starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan | 'All Class Babar!' - Twitter Lauds Pakistan's Stunning Performance

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 12:09 AM IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan | 'All Class Babar!' - Twitter Lauds Pakistan's Stunning Performance

Pakistan kept their hopes alive of making the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals after they beat New Zealand by six wickets in their group stage match on Wednesday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand were off to a horrendous start. While Mohammad Amir got the first breakthrough, Shaheen Afridi ripped apart the Kiwi middle order with his splendid bowling. Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham put on a hundred-plus stand for the sixth wicket.

New Zealand managed to pick the openers early but Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez steadied the ship. Williamson broke the stand but Haris Sohail joined the former and ensured Pakistan did not any other hiccups and gained the much-needed two points.

 

Babar AzamColin de GrandhommeHaris Sohailicc world cup 2019james neeshamKane Williamsonnew zealandpakistanShaheen Afridi

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more