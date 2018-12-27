New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2 in Christchurch: Highlights - As It Happened

Tom Latham. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

So that is it from this game, that is it from the Test series as well. It all ended as one expected it to, the Kiwis take the series 1-0. Now though the two sides need to turn their attention to the 50-over format which begins on the 3rd of January with the first ODI being played in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 1400 local (0100 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!

Kane Williamson, the winning New Zealand captain says he did not know about the record and was reminded by a presenter regarding the same but says it is a fantastic achievement to win 4 series in a row. Adds it wasn't easy with the Sri Lankans showing a lot of fight but is really proud of how his boys gave their 100 percent and got over the line in the end. Applauds the batsmen for not just giving it away after scoring an 80 or a 100 and going on to make it really count. Reckons that at one point of time last morning, there was even some sense of 'deja vu' from the first Test as they failed to pick a wicket in the first session on Day 4. He feels that the bowlers really gave it their all on the penultimate day too, and the Angelo Mathews injury came to their help somewhat. Feels that playing at home is always really nice because they know the conditions well and even though the surfaces in these two Tests played a little different to what they expected, he says that these are the rigors of international cricket. Signs off by saying that he is tremendously proud of the 4 series wins in a row, an incredible achievement.

Dinesh Chandimal, captain of Sri Lanka feels disappointed on losing the match and series. Feels let down by their batting in the first innings. Says he is happy about their batting in the second innings though. Also adds that they are a young side and learning with every outing and getting better. Applauds his seamers for doing a really good job and says they need to focus on getting the work done as a whole team. Says that it will be a challenge with the upcoming tours and want to show good fight everywhere especially like the second innings in both games. Singles out Angelo Mathews for some praise to come out after injury and fight it out. Signs off by saying that the juniors in the team must look upto Mathews and learn from him.

The player of the match goes to Tim Southee for his all round contribution. He feels it is always great to win a Test match and even better when you contribute to the win. Says it was nice to get some runs and hang in there with Watling to help New Zealand to a decent score in their first dig. Adds that his body is holding up nicely and he feels amazing after a good summer of cricket. Feels there was good swing this morning with the overhead conditions and it helped them finish the game off early. Ends by saying he doesn't mind sharing the cherry with the others as long as the team is doing well.

The Kiwis then had a little more than 2 days to bowl the Lankans out whereas, the visitors had the same to chase 660. The former equation was the more likelier one and that is exactly what happened. Yes, Angelo Mathews' injury was a big blow but I do not think it would have made a difference to the outcome. Their skipper and Mendis did show some character with a 100-run stand but it was always going to be an uphill task, especially with Boult and Wagner on song. The two finished with 7 in total with Wagner taking 4 and Boult taking 3 to give the Kiwis a huge win. Stay tuned for the presentation.

From there on, the home side bossed the game. They then never gave the Lankans a sniff. Daddy tons from Latham and Nicholls and handy contributions from the rest saw them set Sri Lanka a massive target.

Then in reply, staring down a low first innings score, the visitors did lose early wickets but recovered well to end Day 1 on 88 for 4. However, Day 2 was where everything changed. The Lankans lost their last 6 wickets for just 16 runs. Trent Boult was the tormentor-in-chief as he picked all 6 and it took just around 3 overs for him to do so ensuring the hosts take a decent lead, 74 to be precise.

The scorecard suggests it is a comprehensive win for New Zealand but the Lankans had their chances. Especially in the first innings after they elected to bowl, they had the Kiwis reeling at 64-6 but failed to capitalize as the New Zealand lower order added 114 runs, courtesy a brilliant 108-run stand between Southee and Watling with the former scoring a half ton.

14 balls is all it took the Black Caps this morning. 2 for Boult and 1 for Wagner today as the Lankan tail was blown away by pace, swing and bounce. This was never in doubt though today morning but it would escalate so quickly, we did not expect that. Also, with the win, New Zealand take the series and win their fourth consecutive Test series.

106.2 T Boult to Chameera, OUT! Three reds and Chameera has to take the long walk back! Also the batsmen are seen shaking hands with the Kiwi players which means Angelo Mathews will not be coming out to bat. That is the end of the Test match and it is NEW ZEALAND WHO WIN IT BY 423 RUNS! Coming to the ball now, it is once again the in-dipper. It pitches around middle and leg and comes back in. Chameera looks to drive but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. Chameera, being the last man has to go for the review. He does so but replays show that the on-field call is the right one. THE KIWIS WIN THE SERIES 1-0. 236/9

Have the Kiwis got another? The umpire has given Chameera out LBW but he has reviewed it. Only an inside edge can save him here.

106.1 T Boult to Chameera, Length delivery on off, Chameera drives it through mid off. Williamson chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen pick up a couple. 236/8

105.6 N Wagner to Kumara, Left alone outside the off stump. The ball was on a full length and hits some sort of a crack and deviates away suddenly. Watling collects it well. 234/8

105.5 N Wagner to Chameera, Almost! On the pads this one, Chameera flicks it in the air towards fine leg. There was a leg slip present but the ball goes just wide of the fielder there. 234/8

105.4 N Wagner to Chameera, What happened here? The ball was on a short length and Chameera tried to duck and let it go but the ball didn't rise at all. The ball goes off the handle of Dushmantha's bat. Could've been painful if the ball had hit him on the glove. 233/8

105.3 N Wagner to Chameera, Bouncer on middle, Chameera ducks under the ball and lets it go. 233/8

Lahiru Kumara is the new batsman in.

105.2 Wagner to D Perera, OUT! Two in quick succession. Perera has been bounced out here by Wagner. New Zealand 1 away now? Effort ball on middle, Perera doesn't duck out of the way and tries to pull this one. He is not in control and the ball just goes in the air as far as Kane Williamson at square leg, who runs back and takes an easy catch. New Zealand all but home here. Perera falls after a good hand. 233/8

105.1 N Wagner to Perera, Outside off, short of a length delivery, Perera defends off the back foot. 233/7

104.6 T Boult to Chameera, Well outside off, left alone by the batsman at the last moment. 233/7

104.5 T Boult to Chameera, Slightly fuller just outside off, holds its line this time. Dushmantha defends well. 233/7

104.4 T Boult to Chameera, Length ball just outside off, Chameera defends this one with hard hands. The ball goes off the inside half of the bat on to the leg side. 233/7

Dushmantha Chameera is in at number 9, replacing Lakmal.

104.3 Boult to S Lakmal, OUT! TIMBER! Beauty of a delivery. Good length delivery coming into the batsman, Boult swings into Lakmal who looks to keep it out but there was a big gap between bat and pad. It went through that and he got bowled. New Zealand are three away from victory if Mathews comes out to bat. 233/7

104.2 T Boult to Lakmal, Full toss on middle, Lakmal looks to flick it but it went of the inner half of the bat. It goes through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple. 233/6

104.1 T Boult to Lakmal, Starts with a bumper, Lakmal does well to duck under it. 231/6

We are set to get underway. The players and umpires are out in the middle. Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal are at the crease. Lakmal to take strike. Trent Boult will start the proceedings for Day 5.

Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the decider Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Christchurch. 90 overs, 4 wickets is the equation for the hosts, that too considering Mathews comes out to bat. The speculation though is that he might not come out to the middle. However, the visitors have shown character and determination to survive like the first Test where the rain came to their rescue. This time though it seems to be a little difficult with rain not forecast. Will the Black Caps clean up the tail or is there a miracle on the cards? What is in store for us? Stay tuned.

... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...

Now then, how long will it take for New Zealand to wrap this up on Day 5? Will Angelo Mathews come out to bat? Is there another fightback left? All these questions will be answered on the final day of the second Test at 1100 local (2200 GMT, previous night). Till then, take care and goodbye!

The Kiwi bowlers, bowled their heart out on a wicket which had nothing for the bowlers. Wagner especially, he bowled with the same energy throughout and also bowled long spells. He was the pick of the bowlers ending with three big wickets of, Mendis and Chandimal the half centurions and the third one was of Roshen Silva. He was well supported by Southee who also picked two. Boult and Patel did look threatening but did not have luck on their side.

After the first session being a wicket-less one and just one wicket falling in the second, we thought, the Lankans are once again on the verge of pulling off a miracle here. However, Angelo Mathew's injury changed the whole course of the game. The former Lankan skipper did not walk out to bat in the last session and that proved to be the opening the Kiwis needed. They then got rid of Chandimal quickly, Dickwella also did not last for long. Roshen Silva was stubborn but he too got out to a loose shot. A Day 4 finish looked on the cards. Perera and Lakmal though battled hard and ensured we head into Day 5.

A happy New Zealand team walk off the field, they have turned it around in the last session by picking up 5 wickets. The Lankans have no recognized batsman left and with Angelo Mathews not sure of batting, the hosts are firm favorites to take the series.

103.6 N Wagner to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Perera defends it out and negotiates the last ball of the day. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 4. 231/6

103.5 N Wagner to Perera, Bowls a bumper, the batsman ducks underneath it. 231/6

103.4 N Wagner to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Dilruwan defends off the back foot. 231/6

103.3 N Wagner to S Lakmal, Good length delivery on off, Lakmal taps it towards point. The non-striker has already started to run but Lakmal is ball watching. Colin de Grandhomme goes for the direct hit at the bowlers end but misses it. The batsmen take a run. Lakmal would have been a goner had he hit that. 231/6

103.2 N Wagner to Lakmal, Bowls a bouncer, Suranga ducks underneath it. 230/6

103.1 N Wagner to Lakmal, Bowls a bumper, Lakmal does well to duck under it. 230/6

102.6 Tim Southee to Perera, Bowls a bouncer, Dilruwan does well to duck under it. 230/6

102.5 Tim Southee to Perera, Good length delivery on middle, Dilruwan defends off the back foot. 230/6

102.4 Tim Southee to Perera, Full on off, Perera drives it through covers. Two runs taken. 230/6

102.3 Tim Southee to Perera, Bowls a bouncer, Dilruwan does well to duck under it. 228/6

102.2 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Length delivery on middle, Lakmal flicks it towards square leg for a run. 228/6

102.1 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Outside off, Lakmal looks to cut but misses it. 227/6

101.6 N Wagner to Perera, Short of a length delivery, Perera looks to nudge it but gets an edge towards the leg side. 227/6

101.5 N Wagner to S Lakmal, Short delivery, Lakmal pulls towards mid-wicket for a single. 227/6

101.4 N Wagner to Lakmal, Bowls a bumper, Lakmal does well to evade it. 226/6

101.3 N Wagner to Perera, Length delivery on off, Perera taps it towards covers for a run. 226/6

101.2 N Wagner to Perera, Short of a length delivery, Perera looked to rise on that one but misses it. 225/6

101.1 N Wagner to Perera, Good length delivery on middle, Perera blocks it off his back foot. 225/6

100.6 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Third bouncer in the over. Suranga does well to duck under it. 8 runs off the over. 225/6

100.5 Tim Southee to Lakmal, FOUR! Good shot. Bowls a leg cutter outside off, Lakmal cuts it through point for a boundary. 225/6

100.4 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Bowls a bumper, Lakmal ducks underneath it. 221/6

100.3 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Good length delivery on off, Lakmal defends off the front foot. 221/6

100.2 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Bowls a bouncer, Lakmal does well to duck under it. 221/6

100.1 Tim Southee to S Lakmal, FOUR! EDGED BUT SAFE! Full on off, Lakmal looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards first slip. It falls short of the fielder who dives but it goes through him for a boundary. 221/6

99.6 N Wagner to Perera, Short delivery outside off, Perera defends off the back foot. 217/6

99.5 N Wagner to Perera, Good length delivery on off, the batsman keeps it out. 217/6

99.4 N Wagner to Perera, OOH! That would have hurt him. Short delivery, Dilruwan looks to defend but takes his eyes off the ball and gets hit on the helmet. 217/6

99.3 N Wagner to Perera, Bowls it down the leg side, Perera leaves it alone. 217/6

99.2 N Wagner to Perera, Full on off, Dilruwan drives it to covers. 217/6

99.1 N Wagner to Perera, Good length delivery on middle, Perera defends off the back foot. 217/6

98.6 Tim Southee to S Lakmal, Full on off, Suranga drives it to mid off. 217/6

98.5 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Short delivery, Lakmal pulls it to mid-wicket. 217/6

98.4 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Short delivery, Lakmal flicks it to the leg side. 217/6

98.3 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Bowls a bumper, Lakmal ducks underneath it. 217/6

98.2 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Short of a length delivery, Lakmal pulls it to short mid-wicket. 217/6

98.1 Tim Southee to Lakmal, Bowls a bouncer, Lakmal does well to duck under it. 217/6

97.6 N Wagner to Perera, Short of a length delivery on middle, Dilruwan keeps it out. 217/6

97.5 N Wagner to Perera, Length delivery on middle, Dilruwan nudges it to the leg side. 217/6

97.4 N Wagner to Perera, Length delivery on off, the batsman guides it to third man. 217/6

97.3 N Wagner to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Dilruwan defends off the back foot. 217/6

97.2 N Wagner to Perera, FOUR! Good shot. Short on off, Perera cuts it through point for a boundary. 217/6

97.1 N Wagner to Lakmal, Short of a length delivery, Lakmal pulls it towards fine leg for a single. 213/6

96.6 Tim Southee to Perera, Goes full for the last ball, Dilruwan is ready for it. He drives it to point. 212/6

96.5 Tim Southee to Perera, OUCH! On the shorter side, Dilruwan first thinks of playing at it but then tries to move out of the way. He is late in doing so and is hit on the body. 212/6

96.4 Tim Southee to Perera, Now comes from around the wicket and bangs it short on the body. Dilruwan tries to work it on the leg side but it hits the bottom and goes on the bounce to silly point. 212/6

96.3 Tim Southee to Perera, A bumper but down the leg side, Dilruwan lets it be. 212/6

96.2 Tim Southee to Perera, Back of a length on off, it is kept out. 212/6

96.1 Tim Southee to Perera, On the shorter side, Dilruwan stands tall and defends it onto the ground. 212/6

95.6 N Wagner to Lakmal, Bowls it down the leg side, Lakmal leaves it alone. 212/6

95.5 N Wagner to Lakmal, FOUR! Lakmal is off the mark. Short of a length delivery, Lakmal pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary. 212/6

Suranga Lakmal is the new man in.

95.4 N Wagner to Silva, OUT! Wagner gets his third wicket. The last recognized batsman walks back. Good length delivery outside off, it straightens after pitching. Roshen looks to poke away from his body and gets an outside edge towards Watling who takes a comfortable catch. Now Kiwis are into the tail. Can they wrap it up today? 208/6

95.3 N Wagner to Silva, Full on off, Silva drives it to mid off. 208/5

95.2 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, Roshen ducks underneath it. 208/5

95.1 N Wagner to Silva, Length delivery on middle, Silva flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 208/5

94.6 Tim Southee to Perera, Bowls a bumper, Dilruwan does well to duck under it. 206/5

94.5 Tim Southee to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Dilruwan defends off the back foot. 206/5

94.4 Tim Southee to Perera, Short of a length delivery, Perera looks to defend but gets hit on the glove. 206/5

94.3 Tim Southee to D Perera, Full on off, Perera looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards second slip. It falls short of Tom Latham. 206/5

94.2 Tim Southee to Perera, Bowls it down the leg side, Perera lets it go. 206/5

94.1 Tim Southee to Perera, Bowls a bumper, Perera does well to duck under it. 206/5

Tim Southee is back.

93.6 N Wagner to Silva, Length delivery on leg, Roshen flicks it to the leg side. 206/5

93.5 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bumper, Roshen does well to duck under it. 206/5

93.4 N Wagner to Silva, Length delivery on middle, Roshen defends off the back foot. 206/5

93.3 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Roshen defends off the front foot. 206/5

93.2 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, Silva ducks underneath it. 206/5

93.1 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Silva defends off the back foot. 206/5

Neil Wagner is back into the attack.

92.6 T Boult to Perera, Outside off, Perera shoulders his arms to this one. 206/5

92.5 T Boult to Perera, Bowls a bouncer, Perera does well to duck under it. 206/5

92.4 T Boult to Perera, FOUR! Length delivery on leg, Dilruwan flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. 206/5

92.3 T Boult to Perera, Length delivery on middle, Perera nudges it to the leg side. 202/5

92.2 T Boult to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Dilruwan defends off the back foot. 202/5

92.1 T Boult to Silva, Full on off, Silva drives it through cover point. The fielder chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen get three runs. 202/5

91.6 de Grandhomme to Perera, Bowls a bouncer, Perera does well to duck under it. 199/5

91.5 de Grandhomme to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Perera defends off the back foot. 199/5

91.4 de Grandhomme to Silva, Length delivery on middle, Silva nudges it towards fine leg for a single. 199/5

91.3 de Grandhomme to Silva, Length delivery on middle and leg, Roshen flicks it to the leg side. 198/5

91.2 de Grandhomme to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Silva blocks it well. 198/5

91.1 de Grandhomme to Silva, Wide outside off, Silva offers no shot. 198/5

90.6 T Boult to Perera, Length delivery on middle, Perera defends off the back foot. 198/5

90.5 Boult to Perera, Short of a length delivery, Perera looks to get it away but is beaten by the extra bounce. Watling appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 198/5

90.4 T Boult to Perera, Length delivery on leg, Perera flicks it to the leg side. 198/5

90.3 T Boult to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Dilruwan blocks it off his front foot. 198/5

90.2 T Boult to Perera, Short of a length delivery, Perera looks to defend but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes past short leg. 198/5

90.1 T Boult to Perera, Good length delivery on middle, Perera defends off the back foot. 198/5

89.6 de Grandhomme to Silva, Outside off, Roshen offers no shot. 198/5

89.5 de Grandhomme to R Silva, Full on off, Silva drives it to mid off. 198/5

89.4 de Grandhomme to D Perera, GOOD RUNNING BETWEEN THE WICKETS! Length delivery on off, Perera looks to drive but gets an outside edge past slips. The fielder chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen get three runs. 198/5

89.3 de Grandhomme to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Dilruwan defends off the back foot. 195/5

89.2 de Grandhomme to Perera, Length delivery on off, Dilruwan plays it through point. Two runs taken. 195/5

89.1 de Grandhomme to Perera, Outside off, Perera lets it go. 193/5

Colin de Grandhomme is on.

88.6 T Boult to Silva, FOUR! Length delivery on leg, Silva flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. The fielder at short fine leg dived but in vain. 193/5

88.5 T Boult to Silva, Good length delivery outside off, Roshen looks to drive but gets beaten on this one. 189/5

88.4 T Boult to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Roshen blocks it well. 189/5

88.3 T Boult to Silva, Angles away from the batsman, Silva looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 189/5

88.2 T Boult to Perera, Length delivery on middle, Perera flicks it towards the leg side for a single. 189/5

88.1 T Boult to Perera, Good length delivery on off, Perera defends off the front foot. 188/5

87.6 Tim Southee to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Silva looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 188/5

87.5 Tim Southee to Silva, Good length delivery on middle, Silva defends off the back foot. 188/5

87.4 Tim Southee to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, Silva does well to duck under it. 188/5

87.3 Tim Southee to Silva, Good length delivery on leg, Silva defends off the front foot. 188/5

87.2 Tim Southee to Silva, Full on middle and leg, Silva flicks it to mid-wicket. 188/5

87.1 Tim Southee to Silva, Outside off, Silva offers no shot. 188/5

DRINKS! Five wickets is what New Zealand need to win the series, four actually as Angelo Mathews who has gone for a scan on his hamstring will not be available today.

86.6 T Boult to Perera, NOT OUT! That has bounced! Full and outside off, Perera seems to have hit it on the bounce to gully. The players esquire for a catch. The umpire walks up to the leg umpire, both have a chat and then take it upstairs. The soft signal is NOT OUT. One replay was enough to determine that it has bounced. 188/5

Is that a bump ball? The umpires have gone upstairs to check. NOT OUT is the soft signal.

86.5 T Boult to Perera, Played to the point region by the batsman. 188/5

86.4 T Boult to Perera, For the second time in a row, Perera is beaten. Another length ball around off, Perera hangs his bat out and it whizzes past the outside edge. 188/5

86.3 T Boult to Perera, BEATEN! On a length and around off, it angled away from Perera. The batsman plays inside the line and gets beaten. 188/5

86.2 T Boult to Perera, EDGY FOUR! Full and outside off, Dilruwan throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes uppishly past the diving Williamson at gully and to the third man fence. 188/5

86.1 T Boult to Perera, Back of a length on middle, the batsman stands tall and defends it. 184/5

85.6 Tim Southee to Silva, Attacks the off pole this time, Roshen guides it to the man at gully. 184/5

85.5 Tim Southee to Silva, Outside off, it is left alone. 184/5

85.4 Tim Southee to Silva, Down the leg side, the batsman misses the flick. 184/5

85.3 Tim Southee to Silva, Very full and on middle, Roshen looks to drive but it goes off the inner half through square leg for a couple. 184/5

85.2 Tim Southee to Perera, On the pads, it is worked through square leg for a run. 182/5

Dilruwan Perera is the new batsman in.

85.1 Tim Southee to Dickwella, OUT! DRAGS IT ON! Loose, that is very loose from Dickwella. Nothing great about the delivery. It is on a length and outside off, Niroshan goes after it away from his body, it takes the inside edge and then goes onto hit the stumps. Kiwis are now 5 wickets away and 4 if Mathews does not bat. 18.5 overs more to go today. 181/5

84.6 T Boult to Silva, Lovely bowling! Picthes it on off and then angles it away. Roshen plays the original trajectory and gets beaten. 181/4

84.5 T Boult to Silva, Angles this one away from the batter, Roshen plays inside the line and lets it go. 181/4

84.4 T Boult to Dickwella, A bumper on middle, it is pulled all along the ground towards fine leg for a run. 181/4

84.3 T Boult to Dickwella, Back of a length around off, Dickwella defends it onto the ground. 180/4

84.2 T Boult to Dickwella, OUCH! Extra bounce there! On the shorter side and angling into the batsman. Dickwella looks to nudge it away but is hit around the chest area. 180/4

84.1 T Boult to Dickwella, Almost! Full and straight, swinging away late. Dickwella tries to keep it out but gets an outside edge through backward point for a couple. 180/4

83.6 Tim Southee to Dickwella, This time pulls it with control but towards the man at fine leg for a single. 178/4

83.5 Tim Southee to Dickwella, FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! A good bumper on middle, Dickwella goes for the pull but gets a top edge and it goes to the fine leg fence. 177/4

83.4 Tim Southee to Silva, On the pads, Silva tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls towards square leg. The batsmen run a leg bye. 173/4

83.3 Tim Southee to Silva, Works it with the angle to the man at square leg. 172/4

83.2 Tim Southee to Silva, The one that angles into the batsman, Roshen tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half through square leg for a couple. 172/4

83.1 Tim Southee to Silva, Fuller in length around off, it shapes away a touch. Roshen defends it towards gully. 170/4

82.6 T Boult to Dickwella, Full on off, the left-hander drives it to mid off. 170/4

82.5 T Boult to Dickwella, Length delivery on off, Niroshan keeps it out. 170/4

82.4 T Boult to Dickwella, Good length delivery outside off, Niroshan shoulders his arms to this one. 170/4

82.3 T Boult to Dickwella, Outside off, Dickwella lets it go. 170/4

82.2 T Boult to Dickwella, Outside off, Niroshan lets it go. 170/4

82.1 T Boult to Silva, Length delivery on leg, Silva flicks it towards square leg for a single. 170/4

81.6 Tim Southee to Dickwella, Good length delivery outside off, the left-hander offers no shot. 169/4

81.5 Tim Southee to Dickwella, Outside off, Dickwella lets it go. 169/4

81.4 Tim Southee to N Dickwella, Full on middle, Niroshan drives it to mid on. 169/4

81.3 Tim Southee to Dickwella, Length delivery on leg, Dickwella flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 169/4

81.2 Tim Southee to Dickwella, Length delivery on middle, Dickwella defends off the front foot. 167/4

81.1 Tim Southee to Dickwella, Good length delivery on off, Niroshan blocks it well. 167/4

Tim Southee is on.

80.6 T Boult to Silva, Outside off, Roshen shoulders his arms to this one. 167/4

80.5 T Boult to Silva, Full on leg, Silva flicks it towards short leg. 167/4

80.4 T Boult to Silva, Good length delivery outside off, Roshen looks to drive but misses it. 167/4

80.3 T Boult to Silva, Outside off, Silva leaves it alone. 167/4

80.2 T Boult to Silva, Length delivery on off, Silva looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 167/4

80.1 T Boult to Silva, Good length delivery on middle, Roshen defends off the back foot. 167/4

The second new ball is now available and it has been taken immediately. Trent Boult is brought back on.

79.6 A Patel to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on middle, Niroshan looks to defend but gets hit low on the pads. 167/4

79.5 A Patel to Dickwella, Tossed up outside off, Dickwella lets it go. 167/4

79.4 A Patel to Dickwella, FOUR! Good shot. Floated on off, Niroshan plays a reverse sweep towards third man for a boundary. 167/4

79.3 A Patel to Dickwella, Full on off, Niroshan drives it through covers. Two runs taken. 163/4

79.2 A Patel to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on off, Dickwella defends it out. 161/4

79.1 A Patel to Dickwella, Tossed up on off, Dickwella plays a reverse sweep towards point. The batsmen pick up a couple. 161/4

78.6 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Silva keeps it out. 159/4

78.5 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bumper, Roshen ducks underneath it. 159/4

78.4 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery outside off, Roshen offers no shot. 159/4

78.3 N Wagner to Silva, Outside off, Roshen offers no shot. 159/4

78.2 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, Silva ducks underneath it. 159/4

78.1 N Wagner to Silva, Outside off, Roshen offers no shot. 159/4

77.6 A Patel to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on off, Niroshan defends off the back foot. 159/4

77.5 A Patel to Dickwella, Tossed up outside off, Niroshan lets it go. 159/4

77.4 A Patel to Dickwella, The straighter one from Patel outside off, Dickwella looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 159/4

77.3 A Patel to N Dickwella, Floated on off, Dickwella looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 159/4

77.2 A Patel to Dickwella, Tossed up on middle, Dickwella defends off the back foot. 159/4

77.1 A Patel to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on middle, Dickwella sweeps it to the leg side. 159/4

76.6 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, Silva does well to duck under it. 159/4

76.5 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery on middle, Silva defends off the back foot. 159/4

76.4 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, Silva does well to duck under it. 159/4

76.3 N Wagner to Dickwella, Length delivery on middle, Dickwella taps it towards point for a single. 159/4

Niroshan Dickwella is the new man in.

76.2 Wagner to D Chandimal, OUT! Big wicket for New Zealand. The short ball ploy finally works for Wagner and he is pumped up. A quick bouncer and it is a well-directed one. Chandimal at first looks to duck but then tries to fend it away with his eyes closed. The ball hits his glove and then the helmet. Lobs towards Latham at short leg who takes an easy catch. Chandimal walks back after a fighting knock. New Zealand are now 6 wickets away from a series win. 5 if Mathews does not bat. 158/4

76.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 158/3

75.6 A Patel to Silva, Floated on middle, Silva sweeps it to the leg side. 158/3

75.5 A Patel to Silva, Tossed up on off, Silva drives it to covers. 158/3

75.4 A Patel to Silva, Flighted delivery on off, Roshen defends off the front foot. 158/3

75.3 A Patel to Silva, Short on off, Roshen cuts it to point. 158/3

75.2 A Patel to Silva, Tossed up on off, Silva plays it to covers. 158/3

75.1 A Patel to Silva, Short on off, Silva makes room and cuts it to point. 158/3

74.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Full on off, Dinesh drives it to mid off. 158/3

74.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle, the captain keeps it out. 158/3

74.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 158/3

74.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 158/3

74.2 N Wagner to Silva, Length delivery on middle, Silva flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 158/3

74.1 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Silva defends off the back foot. 155/3

73.6 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up on middle, Chandimal looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. 155/3

73.5 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on off, Chandimal defends off the front foot. 155/3

73.4 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on off, the skipper keeps it out. 155/3

73.3 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up on middle, Dinesh looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 155/3

73.2 A Patel to D Chandimal, Short delivery on leg, the skipper pulls it to mid-wicket. 155/3

73.1 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on middle, Chandimal pads it away. 155/3

72.6 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery outside off, Roshen looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 155/3

72.5 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, the batsman ducks underneath it. 155/3

72.4 N Wagner to Silva, Outside off, Silva leaves it alone. 155/3

72.3 N Wagner to Silva, Length delivery on off, Roshen defends off the back foot. 155/3

72.2 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Silva keeps it out. 155/3

72.1 N Wagner to Silva, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Silva looks to drive but misses it. 155/3

71.6 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on middle, the skipper defends off the front foot. Maiden for Ajaz Patel. 155/3

71.5 A Patel to D Chandimal, Tossed up on middle, Dinesh looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 155/3

71.4 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on middle, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 155/3

71.3 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on leg, Dinesh blocks it well. 155/3

71.2 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up on middle, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 155/3

71.1 A Patel to Chandimal, Pitched around middle and leg, turns away from the batsman, Chandimal looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 155/3

70.6 N Wagner to Silva, Outside off, Roshen offers no shot. Negative line of bowling from Neil Wagner. 155/3

70.5 N Wagner to Silva, Third bouncer in the over. Silva ducks underneath it. 155/3

70.4 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bumper, Silva does well to duck under it. 155/3

70.3 N Wagner to Silva, Good length delivery on off, Silva defends off the front foot. 155/3

70.2 N Wagner to Silva, Bowls a bouncer, Roshen does well to duck under it. 155/3

70.1 N Wagner to Silva, Length delivery on middle, Silva flicks it to mid-wicket. 155/3

Neil Wagner to bowl from the other end.

69.6 A Patel to Chandimal, Unplayable! That is just unplayable! What a delivery. This is tossed up around middle and leg from over the wicket. Chandimal comes forward to defend. It pitches and then turns away a mile, beats the outside edge and whizzes past the off stump. That was big, big turn, really good signs these for New Zealand and bad for Sri Lanka. 155/3

69.5 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on leg, Chandimal pads it away. 155/3

69.4 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on off, Chandimal cuts it to point. 155/3

69.3 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up on off, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 155/3

69.2 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on middle, the skipper defends off the back foot. 155/3

69.1 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up on leg, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 155/3

We are back! Sad news to begin with for Sri Lanka fans is not that, Mathews is not seen walking out. it is Roshen Silva and Dinesh Chandimal who are the batsmen at the crease. Ajaz Patel to start proceedings for the Kiwis.

... DAY 4, SESSION 3 ...

Sri Lanka continue to fight and it is their skipper who is leading from the front. The session started with Mendis and Chandimal continuing from where the left off before the Lunch break. The two looked at ease against the Kiwi bowlers. However, a moment of brilliance from the Kiwi sub, Matt Henry saw Mendis being dismissed. Chandimal though continued his battle along with Angelo Mathews. but just at the end, Mathews was seen struggling, this is a major concern for the visitors. It will be interesting to see if he comes out to bat after the break. Stay tuned to find out.

68.6 T Boult to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, Angelo blocks it off his front foot. THAT IS TEA ON DAY 4. 155/3

68.5 T Boult to Mathews, Length delivery on middle, Angelo flicks it to the leg side. 155/3

68.4 T Boult to Mathews, Good length delivery on middle, the batsman keeps it out. 155/3

68.3 T Boult to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, Angelo defends off the back foot. 155/3

68.2 T Boult to Mathews, Full on middle, Angelo drives it to mid on. 155/3

68.1 T Boult to Mathews, Length delivery on leg, Angelo flicks it to the leg side. 155/3

67.6 N Wagner to Mathews, Full on off, Angelo drives it towards mid on for a single. 155/3

67.5 N Wagner to Mathews, Bowls yorker on off, Mathews digs it out in time. 154/3

67.4 N Wagner to Mathews, Bowls a bouncer, Angelo does well to duck under it. 154/3

67. 3 N Wagner to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, Angelo defends off the back foot. 154/3

67.2 N Wagner to Mathews, Bowls a bouncer, Mathews does well to duck under it. 154/3

67.1 N Wagner to Mathews, FOUR! Good shot. Short of a length delivery, Mathews pulls it comfortably through square leg for a boundary. 154/3

Neil Wagner is back on. Change of ends for him.

66.6 T Boult to Chandimal, Full and on middle, Chandimal strokes it to mid on. 150/3

66.5 Boult to Mathews, Goes for the yorker but Mathews gets his bat down in time, it goes towards fine leg. The batsmen go for a run, Mathews somehow makes it to the other end. 150/3

66.4 T Boult to Mathews, Back of a length on off, Mathews stands tall and defends it onto the ground. 149/3

66.3 T Boult to Mathews, A bumper by Boult. Mathews ducks under it. 149/3

Mathews is down on the ground and the physio is out. He may have done his hamstring here, he has had injury issues before also. Not good for Sri Lanka this. He is up on his feet now and is fine to continue.

66.2 T Boult to Mathews, This is even! Full and on off, Mathews times it through mid off. Wagner gives it a chase, slides and saves two for his side. 149/3

66.1 T Boult to Mathews, Slightly fuller around off, Mathews times it through cover-point and the batsmen take two. 147/3

Trent Boult is back on.

65.6 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Fuller again from around the wicket, Mathews tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man for a run. 145/3

65.5 de Grandhomme to Mathews, On a length and around off, AM keeps it out. 144/3

65.4 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Back of a length around off, the batsman blocks it out. 144/3

65.3 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Another short ball on middle, the batsman ducks under it. 144/3

65.2 de Grandhomme to Mathews, On a length and around middle, the batsman works it towards square leg. 144/3

65.2 de Grandhomme to Mathews, A loopy bouncer, Mathews ducks under it. The umpire calls it a wide. 144/3

65.1 de Grandhomme to Mathews, On the shorter side and outside off, Mathews guides it to point. 143/3

64.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Short again and Chandimal defends it onto the ground. 143/3

64.5 N Wagner to D Chandimal, Fuller and uppishly driven, in the gap though through covers for a couple. 143/3

64.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, On the shorter side and on the body, Chandimal works it to mid-wicket. 141/3

64.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Short and outside off, Chandimal moves out of the way. 141/3

64.2 N Wagner to Mathews, Comfortably pulls it through square leg and takes a run. 141/3

64.1 N Wagner to Mathews, OUCH! That must have hurt! Short ball, Mathews goes for the pull but the ball hits the fielder at short leg on the bounce. 140/3

63.6 de Grandhomme to Chandimal, A short again to end! Chandimal this time stands tall and defends it. 140/3

63.5 de Grandhomme to Chandimal, 5 balls, 5 bouncers! Chandimal watches it go through to the keeper. 140/3

63.4 de Grandhomme to Chandimal, Yet another bouncer, Chandimal happily ducks under it. 140/3

63.3 de Grandhomme to Chandimal, Another bumper, Chandimal evades it. 140/3

63.2 de Grandhomme to A Mathews, Another short ball on middle, Mathews pulls it hard through square leg. There is a fielder in the deep so only a run. 140/3

63.1 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Colin now goes around the wicket and bowls short. Not sure if he has the pace to trouble the batsman. Mathews ducks under it. 139/3

62.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 139/3

62.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, the captain defends off the back foot. 139/3

62.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on leg, Dinesh looks to flick but misses it. 139/3

62.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, the skipper ducks underneath it. 139/3

62.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 139/3

62.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 139/3

61.6 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Full on off, Angelo drives it straight back towards the bowler. 139/3

61.5 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, the batsman blocks it. 139/3

61.4 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Bowls it down the leg side, Angelo lets it go. 139/3

61.3 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Length delivery on off, Mathews plays it to point. 139/3

61.2 de Grandhomme to A Mathews, Length delivery on off, Angelo looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards slip. It fell short of the fielder. The batsmen pick up a couple. 139/3

61.1 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Outside off, Mathews lets it go. 137/3

60. 6 N Wagner to Chandimal, FOUR! Classic straight drive from Dinesh Chandimal. Full on middle, Chandimal drives it straight past the bowler for a boundary. 137/3

60.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Full on off, Dinesh drives it to covers. 133/3

60.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Dinesh defends off the front foot. 133/3

60.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle, Dinesh keeps it out. 133/3

60.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, the skipper watchfully defends it. 133/3

60.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 133/3

59.6 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, Mathews defends off the front foot. 133/3

59.5 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Outside off, AM shoulders his arms to this one. 133/3

59.4 de Grandhomme to A Mathews, Good length delivery on middle, Mathews looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards slip. It fell short of the fielder. 133/3

59.3 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Outside off, Angelo lets it go. 133/3

59.2 de Grandhomme to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, Angelo keeps it out. 133/3

59.1 de Grandhomme to Mathews, FOUR! Poor delivery from Colin de Grandhomme. Short outside off, Mathews cuts it through point for a boundary. 133/3

Colin de Grandhomme is back now.

58.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, the skipper does well to duck under it. 129/3

58.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 129/3

58.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh stands tall and keeps it out. 129/3

58.3 N Wagner to Mathews, Short outside off, Angelo cuts it towards point for a single. 129/3

58.2 N Wagner to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, AM blocks it off his front foot. 128/3

58.1 N Wagner to Mathews, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Mathews looks to drive but misses it. 128/3

57.6 T Boult to Chandimal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 128/3

57.5 T Boult to Mathews, On the pads, it is worked to fine leg for a single. 128/3

57.4 T Boult to Mathews, Back of a length around off, the batter keeps it out. 127/3

57.3 T Boult to A Mathews, Fuller and tailing back in. Mathews adjusts and drives it to mid on. 127/3

57.2 T Boult to Mathews, Back of a length on off, Angelo defends it off the back foot. 127/3

57.1 T Boult to Mathews, Just ahead of a length and outside off, wanting the batsman to drive. Angelo makes a leave as he is not tempted. 127/3

56.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Short of a length delivery down the leg side, Chandimal leaves it alone. Watling appeals, Wagner also joins him but the umpire shakes his head. New Zealand think of the review but decide against it as Watling indicates it had come off Chandimal's shirt. 127/3

56.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 127/3

56.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh keeps it out. 127/3

56.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on leg, Dinesh nudges it to the leg side. 127/3

56.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 127/3

56.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a quick bouncer, Chandimal does well to duck under it. 127/3

Drinks!

55.6 T Boult to Mathews, Length delivery on off, AM taps it to point. 127/3

55.5 T Boult to Mathews, Length delivery on middle, Angelo pushes it to mid-wicket. 127/3

55.4 T Boult to Mathews, Length delivery on off, Mathews taps it to point. 127/3

55.3 T Boult to Mathews, Bowls a bouncer, Mathews does well to duck under it. 127/3

55.2 T Boult to Mathews, Good length delivery on middle, Mathews defends off the back foot. 127/3

55.1 T Boult to Mathews, Good length delivery on off, Mathews looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards second slip. It fell short of Colin de Grandhomme. 127/3

Trent Boult is back.

54.6 N Wagner to Mathews, Good length around off, Mathews strokes it through mid off for a run. 127/3

Angelo Mathews is the new batsman in.

54.5 N Wagner to Mendis, OUT! In the air... taken! What a catch, something special was needed to break this stand and the substitute has provided it. It is not the short ball but it is the rare full ball by Wagner which does the trick. It is outside off, Mendis goes for the drive but does not keep it down. It goes towards short cover where Matt Henry dives full stretch to his left and takes it inches above the ground. His teammates are all over him as they are delighted with this wicket. End of an outstanding innings by Mendis and a brilliant 117-run stand. Will this now open the floodgates? 126/3

54.4 N Wagner to Mendis, Good length on off, Mendis keeps it out. 126/2

54.3 N Wagner to Mendis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 126/2

54.2 N Wagner to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Kusal keeps it out. 126/2

54.1 N Wagner to Mendis, Bowls it down the leg side, Mendis leaves it alone. 126/2

53.6 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on middle, the skipper defends off the front foot. 126/2

53.5 A Patel to Chandimal, FOUR! 50 for Dinesh Chandimal. What an innings under him. Flighted delivery on leg, Dinesh sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 126/2

53.4 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up on leg, Chandimal pads it away. 122/2

53.3 A Patel to Chandimal, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 122/2

53.2 A Patel to Mendis, Floated on middle, Mendis flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 122/2

53.1 A Patel to Mendis, On the stumps, Mendis keeps it out. 121/2

52.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls it down the leg side, Dinesh lets it go. 121/2

52.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 121/2

52.4 N Wagner to Mendis, Short of a length delivery on leg, Mendis nudges it towards the leg side for a single. 121/2

52.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Dinesh plays it towards covers for a run. 120/2

52.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls it down the leg side, Dinesh lets it go. 119/2

52.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, the skipper does well to duck under it. 119/2

Change of ends for Wagner.

51.6 A Patel to Mendis, Flighted delivery on off, Mendis looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 119/2

51.5 A Patel to Mendis, Floated on off, Kusal defends off the front foot. 119/2

51.4 A Patel to Mendis, FOUR! Flighted delivery on middle, Mendis comes down the track and hits it through mid on for a boundary. 119/2

51.3 A Patel to D Chandimal, Short on off, Dinesh cuts it through point. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 115/2

51.2 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on off, Chandimal defends it out. 112/2

51.1 A Patel to K Mendis, Tossed up on off, Mendis drives it towards mid off for a run. 112/2

Ajaz Patel is on.

50.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Once again the short ball is flicked towards fine leg for a run. The short ball ploy maybe is being overused here. 111/2

50.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Down the leg side again, Chandimal flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 110/2

50.4 Tim Southee to K Mendis, Goes for the surprise full delivery on off, Mendis though is up for it, he drives it through mid on and runs three. 100-run stand is up between the two. Brilliant batting till now, however, there is still a long, long way to go. 109/2

50.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Another short ball, Mendis works it towards leg slip. 106/2

50.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Nicely played! The rib tickler this time by Southee, Mendis works it fine on the leg side and collects a brace. 106/2

50.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, Another bouncer, it maybe is getting too predictable now. Mendis easily ducks under it. 104/2

49.6 N Wagner to D Chandimal, Short of a length delivery on leg, Chandimal was in two minds whether to defend or nudge it. In the end he awkwardly nudges it to the leg side. 104/2

49.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls short of a length delivery down the leg side, Dinesh lets it go. 104/2

49.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh ducks underneath it. 104/2

49.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh blocks it well. 104/2

49.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal offers no shot. 104/2

49.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, the skipper does well to duck under it. 104/2

48.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls it down the leg side, Kusal lets it go. 104/2

48.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls a bumper, Mendis does well to duck under it. 104/2

48.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Good length delivery on middle, Mendis blocks it well. 104/2

48.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls it down the leg side, Kusal offers no shot. 104/2

48.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length delivery on leg, Kusal looks to flick but misses it. 104/2

48.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls a bouncer, Kusal does well to duck under it. 104/2

47.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, FOUR! Full on off, Chandimal drives it through mid off for a boundary. 104/2

47.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 100/2

47.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh taps it to the off side. 100/2

47.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, the skipper defends off the front foot. 100/2

47.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 100/2

47.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh blocks it well. 100/2

46.6 Tim Southee to K Mendis, Short delivery, Mendis pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single. 100/2

46.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Short of a length delivery, Mendis looks to hook but misses it. 98/2

46.4 Tim Southee to K Mendis, Length delivery on middle, Chandimal nudges it towards the leg side. The fielder goes for the direct hit but misses the stumps. The batsmen take a run. A needless run from Sri Lanka. Mendis would have been a goner if it had hit the stumps. 98/2

46.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Chandimal keeps it out. 97/2

46.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 97/2

46.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Chandimal does well to duck under it. 97/2

45.6 N Wagner to Mendis, Short and on middle, Mendis stands tall and blocks it out. 97/2

45.5 N Wagner to Mendis, Good length around off, Mendis defends it onto the ground. 97/2

45.4 N Wagner to Mendis, Another bumper, this one is a good one. Quick and aimed at the helmet. Mendis at the very end, ducks under it. 97/2

45.3 N Wagner to Mendis, Fuller in length this time around off, Mendis tries to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 97/2

45.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, On the shorter side, Chandimal nudges it to fine leg for a single. 97/2

45.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Slightly shorter outside off, Chandimal evades it. 96/2

44.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Wide outside off, Kusal offers no shot. 96/2

44.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Dinesh flicks it towards square leg for a single. 96/2

44.4 Tim Southee to Chandimal, FOUR BYES! Bowls a bumper down the leg side, the ball just never takes off. Chandimal evades it. It is also a difficult take for the keeper as it bounces just in front of him. Watling fails to collect it, the ball brushes his glove and races to the fine leg fence. 95/2

44.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Dinesh plays it to covers. 91/2

44.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off again, Chandimal lets it go. 91/2

44.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off, Dinesh leaves it alone. 91/2

43.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Full on off, Dinesh plays it towards covers for a single. 91/2

43.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Wide outside off, Chandimal offers no shot. 90/2

43.4 N Wagner to Mendis, Length delivery on middle, Mendis flicks it towards the leg side for a single. 90/2

43.3 N Wagner to Mendis, Good length delivery on middle, Mendis defends off the back foot. 89/2

43.2 N Wagner to Mendis, Short of a length delivery on leg, Mendis nudges it to the leg side. 89/2

43.1 N Wagner to K Mendis, Full on middle, Mendis drives it to mid on. 89/2

We are back after Lunch. The players and umpires are out in the middle. Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis are at the crease. Neil Wagner will start the proceedings after Lunch.

... DAY 4, SESSION 2 ...

New Zealand on the other hand, have bowled well, especially Boult, he has looked the most threatening with those in-dippers. However, wickets is what they need and Williamson will hope they can get a few quickly after the break. Will they do so or will the Lankans continue to dominate with the bat? Join us to find out in a while.

Perfect session for the Lankans, a wicket-less one. Great character and determination shown by Mendis and Chandimal. They have kept out the good balls and have also managed to score off the bad deliveries. Especially Mendis who has looked very positive. He has crossed his fifty and now will be aiming to score big. Chandimal too is battling it well out there. The Lankans though will hope the two continue.

42.6 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on middle, the skipper flicks it to mid-wicket. THAT IS LUNCH ON DAY 4. 89/2

42.5 A Patel to Chandimal, Loopy delivery on middle, Dinesh flicks it to mid-wicket. 89/2

42.4 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated outside off, Dinesh offers no shot. 89/2

42.3 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on off, Chandimal drives it to covers. 89/2

42.2 A Patel to D Chandimal, Full on off, the skipper drives it to mid off. 89/2

42.1 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up outside off, Chandimal lets it go. 89/2

41.6 T Boult to Mendis, FOUR! Fifty for Kusal Mendis. Great innings from him. Full outside off, Mendis drives it through covers for a boundary. 89/2

41.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Dinesh cuts it towards point for a single. 85/2

41.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on middle and leg, the skipper looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 84/2

41.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 84/2

41.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Outside off, Dinesh offers no shot. 84/2

41.1 T Boult to Mendis, Full on off, Mendis plays it towards covers for a run. 84/2

40.6 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery outside off, the skipper lets it go. 83/2

40.5 A Patel to Chandimal, Floated on off, Dinesh defends off the front foot. 83/2

40.4 A Patel to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal offers no shot. 83/2

40.3 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on off, the skipper defends off the back foot. 83/2

40.2 A Patel to Chandimal, Tossed up on off, Dinesh drives it to covers. 83/2

40.1 A Patel to Chandimal, Flighted delivery on middle, Chandimal flicks it to mid-wicket. 83/2

39.6 T Boult to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis shoulders his arms to this one. 8 runs off the over. 83/2

39.5 T Boult to K Mendis, FOUR! 1000 Test runs for Kusal Mendis in 2018. What a milestone for him. Full on off, Mendis drives it through covers for a boundary. 83/2

39.4 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Kusal defends off the front foot. 79/2

39.3 T Boult to K Mendis, Good length delivery on middle, Mendis looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Boult appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 79/2

39.2 T Boult to Mendis, FOUR! Kusal Mendis at his best. Full on leg, Mendis flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 79/2

39.1 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the back foot. 75/2

38.6 A Patel to Chandimal, Flatter and shorter outside off, Chandimal guides it to point. 75/2

38.5 A Patel to Chandimal, Drags his length back a little and lands it on middle, the ball straightens a touch. Chandimal blocks it solidly. 75/2

38.4 A Patel to Chandimal, Once again it is a little too full around off, Chandimal finds the fielder at cover with a drive. 75/2

38.3 A Patel to Chandimal, A little too full this time, DC strokes it to covers. 75/2

38.2 A Patel to Chandimal, Gives it a lot of air on off, Chandimal gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 75/2

38.1 A Patel to Chandimal, Tosses it up on off, not a lot of turn on offer. Chandimal defends it. 75/2

37.6 T Boult to Mendis, FOUR! Full on middle and leg, Mendis flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Good way to end the over. 9 runs off it. Sri Lanka need 585 runs to win. 75/2

37.5 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, Mendis leaves it alone. 71/2

37.4 T Boult to Mendis, Outside off again, Mendis offers no shot. 71/2

37.3 T Boult to Mendis, Outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms to this one. 71/2

37.2 T Boult to K Mendis, Full on off, Kusal drives it through mid off. The batsmen pick up a couple. 71/2

37.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on off, Mendis drives it through covers. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 69/2

36.6 A Patel to Mendis, Another good delivery to end! Similar delivery to the last one, it is only a little flatter this time. Mendis gets behind the line and blocks it out. 66/2

36.5 A Patel to Mendis, Perfect delivery this one by Patel. Tosses it up and lands it just behind the length he has been bowling so far. There is no turn for him though, Mendis blocks it out. 66/2

36.4 A Patel to Mendis, Slightly shorter this time around off, Mendis goes back and cuts it to point. 66/2

36.3 A Patel to Mendis, Loopy delivery on off, Mendis strokes it to mid off. 66/2

36.2 A Patel to Mendis, Gives it air and lands it around off, Mendis lunges and keeps it out. 66/2

36.1 A Patel to Mendis, Flaots it up outside off, Mendis drives it nicely towards covers. 66/2

Ajaz Patel now comes into the attack.

35.6 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, the skipper flicks it to mid-wicket. 66/2

35.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, the skipper punches it to point. 66/2

35.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Slants away from the batsman, Dinesh looks to cut but gets beaten on this one. 66/2

35.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh drives it to mid off. 66/2

35.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Full again on leg, Dinesh looks to flick but gets hit low on the pads. 66/2

35.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on leg, Chandimal looks to flick but misses it and gets hit low on the pads. 66/2

It was initially Ajaz Patel who was given the ball but a last moment change sees Boult back into the attack.

34.6 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Kusal blocks it off his back foot. 66/2

34.5 de Grandhomme to K Mendis, FOUR! Classic drive from Kusal Mendis. Full on middle, Mendis drives it straight past the bowler for a boundary. 66/2

34.4 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Second consecutive leave for Kusal Mendis. Outside off, Mendis lets it go. 62/2

34.3 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal offers no shot. 62/2

34.2 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Bowls it down the leg side, Kusal leaves it alone. 62/2

34.1 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis lets it go. 62/2

33.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Chandimal taps it to point. 62/2

33.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh ducks underneath it. 62/2

33.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, the captain defends off the back foot. 62/2

33.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Chandimal taps it to covers. 62/2

33.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Outside off, the skipper shoulders his arms to this one. 62/2

33.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on leg, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 62/2

32.6 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Full on leg, KM flicks it through square leg. Two runs taken. 62/2

32.5 de Grandhomme to K Mendis, Full on middle, Mendis drives it to mid on. 60/2

32.4 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Length delivery on middle, Mendis punches it to the off side. 60/2

32.3 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the back foot. 60/2

32.2 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Full on middle, Kusal drives it straight back towards the bowler. 60/2

32.1 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Full on off, Mendis drives it to covers. 60/2

31.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Outside off, the skipper lets it go. 60/2

31.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls it down the leg side, Dinesh lets it go. 60/2

31.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 60/2

31.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh defends off the back foot. 60/2

31.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, 50 partnership between Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis. Full outside off, Dinesh drives it through covers. Two runs taken. 60/2

31.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Chandimal does well to duck under it. 58/2

30.6 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis blocks it well. 58/2

30.5 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Full on off, Kusal drives it to mid off. 58/2

30.4 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the back foot. 58/2

30.3 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Kusal defends off the front foot. 58/2

30.2 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Full on off, Kusal drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs. 58/2

30.1 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal shoulders his arms to this one. 56/2

Colin de Grandhomme is back on.

29.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on leg, Chandimal offers no stroke and gets hit on the thigh pad. 56/2

29.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bumper, the captain ducks in time to leave that. 56/2

29.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 56/2

29.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Comes around the wicket and bowls outside off, Chandimal leaves it alone. 56/2

29.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, the skipper defends off the back foot. 56/2

29.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery outside off, Chandimal taps it to covers. 56/2

28.6 Tim Southee to K Mendis, Full on off, Kusal looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards slip. It fell short of the fielder. 56/2

28.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Short outside off, Mendis taps it to point. 56/2

28.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Play and miss from Kusal Mendis. Good length delivery outside off, Mendis looks to defend but misses it. 56/2

28.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on leg, the skipper looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. Umpire gives it as a leg bye. 56/2

28.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Bowls a bumper, Chandimal does well to duck under it. 55/2

28.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Bowls it down the leg side, Chandimal lets it go. 55/2

DRINKS! Sri Lanka have started the day off really well. They have negotiated the first hour without losing a wicket. The pair though need to continue batting like this. New Zealand on the other hand, will try and get at least a wicket before Lunch.

27.6 N Wagner to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, KM defends off the front foot. 55/2

27.5 N Wagner to Mendis, Bowls a bouncer, Kusal does well to duck under it. 55/2

27.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Full on off, Mendis drives it through mid off. The fielder chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 55/2

27.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, the skipper does well to duck under it. 52/2

27.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Dinesh plays it to point. 52/2

27.1 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on leg, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 52/2

26.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis leaves it alone. 52/2

26.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls it down the leg side, Kusal lets it go. 52/2

26.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Angles it away, Mendis looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 52/2

26.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis lets it go. 52/2

26.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls a bumper down leg, Kusal does well to duck under it. 52/2

26.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the back foot. 52/2

25.6 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Dinesh pushes it to mid-wicket. 52/2

25.5 N Wagner to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, the skipper blocks it well. 52/2

25.4 N Wagner to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, the skipper defends off the back foot. 52/2

25.3 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh does well to duck under it. 52/2

25.2 N Wagner to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Chandimal does well to duck under it. 52/2

25.1 N Wagner to Mendis, Length delivery on leg, Mendis flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run. 52/2

Neil Wagner is on now.

24.6 Tim Southee to D Chandimal, 50 up for Sri Lanka. Short outside off, Chandimal cuts it through point. Two runs taken. 51/2

24.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, the skipper defends off the back foot. 49/2

24.4 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on leg, the skipper jumps on his toes and nudges it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs. 49/2

24.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal offers no shot. 47/2

24.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Full on middle and leg, Chandimal flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs. 47/2

24.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Full on off, Chandimal defends from within the crease. 45/2

23.6 T Boult to Mendis, FOUR! Good shot. Consecutive boundaries for Kusal Mendis. Full outside off, Kusal drives it through covers for a boundary. 45/2

23.5 T Boult to K Mendis, FOUR! Good length delivery outside off, Mendis looks to defend but gets an outside edge over slips for a boundary. 41/2

23.4 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, KM leaves it alone. 37/2

23.3 T Boult to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal offers no shot. 37/2

23.2 T Boult to Mendis, Full on leg, Mendis flicks it through square leg. The fielder dives but it goes through him. Two runs taken. 37/2

23.1 T Boult to Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis offers no shot. 35/2

22.6 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Chandimal keeps it out. 35/2

22.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Dinesh ducks underneath it. 35/2

22.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length delivery on leg, Mendis nudges it towards fine leg for a single. 35/2

22.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off again, Kusal lets it go. 34/2

22.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal offers no shot. 34/2

22.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls a bouncer, Mendis does well to duck under it. 34/2

21.6 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, the captain defends off the front foot. 34/2

21.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Dinesh taps it to point. 34/2

21.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on middle, Dinesh drives it to mid on. 34/2

21.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery swinging away from the batsman, Chandimal lets it go. 34/2

21.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Dinesh flicks it to mid-wicket. 34/2

21.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal looks to drive but misses it. It was close to the outside edge. 34/2

20.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length delivery on off, Kusal defends off the front foot. 34/2

20.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Full on middle and leg, the skipper flicks it through square leg for a run. 34/2

20.4 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off, Dinesh offers no shot. 33/2

20.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Full on middle, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 33/2

20.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Dinesh drives it to covers. 33/2

20.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal shoulders his arms to this one. 33/2

19.6 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Kusal defends off the back foot. 33/2

19.5 T Boult to Mendis, A hint of inswing for Trent Boult. Good length delivery outside off, Mendis looks to drive but gets beaten on this one. 33/2

19.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, the skipper cuts it towards point for a single. 33/2

19.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on off, Chandimal drives it towards mid off. The batsmen pick up a couple. 32/2

19.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on leg, Dinesh keeps it out. 30/2

19.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on leg, Chandimal flicks it to square leg. 30/2

18.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length delivery on middle, Kusal defends off the back foot. 30/2

18.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Good length delivery swinging away from the batsman, Kusal looks to drive but misses it. 30/2

18.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis leaves it alone. 30/2

18.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Wide outside off, Kusal shoulders his arms to this one. 30/2

18.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis lets it go. 30/2

18.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal offers no shot. 30/2

17.6 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on leg, Chandimal flicks it to square leg. 30/2

17.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle, the skipper defends off the back foot. 30/2

17.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on leg, Chandimal looks to flick but misses it and gets hit low on the pads. 30/2

17.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 30/2

17.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, Chandimal does well to duck under it. 30/2

17.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on middle, Chandimal drives it to mid on. 30/2

16.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal leaves it alone. 30/2

16.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length delivery on off, Mendis keeps it out. 30/2

16.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, Kusal shoulders his arms to this one. 30/2

16.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal lets it go. 30/2

16.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Full on off, Mendis drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and puts in a dive to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs. 30/2

16.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, FOUR! First boundary of the day. Full on middle and leg, Mendis flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 28/2

Tim Southee to bowl now.

15.6 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Chandimal defends off the front foot. 24/2

15.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, the captain defends off the front foot. 24/2

15.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal shoulders his arms to this one. 24/2

15.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 24/2

15.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Bowls it down the leg side, the skipper offers no shot. 24/2

15.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal lets it go. 24/2

Trent Boult will bowl from the other end.

14.6 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Full on middle, Mendis drives it to mid on. 24/2

14.5 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal lets it go. 24/2

14.4 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the front foot. 24/2

14.3 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Kusal blocks it well. 24/2

14.2 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis offers no shot. 24/2

14.1 de Grandhomme to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the back foot. 24/2

We are all set to get underway. The players and umpires are out in the middle. Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis are at the crease. Colin de Grandhomme will start the proceedings for Day 4.

Hello and welcome to what could probably be the last day of the decider between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The hosts need 8 wickets to win the series. On the other hand, the visitors need a miracle to avoid defeat in this game. They showed great character in the first Test, the task is a tougher one this time and it would probably be one of their best efforts if they manage to pull of something unthinkable. Can they do so or will New Zealand blow them away? Join us in a while to find out.

... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...

The Kiwis need another 8 wickets and the Lankans require another 636 runs. The former equation is more likely. The visitors need a miracle to get out of this one. Will the Kiwis run over the Lankan batsman or will the tourists show character like they did in the first Test? Join us on Day 4 to find out at 1100 local (2200 GMT previous night). Till then take care and goodbye.

Earlier in the day, the Kiwis probably batted the Lankans out of the game courtesy, daddy tons from Nicholls and Latham, 2 100-plus run stands, 2 fifty-plus run stands and a massive 200-plus run stand. They set Lankans a huge target of 660 and in reply, the visitors have already lost their openers.

A satisfied New Zealand team walks off the field. They are right on top at the end of Day 3 after yet another excellent session. First Colin de Grandhomme and Nicholls smashed some quick runs before the hosts declared. Their bowlers had 12 overs to bowl at the Lankan batsman and they have managed to dismiss the openers.

13.6 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Chandimal defends off the back foot and negotiates the last ball of the day. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 3. 24/2

13.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Full on off, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 24/2

13.4 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Mendis jumps on his toes and defends it. 24/2

13.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Mendis keeps it out. 24/2

13.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Kusal blocks it well. 24/2

13.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on leg, Mendis misses the flick and gets hit low on the pads. 24/2

12.6 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, Kusal offers no shot. 24/2

12.5 T Boult to Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis shoulders his arms to this one. 24/2

12.4 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Kusal defends from within the crease. 24/2

12.3 T Boult to Mendis, Length delivery outside off, Mendis taps it to gully. 24/2

12.2 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the back foot. 24/2

12.1 T Boult to Mendis, Full outside off, Mendis looks to drive but misses it. 24/2

11.6 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Chandimal blocks it well. 24/2

11.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length delivery on off, Kusal cuts it towards point for a single. 24/2

11.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends off the front foot. 23/2

11.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Bowls a bouncer, Mendis does well to duck under it. 23/2

11.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal shoulders his arms to this one. 23/2

11.1 Tim Southee to K Mendis, FOUR! Good shot from Kusal Mendis. First boundary for him. Full on middle, Mendis drives it through mid on for a boundary. 23/2

10.6 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, the captain keeps it out. 19/2

10.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Chandimal flicks it to mid-wicket. 19/2

10.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal offers no shot. 19/2

10.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Bowls a bouncer, the skipper does well to duck under it. 19/2

10.2 T Boult to Chandimal, FOUR! Second boundary for him. Length delivery on leg, Dinesh Chandimal flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. 19/2

10.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Chandimal defends off the front foot. 15/2

9.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, Careful Mendis. You need not play across the line at this moment. Full and on the pads, Mendis tries to work it across the line but closes the face of the bat early. He ends up getting a soft leading edge back towards the bowler. 15/2

9.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Outside off, the batsman leaves it. 15/2

9.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Fullish and on off, Mendis strokes it to mid off. 15/2

9.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length again and on middle, Mendis once again covers the stumps and plays it with the bat. 15/2

9.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Length around off, Mendis gets behind the line and defends it. 15/2

9.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, Back of a length on off, Mendis keeps it out. The swing for both the bowlers has disappeared now. 15/2

8.6 T Boult to Chandimal, On the stumps, Chandimal has kept it out with ease. So the two batting out there, look at ease at the moment. 15/2

8.5 T Boult to Chandimal, On the fuller side around off, Chandimal strokes it right off the middle to the cover fielder. 15/2

8.4 T Boult to D Chandimal, Goes fuller again but not a lot of swing available. The batter times it to mid off. 15/2

8.3 T Boult to Chandimal, A little too wide outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 15/2

8.2 T Boult to Mendis, On the shorter side, the batsman nudges it towards fine leg for a run. 15/2

8.1 T Boult to Mendis, On the shorter side, the batsman is on his toes as he tries to defend. 14/2

7.6 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Once again a short one to end the over. Chandimal ducks under it. 14/2

7.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Attacks the off pole, the batter is solid in defense. 14/2

7.4 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off, left alone. 14/2

7.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Goes fuller this time and gets this one to come back in a little. Chandimal at the very end, gets his bat down and keeps it out. 14/2

7.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off, the batsman is not interested in playing at it. 14/2

7.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, On a length and quite close to the off pole, Chandimal makes a good leave. 14/2

6.6 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery on middle, Mendis defends off the back foot. 14/2

6.5 T Boult to Mendis, Swinging away from the batsman, Mendis is in two minds whether to play or not. He looks to defend but gets beaten by this one. 14/2

6.4 T Boult to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis shoulders his arms to this one. 14/2

6.3 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, Mendis leaves it alone. 14/2

6.2 T Boult to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis offers no shot. 14/2

6.1 T Boult to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, Mendis defends from within the crease. 14/2

5.6 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Chandimal pushes it to mid-wicket. 14/2

5.5 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Length delivery on off, the captain defends off the back foot. 14/2

5.4 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery outside off, Chandimal offers no shot. 14/2

5.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Good length delivery outside off, the skipper lets it go. 14/2

5.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off again, Chandimal shoulders his arms to this one. 14/2

5.1 Tim Southee to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal leaves it alone. 14/2

4.6 T Boult to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis offers no shot. 14/2

4.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Full on off, Chandimal drives it towards mid off for a single. 14/2

4.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Length deliverty on middle, Chandimal flicks it to mid-wicket. 13/2

4.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length around off, the batsman keeps it out. 13/2

4.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Way too wide outside off, Chandimal shoulders arms to this. 13/2

4.1 T Boult to Chandimal, FOUR! First boundary of the Lankan innings. Full and on the pads, Chandimal is too good a player to miss out there. He flicks it through square leg and the ball races away. 13/2

3.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, A bumper to end the over. Mendis ducks under it. 9/2

3.5 Tim Southee to Mendis, Wide outside off again, Mendis makes another leave. 9/2

3.4 Tim Southee to Mendis, Better! Right on the money on off, Mendis though is solid in defense. 9/2

3.3 Tim Southee to Mendis, A little too wide for the batsman to play at it. 9/2

3.2 Tim Southee to Mendis, Good length again and outside off, Mendis shoulders arms to it. 9/2

3.1 Tim Southee to Mendis, Full and outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 9/2

2.6 T Boult to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal shoulders his arms to this one. 9/2

2.5 T Boult to Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal offers no shot. 9/2

2.4 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, the skipper keeps it out. 9/2

2.3 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, Chandimal defends off the back foot. 9/2

2.2 T Boult to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Chandimal flicks it to mid-wicket. 9/2

2.1 T Boult to Chandimal, Good length delivery swinging away from the batsman, Chandimal looks to defend but is beaten on this one. 9/2

1.6 Tim Southee to Mendis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the backfoot. 9/2

Kusal Mendis is the new batsman in.

1.5 Tim Southee to Gunathilaka, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Very loose, very, very loose this. Was this shot needed? No. A nothing delivery, Southee throws it up there, it is full and wide outside off. Gunathilaka goes after a ball which he should have left. He tries to play it away from his body. He ends up getting a thick outside edge to Watling who takes an easy catch. Both the new ball bowlers have struck in their first over and the Kiwis need another 8 wickets in around 12 overs to end the game today itself. 9/2

1.4 Tim Southee to Gunathilaka, On a length and around off, it is kept out. 9/1

1.3 Tim Southee to Chandimal, A little too straight again and Chandimal once more flicks it through square leg. This time though it is better hit and the batsmen take three. 9/1

1.2 Tim Southee to Chandimal, A little too straight on middle, Chandimal flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. He is off the mark. 6/1

1.1 Tim Southee to Gunathilaka, Nicely driven but does not get to the fence. Southee goes very full in search of some swing. The ball does not move, Gunathilaka strokes it through mid off for three. 4/1

Dinesh Chandimal is the new man in. Also, Tim Southee to bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Boult to Karunaratne, OUT! Karunaratne has been caught down the leg side! Karunaratne who is so good in the second innings, bags a duck. Great start for New Zealand. Boult picks his first wicket in this innings. Length delivery on leg, Karunaratne looks to flick but gets an inside edge towards Watling who takes an easy catch. New Zealand need 9 more to win this series. 1/1

0.5 T Boult to Karunaratne, Wide outside off, Karunaratne offers no shot. 1/0

0.4 T Boult to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka is off the mark. Length delivery on middle, the left-hander nudges it towards the leg side for a single. 1/0

0.3 T Boult to Gunathilaka, Good length delivery on off, Gunathilaka blocks it well. 0/0

0.2 Boult to Gunathilaka, Bowls a yorker on off, Gunathilaka does well to dig it out. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Gunathilaka, Starts with a fuller one on off, Gunathilaka drives it to mid off. 0/0

