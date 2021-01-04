New Zealand vs Pakistan: 'Ridiculous' DRS Reviews By Shan Masood and Faheem Ashraf Has Twitter in Splits

In the second Test against New Zealand, two Pak batsman--Faheem Ashraf and Shan Masood wasted their DRS reviews and fans were not a happy bunch.

Pakistan cricket team always finds a way to stay in the news but this time they made news for all the 'ridiculous' reasons. In the second Test against New Zealand, two Pak batsman--Faheem Ashraf and Shan Masood wasted their DRS reviews. One must know that a team gets only three DRS in an innings in Test-match cricket and fans would have appreciated had the visitors used some tact before deciding to opt for the reviews.

The first one was taken by opener Shan Masood who was adjudged LBW after the ball hit his toe. It looked plumb, but the opener chose to review it. The only way the decision could have been overturned was had he edged the ball. But that was not the case and the DRS was wasted.

It's a tie between Shan Masood and Faheem Ashraf for stupidest review ever taken. #NZvPAK #DRS pic.twitter.com/aJwUOm0rWG — Fuse (@_Fuse_views) January 3, 2021

Not sure what to be more passed off at. @shani_official 's current form or at him reviewing this.....#NZvPAK #PAKvNZ #ShanMasood pic.twitter.com/xfiYBuX14E

— Ali Miqdad (@ali_miqdad) January 3, 2021

Shan given out there. Gives a look that says 'I'm absolutely plumb'. Walks down the pitch, his partner tells him he's absolutely plumb. They talk for a moment, somehow decide it's one to review. Turns out, he was absolutely plumb! An all-time bad review, that! #NZvPAK — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) January 2, 2021

Faheem reviewing a catch at first slip perhaps eclipsed this one in crappiness. — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) January 3, 2021

Later Faheem Ashraf edged Kyle Jamieson but thought otherwise only to waste another DRS opportunity.After the incident some Pak supporters came out on Twitter and lamented their own heroes.