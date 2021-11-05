New Zealand vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36 Live Coverage on Live TV Online: New Zealand will lock horns with Namibia and will look to edge closer to the semi-finals in Group 2 Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday (November 5) at Sharjah.

Namibia come into this match after having lost their last game against Pakistan, while New Zealand beat Scotland in their last match. However, the Kiwis were pushed by Scotland in this match and they would want to be best in Namibia if they have to bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match start?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match will be played on Friday, November 05.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match be played?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match begin?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) match?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

New Zealand (NZ) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia Probable Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo

