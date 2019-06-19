starts in
New Zealand vs South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Ngidi Back for South Africa, Nichols & Southee Fit For Black Caps

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
New Zealand and South Africa will both have their full squad of players to select their final playing XI for their ICC World Cup game at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday (June 19).

South Africa will be especially pleased by the return of paceman Lungi Ngidi, who has recovered fully from his hamstring injury that he suffered in the World Cup game against Bangladesh on June 2.

Ngidi should come into the side at the expense of Beuran Hendricks, who joined the squad as a replacement for injured Dale Steyn. Chris Morris, who picked up three wickets against Afghanistan, should retain his place in the playing XI.

All 15 members of New Zealand’s squad will be available for the first time in this World Cup, with injured duo Henry Nicholls and Tim Southee back to full fitness.

Skipper Kane Williamson will have some tough selection calls to make as both are candidates to return, potentially for Colin Munro and Matt Henry.

While South Africa are in the bottom half of the table with just one win in the tournament so far, New Zealand have been unbeaten with three wins and one washed-out game against India.

New Zealand Likely XI: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor

South Africa Likely XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir

