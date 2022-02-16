New Zealand vs South Africa 2022: 1st Test, All You Need to Know

Here is what you need to know about the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts on Thursday.

Where will the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa be played?

Hagley Oval, Christchurch (limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions)

WHEN?

Feb. 17-21, Play starts at 11:00 a.m. local time (3:30 AM IST)

NEW ZEALAND (World ranking: 2)

Full Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: 5)

Full Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Zubayr Hamza.

HISTORY

Previous series in New Zealand

#Series: 8

#New Zealand wins: 0

#South Africa wins: 6

Draws: 2

Previous series all venues

Series: 16

New Zealand wins: 0

South Africa wins: 13

Draws: 3

SERIES

Remaining tests: Second Test, Feb. 25-March 1: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

