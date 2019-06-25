starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 32:AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Lord's

25 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan | Martin Guptill Eyes Another World Cup Record

IANS |June 25, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan | Martin Guptill Eyes Another World Cup Record

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill will aim to add another feather to his cap when he comes to bat against Pakistan in their World Cup fixture to be played on Wednesday.

Guptill needs 58 more runs to become the second Kiwi player after former skipper Stephen Fleming to score 1,000 World Cup runs. So far, the right-handed batsman has amassed 942 runs in 22 World Cup innings. The 32-year-old will become the 20th batsman overall to score 1,000 runs in World Cups.

Fleming scored 1,075 runs in 33 innings he played in World Cups for the Black Caps.

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the maximum number of runs in World Cups. He scored 2,278 runs in 44 World Cup innings.

Guptill also holds the record for scoring the highest score in a World Cup. He had played an outstanding innings of 237 against the West Indies in the 2015 edition of the World Cup.

New Zealand, with 11 points from six games, will aim to seal their semi-final spot when they take on Pakistan at Edgbaston.

icc world cup 2019Martin Guptillnew zealandpakistan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more