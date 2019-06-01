starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 3:SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

1 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Henry's Early Strikes Rock Lankan Top Order

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 3:49 PM IST

LIVE

SL vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 3, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 01 June, 2019

Sri Lanka

52/3

(10.3) RR 4.95

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Captain
v/s
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:41 (IST)

  • 15:39 (IST)

  • 15:34 (IST)

  • 15:27 (IST)

  • 15:23 (IST)

  • 15:05 (IST)

  • 14:54 (IST)

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Playing XI, New Zealand:

  • 14:35 (IST)

  • 14:17 (IST)

  • 14:05 (IST)

  • 13:51 (IST)

  • 13:40 (IST)

15:49 (IST)

Two wickets from the Matt Henry over put the pressure straight back on the Sri Lankan batsmen and Trent Boult coming in from the other end has ensured that runs are hard to get in his over and has conceded just the one single. Score: 51/3 after 10 overs.

15:44 (IST)

Dhananjaya De Silva in to face the hat-trick ball, but he has driven Matt Henry straight past him for a boundary to bring up the 50 run mark for the Sri Lankans in the 9th over. The Sri Lankans are in dire need of a partnership here. 

15:41 (IST)

WICKET: 2 in 2 for Matt Henry! Great delivery that nips away and Kusal Mendis can only edge it to Martin Guptill who gleefully accepts. Sri Lanka are 46/3 

15:39 (IST)

WICKET: Kusal Perera has been dismissed and Matt Henry has got his man caught by Colin de Grandhomme. That's the second wicket the Lankans have lost here in Cardiff. 

15:38 (IST)

Boult however is not perturbed by that and he has bowled a good over and conceded just the five runs. Boult was on the money in the over as Sri Lanka move onto 46/1 after 8 overs.

15:34 (IST)

Uh oh! Trent Boult has been given a warning for running on the pitch here in the 8th over. 

15:33 (IST)

We are seven overs through in Cardiff and the New Zealand bowlers have lost a little of the early advantage from the early wicket as Kusal Perera has come out and led the counter-attack in his own inimitable style. Sri Lanka are 41/1 after 7 overs.

15:27 (IST)

Consecutive fours! The early fears have been dispelled for Sri Lanka, and Kusal Perera is getting his eye in pretty nicely here. He has raced to a score of 21, and the score reads 35/1 after six overs.

15:23 (IST)

FOUR! The Sri Lankan batsmen are settling in to the groove of things on this pitch, and Kusal Perera dispatches Matt Henry for another boundary. The initial purchase that the New Zealand bowlers got from the pitch seems to be dwindling, and the sun is out. A good sign for Perera and Karunaratne. The score reads 25/1 after five overs.

15:15 (IST)

The score reads 12/1 at the end of the second over. Karunaratne rides out the over, and it wasn't easy with the pace that Boult was generating. It is absolutely crucial for the Sri Lankan batsmen to ride out this initial pressure. He tries to free his hands and dispatches Henry for a boundary.

15:08 (IST)

It's Trent Boult's turn to steam in and trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen now after the first over ended with the score reading 4/1. The ball is nipping considerably off the pitch, the surface is almost blending in with the surrounding grass in the outfield. Looks a bowler's paradise so far, this wicket.

15:05 (IST)

OUT! Lahiru Thirimanne is back in the pavilion off the second ball bowled by Henry! The umpire had initially given it not out, but captain Williamson takes a successful review to get the Kiwis off to the perfect start. Incidentally, the first ball was clipped away for four. Terrible start for Sri Lanka.

15:01 (IST)

Lahiru Thirimanne is taking strike and Karunaratne is at the non-striker's end. Matt Henry is at the top of his run-up, waiting to steam in and bowl new Zealand's first ball of the World Cup. The stage is set!

The anthems are underway, and we are just a few moments away from the first ball being bowled!

14:51 (IST)

Playing XI, New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult    

Playing XI, Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya da Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

14:35 (IST)

New Zealand have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first here on this pitch in Cardiff. Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls will not play a part in the match owing to niggling injuries that they are carrying, and captain Kane Williamson sounds optimistic about them coming back to full fitness relatively soon. Karunaratne also says he wanted to bowl first, but is now looking forward to post some runs on this pitch.

A report on the pitch, straight from Cardiff: There is a good, even covering of grass. It looks like a fresh pitch, is expected to hold up well in both the innings. If anything, the grass will mean that the ball will come on to the bat more. For the bowlers, it will be about skill and pitching the ball in the right areas.

Last Five ODIs: After losing the ODI series to India 4-1, the Kiwis bounced back to thrash Bangladesh 3-0 at home. They won one and lost one of the two warm-up games before the World Cup. On the other hand, the Lankans lost the ODI series to South Africa away from home 5-0, and played a couple of ODIs in Scotland before coming to England. They then lost both of their warm-up games.

New Zealand: WLWWW

Sri Lanka: LLL(NR)W

14:05 (IST)

There is a want to be optimistic about this Sri Lankan team back in their homeland. Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka's high performance director and former batsman spoke to Cricketnext: “They have done all they could to be prepared for this game and the World Cup. They arrived in England on May 7 and they have been in the country for three weeks now to acclimatize well. At the end of the day performance on the field matters but how we have played in the last few games or the last few months hasn’t helped us. It’s going to be a tough one but Sri Lanka cricket have always stepped up in World Cups, you can’t count us out. We have to click in every area to beat New Zealand, we are ready but depends on how we meet the challenge." 

Fun fact: In the 2015 World Cup held in Australia, New Zealand had opened their campaign with a 98-run win over Sri Lanka. Corey Anderson had smashed 75 (46), Brendom McCullum made 65 (49), and Kane Williamson chipped in with 57 (65) as they helped New Zealand to 331/6 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka, in reply, could only manage 233 as they were bowled out in 46.1 overs. The Lankans would be hoping for a different result this time in Cardiff.

Fun fact: In the 2015 World Cup held in Australia, New Zealand had opened their campaign with a 98-run win over Sri Lanka. Corey Anderson had smashed 75 (46), Brendom McCullum made 65 (49), and Kane Williamson chipped in with 57 (65) as they helped New Zealand to 331/6 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka, in reply, could only manage 233 as they were bowled out in 46.1 overs. The Lankans would be hoping for a different result this time in Cardiff.

13:32 (IST)

Tweets like these go a long way too. Specially if they come from another Sri Lankan legend.

13:26 (IST)

That aforementioned inspiration might have to come from their captain Karunaratne himself. Interestingly, he had scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand in 2014, and he very well might be the glue that holds the Sri Lankan batting order together today. Sri Lankan legends Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara had also spoken to the squad recently before the start of the tournament, and that will sure go a long way in boosting their confidence. The players themselves know that it won't be easy.

13:18 (IST)

As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, their tournament preparations have not been ideal, after losing both their warm-up matches against South Africa and Australia. However, if there were any positives at all for them, they were the half-centuries hit by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews respectively. The winners of the 1996 world cup, Sri Lanka are in dire need for some inspiration. 

13:11 (IST)

However, New Zealand would take a lot of confidence from their first outing against India in the warm-up match, where they bundled out the men in blue for 179 runs, before chasing down the total with six wickets to spare.

13:07 (IST)

Warm up matches do not really have any bearing on how a team will actually perform once the tournament gets off to a start, but they can sure be indicative. In that context, New Zealand will hope to have a much better bowling performance against Sri Lanka, after they were guilty of squandering 421 runs in their last warm-up match against West Indies, eventually losing that by 91 runs

13:02 (IST)

Right, so New Zealand start the tournament as perennial dark horses. Their run to the final in the 2015 edition of the tournament will still be fresh in the collective memory of the players who are still part of the squad, and in Sri Lanka, they might have the perfect opponent to get their campaign off to a start. In all honesty, this is not a Sri Lankan team that comes into the tournament high on either confidence or form.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Henry's Early Strikes Rock Lankan Top Order

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, Latest Updates: Two wickets from the Matt Henry over put the pressure straight back on the Sri Lankan batsmen and Trent Boult coming in from the other end has ensured that runs are hard to get in his over and has conceded just the one single. Score: 51/3 after 10 overs.

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: When it comes to the World Cup, New Zealand have always been the quiet performers. Whether it’s 1992, 1999 or 2015, very few people fancied the Black Caps’ chances in the tournament.

Finals in 2015 and semifinals in 1992 and 1999 prove that Kiwis are never to be taken lightly, when it comes to ICC event — remember 2000 Champions Trophy win over India in Kenya. The Black Caps will open their 2019 campaign with what is poised to be a relatively easy outing against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Lankans are far from the side which won the title in 1996 and reached the final in 2007 and 2011. Corruption scandals back home, constant chopping and changing of personnel and inconsistent performances have dropped them down to 9th place in the ICC ranking.

There are flashes of brilliance of course — Kusal Perera’s brilliant 153 to script a fantastic chase in Durban or Kusal Mendis-Angelo Mathews defiance against New Zealand in Wellington Test — but most of them have been in the five-day format.

Under a new skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne — who will be playing in just his second ODI after the 2015 World Cup — the Lankans will face a huge challenge to lift themselves on this stage.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, started off their preparation for World Cup with an impressive win over India in the first warm-up game where the bowlers called the shots but West Indies clobbered them for 421 in the next warm-up.

Cardiff should provide the Kiwi pace bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson some assistance but as India showed against Bangladesh that it can be a batsmen’s paradise as well. The 2015 World Cup runners-up will bank on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to hit their straps early against a Lankan attack featuring Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal.

“They (SL) are trying to bring a bit more stability into the group. You still have some exciting talent — Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis. There are matchwinners in that unit,” former Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene

said before the start of the World Cup.

“Four or five wins can get you a semi-final berth and Sri Lanka would be looking at that option and try and execute each game at a time. I still feel they have got a very good chance,” he added.

Last five ODIs

After losing the ODI series to India 4-1, the Kiwis bounced back to thrash Bangladesh 3-0 at home. They won one and lost one of the two warm-up games before the World Cup.

The Lankans lost the ODI series to South Africa away from home 5-0 and played a couple of ODIs in Scotland before coming to England. They lost both of their warm-up games against South Africa and Australia comprehensively.

Players to watch out for

Ross Taylor: The former Kiwi skipper has been a different batsman since his eye operation. Last year Taylor averaged over 90 in the 11 ODIs and this year has been no different with 593 runs at an average of 74.12 at a strike-rate of over 94. He carried on this form in the game against India in the warm-up with another impressive half-century.

Lasith Malinga: The ODI captaincy was taken away from him just before the World Cup but the veteran Lankan paceman is showing no signs of slowing down. After shuttling between India and Sri Lanka during IPL-12, Malinga came up with the most important delivery of the tournament — the final ball for Mumbai Indians to set up the win for his franchise. Malinga, who has 322 wickets from 218 ODIs, will be keen for one last burst in possibly his final World Cup.

Team News/Availability:

New Zealand: First-choice wicketkeeper Tom Latham has been on the sidelines due to a cracked finger. Tom Blundell is expected to make his ODI debut in the World Cup and warmed up with a century against West Indies.

Sri Lanka: They don’t have any injury concerns. Young leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay looked far from being impressive and experienced Jeevan Mendis could be tried out in his place.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

ball by ball commentarycricket live scoreCricket World Cup 2019Dimuth Karunaratneicc world cup 2019Kane WilliamsonLasith MalingaLive Cricket ScoreNew Zealand vs Sri LankaNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka LiveNZ vs SLNZ vs SL Dream 11 teamNZ vs SL live scoreNZ vs SL live streamingNZ vs SL scoreboardTrent Boult
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
