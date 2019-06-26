starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield

Cricketnext Staff | June 26, 2019, 2:24 PM IST

14:32 (IST)

The covers are being removed.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 World Cup game between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK): The outfield is still wet and we will have a delayed start. The umpires will have an inspection at 15:00 IST.

New Zealand vs Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 26 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Edgbaston and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (NZ vs PAK).

Pakistan are cricket’s version of ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’ because you never know which side will turn up to play on a given day. Their 49-run win over South Africa on Sunday (June 23) has kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Cup semi-finals alive but for that to happen they first have to win all of their remaining games.

The task is not going to be a simple one as Sarfaraz Ahmed’s next challenge is going to be against the unbeaten New Zealand side, who are themselves hoping to seal a last-four berth with a win at Edgbaston on Wednesday (June 26). The Black Caps, unlike Pakistan, have played with precision led by their pace battery featuring the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

Skipper Kane Williamson has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring back-to-back hundreds against South Africa and West Indies to lead the run-charts for his side with 373 runs in four innings at an average of 186.5. Experienced Ross Taylor has continued his phenomenal run and averages 50 with the bat in the tournament so far.

The only area of concern is the form of their openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in particular. The latter only has 113 runs at an average of 28.25 in the tournament so far.

After his first-ball duck against the West Indies, New Zealand will be tempted to bring in Henry Nichols to replace him at the top of the order.

Pakistan finally made the wise decision of dropping Shoaib Malik and bringing in Haris Sohail, who repaid the management’s faith by smashing 89 against South Africa. Sohail provided the much-needed impetus that Pakistan were lacking once the in-form Babar Azam departs.

Azam will be mindful that he needs to convert his fifties into bigger innings and possibly hundreds if Pakistan aspire to reach the semifinals. Pakistan’s bowlers led by Mohammed Amir along with Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz ticked all the right boxes against South Africa.

However, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s form remains a concern and young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain could be given an opportunity in his place.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

