New Zealand vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: SCO Opt to Bowl First in Dubai

Check here New Zealand vs Scotland live score from their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match today.

News18.com | November 03, 2021, 15:28 IST
New Zealand vs Scotland Live Updates

In order to strengthen the chances of their semi-final qualification, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will square off against minnows Scotland in the Super 12 tie of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday in Dubai. It’s the same venue where the Black Caps thumped India comfortably by 8 wickets after opting to bat first. Read More

Nov 03, 2021 15:28 IST

National Anthems

First up Scotland followed by New Zealand.

Nov 03, 2021 15:25 IST

Kyle Coetzer at the toss

Setting totals has been challenging in this tournament so far. We expected the challenges to go up, it’s a bit of reality check to be honest. We are not fearing any opposition, but are mindful of the challenges. What a time to be a Scottish cricketer and a fan, these opportunities don’t come easy. So we’ll try to push the boundaries.

Nov 03, 2021 15:24 IST

Kane Williamson at the toss

It’s important to do the job. We are playing with the same team. For us it’s about maintaining the standard like we did against India. There are match winners in every side, so we need to focus against every side. The guys in our side can play a variety of roles, so we are sticking to the same side.

Nov 03, 2021 15:23 IST

Scotland Playing XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

Nov 03, 2021 15:08 IST

New Zealand Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Nov 03, 2021 15:06 IST

New Zealand vs Scotland: Toss

Scotland have won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand.

Nov 03, 2021 15:06 IST

T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Scotland Live

Hello and welcome to the live blog of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 tie between New Zealand and Scotland in Dubai.

Dubai track has favoured the teams batting second in the evening games as the dew plays a massive role. But today, it’s a day game and toss will hardly be decisive.

New Zealand has a great chance to earn two points against a struggling Scotland who have not won a game in the main event so far. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table with zero points. The Kiwis will also look to improve their net run rate by exhibiting a dominant performance. With one loss and as many wins in their account, they’re expected to outfox Scotland with ease.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Scotland, on the other hand, had entered the Super 12s stage after defeating all its opponents in the qualifiers. However, things went south for them in the Super 12 as they succumbed to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.

They were skittled out for a paltry 60 in 10.2 overs against Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan and were handed a 130-run defeat. In their second game, they managed 109 in 20 overs. But against a top team like New Zealand, they will have to give a better account of themselves.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans, Kyle Coetzer

