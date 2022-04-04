New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score And Updates From Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third and final ODI between New Zealand and Netherlands being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The hosts have already pocketed the series having won the first two matches and will be eyeing a clean a sweep in what is also Ross Taylor’s final match at the international arena.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the coin toss and opted to bat first.

New Zealand took 1-0 lead thanks to their seven-wicket win in the series opener played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Netherlands batted first and were bowled out for 202 in 49.4 overs and a fine maiden century from Will Young guided New Zealand to the target in 38.3 overs.

Netherlands did fight in the second ODI after keeping New Zealand to 264/9 despite Latham’s 140 off 123. At one stage in their chase, they looked comfortable at 81/2 before another batting collapse followed and they were bowled out for 146 in 34.1 overs with New Zealand winning by 118 runs.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk/captain), Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry

