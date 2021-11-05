New Zealand vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, November 05, 03:30 PM IST: NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Namibia: New Zealand will take on Namibia in Match 36 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday, November 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. New Zealand come into this match placed third in the points table in Group 2 with a new run rate of 0.816.

A win here against Namibia will take them to the second spot and will bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals. Namibia, on the other hand, have been very positive all through the Super 12 stage and they need to play out of their skin if they have to topple New Zealand. They come into this game after having been beaten by Pakistan by 45 runs.

In their previous match against Scotland, New Zealand were stretched and they would not want to take any chances against Namibia and put forward a far more convincing performance and give a boost to their net run rate as well.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand vs Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs NAM Telecast

The New Zealand vs Namibia game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

NZ vs NAM Live Streaming

The match between New Zealand vs Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

NZ vs NAM Match Details

New Zealand will be up against Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on November 05, Friday.

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Daryl Mitchell

Vice-Captain- David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway

Batters: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, David Wiese

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann

NZ vs NAM Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo

