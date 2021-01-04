CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » New Zealand vs Pakistan: 'Ridiculous' DRS Reviews By Shan Masood and Faheem Ashraf Has Twitter in Splits

New Zealand vs Pakistan: 'Ridiculous' DRS Reviews By Shan Masood and Faheem Ashraf Has Twitter in Splits

In the second Test against New Zealand, two Pak batsman--Faheem Ashraf and Shan Masood wasted their DRS reviews and fans were not a happy bunch.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: 'Ridiculous' DRS Reviews By Shan Masood and Faheem Ashraf Has Twitter in Splits

Pakistan cricket team always finds a way to stay in the news but this time they made news for all the 'ridiculous' reasons. In the second Test against New Zealand, two Pak batsman--Faheem Ashraf and Shan Masood wasted their DRS reviews. One must know that a team gets only three DRS in an innings in Test-match cricket and fans would have appreciated had the visitors used some tact before deciding to opt for the reviews.

Also read: Match Highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2: Century for Kane Williamson; NZ 286/3, Trail PAK by 11 Runs

The first one was taken by opener Shan Masood who was adjudged LBW after the ball hit his toe. It looked plumb, but the opener chose to review it. The only way the decision could have been overturned was had he edged the ball. But that was not the case and the DRS was wasted.

Not sure what to be more passed off at. @shani_official 's current form or at him reviewing this.....#NZvPAK #PAKvNZ #ShanMasood pic.twitter.com/xfiYBuX14E

Later Faheem Ashraf edged Kyle Jamieson but thought otherwise only to waste another DRS opportunity.After the incident some Pak supporters came out on Twitter and lamented their own heroes.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches