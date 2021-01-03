New Zealand vs Pakistan: 'Single Karna Hai Varna Daant Pad Jaayegi'-Naseem Shah's Conversation with Mohammad Abbas Goes Viral

A conversation between Pakistan tail-enders Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas during the first day their second Test against New Zealand on Sunday has gone viral after the end of the day's play.

A conversation between Pakistan tail-enders Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas during the first day their second Test against New Zealand on Sunday has gone viral after the end of the day's play. The visitors had put up a valiant fightback in Christchurch to finish the innings on 297 despite being 83/4 earlier in the day. Abbas and Naseem were the last two batsmen and the latter took the onus of getting as many runs as he could.

"Abbas bhai aapko pata hai sari zimmedaari mere upar hai, single karna hai varna daant pad jaayegi" (Abbas bhai, the onus of the batting now is upon me. You have to take a single, otherwise you will be scolded)," he could be heard telling Abbas over the stump-mic.

Naseem hit three fours to score 12 runs in nine balls before being dismissed by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult. Abbas was unbeaten on no runs. The pair will have their tasks cut out on the second day as Pakistan will look to take a lead in their attempt to level the two-match Test series.

Right-arm fast bowler Kyle Jamieson on Sunday picked his third five-wicket haul of his Test career as New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for 297 in their first innings of the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval. While Jamieson returned with brilliant figures of 5/69 in his 21 overs and was the star of the show, Azhar Ali starred for the visitors as he scored 93 runs and helped the team reach a respectable total in their first innings

Opting to bowl, the Black Caps started off brilliantly as veteran pacer Tim Southee removed opener Shan Masood in the third over of the innings. Abid Ali and Azhar then stitched a 62-run partnership before Abid became the first scalp of Jamieson and went back to the dressing room after scoring 25 runs.

Pakistan then lost two quick wickets, Haris Sohail (1) and Fawad Alam (2), and appeared to be in trouble.

However, Azhar and skipper Mohammad Rizwan stitched an 88-run partnership to steady the innings. Things seemed to be in control for the visitors before Jamieson struck again and had Rizwan caught behind at his individual score of 61.

At team's score of 227, Pakistan lost Azhar as he was caught in the slips off the bowling of Matt Henry and went back to the dressing room just seven runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

Faheem Ashraf and Zafar Gohar then made useful contributions of 48 and 34 lower down the order before the visitors got bundled out for 297 in the 84th over -- the point at which umpires called it the end of the day's play.