New Zealand vs Scotland Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

The equation for New Zealand to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is simple. The Kiwis just have to win all three of their remaining games against Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan. While Scotland and Namibia will be easy targets, Afghanistan poses a major threat to their qualification. The Afghans have shown what they are capable of in the match against the favourites Pakistan. They almost caused a major upset to the former World Champion before Asif Ali hit 4 sixes in the penultimate over of the match to take Pakistan home. Afghanistan’s dominant display in the other matches against Scotland and Namibia has ensured that they have the highest, 3 plus Net Run Rate (NRR) in their group.

In such a scenario, if Afghanistan manages to upset the Kiwis, New Zealand will have to depend on India to beat Afghanistan. Although, Afghanistan might still qualify due to a better NRR. Hence, the other two games for New Zealand become even more important. The games against Scotland and Namibia can be used to increase their NRR drastically to finish at a better position than India and Afghanistan.

Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland; here are a few stats you must know:

New Zealand vs Scotland in T20Is

New Zealand has faced Scotland in a T20 World Cup once in 2009. The mighty Black Caps beat the Scotland team by 7 wickets after the game was reduced to just 7 overs due to rain. While the Scottish team scored 89, the Kiwis chased it down with an over to spare.

New Zealand vs Scotland in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The only T20 International played between the two sides was the aforementioned World Cup game in 2009. This will be their second-ever clash in T20Is.

New Zealand vs Scotland in ICC T20I rankings

New Zealand is at the 4th position in the world as far as the rankings in T20 cricket are concerned while Scotland is long behind at the 13th rank.

