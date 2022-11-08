New Zealand vs Pakistan Sydney Weather Forecast: NZ vs PAK Weather Update And Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Semi-Final November 9

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in the high-stakes semi-final of the T20 World Cup on November 9. Pakistan had a disastrous start to the World Cup as they lost to India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage. However, they have now scripted a remarkable comeback by qualifying for the semi-finals. The Netherlands played a huge role in their qualification by registering an improbable victory over South Africa. Now Pakistan looks like a formidable unit. But they have plenty of chinks in their armour.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Skipper Babar Azam is woefully out of form and the rest of the batting line-up does not inspire confidence. New Zealand will know this and will probably come up with specific plans for the brittle batting line-up of Pakistan. The likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee can rile up Pakistan batters and cause havoc. But Babar Azam and Co will fancy their chances in the semi-final. They had defeated the Kiwis in their own backyard in a tri-series final last month. It remains to be seen if Pakistan can maintain their newfound momentum against New Zealand.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

NZ vs PAK Weather Report

The match will begin at 7 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is a very low possibility of rain interrupting the match. While a couple of showers are predicted in the morning, there should be no precipitation in the evening. The conditions will be ideal for cricket notwithstanding the 73 percent humidity.

NZ vs PAK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is known to offer assistance to slow bowling. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan should enjoy bowling at the SCG. Moreover, teams have traditionally preferred to chase at this ground as batting becomes easier as the game progresses. One can expect a high-scoring encounter as batters will generally relish batting on this surface.



NZ vs PAK Predicted Playing XI:

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here