New Zealand vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Both Teams Likely to Go Unchanged at Edgbaston

New Zealand will face Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday (June 26) looking to keep their unbeaten run at the ICC World Cup intact. Not only have the Kiwis remained unbeaten, they have also gone unchanged throughout the tournament so far.
However, after a nail-biting win over West Indies on Saturday (June 22), Kane Williamson might be tempted to replace Matt Henry with Tim Southee after his seam bowler took a pounding at the hands of Carlos Brathwaite in the 48th over of the innings.
Also opener Colin Munro hasn’t enjoyed the best of times at the top of the order but it’s unlikely that Williamson will make any changes to the line-up.
Pakistan, on the other hand, finally got some fire power in the middle-order with the addition of Haris Sohail in place of Shoaib Malik. Former captain and pace legend Wasim Akram urged captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to stick to the winning combination, the side that defeated South Africa by 49 runs. Pakistan seem more or less settled unless they want to try out young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain.
New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry/Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult
Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi
