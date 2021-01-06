New Zealand vs Pakistan: Shahid Afridi Slams Pakistan for ‘Very Poor’ Cricket

Despite taking the game to a thrilling close contest in the first match, Pakistan have failed to put up much of a fight in the second game, thereby losing the series as well.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a harrowing defeat for the visitors as the hosts won by an innings and 176 runs at Christchurch. Despite taking the game to a thrilling close contest in the first match, Pakistan have failed to put up much of a fight in the second game, thereby losing the series as well. Their performance has drawn flak from fans and criticism from former players.

Shahid Afridi was also one of them as he blasted the results seen in New Zealand to be “very poor” earlier today. Taking to his Twitter handle, the former all-rounder also congratulated New Zealand for becoming the number one team in Test cricket. However, he reminded the Pakistan players that they needed to apply “talent and courage” in order to snatch a victory in the longest format of the game.

Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by @KanyWilliamson & team. Really disappointing to see the performance in 2nd Test after a good fight in 1st Test.The players need to apply talent& courage to survive in Test cricket.The results in NZ r very poor. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 6, 2021

Afridi pointed out that while Pakistan had put up a “good fight” in the first Test where the Kiwis had to wait till the last hour of the fifth day to claim victory, their performance in the second match was “really disappointing”.

This was also the first time in history that New Zealand managed to sit at the zenith of the ICC Test rankings. Captain Kane Williamson's double century and Kyle Jamieson's marvellous display with the ball led the side to the smashing victory.

Despite being at the second or third spot for years now, the Kiwis fell just short of taking the first position all these years. Overall, they became the seventh team in the world to hold the number one spot with 118 points in their kitty. Australia stands close at the second position only two points short. India is at third with 114 points.