundary. That should give him some confidence. 4/0

1.4 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman plays at it but gets an edge which lands short of Williamson at gully. The Kiwi skipper dives to stop a certain boundary. 0/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

1.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Slower ball on a good length, Stoneman looks to work it on the on side but gets a leading edge well short of the bowler. 0/0

1.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Tim lands this from over the wicket outside off, Stoneman doesn't bother playing at it. 0/0

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Boult to Cook, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Boult continuing from where he left off, a maiden to begin with now. 0/0

0.5 T Boult to Cook, Length around off, Cook shoulders arms to this one. 0/0

0.4 T Boult to Cook, Outside off, Cook chooses to leave it alone. 0/0

0.3 T Boult to Cook, This time Cook gets behind the ball and blocks it. 0/0

0.2 T Boult to Cook, Another play and a miss. Length around the fourth stump channel, Cook plays but gets beaten. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Cook, Boult starts with a length delivery just outside off, Cook pokes at it but misses. 0/0

