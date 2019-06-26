New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield

The outfield is still wet and we will have a delayed start. The umpires will have an inspection at 15:00 IST.
13:15 (IST)
#WeHaveWeWill! Pakistan must be jumping with joy after Australia defeated England on Tuesday. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side now has a great chance of making it to the semifinals, but for that, they will have to win all of their remaining three games. If they can get the better of New Zealand today, Pakistan will fancy their chances against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Black Caps will look the get the job done today and cement their spot in the semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-important encounter between these two exciting teams.
14:21 (IST)
The outfield is still wet and we will have a delayed start. The umpires will have an inspection at 15:00 IST.
13:15 (IST)
#WeHaveWeWill! Pakistan must be jumping with joy after Australia defeated England on Tuesday. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side now has a great chance of making it to the semifinals, but for that, they will have to win all of their remaining three games. If they can get the better of New Zealand today, Pakistan will fancy their chances against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Black Caps will look the get the job done today and cement their spot in the semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-important encounter between these two exciting teams.
14:32 (IST)
The covers are being removed.
14:21 (IST)
The outfield is still wet and we will have a delayed start. The umpires will have an inspection at 15:00 IST.
14:17 (IST)
“It feels like a typical English morning and maybe a good one for the bowlers. The covers are on at the moment, but hopefully we’ll get a full game in” - Trent Boult.
14:15 (IST)
Mr. Vaughan not hiding his feelings!
Let’s just hope the other Pakistan arrive today !!! #CWC19
Azam will be mindful that he needs to convert his fifties into bigger innings and possibly hundreds if Pakistan aspire to reach the semifinals. Pakistan’s bowlers led by Mohammed Amir along with Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz ticked all the right boxes against South Africa. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s form remains a concern and young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain could be given an opportunity in his place.
14:05 (IST)
Pakistan finally made the wise decision of dropping Shoaib Malik and bringing in Haris Sohail, who repaid the management’s faith by smashing 89 against South Africa. Sohail provided the much-needed impetus that Pakistan were lacking once the in-form Babar Azam departs.
13:57 (IST)
The only area of concern is the form of their openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in particular. The latter only has 113 runs at an average of 28.25 in the tournament so far. After his first-ball duck against the West Indies, New Zealand will be tempted to bring in Henry Nichols to replace him at the top of the order.
13:45 (IST)
Skipper Kane Williamson has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring back-to-back hundreds against South Africa and West Indies to lead the run-charts for his side with 373 runs in four innings at an average of 186.5. Experienced Ross Taylor has continued his phenomenal run and averages 50 with the bat in the tournament so far.
13:35 (IST)
Pakistan are cricket’s version of ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’ because you never know which side will turn up to play on a given day. Their 49-run win over South Africa on June 23 has kept their slim hopes alive. The task is not going to be a simple one against an unbeaten New Zealand side. The Black Caps, unlike Pakistan, have played with precision led by their pace battery featuring the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.
13:21 (IST)
MANDATORY WEATHER UPDATE - It's cloudy in Birmingham but the chances of rain is minimal. However, there was a bit of rain in the morning and the covers are on. Pakistan are in a must win situation and will hope that the rain stays away.
13:15 (IST)
#WeHaveWeWill! Pakistan must be jumping with joy after Australia defeated England on Tuesday. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side now has a great chance of making it to the semifinals, but for that, they will have to win all of their remaining three games. If they can get the better of New Zealand today, Pakistan will fancy their chances against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Black Caps will look the get the job done today and cement their spot in the semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-important encounter between these two exciting teams.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
The outfield is still wet and we will have a delayed start. The umpires will have an inspection at 15:00 IST.
#WeHaveWeWill! Pakistan must be jumping with joy after Australia defeated England on Tuesday. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side now has a great chance of making it to the semifinals, but for that, they will have to win all of their remaining three games. If they can get the better of New Zealand today, Pakistan will fancy their chances against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Black Caps will look the get the job done today and cement their spot in the semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-important encounter between these two exciting teams.
14:32 (IST)
The covers are being removed.
14:21 (IST)
The outfield is still wet and we will have a delayed start. The umpires will have an inspection at 15:00 IST.
14:17 (IST)
“It feels like a typical English morning and maybe a good one for the bowlers. The covers are on at the moment, but hopefully we’ll get a full game in” - Trent Boult.
14:15 (IST)
Mr. Vaughan not hiding his feelings!
14:13 (IST)
Azam will be mindful that he needs to convert his fifties into bigger innings and possibly hundreds if Pakistan aspire to reach the semifinals. Pakistan’s bowlers led by Mohammed Amir along with Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz ticked all the right boxes against South Africa. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s form remains a concern and young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain could be given an opportunity in his place.
14:05 (IST)
Pakistan finally made the wise decision of dropping Shoaib Malik and bringing in Haris Sohail, who repaid the management’s faith by smashing 89 against South Africa. Sohail provided the much-needed impetus that Pakistan were lacking once the in-form Babar Azam departs.
13:57 (IST)
The only area of concern is the form of their openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in particular. The latter only has 113 runs at an average of 28.25 in the tournament so far. After his first-ball duck against the West Indies, New Zealand will be tempted to bring in Henry Nichols to replace him at the top of the order.
13:45 (IST)
Skipper Kane Williamson has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring back-to-back hundreds against South Africa and West Indies to lead the run-charts for his side with 373 runs in four innings at an average of 186.5. Experienced Ross Taylor has continued his phenomenal run and averages 50 with the bat in the tournament so far.
13:35 (IST)
Pakistan are cricket’s version of ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’ because you never know which side will turn up to play on a given day. Their 49-run win over South Africa on June 23 has kept their slim hopes alive. The task is not going to be a simple one against an unbeaten New Zealand side. The Black Caps, unlike Pakistan, have played with precision led by their pace battery featuring the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.
13:21 (IST)
MANDATORY WEATHER UPDATE - It's cloudy in Birmingham but the chances of rain is minimal. However, there was a bit of rain in the morning and the covers are on. Pakistan are in a must win situation and will hope that the rain stays away.
13:15 (IST)
#WeHaveWeWill! Pakistan must be jumping with joy after Australia defeated England on Tuesday. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side now has a great chance of making it to the semifinals, but for that, they will have to win all of their remaining three games. If they can get the better of New Zealand today, Pakistan will fancy their chances against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Black Caps will look the get the job done today and cement their spot in the semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-important encounter between these two exciting teams.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings