New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20I Tri-Series Live Coverage

Pakistan cricket team kicked off their T20I Tri-Series campaign on a promising note after clinching a 21-run win over Bangladesh in the opening fixture. The Babar Azam-led side will now be hoping to carry forward the momentum as they will be up against hosts New Zealand today. The T20I fixture between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

In the first match of the tournament, Pakistan displayed a superb all-round show to get the better of Bangladesh. Pakistan, batting first, posted a formidable total of 167/5. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan emerged as his side’s highest score with 78. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim scalped three wickets in the contest to restrict Bangladesh to 146.

New Zealand, on the other hand, added pacer Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the Tri-Series. Ticner will feature in the squad in absence of spinner Mitchelll Santner. The Kiwis, in their last assignment, had to endure a 3-0 defeat against Australia in ODIs.

Ahead of today’s T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Tri-Series T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The T20I Tri-Series match between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Tri-Series T20I match New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the Tri-Series T20I match New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin at 11:40 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and Website.

New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips (wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

