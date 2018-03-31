New Zealand vs England, Second Test, Day 3 in Christchurch, Highlights: As it Happened

File image of Stoneman. (Getty Images)

Root and Malan then got together and made sure there is no further hiccup. They have strung another unbeaten 37-run stand which has only tired out the bowlers. New Zealand, were a bit sloppy in the field as they dropped a few catches and missed a couple of run out chances as well. Once again a regular sight was seen - Boult and Southee amongst the wickets as rest couldn't do anything. Right then, England are in a commanding position and with two full days to go it will be interesting to see if they bat on or plan to declare. Should be another fascinating day of cricket. Do join us on Monday to see how the penultimate day pans out. Cheers!

The two down-on-confidence men - Stoneman and Vince stepped up and delivered when it required the most. They dealt with everything throw at them and grew in confidence to not let the hosts run away with the show. Together they were involved in a stoic 123-run stand and were motoring along nicely till the Tea break. Come the final session, they had the opportunity to score their respective tons but failed the convert. Both departed rather quickly after scoring their fifties but not before laying the platform for others to build on.

An attritional day of Test cricket comes to an end. England have come out on top here as they have swelled the lead to 231 runs. The day started with the Kiwi tail (Southee, Wagner and Boult) wagging and frustrating the Englishmen to an extent. It meant that, the visitors could only get a lead of 29 runs heading into third innings. The Kiwis had the momentum going into the break and they drew advantage home when they nipped out Cook immediately after Lunch.

It has gone really dark and it doesn't please the umpires. They come together, take the reading and ask the players to leave the field. So, twice in two days the bad light has cost us a few overs. STUMPS ON DAY 3!

65.6 N Wagner to Root, Gets a long away across to a fuller ball outside off and mistimes his drive towards mid off. 202/3

65.5 N Wagner to Root, Sees the ball pass past his off stump. 202/3

65.4 N Wagner to Root, Very full on the off stump, Root jams it out towards cover. 202/3

65.3 N Wagner to Root, Fuller in the zone on off, blocked solidly off the front foot. 202/3

65.2 N Wagner to Malan, Fuller ball down leg, clipped towards fine leg. They look for the second but it isn't on. 202/3

65.1 N Wagner to Malan, Length ball outside off, defended off the back foot. 201/3

64.6 Ish Sodhi to Root, FOUR! Picks up the length early and bashes it, Root! Sodhi drops it short and was asking to be hit. Joe doesn't disappoint him as he rocks back quickly to pull it over mid-wicket. The stand moves to 36 while the 200 for England is also raised with this boundary. 201/3

64.5 Ish Sodhi to Malan, Turning in from a shorter length outside off, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 197/3

64.4 Ish Sodhi to Root, Flicked through the leg side for one more. 196/3

64.3 Ish Sodhi to Malan, Punched past the cover fielder for a single. 195/3

64.2 Ish Sodhi to Malan, No bat involved! And the Kiwis have now lost both their reviews! A loopy leg break, pitching on the rough and turning in towards leg. Malan walks across the stumps to flick it away but seems to have missed it. There is some noise though as the ball passes the bat and Watling behind the stumps takes it sharply to his right. He puts in a strong appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The hosts get together and opt for the UDRS. Nothing is seen on the Snicko and Hot Spot. They now check for the LBW. Hawk Eye shows it's in line but would have gone on to miss the leg stump. 194/3

Huge, huge shout for a catch down the leg side. It's Watling who looks really excited. The Kiwis think for a while before taking the DRS...

64.1 Ish Sodhi to Root, Flighted delivery outside off, pushed through cover for a single. 194/3

63.6 N Wagner to Root, Presses forward and pushes it to covers. Loud and clear calling from Joe as they collect a single. 193/3

63.5 N Wagner to Joe Root, Too full and on off, driven straight to mid off. 192/3

63.4 N Wagner to Root, Root has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 192/3

63.3 N Wagner to Root, A shorter length ball outside off, Root defends it down. 192/3

63.2 N Wagner to Root, Big mix-up, nearly a run out! Too full in length and outside off, Root reaches out for it and drives it towards covers. He sets off for a run but after seeing the fielder getting to the ball quickly, he stops and sends his partner back. Malan is almost mid-way down the track as he turns back to rush in. Henry Nicholls in the meantime collects the ball and throws it towards the bowler's end. Misses the target. Maybe, Nicholls was a shade late in releasing the ball. 192/3

Neil Wagner would try to create a breakthrough here.

63.1 N Wagner to Root, Good length delivery on off, Root stays on the back foot and defends it to the off side. 192/3

62.6 Ish Sodhi to Root, Takes a stride ahead to a loop leg break and hits it through point for a single. 192/3

62.5 Ish Sodhi to Root, Turning away from off, Root plants his front foot across, covers the turn and lets it pass. 191/3

62.4 Ish Sodhi to Root, Quicker delivery, a bit too full, Root prods ahead in defense. 191/3

62.3 Ish Sodhi to Malan, Lets the ball turn in from outside off, walks across and tucks it past short leg for one more. 191/3

62.2 Ish Sodhi to Root, Loops it up outside off, it's driven square on the off side for a single. 190/3

62.1 Ish Sodhi to Root, Quicker ball, fired outside off, left alone. 189/3

61.6 T Boult to Root, Shortish ball on off, too close to cut but Root still attempts it. Chops it through gully and shall retain strike after taking a run. 189/3

61.5 T Boult to Root, Edgeeeeed but it doesn't carry! Delivers it on a length and moves away a bit, Root tries to run it down but the ball goes off the edge but drops in front of the man at widish first slip. 188/3

61.4 T Boult to Root, Short of a length ball outside off, blocked off the back foot. 188/3

61.3 T Boult to Malan, And there you go. Almost! Fuller and getting the ball to reverse but it's too straight. Malan clips it off the pads behind square on the leg side and gets to the other end. 188/3

61.2 T Boult to Malan, Drops it on a back of a length on middle, stabbed towards cover. Boult is making Malan stay deep in the crease. Watch out for that yorker, Dawid. 187/3

61.1 T Boult to Malan, Skiddy delivery on a good length, Malan stays back and keeps it out gently. 187/3

60.6 Ish Sodhi to Root, Flatter ball outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover-point. 187/3

60.5 Ish Sodhi to Root, Gives it a nice loop, it dips it on middle, Joe gets down on one knee and slogs it wide of Wagner at mid on. The big pacer gives it a chase to keep them down to two. 187/3

60.4 Ish Sodhi to Malan, Malan gets back to a leg break and punches it in front of the cover fielder for a quick single. 185/3

60.3 Ish Sodhi to Malan, Turning in from outside off, Dawid walks across and clips it towards square leg. 184/3

60.2 Ish Sodhi to Root, Floated delivery, landed full outside off, Root presses forward and with an open face of the bat he pushes it through point for a single. 184/3

60.1 Ish Sodhi to Malan, Starts this spell with a loopy leg break but it's on the shorter side outside off, Malan slaps it square on the off side for a single. 183/3

Ish Sodhi will replace Neil Wagner now.

59.6 T Boult to Root, Another one angling away on off, Root has got nothing to do with that one. 182/3

59.5 T Boult to Root, Boult is switching angles too often. Now back to over the wicket and hurls across Root. Left unharmed. 182/3

59.4 T Boult to Root, Shoulders his arms to a ball on a fuller length outside off. 182/3

59.3 T Boult to Root, Comes from around the wicket and delivers in on middle and leg, Root clips it through mid-wicket. Wants two and gets it comfortably in the end. 182/3

59.2 T Boult to Root, Another one on a similar length, no shot offered. 180/3

59.1 T Boult to Root, Sprays it too wide outside off, almost crosses the tramline, nothing doing says Root. 180/3

58.6 N Wagner to Malan, Coming back in from outside off, Malan points his bat upwards to make a leave. 180/3

58.5 N Wagner to D Malan, Shorter ball with width on offer, steered through backward point for two runs. 180/3

58.4 N Wagner to Malan, Fuller in length on off, Malan reaches out for it as he extends his arms and drives it to mid off for nothing. 178/3

58.3 N Wagner to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 178/3

58.2 N Wagner to D Malan, FOUR! Nicely done! Malan gets on top of the bounce and cuts it with finesse through backward point for a boundary. 178/3

58.1 N Wagner to Malan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Malan crunched it past cover for a brace. 174/3

57.6 T Boult to Root, Back of a length delivery on off, a water-tight defense from the English run-machine. Maiden for TB. 172/3

57.5 T Boult to Root, Once again changes the angle, bowls a slower fuller delivery outside off, Joe drives it to the cover fielder. 172/3

57.4 T Boult to Root, Now from around the wicket, Boult angles in on middle, it's tucked away off the back foot by Root to mid-wicket. 172/3

57.3 T Boult to Root, Too wide outside off, Root shows interest in going after it but then holds back and lets it pass. 172/3

57.2 T Boult to Root, Root in his typical style arches back to a short of a length delivery and punches it square towards gully at Williamson. 172/3

57.1 T Boult to Root, Slants it again from a back of a length outside off, the angle takes it further away as the English skipper doesn't play at it. 172/3

56.6 N Wagner to Malan, Pitched up delivery on off, Malan lunges forward and offers the straightest of bats. 172/3

56.5 N Wagner to Malan, Harmless delivery outside off, shouldered arms to. 172/3

56.4 N Wagner to Malan, Hangs back to a length delivery and knocks it back to Wagner. 172/3

56.3 N Wagner to Malan, This one nips back in a touch from outside off but Dawid Malan trusts the bounce and makes a leave. It just goes over the off pole. Close! 172/3

56.2 N Wagner to Malan, Tempting line, in the channel of hesitation, Dawid Malan doesn't offer any stroke. 172/3

56.1 N Wagner to Malan, Good length delivery on middle and leg, nudged towards the fielder at short mid-wicket. 172/3

55.6 T Boult to Root, Switches the angle for the last ball of the over, comes around the wicket and digs in a short ball outside off, Root keeps it out with an angled bat to gully. 172/3

55.5 T Boult to Root, Trent slants it really full, a half-volley wider outside off, Joe bends his back leg, leans into it and drives it neatly but can't pierce the gap through cover. 172/3

55.4 T Boult to Root, Ahead of a length, angling away outside off, Root gets back and with a straight bat punches it to the cover fielder. 172/3

55.3 T Boult to Root, Lets the ball come to him and then opens the face of the bat to dab it in the same region. 172/3

55.2 T Boult to Root, Shorter in length on off, Root cuts it late towards the gully fielder. 172/3

55.1 T Boult to Root, Boult once again hurls it across the batsman, Joe Root is happy to leave it unharmed. 172/3

54.6 N Wagner to Malan, Hangs back to a short of a length ball outside off and defends it towards cover. 172/3

54.5 N Wagner to Malan, Keeps it nice and full on middle and off, DM bunts it off the front foot to mid off. 172/3

54.4 N Wagner to Malan, On a length and holding its line, Malan lifts his bat to make a leave. 172/3

54.3 N Wagner to Malan, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 172/3

54.2 N Wagner to Malan, Fuller in length and a touch wide outside off, Malan shoulders his arms to it. 172/3

54.1 N Wagner to Root, Fuller and down leg, helped off the pads by Root to fine leg for an easy single. 172/3

53.6 T Boult to Malan, Low full toss right at the base of the stumps, kept out by Malan. 171/3

53.5 T Boult to D Malan, Fuller and speared in on middle, worked towards mid on for nothing. 171/3

53.4 T Boult to D Malan, FOUR! Dawid Malan is off the pair! Boult bangs in a short one, Malan stays back and hits it across the line. It goes aerial and past the diving square leg fielder for a boundary. 171/3

53.3 T Boult to Malan, Fuller and searching for the LBW, Malan is quick to whip it away towards mid-wicket. 167/3

53.2 T Boult to Joe Root, Arches back to a short ball and places the cut shot wide of the gully fielder for one. 167/3

53.1 T Boult to Root, Fuller ball on off, driven square but straight to the point fielder. 166/3

52.6 N Wagner to Malan, Hangs back to a back of a length delivery and shows a straight bat. 166/3

52.5 N Wagner to Malan, Shorter delivery, once again on off, Malan makes a watchful leave again. 166/3

52.4 N Wagner to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 166/3

52.3 N Wagner to Malan, Another one in the similar channel, Malan is happy to make another leave. 166/3

52.2 N Wagner to Malan, Good length delivery, closer to off stump, left alone. 166/3

52.1 N Wagner to Root, Back of a length on middle and leg, tucked through backward square leg for a single. 166/3

Dawid Malan is in next.

51.6 T Boult to J Vince, OUT! James Vince edges one and misses out on a well-deserved ton! Boult was trying this ploy for quite some time and persisted with it. Delivers a fuller length ball, it's sprayed wider outside off, Vince runs out of patience as he goes hard fishing at it. Ekes out a thick outside edge towards first slip where Ross Taylor takes a smart catch to his left with both the hands. He shelled one earlier when he went with just one hand but not this time. England are effectively 194/3. 165/3

51.5 T Boult to Root, Very full outside off, Root crouches low and squeezes it past the man at point for a single. 165/2

51.4 T Boult to Vince, Pitches it up again, this time a bit closer on off, Vince drills it square on the off side for a single. 164/2

51.3 T Boult to Vince, Sprays it very full and slants it really wide outside off, James Vince keeps his calm and lets it pass. 163/2

51.2 T Boult to Vince, On a back of a length outside off, a strong back foot punch offered but finds the cover fielder. 163/2

51.1 T Boult to Root, A touch fuller outside off, driven crisply through cover for a single. 163/2

Drinks break. England continue to be on top. They are going strongly in spite of losing Mark Stoneman in the session. Both Vince and Root have looked at ease so far. New Zealand dropped a couple of catches after Tea but luckily for them it didn't cost them much. 18 overs left in the day's play, let's see if the Kiwis make a comeback...

50.6 N Wagner to Root, Shortish around leg, Root tucks it through mid-wicket for a single. 7 from this over, the lead is now 191 runs! 162/2

50.5 N Wagner to Vince, Reaches out for a length ball outside off, strokes it to deep point for one. 161/2

50.4 N Wagner to Root, Short and on middle, pulled through square leg for a single. 160/2

50.3 N Wagner to Root, FOUR! Wagner once again pitches it short, around middle and leg, Root loves it there. He swivels and pulls it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 159/2

50.2 N Wagner to Root, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 155/2

50.1 N Wagner to Root, Wagner is back in the attack and digs in a short ball outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 155/2

49.6 T Boult to J Vince, Shortish and around leg, pulled down to fine leg where the fielder made a fine stop. Two runs added to the total. 155/2

49.5 T Boult to Root, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total. 153/2

49.4 T Boult to Root, Beaten! Root watches the width outside off and spots the chance to free his arms. Flashes his blade at it but misses. He is been watched by his parents, who are in attendance today, informs Michael Atherton on air. 152/2

49.3 T Boult to Joe Root, Serves it full and outside off, it's driven down the ground but straight to mid off. 152/2

49.2 T Boult to Root, Angling away from the batsman, a bit on the shorter side, Root tries to run it down to third man but fails to middle it properly. 152/2

49.1 T Boult to Root, Starts with a length ball around leg and middle, Root gets behind the line and defends it back. 152/2

Trent Boult is brought back into the attack.

48.6 Tim Southee to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 152/2

48.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Straighter in line, Vince quietly flicks it through square leg and returns for the second run. 152/2

48.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Brings a full ball back into the batsman, around middle and leg, Vince flicks it on the leg side and one of the two mid-wicket fielders stops it. 150/2

48.3 Tim Southee to Vince, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 150/2

48.2 Tim Southee to Root, Plays a full length ball with gentle hands to mid on and pinches a quick single. The fielder has a shy but fails to find the target. That throw nearly hit Root. 150/2

48.1 Tim Southee to Root, Angles in a length ball on off, Root presents a straight bat in defense. 149/2

47.6 de Grandhomme to J Vince, Full and outside off, driven away from his body but straight to covers. 149/2

47.5 de Grandhomme to Root, Shuffles across the stumps and helps it wide of mid on for a single. 149/2

47.4 de Grandhomme to Root, Covers the line of attack and blocks it to the off side. 148/2

47.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Takes his front leg forward and defends it watchfully. 148/2

47.2 de Grandhomme to Root, Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler. 148/2

47.1 de Grandhomme to Root, Good length delivery outside off, Root goes on the back foot but fails to middle his attempted punch shot. 148/2

46.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it. End of a successful over! 148/2

46.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Back of a length ball on middle, worked on the leg side. 148/2

46.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Vince has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 148/2

46.3 Tim Southee to Root, Fullish and around middle and leg, it's eased down to fine leg for a run. 148/2

Joe Root arrives next.

46.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, OUT! Finally a catch has been taken and Stoneman has run out of his luck. Once again he goes chasing after a wide delivery outside off and nicks it behind. Watling dives to his left to complete a wonderful catch. Dropped on 48 and 57, Mark fails to make it big. End of a 123-run stand and England lead by 176 runs. A stat - This is the 50th time that Southee and Watling have been involved together in a dismissal, highest for the Black Caps. Great combo! 147/2

46.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery on off, Stoneman goes on the back foot and defends it on the leg side. 147/1

45.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, Angling into the batsman from outside off, Vince gets forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and strikes him on the pads. 147/1

45.5 de Grandhomme to Vince, On a length around off, Vince plays it late and taps it down to point. 147/1

45.4 de Grandhomme to Vince, Angles in a length ball on off, James presents a straight bat in defense. 147/1

45.3 de Grandhomme to Vince, Vince as defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 147/1

45.3 de Grandhomme to Vince, Bouncer around leg, well over the batsman's head, Vince allows it through. Called a wide. 147/1

45.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Gentle movement back into the left-hander from outside off, Stoneman stays back and plays it through point for a run. 146/1

45.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, In the channel outside off, it's left alone. 145/1

44.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Around off, watchfully played to the off side to end the over. That was a slower one bowled at 106.7. The batsmen did well there to read it. 145/1

44.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Strides forward to a full ball and drives it to mid off. 145/1

44.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 145/1

44.3 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Better this time. Stays back and cuts it through point for a run. Key part was that he was not looking to go hard at it. 145/1

44.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Stoneman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 144/1

44.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Play and a miss! Width on offer outside off, shorter in length, Stoneman swishes and misses. He has become a bit loose after getting to his fifty and needs to get his composure back. 144/1

43.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, Once again Vince is forward as he pushes it to mid on again. 144/1

43.5 de Grandhomme to Vince, Full and angling in on middle, pushed down to mid on. 144/1

43.4 de Grandhomme to Vince, Width on offer outside off, it's steered through point for a couple. 144/1

43.3 de Grandhomme to Vince, Rocks on the back foot and punches it straight to point. 142/1

43.2 de Grandhomme to Vince, Gets forward to a full ball and blocks. 142/1

43.1 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, DROPPED! Another chance goes down begging at wide first slip. Tim Southee is the culprit this time. A touch short in length outside off, Stoneman tries to punch it through the line but gets an outside edge behind. Southee stretches to his left but it deflects off his hands and goes to third man. A single taken. 142/1

42.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Another good looking drive by Vince but he finds the cover fielder. 141/1

42.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Fullish and on middle, driven firmly but straight to mid on. 141/1

42.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 141/1

42.3 Tim Southee to Vince, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 141/1

42.2 Tim Southee to Vince, Fuller in length outside off, driven confidently down to mid off. 141/1

42.1 Tim Southee to Vince, Lands it on a length just outside off, Vince remains back footed as he defends it back. 141/1

41.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, Keeps it full and on middle, it's flicked off the inner half of the bat to square leg for one. 141/1

41.5 de Grandhomme to J Vince, Good length ball around off, it's hit on the up, remains aerial for a while but goes safely to covers. 140/1

41.4 de Grandhomme to J Vince, Fuller and straighter, pushed straight to mid on again. 140/1

41.3 de Grandhomme to J Vince, Angling into the batsman, Vince pushes it down to mid on. 140/1

41.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single. This now is the highest score in Tests for Mark Stoneman. 140/1

41.1 de Grandhomme to Vince, Pitches it full and around off, Vince drives wide of the cover fielder for a single. 139/1

40.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Wayward delivery. Attempts the slower one but it's direction-less. Way down the leg side and Stoneman has nothing to do with it. 138/1

40.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Southee bowls it full and outside off, Vince drives it square of the wicket on the off side for one. Doing it with ease. 138/1

40.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Full and outside off, driven through cover-point for a brace. 137/1

40.3 Tim Southee to Vince, FOUR! Southee gets the reverse swing going, but serves it too full in length, around off and it's driven down the ground past the diving mid on fielder for a boundary. Well played. 135/1

40.2 Tim Southee to Vince, Play and a miss! A speedy delivery, landing on a good length outside off, Vince tries to cut from the crease but it beats his bat. Extra bounce there. 131/1

40.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good length ball outside off, angling away at a gentle pace, Stoneman stays back and plays it through cover-point for a run. 131/1

39.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Short and wide outside off, Mark camps back and slaps it over point for a single. 130/1

39.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Stoneman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 129/1

39.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Lets out a full delivery outside off, Stoneman plays a confident front foot drive but finds mid off. 129/1

39.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and drives it straight towards the cover fielder. 129/1

39.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 129/1

39.1 de Grandhomme to Vince, A touch short and around off, Vince hangs on the back leg and hammers it across the line. It races through and so does the square leg fielder. He puts in a good effort to reach to the ball and stop it from crossing the rope. Saves a run for his side. 129/1

38.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Angling down the leg side, on a length, it's worked off the pads to long leg for a single. 126/1

38.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Good length delivery outside off, it's played down from the crease towards cover-point. 125/1

38.4 Tim Southee to Vince, A little bit of inward movement there as it lands on a fuller length around middle, Vince flicks it from the inner half to mid-wicket. 125/1

38.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Gets back and uses the width to punch it through the cover region. A single taken. 125/1

38.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full and outside off, Stoneman this time lets it be. 124/1

38.1 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, FOUR! Edgy. A streaky way to reach his half century, 5th in Tests. Southee is on the shorter side outside off, Stoneman flashes his blade through the line and edges it over the slip cordon for a boundary. He raises his bat towards the dressing room. A vital knock for his career and also for England. The lead has crossed the 150-run mark. 124/1

37.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, Serves it full and outside off, it's stroked off the front foot to extra cover. 120/1

37.5 de Grandhomme to J Vince, A mistimed drive by Vince towards mid off. 120/1

37.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Once again attempts to force the issue on the off side but gets an inside edge through his legs to square leg. A single taken. 120/1

37.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Reaches out for a full ball outside off and drives it through the line. Finds the cover fielder. 119/1

37.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Shortish and outside off, punched to short cover. 119/1

37.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and drives it to mid off. 119/1

36.6 Tim Southee to Vince, A little short in length around off, Vince goes on his toes in defense. 119/1

36.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Short outside off, cut straight to the point fielder. 119/1

36.4 Tim Southee to J Vince, Shortish and on off, defended down to towards mid on. 119/1

36.3 Tim Southee to Vince, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 119/1

36.2 Tim Southee to Vince, NOT OUT! New Zealand lose their review. A delivery sliding down the leg side, Vince attempts to flick but fails to connect. There is some sound as it goes behind to the keeper. Watling collects the ball and they appeal vociferously. Nothing from the umpire and Southee along with Watling convinces his skipper to take the DRS. The replays roll in but fails to find any wood. It has clipped the trousers and that's why there was some noise. 119/1

Appeal for a caught behind down the leg side. Not given but Southee and Watling are convinced. They suggest Kane Williamson to take the DRS. Let's see.

36.1 Tim Southee to Vince, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 119/1

Tim Southee to operate from the other end.

35.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Watchfully leaves a length ball outside off to end an eventful over. 119/1

35.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, DROPPED BY TAYLOR! Should have gone with both hands, Rosco. A shortish ball just outside off, too close to cut but Stoneman still attempts it. He gets a thick outside edge while doing so and it flies behind. Taylor at wide first slip sticks his right hand out but fails to hold on to the catch. Stoneman survives. 119/1

35.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Watches the width outside off and goes after it. Ends up flashing and missing. 119/1

35.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, EDGY FOUR! Excellent delivery by Colin. He angles in a length ball around middle, getting it to nip away a shade, Stoneman tries to defend it with a vertical bat but it takes the outside edge and speeds through the gap between keeper and wide first slip for a boundary. 119/1

35.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Width on offer outside off, it's guided down to third man and they take the second run. The fielder returns the throw to the keeper but Stoneman is safely in before that. 115/1

35.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Starts with a gentle good length delivery in the channel outside off, Stoneman allows it through to the keeper. 113/1

Out walk the concerned players along with the umpires. The Kiwi huddle disperses as the fielders take their respective positions. Mark Stoneman will be on strike and he will face Colin de Grandhomme. A widish slip in place for him...

... Day 3, Final session ...

The current stand is worth 89 runs with the lead just 8 short of 150. Vince has gone past the fifty-run mark while his partner is just 8 away from his. The pitch looks good to bat on and these two have certainly made merry on it. Can the New Zealand bowlers break this stand or will the current pair continue to flourish? Join us in a short while to find out...

England's session. They lost Alastair Cook quickly after Lunch as Boult for the 4th time in a row got the better of him in this series. Now the onus was on the two men - Stoneman and Vince as to what they would do to cement their place in the side. They needed to play an innings of substance and are surely on course for it. The latter came out with positive intent and was eager to keep the scoreboard ticking along. Stoneman though looked uncertain at the start but as the time has passed, he seems to be finding his groove.

34.6 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Flattish ball outside off, Vince gets across and then makes a leave. TEA, DAY 3. 113/1

34.5 Ish Sodhi to M Stoneman, Short and turning in from outside off, Stoneman delays his cut shot as he hits it pretty late behind point to get to the other end. 113/1

34.4 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Slower through the air, landing full around off, pushed towards mid off. 112/1

34.3 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 112/1

34.2 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Pushes a loopy ball through covers for a single. 112/1

34.1 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Quicker one delivered outside off, nothing doing. 111/1

Last over before Tea...

33.6 N Wagner to Stoneman, Bangs in a short one, Stoneman at first looks to take on the pull shot but then at the last moment he decides to duck. 111/1

33.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Stays behind the line and stabs it out. 111/1

33.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery, climbing off the deck, Mark hops back and defends it down. 111/1

33.3 N Wagner to J Vince, Shortish again but around leg, Vince helps it down to long leg for one. 111/1 England! 111/1

33.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, Shortish on the hips, tucked down to fine leg for a single. 110/1

33.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Short and angling down leg, easily ducked under. 109/1

32.6 Ish Sodhi to Vince, FOUR! That's fifty for James Vince, his third in this format. Vince needed this to con-vince the selectors that what he is capable of. Has looked really solid since the start of this innings and his score is there to defend him. Generously tossed up ball outside off, James leans into it and drives it along the carpet through covers to reach a much-needed milestone. His stand with Stoneman is 85 with the lead reading 138. Also, his knock is studded with nine boundaries so far. 109/1

32.5 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Wrong one around middle, Vince hangs back in defense. 105/1

32.4 Ish Sodhi to Vince, FOUR! Too easy for James Vince! Sodhi drops it short on middle and leg, the right-hander is quick to camp back and pull it with disdain through square leg for a boundary. Moves to 49. 105/1

32.3 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Bowls a googly, turning in, Vince deals off the back foot. 101/1

32.2 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Nicely bowled! Loops it up on the rough outside off, Vince prods forward to defend but the ball spins away to beat the outside edge of his bat. 101/1

32.1 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Stays back to a loopy leg break and works it with the turn through square leg for a single. 101/1

31.6 N Wagner to Stoneman, Works it off the pads towards fine leg and gets to the other end does Stoneman. England's 100 is up for the loss of Alastair Cook, says Atherton on air. 100/1

31.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Digs in a short one but the line is outside off, MS is happy to let it pass. 99/1

31.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Shortish on middle and leg, tucked past short leg and they will get a brace. 99/1

31.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Stoneman picks up the short ball early and ducks under it. 97/1

31.2 N Wagner to Vince, Shovels a bit and fetches it to deep square leg for a single. 97/1

31.1 N Wagner to Vince, FOUR! All along the ground! Short ball on the leg stump, Vince plays a controlled pull shot along the ground through fine leg and picks up a boundary. 96/1

30.6 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Serves a leg spinner outside off, turning back in, Stoneman gets his front leg forward and then lets it be. Not too far from the off pole. 92/1

30.5 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Googly on middle, flicked in front of square leg for a single. 92/1

30.4 Ish Sodhi to Vince, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 91/1

30.3 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Gets forward and pushes at it. It probably spins away a bit and rolls towards backward point for a single. 91/1

30.2 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Slower through the air, nicely tossed up and full around off, Stoneman pushes it to covers. 90/1

30.1 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Floated leg spinner on off, driven square of the wicket on the off side for a quick single. 90/1

29.6 Wagner to Stoneman, Off the shoulder, indeed! Good review from Stoneman. The on-field decision has to be overturned. To be honest, even we felt that it has taken the edge. Wagner comes from over the wicket, hits the deck hard and angles it in around off. Mark Stoneman tries fending it by hopping in the crease but the ball seems to have taken the outer edge. Watling tumbles to his left to take it and they all go up in a celebratory appeal. In fact, Wagner is off for a run already as he is all pumped up. The umpire raises the finger as well. Stoneman can't believe it and signals to his partner that it has gone off his shoulder before taking the DRS. Snicko appears and it doesn't show any spike, there is nothing spotted on the Hot Spot either. So, clearly no bat involved and Mark Stoneman isn't going anywhere. It was off his shoulders only. New Zealand's celebrations have been cut short. Our colleague following the match from home first found it amazing that Stoneman has reviewed it. But then after watching the replays, he considered it a terrific use of the technology. Sums it up by saying, on the first impression, Mark was stoned but on the final impression, we are stoned. Please notice the wordplay there. 89/1

A caught behind appeal is upheld by the umpire. Wagner is already celebrating. But Stoneman feels he hasn't edged this and gestures towards his shoulders. Takes the review straightaway...

29.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Shortish delivery down leg, Stoneman leaves it alone. 89/1

29.4 N Wagner to Vince, Gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 89/1

29.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Short and down leg, helped towards fine leg for a single. 88/1

29.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 87/1

29.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Comes from around the wicket, bangs in a short one, it's tapped on the bounce to short leg. 87/1

28.6 Ish Sodhi to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 87/1

28.5 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Tossed up on off, James looks to drive it away but the ball spins past the outside edge of his bat and Bairstow behind the stumps fails to collect it cleanly. 87/1

28.4 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Floated delivery around middle and off, Vince blocks it out. 87/1

28.3 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Flattish on middle, defended off the back foot. 87/1

28.2 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Tossed up on off, patted through cover for a single. 87/1

28.1 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Works it off the inner half past short leg. 86/1

27.6 N Wagner to M Stoneman, Good length delivery outside off, MS stays back to block but gets it off the edge down to third man for a single. 86/1

27.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Another bounce, two in a row and same result, Mark ducks. 85/1

27.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Bangs in a short one on middle, Stoneman ducks under it. 85/1

27.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, On a length and closer to the off stump line, Mark Stoneman defends it off the back foot. 85/1

27.2 N Wagner to M Stoneman, Goes fuller and angles it in on middle, it's driven on the up to mid on. 85/1

27.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Stoneman shows a straight bat in defense. 85/1

26.6 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Goes back to this short ball and pushes it towards the point fielder. 85/1

26.5 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Flatter through the air, blocked into the ground. 85/1

26.4 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Around middle and leg, worked away through square leg for a single. 85/1

26.3 Ish Sodhi to Vince, The length is dragged short, it's around off and Vince pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 84/1

26.2 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Spinning back into the batsman from around off, Stoneman leans to defend but it takes the inside edge, brushes his pads and rolls past short leg for a single. 83/1

26.1 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Floated full on off, it's driven down to mid off for a quick single. 82/1

25.6 N Wagner to Stoneman, Shortish and on off, defended off the back foot to end the over. 81/1

25.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Played to the point region by the batsman. 81/1

25.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery outside off, Stoneman plays it off his back foot to point. 81/1

25.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Keeps it full and on off, it's driven to covers. 81/1

25.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, Angling back into the batsman from a length outside off, Stoneman blocks it from the back foot. 81/1

25.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Lands it on a length and outside off, Stoneman punches it down from the crease to covers. 81/1

24.6 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Vince has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 81/1

24.5 Ish Sodhi to Vince, FOUR! Looking in imperious form. Sodhi flights it up and drops it too full and wide outside off, Vince strides forward and drives it beautifully through covers. 81/1

24.4 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Comes from round the wicket for the left-hander and bowls it around off, it's punched through covers for a run. 77/1

24.3 Ish Sodhi to J Vince, Catch it is the shout but it doesn't carry. Sodhi drags his length short to which Vince pulls. He fails to keep it down though. It goes on one bounce to Latham at deep square leg. A single taken. 76/1

24.2 Ish Sodhi to Vince, A touch quicker and flatter on off, Vince goes on the back foot and defends it with the spin. 75/1

24.1 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Floated leg spinner on off, it's defended back from the inner part of the bat. 75/1

23.6 N Wagner to Vince, Short ball on off, pulled across the line to deep square leg for a run. 75/1

23.5 N Wagner to Vince, Slants across the stumps, on a length, it's driven on the up but straight to the cover fielder. 74/1

23.4 N Wagner to Vince, Full and around off, James gets across the stumps and blocks it back. 74/1

23.3 N Wagner to Vince, Beaten! This one leaves the batsman after landing around off, Vince pushes at it and misses. 74/1

23.2 N Wagner to Vince, Identical to the last delivery, once again Vince comes up with a back foot defense. 74/1

23.1 N Wagner to Vince, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Vince defends it from the crease. 74/1

22.6 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Plays it with the spin but straight to mid-wicket. 74/1

22.5 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Turning into the batsman from around off, Stoneman blocks. 74/1

22.4 Ish Sodhi to Vince, A touch short and punched through covers for a run. 50-run stand comes up between the two. They have stabilized the innings so far. 74/1

22.3 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Another wrong 'un, on the shorter side, Vince defends it by going on the back foot. 73/1

22.2 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Probably a googly, landing full around off, Vince lunges and defends it from the inner half of the bat. 73/1

22.1 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Tossed up ball around leg, too full in length, Stoneman flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 73/1

21.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, A front foot defense to complete the over. 72/1

21.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Oversteps and concedes a no ball. Another drive from the bat of Stoneman but he finds the mid off fielder. Lead is now 100! 72/1

21.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 70/1

21.4 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, An inviting length outside off, Stoneman drives but fails to get the timing right. Finds mid off. 70/1

21.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Bowls it wide outside off, it's allowed through to the keeper. 70/1

21.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Full and shaping back into the batsman from outside off, Stoneman defends solidly. 70/1

21.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/1

20.6 Ish Sodhi to Vince, On the pads, flicked behind square leg for a couple. 70/1

20.5 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Just short of leg gully. A low full toss around off, Vince paddle sweeps it a bit uppishly but doesn't carry to the fielder. 68/1

20.4 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Loopy and drifting around off, Vince prods forward in defense. 68/1

20.3 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Gets on the front foot again as he defends it back. 68/1

20.2 Ish Sodhi to Vince, Flighted full on off, defended back off the front foot. 68/1

A leg gully in place for James Vince.

20.1 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, A nicely tossed up leg spinner, landing full outside off, Stoneman presses forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes past short leg for a run. 68/1

Ish Sodhi gets the chance to roll his arm now. A slip and short leg in place.

Drinks break. Alastair Cook got dismissed in the last hour but the current pair has not bogged down. James Vince, in particular, has looked convincing and together with Mark Stoneman, he has kept the Kiwi bowlers at bay. The lead is 96 now.

19.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, FOUR! Glorious. De Grandhomme delivers it a little too full around off and Vince drives it with elegance through mid on for a boundary. 67/1

19.5 de Grandhomme to Vince, Angles it into the batsman, Vince fails to flick it off his pads. 63/1

19.4 de Grandhomme to Vince, Beaten! This one holds its line after landing on a length outside off, Vince pushes at it flat-footed and gets beaten. 63/1

19.3 de Grandhomme to J Vince, Another loose drive attempted by Vince and he gets an inside edge onto the pads. 63/1

19.2 de Grandhomme to Vince, Not quite where he intended. Tries to push a length ball through covers but gets an inside edge. It rolls through square leg and they take a brace. 63/1

19.1 de Grandhomme to J Vince, Drops it on a fuller length outside off, Vince drives off the front foot, once again excellent timing but he finds the mid off fielder. 61/1

18.6 N Wagner to Stoneman, Bouncer, the batsman ducks. The first of many to come, feels Michael Atherton on air. 61/1

18.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Good length ball just outside off, it's punched from the back foot to covers. 61/1

18.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Pitches it up and Stoneman is forward in defense. 61/1

18.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Remains inside the crease and defends it on the leg side. 61/1

18.2 N Wagner to Vince, Fetches a short delivery from outside off and pulls it in front of square leg for a run. 61/1

18.1 N Wagner to Vince, Around off, on a length, angling away, Vince gets forward and pushes it towards cover-point. 60/1

17.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, On a length outside off, it's left alone. 60/1

17.5 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Goes on the back foot to punch it through the line but it takes a bit of an outside edge and drops in front of second slip. 60/1

17.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Stoneman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 60/1

17.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, FOUR! Nicely played! A touch short in length around off, Stoneman rocks back, gets closer to the line of the delivery and steers it wide of backward point for a boundary. 60/1

17.2 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Too full and on off, it's driven off the front foot, good connection but it goes straight to mid off. 56/1

17.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, A tempter outside off, on a driving length, Stoneman strides forward and then shoulders arms. 56/1

16.6 N Wagner to Vince, Beauty, nipping away from a length around off, Vince without any footwork pushes inside the line and misses. 56/1

16.5 N Wagner to Vince, Shortish and outside off, moving away a bit, Vince leaves it. 56/1

16.4 N Wagner to Vince, FOUR! Vince is oozing confidence. Wagner angles across a full ball outside off, James loves it there. He takes a stride forward and drives it crisply through covers for a glorious boundary. 56/1

16.3 N Wagner to Vince, Vince has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 52/1

16.2 N Wagner to Vince, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 52/1

16.1 N Wagner to Vince, Full in length wide outside off, Vince shoulders arms. 52/1

Neil Wagner is unleashed into the attack.

15.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 52/1

15.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Plays a delivery outside off to point. Needs to be careful here, especially when the bowler is bowling from round the wicket angle. 52/1

15.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, In the channel outside off, Stoneman allows it through. 52/1

15.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, A touch short and moving away, Stoneman pushes inside the line and misses. 52/1

15.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, FOUR! Shot of the innings, so far! Colin overpitches it outside off, Stoneman strides forward and unfurls a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary. 52/1

15.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 48/1

14.6 T Boult to Vince, Boult runs in from round the wicket and angles in a length ball on off, Vince doesn't get any room to work with and defends it back. 48/1

14.5 T Boult to Vince, Plays it with an open face! A little bit of width outside off, James quietly dabs it past the slip region for a couple of runs. 48/1

14.4 T Boult to J Vince, Drives a full ball through the line but once again fails to pick the gap. 46/1

14.3 T Boult to Vince, Keeps it full and around off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to the extra cover fielder. 46/1

14.2 T Boult to Vince, Another delivery which is angled away from the right-hander, too wide outside off and James makes a leave. 46/1

14.1 T Boult to Vince, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Vince defends it from the crease to the off side. 46/1

13.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 46/1

13.5 de Grandhomme to Vince, A delivery on the pads, it's helped behind square leg for one. 46/1

13.4 de Grandhomme to Vince, Remains back footed and offers a straight bat in defense. 45/1

13.3 de Grandhomme to Vince, Vince has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/1

13.2 de Grandhomme to Vince, Huge shout for an lbw, the umpire remains unmoved. Too full in length and angling into the batsman, lands around middle and leg, Vince fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal. Kane Williamson looks interested in taking the DRS but Colin doesn't want it. The replays show that it's comfortably missing leg. 45/1

13.1 de Grandhomme to Vince, Starts with a fuller length ball on middle, it's flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. 45/1

Colin de Grandhomme to bowl. He has a couple of slips in place.

12.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Angling in on off, fuller in length, Stoneman strides ahead and defends it back. 45/1

12.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Slants it around middle and leg, Stoneman works it towards square leg. 45/1

12.4 T Boult to Stoneman, Full and angling into the batsman, Mark plays an on drive but finds the fielder. 45/1

12.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Drops it on a length around off, Stoneman tries to push at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 45/1

12.2 T Boult to Stoneman, FOUR! Stoneman has played a cracking back foot punch for a boundary. He judged the line and length very early, nicely gets on top of the bounce and executes his shot with perfection. 45/1

12.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Boult hurls this one on the pads and Stoneman eases it fine down the leg side for a brace. 41/1

11.6 Tim Southee to Vince, FOUR! Dealing in boundaries at the moment, Vince trying to convince everyone here! Once again shows no mercy to a delivery which is on the shorter side outside off. Packs a punch and it speeds through point. 39/1

11.5 Tim Southee to Vince, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 35/1

11.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Digs in a short ball and it's pulled across the line by Stoneman. Not properly timed but it lobs down safely towards fine leg for a run. 35/1

11.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Bowls it in the line of the stumps, Stoneman covers the line and blocks it safely. 34/1

11.2 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, A free flowing drive this time from the bat of Mark but he fails to find the gap. 34/1

11.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, A stifled appeal for an lbw as Stoneman fails to flick a leg stump line delivery. The umpire shows no interest and the replays detect an inside edge. Good decision. 34/1

10.6 T Boult to Vince, A back foot defense on the on side to end the over. 34/1

10.5 T Boult to Vince, FOUR! Boult offers width outside off, Vince's eyes lit up as he latches onto the room and smacks it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 34/1

10.4 T Boult to Vince, Serves it on a length around off, Vince gets behind the line in defense. 30/1

10.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Plays it down in the gap on the off side and rotates the strike. 30/1

10.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Shortish and on off, Stoneman blocks it from the back foot. 29/1

10.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Slants in a length ball on middle and off, it's defended towards mid-wicket. 29/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Goes on his back foot and pushes it on the off side for a run. 29/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 28/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Southee once again takes this one away with the angle, Stoneman pokes inside the line and gets a little outside edge. It rolls towards the slip cordon. 28/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, On a length and outside off, Mark shoulders arms. 28/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Reaches out for a delivery outside off and plays it down to point. 28/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angling away from the batsman, on a good length, Stoneman allows it through. 28/1

8.6 T Boult to Vince, FOUR! Crunching shot! Not too full as it lands outside off. Vince is forward in no time and smashes it through covers to get off the mark with a boundary. 28/1

8.5 T Boult to Vince, Vince has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 24/1

James Vince walks in next at number 3.

8.4 T Boult to Cook, OUT! Boult strikes to remove Cook again! Four times in four innings, he is clearly having an edge over the England great. Serves it on a length outside off, Cook stays back and has a needless push inside the line. Gets a fat outside edge behind and BJ Watling makes no mistake. Could have easily left this one. In the Auckland Test, he edged one in the slip cordon but that time the line of the delivery was around middle and off. Clearly, Cook is struggling here. This is the ninth time overall that Trent has dismissed him in Test cricket. Bunny! Ian Smith on air with a big question - Was this the last Test innings of Alastair Cook? Hmm...overseas perhaps, at home not sure. 24/1

8.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Helps it off his pads to backward square leg and rotates the strike. 24/0

8.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Play and a miss! Width on offer outside, short in length as well, Stoneman tries to flat bat it but misses. 23/0

8.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Drifting down the leg side, Stoneman fails to work it off his pads. 23/0

7.6 Tim Southee to A Cook, FOUR! Poor delivery and punished. Short and wide outside off, Cook rocks back and slaps it through the point region for a cracking boundary. Should be looking to pitch it up and get it to move from this 'round the wicket angle. 23/0

7.5 Tim Southee to Cook, A good looking drive by Cook, but he finds the cover fielder. He's moving well. 19/0

7.4 Tim Southee to Cook, Changes his angle and steams in from around the wicket. Serves it full and outside off, Cook defends it from the crease. 19/0

7.3 Tim Southee to Cook, Strides forward to a full ball and strokes it down to mid off. 19/0

7.2 Tim Southee to Cook, Beaten! This one is angled away from the batsman, Cook feels for it as he pushes at it tamely but misses. 19/0

7.1 Tim Southee to Cook, FOUR! Shot! Cook is looking good so far. Very positive. Receives a short delivery in his half and puts it away in style. Rides the bounce and pulls it with good timing to the deep mid-wicket fence. 19/0

6.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 15/0

6.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Angling into the batsman on a good length, Stoneman defends it on the leg side. 15/0

6.4 T Boult to Stoneman, Direct hit was needed there! Once again Stoneman works it off his pads towards mid-wicket and eyes a single. Although, seeing the mid on fielder charging to it, he sends his partner back. The fielder misses his shy otherwise it would have been a close case. 15/0

6.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Boult keeps his line straight, Mark turns it around off his pads to mid-wicket. 15/0

6.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Serves one down the leg side, Stoneman tries to flick but misses. We have seen a few wickets going down to this type of delivery in this series. 15/0

6.1 T Boult to Cook, Bangs it in short on middle and leg, Cook pulls it down towards long leg and takes a run. 15/0

5.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! That's well played! Southee serves it around off, a touch on the shorter side, Stoneman punches it sweetly off his back foot to the cover boundary. 14/0

5.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Hurls it wide outside off, Stoneman has nothing to do with it. 10/0

5.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Around off on a length, Mark defends it off his back foot. 10/0

5.3 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, A bit edgy! Southee bowls it on a good length around off, Stoneman stays back to play inside the line. Tries to open the face but it takes the edge and races through the gap between gully and point. A couple of runs taken. 10/0

5.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Slips another delivery down the leg side, it's left alone by Stoneman. 8/0

5.1 Tim Southee to Cook, Starts with a length ball angling down the leg side, Cook picks it off his pads and helps it through backward square leg. The fine leg fielder quickly gets around and they take a single. 8/0

Welcome back for the afternoon session. The England openers are out and will look to build on the lead now. Will they be able to provide their team a solid start? Only time will tell. Tim Southee comes charging in and Alastair Cook will face the first ball of the session. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 2 ...

Still, the Test match is hanging in balance and the afternoon session now will be a crucial one. Remember, on Day 1, England lost three quick wickets at this time of the day and it almost triggered a collapse. They need to bat well and set a target for the hosts. The pitch is still offering some assistance and the ball is just 5 overs old which should keep the Kiwi speedsters interested. Join us in a bit to see what happens next...

So, the English openers have survived the tricky 5 overs and will head into Lunch unscathed. This is after the great show from Boult, Wagner and Southee earlier this morning. Don't get me wrong, don't think I am in sleep as you would wonder, when the English openers have survived then how is it possible that they put on a great show? I will tell you, the trio did an outstanding job with the bat which helped the home team to cut down the deficit by a fair margin, 29 runs to be precise.

4.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Short again from Boult, Stoneman stays back and punches it past cover to end the session with a couple of runs. LUNCH, DAY 3! 7/0

4.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Good thinking from Boult but not from Stoneman. Trent offers width and bowls a short one outside off, Mark looks to go at it and is lucky not to edge one behind. 5/0

4.4 T Boult to Stoneman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 5/0

4.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Doesn't play at the delivery which is served outside his off stump. 5/0

4.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Short of a length delivery, angling in on middle, Stoneman hops back to fend it away but gets it off the glove as the ball dies down on the pitch. 5/0

4.1 T Boult to Cook, Good fielding from de Grandhomme! Cook camps back to a back of a length delivery and taps it towards cover. He calls his partner through. Colin fields it well and knows that since Alastair was on the back foot he would be the one who would struggle to take off. The fielder hurls a throw at the bowler's end but misses his shy. Risky single. 5/0

3.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller ball, moving away a shade, Stoneman pushes it towards point. A good maiden over from Tim comes to an end and we can have one more over in. 4/0

3.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, In the avenue of apprehension, Mark Stoneman doesn't pay any heed. 4/0

3.4 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, On a length and outside off, Stoneman looks to tap it with soft hands but still finds the edge. It rolls safely towards gully. 4/0

3.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angling away outside off, this time the line starts outside off so it makes the job easy for Stoneman. He leaves it alone. 4/0

3.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Probing stuff from Southee! He delivers it on a length around middle, Stoneman presses across to defend as he plays for the initial line but the ball jags away to beat the outside edge by just. 4/0

3.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller and nipping in on middle and leg, worked away towards the man at short mid-wicket. 4/0

2.6 T Boult to Cook, Wider on off, Cook ain't interested in it. He simply leaves it alone. 4/0

2.5 T Boult to Cook, Hops back to a back of a length delivery and drops it beside the pitch. 4/0

2.4 T Boult to Cook, Pitches it outside off, Cook has it covered as he makes a good leave again. 4/0

2.3 T Boult to Cook, Fuller ball on off, Cook leans into it to drive it to the mid off fielder. 4/0

2.2 T Boult to Cook, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 4/0

2.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Leg bye! Angles it into Stoneman but it's a bit too straight, the ball goes off the thigh pad towards square leg. A leg bye taken. 4/0

1.6 Tim Southee to Cook, Good leave! Nice line and length from Southee, just outside off, Alastair gets back and shoulders his arms. Trusting the bounce. 3/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Cook, Fuller in length and angling across Cook who is watchful in leaving it alone. 3/0

1.4 Tim Southee to Cook, Good length delivery, moving away from the initial line, AC hangs back in defense. 3/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Cook, Fuller ball, slanted away outside off, Cook makes an assured leave. 3/0

1.2 Tim Southee to A Cook, Superbly done! An overpitched delivery from Southee, Cook nicely leans into it and caresses it through cover for an easy couple. 3/0

1.1 Tim Southee to Cook, Fuller delivery on middle and off, Cook looks to defend but squirts it off the inner edge towards mid-wicket. 1/0

Tim Southee to bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Good length delivery on middle and off, Stoneman is right behind the line of it to defend it down. 1/0

0.5 T Boult to Cook, Leading edge... Fuller ball, angling in, Cook closes the face of the bat early and hence gets a leading edge but a soft one towards cover. England are away! 1/0

0.4 T Boult to Cook, Pitches it on middle, moving away a touch, Alastair presses ahead to defend it down. 0/0

0.3 T Boult to Cook, Covers the line and shows a straight bat in defense. Compact! 0/0

0.2 T Boult to Cook, Fuller delivery on the stumps, Cook pushes it off the front foot towards mid off. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Cook, Boult to begin with. He comes from over the wicket and angles one in on middle, Cook crouches low in his stance as he keeps it out. 0/0

