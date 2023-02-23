New Zealand vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the 2nd Test Live

New Zealand will aim to salvage the two-match series when they host England in the second Test on February 24. England had clinched a convincing victory in the first Test and will be the favourites to win in the second Test as well. The likes of Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Harry Brook appear to be in good form. Besides, England have a very well-balanced squad.

The Kiwis will have to bat well if they are to compete in the match. Apart from Devon Conway and Tom Blundell, no other New Zealand batter contributed significantly in the first Test. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls will have to step up in the crucial Test at Wellington.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between New Zealand and England be played?

The match between New Zealand and England will be played on February 24.

Where will the match between New Zealand and England be played?

The match between New Zealand and England will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

What time will the match between New Zealand and England begin?

The match between New Zealand and England will begin at 3:30 am IST on February 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between New Zealand and England?

The match between New Zealand and England will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between New Zealand and England?

The match between New Zealand and England will be live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

New Zealand vs England Predicted Playing XI:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

