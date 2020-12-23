New Zealand vs Pakistan: WATCH As Daryl Mitchell Takes a Blinder To Dismiss Haider Ali

The Kiwi all-rounder dismissed Pakistani opener Haider Ali for 11 in the sixth over of the chase. Pakistan eventually went onto win the game and averted a series sweep.

After losing the first two Twenty 20 International (T20I) games, Pakistan pulled off a stunning last over win against hosts New Zealand to finish the three-match T20I series 2-1. As much as the visitor’s win was eye-catching, one of the highlights of the match was a catch by New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell that would make even Jonty Rhodes proud. The Kiwi all-rounder dismissed Pakistani opener Haider Ali for 11 in the sixth over. Mitchell pulled off a stunning catch at Napier which makes him one of the top contenders for the catch of the year.

The 29-year old who came in as a substitute for the injured Martin Guptill, pulled off the catch diving backwards on the edge of the circle off Scott Kugglejin’s quick length delivery to Ali. It may look easy, but Mitchell ran a few yards back and stuck out his right arm in the nick of time to grab the ball and a sensational wicket.

IS THAT THE CATCH OF THE SUMMER? Daryl Mitchell is on as sub-fielder for one ball and takes this special grab to remove Pakistan opener Haider Ali. Catch the run-chase live pic.twitter.com/fJqbirs0Hu — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 22, 2020

Mitchell then went onto to take two more catches which saw him equal the record for most catches by a substitute fielder in the T20I format.

Pakistan put a great run chase right from the front as the senior players Mohammed Rizwan and Mohammed Hafeez stitched a match-winning 72-run partnership. Rizwan not only registered his maiden half-century in the shortest form of the game but went on to score 89 runs from 59 balls. His innings consisted of 10 boundaries and three sixes. While Hafeez aided him with a brilliant 41 runs from 29 deliveries, he smashed two fours and three maximums.

All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed struck a six to help his side win by four-wickets and avoid a whitewash.

New Zealand put up 174 on board to chase. Tim Seifert’s 35 off 20 balls, Glenn Phillips 31 off 20 balls and Devon Conway’s brilliant 63 off 45 deliveries helped their side reach a respectable total. Pakistani pacer Faheem Ashraf was the pick among the bowlers as he took three wickets giving away just 20 runs.

The visitors' chase was not without late drama. Rizwan and Hafeez provided a good start post Haider Ali’s dismissal. However, Rizwan fell in the last over at 89, which mean Pakistan needed three runs from three balls. Ifthikar Ahmed’s powerful smash which landed out of the ground helped their side end the series 2-1.

With the conclusion of the T20I series, the action now moves on to the two-match Test series. The first one will get underway on Boxing Day, December 26, at Mount Maunganui. While the second fixture starts on January 3, 2021 at Christchurch.