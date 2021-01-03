- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
New Zealand vs Pakistan: Kyle Jamieson's Fifer Helps Kiwis Bundle Out Pakistan for 297
Right-arm fast bowler Kyle Jamieson on Sunday picked his third five-wicket haul of his Test career as New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for 297 in their first innings of the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval. While Jamieson returned with brilliant figures of 5/69 in his 21 overs and was the star of the show, Azhar Ali starred for the visitors as he scored 93 runs and helped the team reach a respectable total in their first innings.
- IANS
- Updated: January 3, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
Right-arm fast bowler Kyle Jamieson on Sunday picked his third five-wicket haul of his Test career as New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for 297 in their first innings of the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval. While Jamieson returned with brilliant figures of 5/69 in his 21 overs and was the star of the show, Azhar Ali starred for the visitors as he scored 93 runs and helped the team reach a respectable total in their first innings.
Opting to bowl, the Black Caps started off brilliantly as veteran pacer Tim Southee removed opener Shan Masood in the third over of the innings. Abid Ali and Azhar then stitched a 62-run partnership before Abid became the first scalp of Jamieson and went back to the dressing room after scoring 25 runs.
Pakistan then lost two quick wickets, Haris Sohail (1) and Fawad Alam (2), and appeared to be in trouble.
However, Azhar and skipper Mohammad Rizwan stitched an 88-run partnership to steady the innings. Things seemed to be in control for the visitors before Jamieson struck again and had Rizwan caught behind at his individual score of 61.
At team's score of 227, Pakistan lost Azhar as he was caught in the slips off the bowling of Matt Henry and went back to the dressing room just seven runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century.
Faheem Ashraf and Zafar Gohar then made useful contributions of 48 and 34 lower down the order before the visitors got bundled out for 297 in the 84th over -- the point at which umpires called it the end of the day's play.
Apart from Jamieson, Southee and Trent Boult scalped two wickets each.
Brief scores: Pakistan 297 all out (Azhar Ali 93, Mohammad Rizwan 61; Kyle Jamieson 5/69)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking