New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Scholtz Gets Mitchell as NZ Lose Openers

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will lock horns with a struggling Namibia in Super 12 tie in Sharjah on Friday with an aim to inch closer to the semi-finals. While Gerhard Erasmus & Co lost their last encounter to Pakistan, the Kane Williamson led-side recorded two successive victories — first defeating India by 8 wickets and then edging past Scotland by 16 runs.

The Black Caps are currently placed third with four points and a win against Namibia will take them closer to the second semi-final spot from Group 2. Pakistan had already sealed their last-four berth with four wins out of as many matches.

On the other hand, placed fifth with just two points, Namibia have nothing to lose. Namibia, who gave a spirited fight against Pakistan, would be looking to do an encore, albeit this time they would look end on the winning side. Namibia is heavily reliant on David Wiese but others also need to chip in.

Here are the match details:

What: New Zealand vs Namibia, T20 World Cup match

When: November 5 (Friday)

Where: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Toss: 3:00 PM IST

