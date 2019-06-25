starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 32:AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Lord's

25 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan | Santner Warns Against Taking 'Dangerous' Pakistan Lightly

AFP |June 25, 2019, 9:14 PM IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan | Santner Warns Against Taking 'Dangerous' Pakistan Lightly

Mitchell Santner said New Zealand could not afford to take "dangerous" Pakistan lightly as they attempt to seal their place in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Unbeaten New Zealand have 11 points from five victories and a rained-off game while Pakistan must win to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the last four

"Obviously, they've had a pretty good record over here," said the spinning all-rounder on the eve of the match at Edgbaston.

"They won the Champions Trophy a couple of years ago and they've come off a pretty good win against South Africa."

"We're at the top at the moment (before the England v Australia result), but we can't take any games lightly."

Santner praised Pakistan's varied bowling attack.

"Their bowling attack, on the whole, is very good. They've got some very good seam bowlers as well as spin bowlers. We're aware of their strengths, and I think Wahab (Riaz) back into their team is very good for them."

"(Mohammad) Amir is bowling very well as well," added Santner of the left-arm paceman, who has 15 wickets in five matches.

Santner said Pakistan, who have lost three matches at the World Cup so far, had the ability to raise their game despite their troubles.

"They took down England and took down South Africa the other day," he said. "When they're hot, they're really hot. We have to, obviously, find ways of trying to cool them down when they're like that."

The left-handed batsman said skipper Kane Williamson was key to New Zealand's batting strength.

"He's coming off two hundreds, and the one against South Africa the other night was pretty special," he said. "It didn't look, I guess, as fluid, his innings, but that's what made it so good."

icc world cup 2019mitchell santnernew zealandpakistan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more