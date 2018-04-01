New Zealand vs England, Second Test, Day 4 in Christchurch, Highlights: As it Happened

Tom Latham. (Getty Images)

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

It's a wrap. One final day to go in this series and Day 5 promises to be an exciting one. England need 10 wickets to level things up and if they get favourable conditions, one cannot write them off from running away with the show. On the flip side, New Zealand have shown the desire to fight and will rely on their big shots to bat out time and get their hands on the trophy. Do join us for all the action. Cheers!

Summarizing the day's play - England started on a bright note with Joe Root and Dawid Malan batting with positive intent. They added quick runs to the total in the first hour of the morning session but the Kiwi bowlers came roaring back. Colin de Grandhomme's effort bagged him a 4-wicket haul but with their daredevil approach, the English lower order accumulated vital runs. Eventually, the declaration came in the second hour after Lunch as England set a target of 382 runs for the home team. Tom Latham and Jeet Raval rode their luck and survived the early nervy moments as we witnessed plenty of deliveries beating the outside edge. The former, in fact, was dropped by James Vince.

Stumps on Day 4. No more overs possible as it started to drizzle as well and the conditions remained the same. Right then, with 340 runs needed on the final day, winning goes out more or less from New Zealand's game plan. Would have never dared to say that had there been Brendon McCullum in the batting line-up. But sadly he's retired and Colin de Grandhomme, the monster-hitter, is still not in the same class as Baz. Anyway, credit to the New Zealand openers for their resistance which has given the home team a terrific chance of holding on for the series win.

Contrary to the last update we are hearing that the umpires have given a clarification - they won't be starting half-an-hour early tomorrow because of worries about dew. They will start at 1030 local and have 98 overs from there.

Update 1700 local (0500 GMT) - Via twitter we are getting to know that umpire Marais Erasmus in an interview has mentioned that if we don't get back, we'll have 98 overs tomorrow, starting half-an-hour earlier.

It's gone really dark out there. Once again the umpires get together and now the batsmen are walking off the field. Joe Root is in conversation with both the on-field officials. Not looking pleased. Must be making his case by saying that he was bowling spin from both ends. But the umpires cannot do much here. They are abiding by the rules. Took a reading yesterday also and it seems the current one is below that. Off go the players. The groundsmen drive out with the covers. Not raining at the moment. Maybe, just for precaution. Stay tuned for latest updates and let's be hopeful of some more play today.

22.6 J Leach to Latham, Around middle and off, defended into the ground. 42/0

22.5 J Leach to Latham, Fuller and loopier outside off, kept out watchfully. 42/0

22.4 J Leach to Latham, Latham premeditates to sweep this but Leach darts it full on off. Tom at the last moment gets low and squeezes it out with an angled blade towards first slip. 42/0

22.3 J Leach to Latham, Very full around off, Tom Latham lunges forward in defense. 42/0

22.2 J Leach to Latham, Flattish delivery on middle, Latham hangs back in defense. 42/0

22.1 J Leach to Raval, Loops it up around off, Raval presses forward to defend but gets an inside edge past the short leg fielder for a single. 42/0

21.6 Joe Root to Latham, With a round-arm action, full and on the stumps, Tom presses forward to defend but it goes off the edge towards point. 41/0

21.5 Joe Root to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 41/0

21.4 Joe Root to Latham, Flatter ball on off, blocked out. 41/0

21.3 Joe Root to Latham, Lunges forward and meets it with a straight bat. 41/0

21.2 Joe Root to Latham, Quicker delivery outside off, pushed into the off side. 41/0

21.1 Joe Root to Latham, Roots floats it up from around the wicket and fires one around off, Latham defends it off the front foot. 41/0

Joe Root wants maximum overs to get bowled today and hence brings himself into the attack now. He is desperate for a few wickets before stumps. But can he get it by not bowling his premier bowlers? We know how shambolic the record is of his bowlers apart from Jimmy and Broad in this Test match.

20.6 J Leach to Raval, Tossed up ball around off, Raval draws forward and defends it from the inner half of the bat. 41/0

20.5 J Leach to Raval, Raval has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 41/0

20.4 Leach to Raval, Appeal for a catch! Once again it's spinning down the leg side, Raval tries to flick but fails to middle as it turns away. The keeper collects the ball, appeals but nothing from the umpire. Good call, the Hot Spot detects no edge. 41/0

20.3 J Leach to Raval, Whoa! Big spin there. Probably it lands on the footmarks outside off and as a result spins big down the leg side. Jeet leaves it. 41/0

20.2 J Leach to Raval, Tossed up ball landing around off, Jeet strides forward and pushes it to mid on. 41/0

20.1 J Leach to Raval, Flighted full ball on off, Raval gets on the front foot in defense. 41/0

The umpires get together again and then were seen having a word with the English skipper. Seems they feel that the light is not good enough if Root continues with the pace bowlers. As a result, Jack Leach is back into the attack. Well, he got good turn and bounce in his only over. Can he break the opening stand? A slip, short leg and leg gully in place.

19.6 S Broad to Latham, Broad runs in from around the wicket for Latham. Lands it on a good length outside off, holding its line, Tom leaves it. 41/0

19.5 S Broad to Raval, Short and around leg, Jeet pulls it through square leg for a single. 41/0

19.4 S Broad to Raval, Broad switches to over the wicket and bowls a full ball outside off, Raval drives it to the off side. 40/0

19.3 S Broad to Latham, Sliding down the leg side, Latham eases it to fine leg for a run. 40/0

19.2 S Broad to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/0

19.1 S Broad to Latham, Straighter in line, Latham works it on the leg side, not in the gap. 39/0

18.6 J Anderson to Latham, Gets on the front foot to defend a full length delivery but it takes the inside edge and rolls towards square leg. A single finally to break the sequence of maidens. 39/0

18.5 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 38/0

18.4 J Anderson to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 38/0

18.3 J Anderson to Latham, Lands it on a length outside off, it's left alone. 38/0

18.2 J Anderson to Latham, Shout for an lbw! Anderson brings a length ball back into the batsman with the angle. Latham fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire shows no interest. Maybe going down and too high as well. 38/0

18.1 J Anderson to Latham, Fuller in length and sliding down the leg side, Latham tries his best to flick but misses and it goes behind off his pads. 38/0

17.6 S Broad to Raval, Good length ball on off, Raval shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 38/0

17.5 S Broad to Raval, The line is too straight as Broad angles it into the batsman, Raval works it to square leg. 38/0

17.4 S Broad to Raval, He's big, he's bad, he's better than his dad - Stuart Broad hahaha! The Barmy Army is trying their best to motivate the bowler. They have their jingle for Stuart Broad and are quite chirpy whenever the bowler is steaming in. Another delivery in the zone outside off, Jeet lets it be. Hard to guess, who the home team is at the moment. 38/0

17.3 S Broad to Raval, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 38/0

17.2 S Broad to Raval, Outside off, on a length, Raval shoulders arms. 38/0

17.1 Broad to Raval, Good length delivery angling away from the batsman, Raval at first looks to play at it but then withdraws his bat. 38/0

The two umpires get together and check the light meter. Deems it good enough to continue.

16.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 38/0

16.5 J Anderson to Latham, Anderson keeps it straight and Latham pushes it firmly down to mid on. 38/0

16.4 J Anderson to Latham, Good length ball angling into the batsman, Latham plays it off his pads to square leg. 38/0

16.3 J Anderson to Latham, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/0

16.2 J Anderson to Latham, Much better, covers the line and defends it to the off side. 38/0

16.1 J Anderson to Tom Latham, EDGED AND DROPPED! James Vince it is. Good attempt though. Anderson hurls across a length ball outside off, Latham tries to drive away from his body but it nips away to take the outside edge. It flies behind towards third slip where Vince dives to his left but fails to hold on. 38/0

15.6 S Broad to Raval, Fuller and on middle, helped on the leg side but straight to square leg. 38/0

15.5 S Broad to Raval, Beautifully bowled. An away swinger, landing on a length and close to off stump, Raval plays inside the line and misses. 38/0

15.4 S Broad to Raval, Moving away from the batsman outside off, Raval allows it through. 38/0

15.3 S Broad to Raval, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 38/0

15.2 S Broad to Raval, Outside off, going away with the angle, Raval lets it be. 38/0

15.1 S Broad to Raval, Appeal for an lbw! Not given. Full length delivery, Raval fails to flick and is rapped on the pads. They appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Root comes forward from the slip cordon but Broad on the stump mic is caught saying that he is not sure and feels it's pitching outside leg. Well, with age he is maturing. The replays show the same. We are accustomed to seeing Stuart wasting reviews. Good signs. 38/0

14.6 J Anderson to Latham, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. Tidy stuff. 38/0

14.5 J Anderson to Latham, Latham with a hesitant front foot movement pushes it towards mid off. 38/0

14.4 J Anderson to Latham, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it watchfully. 38/0

14.3 J Anderson to Latham, Beaten comprehensively! With the crowd behind him, Anderson runs in and delivers an outswinger outside off. Since the angle seems to be coming into the batsman, Latham decides to play at it. He tries to drive but it moves away to beat the outside edge. Could have left it away as the replays show that it wasn't too close to the off stump. 38/0

14.2 J Anderson to Tom Latham, Full and angling into the batsman, Latham keeps it out to mid on. 38/0

14.1 J Anderson to Latham, Good length delivery around off, Latham defends it off his back foot. 38/0

13.6 S Broad to Raval, Good leave. A length ball landing around off, angling away, Raval covers the line and shoulders arms. 38/0

13.5 S Broad to Raval, Goes off radar this time. Sliding down the leg side, Raval nudges it fine down the leg side for a couple of runs. 38/0

13.4 S Broad to Raval, Broad sticks to his line around off, fuller in length, Jeet confidently keeps it out off his front foot. 36/0

13.3 S Broad to Raval, Broad goes full and lands it in the line of the stumps, Raval gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler. 36/0

13.2 S Broad to Latham, A gentle delivery around off, Tom taps it down towards extra cover and takes a single. 36/0

13.1 S Broad to Latham, Lands it on a length around off, Latham covers the line and defends. 35/0

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end.

12.6 J Anderson to Raval, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 35/0

12.5 J Anderson to J Raval, Raval gets squared up this time as he tries to defend a length ball pitched around middle and off. Once again he has played that with gentle hands and as a result it doesn't carry behind. 35/0

12.4 J Anderson to Raval, Edgy! Fuller and around off, shaping away, Raval gets forward to defend and does so from the outer half of the bat. It rolls towards gully. 35/0

12.3 J Anderson to Raval, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Raval shoulders arms. 35/0

12.2 J Anderson to Latham, Once again Latham remains back and works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single. 35/0

12.1 J Anderson to Latham, Good length delivery around middle, Latham defends it from the back foot to mid on. 34/0

Back for the last session. 35 overs left in the day's play, let's see how many we get bowled given the conditions. New Zealand have got a start and would like to build on it. They will love to have all the wickets intact heading into Day 5. England on the other hand would try to nip out a few before the close of play. Promises to be a great battle between bat and ball. Here comes James Anderson with three slips in place.

... DAY 4, SESSION 3 ...

The New Zealand openers have survived the tricky passage of play. Quite a few times we saw the ball beating the outside edge and both Latham and Raval were lucky to remain unbeaten. The pitch surely has something in it for the pacers and looking at the way Jack Leach bowled his only over, there is some turn and bounce available also. It's going to be a tough challenge for the Kiwis. Also, one needs to keep an eye on the weather. It got really dark and the groundsmen were ready with their covers. Let's hope there won't be any delay. Do join us in a short while for the last session.

11.6 M Wood to Raval, Full and around off, Raval defends it to covers to end the session. That will be Tea on Day 4! 34/0

11.5 M Wood to Raval, Angling away from the southpaw, Raval chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 34/0

11.4 M Wood to Raval, Wood delivers it on a good length again, around off, Raval blocks it from the crease. 34/0

11.3 M Wood to Raval, Back of a length delivery around middle and leg, Raval fails to work it around and it goes off his thigh pad to gully. 34/0

11.2 M Wood to Raval, Drops it on a length this time, outside off, Raval shoulders arms. 34/0

11.1 M Wood to J Raval, FOUR! Boom! That's brilliantly done. Wood drops it short and on middle, Raval gets on top of it and pulls it with a swivel through backward square leg. A boundary results. 34/0

10.6 J Leach to Latham, Once again some visible spin and bounce into the left-hander. Latham fails to put bat on ball as he leans forward. Once again it goes off his pads over short leg. Eventful over. Got some turn and he can play a big part in this innings. 30/0

10.5 Leach to Latham, Appeal for a bat-pad! The umpire turns it down. Leach slows this up in the air and lands it around off, he gets some extra bite and turn as it curls back into the batsman. Latham tries to defend but misses. It pops out off his pads and the short leg fielder catches it. They appeal to no avail. 30/0

10.4 J Leach to Latham, A nice loopy delivery, landing outside off, Latham is on the front foot in defense. 30/0

10.3 J Leach to Latham, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the front foot. 30/0

10.2 J Leach to Latham, Flatter and on off, Latham defends it from the back foot. 30/0

10.1 J Leach to J Raval, Flighted and full around off, it's driven through covers for three runs. 30/0

Double bowling change. Debutant Jack Leach to bowl. A slip, leg gully and short leg in place. Good to see England attacking with the spinner.

9.6 M Wood to Latham, Shortish and around middle and leg, Latham fails to keep it out and takes a hit on his thigh pad. 27/0

9.5 M Wood to Latham, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 27/0

9.4 M Wood to Latham, Full and around off, Latham defends it to the off side. 27/0

9.3 M Wood to Tom Latham, FOUR! And again. All the pressure built in the previous overs is getting released. Wood continues to be too full, it's around off and Latham drives it through covers this time. Wood was faulted for being too short in the first essay and it seems that he is over-correcting his length. Maybe, looking for some swing by bowling full but there is a fine margin between being full and overpitched. 27/0

9.2 M Wood to Tom Latham, FOUR! Fine shot! Beautiful piece of timing. This is the dividend you get for spending 9 overs in the middle and surviving that phase. Change in bowler, brings change in approach and angle, and here is Latham cashing in. Full in length by Wood, around off, Tom gets forward and drives it with elegance through mid off. 23/0

9.1 M Wood to Raval, Starts with a leg stump half-volley, Raval flicks it through square leg and collects a single. 19/0

Mark Wood comes into the attack.

8.6 J Anderson to Latham, Length ball on off, Latham defends it cautiously to end another probing over by Anderson. 18/0

8.5 J Anderson to Tom Latham, Full and angling away, Latham opens the face of the bat and keeps it out on the off side. 18/0

8.4 J Anderson to Latham, Gets behind the line of the delivery, not much movement and hence he defends it easily. 18/0

8.3 J Anderson to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

8.2 J Anderson to Latham, A length ball on middle and off, Latham covers the line and defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

8.1 J Anderson to Latham, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 18/0

7.6 S Broad to Raval, FOUR! This will ease a lot of nerves. Broad is too straight in line and Raval gets the opportunity to flick it off his pads. Concentrates more on timing and placement, rather than going hard at it. Finds the gap at square leg and away she runs to the fence. 18/0

7.5 S Broad to Latham, Broad switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on off, Latham taps it down in the gap at covers and crosses. 14/0

7.4 S Broad to Latham, A length ball on middle and off, Latham is solid in defense. 13/0

7.3 S Broad to Latham, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 13/0

7.2 S Broad to Latham, Broad goes short and bangs it in around middle and leg, Latham picks it early and ducks. 13/0

7.1 S Broad to Latham, Good length delivery outside off, Latham unlike his partner is quite assured in his stance, knows where his off stump is and makes an easy leave. 13/0

6.6 J Anderson to J Raval, Full and around off, Raval will feel relieved as he finally gets some bat on ball. He defends it down. Probing over by England's legend. 13/0

6.5 J Anderson to Raval, Raval is completely at sea against some extraordinary bowling by Jimmy. An away swinger is keeping Raval guessing. Another one around off to which Jeet offers a tame push inside the line. Gets beaten for the umpteenth time. 13/0

6.4 Anderson to Raval, Shout for a catch! Not given. Anderson lands it on a length around leg and it shapes away a shade after hitting the deck. Raval tries to work it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the back thigh pad. England get excited by that sound and appeal. The umpire had a good look at it and remains unmoved. 13/0

6.3 J Anderson to Raval, Beaten! Excellent away swinging delivery, Raval pushes at it without much intent and gets beaten. He needs to be careful. 13/0

6.2 J Anderson to Raval, This time Raval taps a length ball on the off side and looks for a run. He is sent back as the bowler himself rushes towards the cover region to collect the ball. 13/0

6.1 J Anderson to Raval, Anderson speeds in and angles a length ball outside off, Raval shoulders arms. 13/0

5.6 S Broad to Raval, Plays it down with soft hands to point and takes a single. 13/0

5.5 S Broad to Raval, Ouch! That's a rib tickler. Raval takes his eyes off the ball but fails to take his body away from the line. Cops a blow near his rib cage and is feeling the pinch. The physio comes out to address the issue. 12/0

5.4 S Broad to Latham, Latham works it towards mid-wicket and pinches a single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Touch and go. 12/0

5.3 S Broad to Latham, Shout for an lbw! Not given. Broad lands it around leg and it nips away a shade to beat the attempted flick shot of Latham. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but umpire Erasmus remains unmoved. The replays show that it pitched outside leg. 11/0

5.2 S Broad to Latham, Good shot! An overpitched delivery around leg, it's clipped behind square leg for a couple. 11/0

5.1 S Broad to Latham, A length ball around off, angling away, Latham covers the line and his stumps before making a leave. 9/0

4.6 J Anderson to Raval, JR shoulders arms to let that one through. A maiden for Anderson. 9/0

4.5 J Anderson to Raval, In the channel of bamboozlement, easy leave for Raval. 9/0

4.4 J Anderson to Raval, Beautiful from Anderson! He pitches it around leg and it angles across towards off. Raval pokes at it inside the line and almost ekes out an edge. 9/0

4.3 J Anderson to Raval, Outside off, another leave. 9/0

4.2 J Anderson to Raval, Good judgement shown this time! Fullish delivery, closer to off stump, watchfully left. 9/0

4.1 J Anderson to J Raval, On a length and moving away from the initial line, Jeet Raval hangs back in defense but gets an edge. He played that with soft hands which is why the edge doesn't carry to second slip. 9/0

3.6 S Broad to Latham, Latham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 9/0

3.5 S Broad to Latham, Full in length in the tempting zone, Tom pats it away to the cover region. 9/0

3.4 S Broad to Latham, This one threatens to nip back in from around off, Latham gets across and makes a leave. That went agonizingly close past the off stump. 9/0

3.3 S Broad to Latham, Fuller in length on middle and off, blocked solidly. 9/0

3.2 S Broad to Latham, Slants it away in the channel outside off, Tom doesn't have a go at it. 9/0

3.1 S Broad to Latham, Broad pitches it really full, a genuine half-volley, perhaps searching for some swing. Latham takes his front foot ahead as he caresses it through mid off for a couple. 9/0

2.6 J Anderson to Raval, Good shot! Fuller in length on middle, Jeet Raval bunts it back off the meat. It goes on the bounce and Anderson in his followthrough sticks his right hand out to collect. He mimes a throw. Tight over from the English great! 7/0

2.5 J Anderson to Latham, This time they cross! Latham waits for a length delivery and taps it in front of cover for a quick single. 7/0

2.4 J Anderson to Latham, Brings it back into Latham who tries working it away but gets it off the inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg but they don't cross. 6/0

2.3 J Anderson to Latham, Leaves a fuller length delivery outside his off stump carefully. 6/0

During the break, it was seen umpire Bruce Oxenford calling out for the light meter.

2.2 J Anderson to Latham, Outswinger that keeps moving away, Latham pokes at it with soft hands and edges it past gully for a brace. 6/0

2.1 J Anderson to Latham, On a length and curling back in from off, Tom covers the line and makes a watchful leave. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Raval, Good delivery, good ball, good end to the over! Pitches it around middle, gets it to jag away and nearly takes the outside edge of Raval's bat. There was some bounce as well on this one. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Raval, Plants his front foot across to a fuller length delivery and makes a leave. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Raval, Fuller in length on off, Raval defends it down. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Raval, Raval tries to lunge forward and keep this fuller ball out but it whizzes past the outside edge again. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Raval, On a fuller length, shaping away a touch, Jeet has a poke inside the line and misses. Wasn't far from taking the outside edge. 4/0

1.1 S Broad to Raval, Starts off with a fuller ball, angling away from off, Raval plays inside the line. 4/0

Stuart Broad to charge in from the other end. Four slips in place...

0.6 J Anderson to Latham, Fuller outside off, moving away, left alone. 4/0

0.5 J Anderson to Latham, Fuller ball, slanting away on off, defended by getting right behind the line. 4/0

0.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length delivery, angling away a bit, no movement so far for Jimmy. Easily blocked. 4/0

0.3 J Anderson to Latham, Angling across Latham but he is right behind the line as he stabs it out towards cover. 4/0

0.2 J Anderson to Latham, On a back of a length around middle and off, Tom is happy to stay back and defend it back down on the pitch. 4/0

0.1 J Anderson to Latham, FOUR! New Zealand's innings gets underway right away! Anderson from over the wicket delivers it around leg, Latham gets across and clips it fine down the leg side to begin the chase in style. 4/0

First Published: April 1, 2018, 9:51 PM IST