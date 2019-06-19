starts in
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2019, 4:02 AM IST
New Zealand v South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 19 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Birmingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (NZ v SA).

More than four years since South Africa and New Zealand gave the world a semi-final that left a lasting impression on the consciousness of both nations, the two sides will go head to head once again at the World Cup stage. The scenario this time around is a tad different though.

It is no semi-final but South Africa's lacklustre start to the 2019 campaign means they need to win almost every game hereon to give themselves a shot at reaching the semis. New Zealand, on the other hand, unbeaten so far after four games are sitting pretty.

The difference shows on the points table. South Africa, who have won one game, lost three and suffered a washout are eighth on the points table just behind West Indies. New Zealand are placed second having won three out of their four outings while the one against India was forced into abandonment due to rain.

This means South Africa need to win all of their remaining games to harbour hopes of making it to to the last four. The way they have been plagued with injuries and have had to deal with a lot of off-field issues, it is not going to be easy.

South Africa's recent record against New Zealand though will inspire some confidence. Since the last World Cup the sides have played eight one-day internationals with South Africa winning five of them, including both series deciders.

South Africa are coming off a solid nine-wicket win against Afghanistan. That is bound to give them confidence. What will also further up their hopes is the return of Lungi Ngidi, who is certain to make a comeback into the side possibly in place of Beuran Hendricks. Barring Kagiso Rabada at the start, South Africa really haven't been able to strike early an area that might get sorted with Ngidi back in the mix.

The Proteas will also dearly hope for Hashim Amla to strike some form. He showed glimpses of it in the side's last game against Afghanistan where he compiled a gritty 41 off 83 balls chasing 126. How he handles the pressure with runs the need of the hour will be crucial. Quinton de Kock and Fat du Plessis have largely looked solid so has Rassie van der Dussen. In case, Aiden Markram and David Miller also come to the party, who knows South Africa might actually pull a rabbit out of the hat.

There are fewer concerns for the Black Caps. The one thing that will go against them is not enough game time in the recent past. New Zealand last played a game on June 8 before their encounter against the Indians got washed out. If Kane Williamson is to be believed, some time off will help the side, but having not been on the field for a good 10 days is somewhere down the line likely to make the players slightly rusty.

But thankfully for New Zealand, they can afford a bit of leeway. They have struck reasonable form with solid wins against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The top-order has been firing, the pace trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry has been breathing fire while the likes of Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner have more than done a decent job so far.

All of their 15 players are available for selection for the first time with the duo of Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls back to full fitness. It remains to be seen whether Williamson opts to go for Southee in place of possibly Henry or chooses to not disturb a winning combination.

What will also be interesting to see is how the Edgbaston surface behaves. This will be the first game of the tournament played on the surface so there will be the initial hardness which other venues might not offer. Historically, batsmen have had a good time in Birmingham but with both teams packing solid pacers, the new ball will become absolute key. There is a forecast for rain in Birmingham later in the afternoon which might also dictate what the teams might do after winning the toss.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more