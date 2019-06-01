New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Henry's Early Strikes Rock Lankan Top Order

WICKET: 2 in 2 for Matt Henry! Great delivery that nips away and Kusal Mendis can only edge it to Martin Guptill who gleefully accepts. Sri Lanka are 46/3
15:39 (IST)
WICKET: Kusal Perera has been dismissed and Matt Henry has got his man caught by Colin de Grandhomme. That's the second wicket the Lankans have lost here in Cardiff.
15:34 (IST)
Uh oh! Trent Boult has been given a warning for running on the pitch here in the 8th over.
15:27 (IST)
Consecutive fours! The early fears have been dispelled for Sri Lanka, and Kusal Perera is getting his eye in pretty nicely here. He has raced to a score of 21, and the score reads 35/1 after six overs.
15:23 (IST)
FOUR! The Sri Lankan batsmen are settling in to the groove of things on this pitch, and Kusal Perera dispatches Matt Henry for another boundary. The initial purchase that the New Zealand bowlers got from the pitch seems to be dwindling, and the sun is out. A good sign for Perera and Karunaratne. The score reads 25/1 after five overs.
15:05 (IST)
OUT! Lahiru Thirimanne is back in the pavilion off the second ball bowled by Henry! The umpire had initially given it not out, but captain Williamson takes a successful review to get the Kiwis off to the perfect start. Incidentally, the first ball was clipped away for four. Terrible start for Sri Lanka.
14:54 (IST)
The anthems are underway, and we are just a few moments away from the first ball being bowled!
14:51 (IST)
Playing XI, New Zealand:
14:35 (IST)
New Zealand have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first here on this pitch in Cardiff. Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls will not play a part in the match owing to niggling injuries that they are carrying, and captain Kane Williamson sounds optimistic about them coming back to full fitness relatively soon. Karunaratne also says he wanted to bowl first, but is now looking forward to post some runs on this pitch.
14:17 (IST)
Last Five ODIs:
14:05 (IST)
“They have done all they could to be prepared for this game and the World Cup. They arrived in England on May 7 and they have been in the country for three weeks now to acclimatize well. At the end of the day performance on the field matters but how we have played in the last few games or the last few months hasn’t helped us. It’s going to be a tough one but Sri Lanka cricket have always stepped up in World Cups, you can’t count us out. We have to click in every area to beat New Zealand, we are ready but depends on how we meet the challenge."
13:51 (IST)
13:40 (IST)
Two wickets from the Matt Henry over put the pressure straight back on the Sri Lankan batsmen and Trent Boult coming in from the other end has ensured that runs are hard to get in his over and has conceded just the one single. Score: 51/3 after 10 overs.
Dhananjaya De Silva in to face the hat-trick ball, but he has driven Matt Henry straight past him for a boundary to bring up the 50 run mark for the Sri Lankans in the 9th over. The Sri Lankans are in dire need of a partnership here.
Boult however is not perturbed by that and he has bowled a good over and conceded just the five runs. Boult was on the money in the over as Sri Lanka move onto 46/1 after 8 overs.
Uh oh! Trent Boult has been given a warning for running on the pitch here in the 8th over.
We are seven overs through in Cardiff and the New Zealand bowlers have lost a little of the early advantage from the early wicket as Kusal Perera has come out and led the counter-attack in his own inimitable style. Sri Lanka are 41/1 after 7 overs.
Consecutive fours! The early fears have been dispelled for Sri Lanka, and Kusal Perera is getting his eye in pretty nicely here. He has raced to a score of 21, and the score reads 35/1 after six overs.
FOUR! The Sri Lankan batsmen are settling in to the groove of things on this pitch, and Kusal Perera dispatches Matt Henry for another boundary. The initial purchase that the New Zealand bowlers got from the pitch seems to be dwindling, and the sun is out. A good sign for Perera and Karunaratne. The score reads 25/1 after five overs.
The score reads 12/1 at the end of the second over. Karunaratne rides out the over, and it wasn't easy with the pace that Boult was generating. It is absolutely crucial for the Sri Lankan batsmen to ride out this initial pressure. He tries to free his hands and dispatches Henry for a boundary.
It's Trent Boult's turn to steam in and trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen now after the first over ended with the score reading 4/1. The ball is nipping considerably off the pitch, the surface is almost blending in with the surrounding grass in the outfield. Looks a bowler's paradise so far, this wicket.
OUT! Lahiru Thirimanne is back in the pavilion off the second ball bowled by Henry! The umpire had initially given it not out, but captain Williamson takes a successful review to get the Kiwis off to the perfect start. Incidentally, the first ball was clipped away for four. Terrible start for Sri Lanka.
Lahiru Thirimanne is taking strike and Karunaratne is at the non-striker's end. Matt Henry is at the top of his run-up, waiting to steam in and bowl new Zealand's first ball of the World Cup. The stage is set!
Here are the line-ups of the Black Caps 🇳🇿 and the Lankan Lions 🇱🇰 for today's first clash.
New Zealand have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first here on this pitch in Cardiff. Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls will not play a part in the match owing to niggling injuries that they are carrying, and captain Kane Williamson sounds optimistic about them coming back to full fitness relatively soon. Karunaratne also says he wanted to bowl first, but is now looking forward to post some runs on this pitch.
A report on the pitch, straight from Cardiff: There is a good, even covering of grass. It looks like a fresh pitch, is expected to hold up well in both the innings. If anything, the grass will mean that the ball will come on to the bat more. For the bowlers, it will be about skill and pitching the ball in the right areas.
Last Five ODIs: After losing the ODI series to India 4-1, the Kiwis bounced back to thrash Bangladesh 3-0 at home. They won one and lost one of the two warm-up games before the World Cup. On the other hand, the Lankans lost the ODI series to South Africa away from home 5-0, and played a couple of ODIs in Scotland before coming to England. They then lost both of their warm-up games.
New Zealand: WLWWW
Sri Lanka:LLL(NR)W
There is a want to be optimistic about this Sri Lankan team back in their homeland. Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka's high performance director and former batsman spoke to Cricketnext: “They have done all they could to be prepared for this game and the World Cup. They arrived in England on May 7 and they have been in the country for three weeks now to acclimatize well. At the end of the day performance on the field matters but how we have played in the last few games or the last few months hasn’t helped us. It’s going to be a tough one but Sri Lanka cricket have always stepped up in World Cups, you can’t count us out. We have to click in every area to beat New Zealand, we are ready but depends on how we meet the challenge."
Both captains will be eagerly awaiting the toss here in Cardiff, taking place in about 45 minutes. In the last 12 ODIs here, sides have elected to chase on 11 occasions - on what looks to be a green pitch, the captains' decision is likely to be an easy one. #CWC19
Fun fact: In the 2015 World Cup held in Australia, New Zealand had opened their campaign with a 98-run win over Sri Lanka. Corey Anderson had smashed 75 (46), Brendom McCullum made 65 (49), and Kane Williamson chipped in with 57 (65) as they helped New Zealand to 331/6 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka, in reply, could only manage 233 as they were bowled out in 46.1 overs. The Lankans would be hoping for a different result this time in Cardiff.
Fun fact: In the 2015 World Cup held in Australia, New Zealand had opened their campaign with a 98-run win over Sri Lanka. Corey Anderson had smashed 75 (46), Brendom McCullum made 65 (49), and Kane Williamson chipped in with 57 (65) as they helped New Zealand to 331/6 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka, in reply, could only manage 233 as they were bowled out in 46.1 overs. The Lankans would be hoping for a different result this time in Cardiff.
Tweets like these go a long way too. Specially if they come from another Sri Lankan legend.
All the very Best to our National Cricket team @OfficialSLC May good fortune and good luck follow you till the end. Be confident and have faith. The whole nation is with you. Go forth and conquer!
That aforementioned inspiration might have to come from their captain Karunaratne himself. Interestingly, he had scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand in 2014, and he very well might be the glue that holds the Sri Lankan batting order together today. Sri Lankan legends Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara had also spoken to the squad recently before the start of the tournament, and that will sure go a long way in boosting their confidence. The players themselves know that it won't be easy.
13:18 (IST)
As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, their tournament preparations have not been ideal, after losing both their warm-up matches against South Africa and Australia. However, if there were any positives at all for them, they were the half-centuries hit by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews respectively. The winners of the 1996 world cup, Sri Lanka are in dire need for some inspiration.
13:11 (IST)
However, New Zealand would take a lot of confidence from their first outing against India in the warm-up match, where they bundled out the men in blue for 179 runs, before chasing down the total with six wickets to spare.
13:07 (IST)
Warm up matches do not really have any bearing on how a team will actually perform once the tournament gets off to a start, but they can sure be indicative. In that context, New Zealand will hope to have a much better bowling performance against Sri Lanka, after they were guilty of squandering 421 runs in their last warm-up match against West Indies, eventually losing that by 91 runs
13:02 (IST)
Right, so New Zealand start the tournament as perennial dark horses. Their run to the final in the 2015 edition of the tournament will still be fresh in the collective memory of the players who are still part of the squad, and in Sri Lanka, they might have the perfect opponent to get their campaign off to a start. In all honesty, this is not a Sri Lankan team that comes into the tournament high on either confidence or form.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff
Two wickets from the Matt Henry over put the pressure straight back on the Sri Lankan batsmen and Trent Boult coming in from the other end has ensured that runs are hard to get in his over and has conceded just the one single. Score: 51/3 after 10 overs.
Dhananjaya De Silva in to face the hat-trick ball, but he has driven Matt Henry straight past him for a boundary to bring up the 50 run mark for the Sri Lankans in the 9th over. The Sri Lankans are in dire need of a partnership here.
WICKET: 2 in 2 for Matt Henry! Great delivery that nips away and Kusal Mendis can only edge it to Martin Guptill who gleefully accepts. Sri Lanka are 46/3
WICKET: Kusal Perera has been dismissed and Matt Henry has got his man caught by Colin de Grandhomme. That's the second wicket the Lankans have lost here in Cardiff.
Boult however is not perturbed by that and he has bowled a good over and conceded just the five runs. Boult was on the money in the over as Sri Lanka move onto 46/1 after 8 overs.
Uh oh! Trent Boult has been given a warning for running on the pitch here in the 8th over.
We are seven overs through in Cardiff and the New Zealand bowlers have lost a little of the early advantage from the early wicket as Kusal Perera has come out and led the counter-attack in his own inimitable style. Sri Lanka are 41/1 after 7 overs.
Consecutive fours! The early fears have been dispelled for Sri Lanka, and Kusal Perera is getting his eye in pretty nicely here. He has raced to a score of 21, and the score reads 35/1 after six overs.
FOUR! The Sri Lankan batsmen are settling in to the groove of things on this pitch, and Kusal Perera dispatches Matt Henry for another boundary. The initial purchase that the New Zealand bowlers got from the pitch seems to be dwindling, and the sun is out. A good sign for Perera and Karunaratne. The score reads 25/1 after five overs.
The score reads 12/1 at the end of the second over. Karunaratne rides out the over, and it wasn't easy with the pace that Boult was generating. It is absolutely crucial for the Sri Lankan batsmen to ride out this initial pressure. He tries to free his hands and dispatches Henry for a boundary.
It's Trent Boult's turn to steam in and trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen now after the first over ended with the score reading 4/1. The ball is nipping considerably off the pitch, the surface is almost blending in with the surrounding grass in the outfield. Looks a bowler's paradise so far, this wicket.
OUT! Lahiru Thirimanne is back in the pavilion off the second ball bowled by Henry! The umpire had initially given it not out, but captain Williamson takes a successful review to get the Kiwis off to the perfect start. Incidentally, the first ball was clipped away for four. Terrible start for Sri Lanka.
Lahiru Thirimanne is taking strike and Karunaratne is at the non-striker's end. Matt Henry is at the top of his run-up, waiting to steam in and bowl new Zealand's first ball of the World Cup. The stage is set!
The anthems are underway, and we are just a few moments away from the first ball being bowled!
Playing XI, New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Playing XI, Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya da Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga
New Zealand have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first here on this pitch in Cardiff. Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls will not play a part in the match owing to niggling injuries that they are carrying, and captain Kane Williamson sounds optimistic about them coming back to full fitness relatively soon. Karunaratne also says he wanted to bowl first, but is now looking forward to post some runs on this pitch.
A report on the pitch, straight from Cardiff: There is a good, even covering of grass. It looks like a fresh pitch, is expected to hold up well in both the innings. If anything, the grass will mean that the ball will come on to the bat more. For the bowlers, it will be about skill and pitching the ball in the right areas.
Last Five ODIs: After losing the ODI series to India 4-1, the Kiwis bounced back to thrash Bangladesh 3-0 at home. They won one and lost one of the two warm-up games before the World Cup. On the other hand, the Lankans lost the ODI series to South Africa away from home 5-0, and played a couple of ODIs in Scotland before coming to England. They then lost both of their warm-up games.
New Zealand: WLWWW
Sri Lanka: LLL(NR)W
There is a want to be optimistic about this Sri Lankan team back in their homeland. Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka's high performance director and former batsman spoke to Cricketnext: “They have done all they could to be prepared for this game and the World Cup. They arrived in England on May 7 and they have been in the country for three weeks now to acclimatize well. At the end of the day performance on the field matters but how we have played in the last few games or the last few months hasn’t helped us. It’s going to be a tough one but Sri Lanka cricket have always stepped up in World Cups, you can’t count us out. We have to click in every area to beat New Zealand, we are ready but depends on how we meet the challenge."
Fun fact: In the 2015 World Cup held in Australia, New Zealand had opened their campaign with a 98-run win over Sri Lanka. Corey Anderson had smashed 75 (46), Brendom McCullum made 65 (49), and Kane Williamson chipped in with 57 (65) as they helped New Zealand to 331/6 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka, in reply, could only manage 233 as they were bowled out in 46.1 overs. The Lankans would be hoping for a different result this time in Cardiff.
Fun fact: In the 2015 World Cup held in Australia, New Zealand had opened their campaign with a 98-run win over Sri Lanka. Corey Anderson had smashed 75 (46), Brendom McCullum made 65 (49), and Kane Williamson chipped in with 57 (65) as they helped New Zealand to 331/6 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka, in reply, could only manage 233 as they were bowled out in 46.1 overs. The Lankans would be hoping for a different result this time in Cardiff.
Tweets like these go a long way too. Specially if they come from another Sri Lankan legend.
That aforementioned inspiration might have to come from their captain Karunaratne himself. Interestingly, he had scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand in 2014, and he very well might be the glue that holds the Sri Lankan batting order together today. Sri Lankan legends Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara had also spoken to the squad recently before the start of the tournament, and that will sure go a long way in boosting their confidence. The players themselves know that it won't be easy.
As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, their tournament preparations have not been ideal, after losing both their warm-up matches against South Africa and Australia. However, if there were any positives at all for them, they were the half-centuries hit by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews respectively. The winners of the 1996 world cup, Sri Lanka are in dire need for some inspiration.
However, New Zealand would take a lot of confidence from their first outing against India in the warm-up match, where they bundled out the men in blue for 179 runs, before chasing down the total with six wickets to spare.
Warm up matches do not really have any bearing on how a team will actually perform once the tournament gets off to a start, but they can sure be indicative. In that context, New Zealand will hope to have a much better bowling performance against Sri Lanka, after they were guilty of squandering 421 runs in their last warm-up match against West Indies, eventually losing that by 91 runs
Right, so New Zealand start the tournament as perennial dark horses. Their run to the final in the 2015 edition of the tournament will still be fresh in the collective memory of the players who are still part of the squad, and in Sri Lanka, they might have the perfect opponent to get their campaign off to a start. In all honesty, this is not a Sri Lankan team that comes into the tournament high on either confidence or form.
