New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Scholtz Gets Mitchell as NZ Lose Openers

Live now
NZ vs NAM Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the coin toss and opted to field first against New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
OUT! Daryl Mitchell out on 19 off 15. The New Zealand opener gave Bernard Scholtz the charge and the Namibia spinner shortened the length and the ball turned as well. Mitchell ended up hitting it over extra cover where a running Michael van Lingen just about managed to get hold of the ball. Score 43/2 in 6.2 overs.
So a fairly decent start for New Zealand. In fact, Namibia will be satisfied with their efforts as well considering the sent back the dangerman Martin Guptill early and didn’t leak too many runs either. Ruben Trumpelmann bowls the final over of Powerplay and in it Daryl Mitchell picks a four. Seven runs from it. Score 43/1 in 6 overs.
Kane Williamson is the new batter in the middle. And he gets off the mark with a drive through square for a four. Six runs and a wicket from the second over of David Wiese. New Zealand 36/1 in 5 overs.
OUT! An early and big breakthrough for Namibia and it comes through David Wiese who had ended Martin Guptill’s innings on 18 off 18. Guptill wanted to lift this over mid-off but cannot get the connection right and ends up handing an easy catch to Ruben Trumpelmann. New Zealand lose their first wicket. Score 30/1 in 4.1 overs.
Another bowling change from Namibia – JJ Smit, left-arm fast medium. Daryl Mitchell lifts the fourth delivery over mid-on for a four. Nine runs from the over. New Zealand 30/0 in 4 overs.
David Wiese into the attack now. Daryl Mitchell punches the first delivery through covers and picks three runs. A single each off the next five takes the total from the over to eight runs. New Zealand 21/0 in 3 overs.
Pace in Ruben Trumpelmann from the other end. Martin Guptill skips forward and drives the third delivery from Trumpelmann over mid-off for a four. That turns out to be the only scoring shot of the over. New Zealand 13/0 in 2 overs.
Martin Guptill gets going and doesn’t even bother to look at the ball after launching it high over long-on for a six. Three singles and a maximum from the first over bowled by Bernard Scholtz. New Zealand 9/0 in 1 over.
Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill are the two New Zealand openers. Spinner Bernard Scholtz will open the attack from Namibia. Here we go.
Looks a typical Sharjah surface. Important we build some partnerships early on, get that platform and put runs on the board. Have had few niggles but so far so good. Lockie is also recovering well but it is all part and parcel of the game. The guys are going alright. We have got the same team.
The pitch looks very good, also we see small dimensions on this field and it is tough to defend. Also not really sure how it is going to play, so put them in first and hopefully we will be able to chase down later. It has been a good tournament so far, lot of good memories and would want to go one better today.
Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the coin toss and decided his team will bowl first against New Zealand in Sharjah.
Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, Mark Chapman
Hello and welcome to the live blog of New Zealand vs Namibia Group 2 game in Super 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Kane Williamson and Co will eye another win to not only consolidate their position on the points table but also move closer to the semi-final. Stay tuned for the live updates as the toss to take place shortly in Sharja.
Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will lock horns with a struggling Namibia in Super 12 tie in Sharjah on Friday with an aim to inch closer to the semi-finals. While Gerhard Erasmus & Co lost their last encounter to Pakistan, the Kane Williamson led-side recorded two successive victories — first defeating India by 8 wickets and then edging past Scotland by 16 runs.
The Black Caps are currently placed third with four points and a win against Namibia will take them closer to the second semi-final spot from Group 2. Pakistan had already sealed their last-four berth with four wins out of as many matches.
T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table
On the other hand, placed fifth with just two points, Namibia have nothing to lose. Namibia, who gave a spirited fight against Pakistan, would be looking to do an encore, albeit this time they would look end on the winning side. Namibia is heavily reliant on David Wiese but others also need to chip in.
Here are the match details:
What: New Zealand vs Namibia, T20 World Cup match
When: November 5 (Friday)
Where: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Toss: 3:00 PM IST
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking