New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff - Highlights: As it Happened

That's it then! Murno's finished things off with a single. It's a massive ten wicket win for the New Zealanders to kick start their campaign at the World Cup.
19:19 (IST)
Some really indisciplined bowling here from Malinga in the second half of the over where he bowls it wide and bowls a no-ball and gets smacked for a couple of boundaries by Guptill. At the end of Malinga's over NZ are 136/0 and the scores are tied.
19:07 (IST)
SIX! Now it's Martin Guptill joining the party with a huge one straight over the bowler and the sightscreen. Jeevan Mendis can just stand and watch.
19:01 (IST)
50! Colin Munro has completed his half century as well! Takes an easy couple of runs of Perera to achieve the milestone. Will he go on the rampage now?
18:58 (IST)
SIX and 50! Up and over from Martin Guptill! He's lofted Udana over the mid-on boundary for a maximum and completed his half-century in the process too. NZ have also crossed the 100-run mark in the innings.
18:40 (IST)
FOUR and FOUR! A bit of luck for Martin Guptill as he's picked up two very streaky boundaries of the outside edge towards third man of the bowling of Isuru Udana. He can't make it a hat-trick of boundaries though.
18:25 (IST)
FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.
18:00 (IST)
FOUR! Guptill is given some width outside the off-side and then he's had a wild swing there which has given him the first boundary of the innings.
17:57 (IST)
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand while Lasith Malinga will take the new ball first up for the Lankans who have a very small target to defend.
17:27 (IST)
WICKET: Lockie Ferguson has wrapped this up in the 30th over. Full delivery straight into the stumps and Lasith Malinga can't keep it out. SL are all out for 136.
17:18 (IST)
OUT! Boult aims a short one at Lakmal who can't get his shot away and ends up spooning a simple catch to Santner inside the 30-yard circle. SL are now 130-9 and it's only a matter of when the innings ends.
19:21 (IST)
That's it then! Murno's finished things off with a single. It's a massive ten wicket win for the New Zealanders to kick start their campaign at the World Cup.
19:19 (IST)
Some really indisciplined bowling here from Malinga in the second half of the over where he bowls it wide and bowls a no-ball and gets smacked for a couple of boundaries by Guptill. At the end of Malinga's over NZ are 136/0 and the scores are tied.
19:12 (IST)
In a last throw of the dice, Sri Lanka have brought on the veteran Lasith Malinga. Can he get something out of this situation?
19:09 (IST)
Mendis' over is an expensive 11 run over and the Kiwis are only 17 runs away from the win and the umpires have called for drinks.
19:07 (IST)
SIX! Now it's Martin Guptill joining the party with a huge one straight over the bowler and the sightscreen. Jeevan Mendis can just stand and watch.
19:03 (IST)
Yes, Munro is starting to open up and look for the big hits. Right after the half century is completed he look to hoik Perera over the leg-side, misses and then drives powerfully through the covers for a boundary. He missed the last ball of the over too and NZ are 109/0 after 14 overs.
19:01 (IST)
50! Colin Munro has completed his half century as well! Takes an easy couple of runs of Perera to achieve the milestone. Will he go on the rampage now?
18:58 (IST)
SIX and 50! Up and over from Martin Guptill! He's lofted Udana over the mid-on boundary for a maximum and completed his half-century in the process too. NZ have also crossed the 100-run mark in the innings.
18:54 (IST)
Munro is in the mood here in Cardiff and dances down the track at the first possible chance to Thisara Perera and smashes it past mid-off for a boundary. Munro and Guptill added four singles in the rest of the over along with a leg-bye to take the score to 91/0 after 12 overs. They are just 46 runs from the win.
18:49 (IST)
Udana bowls the 11th over and it is far less eventful as the previous one as the batsmen have to settle for five singles. NZ are 82/0 after 11 overs.
18:46 (IST)
10 overs down in the New Zealand innings and the Kiwis are marching along strongly towards the finish line. Munro off the last ball of the over edged one and a first slip would have gobbled that up, but lady luck is just not with the Lankans as the Perera over goes for 9 runs and takes NZ to 77/0. Just the 60 runs needed to win.
FOUR and FOUR! A bit of luck for Martin Guptill as he's picked up two very streaky boundaries of the outside edge towards third man of the bowling of Isuru Udana. He can't make it a hat-trick of boundaries though.
18:39 (IST)
This is the first time in the last 7 innings for NZ vs SL that the opening wicket has made a run stand of 50 (or more) runs.
18:35 (IST)
Munro and Guptill have made sure they keep the scoreboard moving and are running hard in between the wickets. Lakmal's fourth over produces two twos and a single, before he errs in length and Munro promptly dispatches it away to the fence. NZ are 59/0 after 8 overs.
18:31 (IST)
Munro's giving Malinga similar treatment as he has played him away over the slips and gully for a boundary to third man before handing strike over to Guptill. The right hander's looking to work the pacers around and pick up the easy twos and singles. The over ends with New Zealand bringing up the 50 in their innings in the only the 7th over.
18:25 (IST)
FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.
18:20 (IST)
Another expensive over from Malinga as he's conceded three singles to the openers before Guptill gets hold of a short ball and pulls it away for a boundary. Sri Lanka however will need wickets from their main bowler if they are to make anything of this game. NZ are 26/0 after 5 overs.
18:16 (IST)
Lakmal from the other end manages to keep things tight even as Guptill looks to take him on. The Kiwis are 19/0 after 4 overs and don't seem to be in much of a hurry.
18:11 (IST)
Better response from the experienced Malinga in his second over as he fires them in stump to stump. The batsmen however do manage to work him around and Munro and Guptill settle for three singles in the over. Can the veteran strike some telling blows. NZ are 16/0 after 3 overs.
18:07 (IST)
Suranga Lakmal will share the new ball with Malinga, and his first over is much much better in comparison. Munro came dancing down the track once to rattle him but had to settle for just the three runs from the over. NZ move onto 13/0 after 2 overs with 124 runs more needed to win.
18:03 (IST)
Expensive first over from the Sri Lankan point of view as Malinga can't keep the batsmen under wraps. Guptill started it off with a boundary on the off side before Munro handed him the strike on the last ball and the right hander swatted Malinga away through the leg side. 10 runs there from the first over making it a good start for NZ.
18:00 (IST)
FOUR! Guptill is given some width outside the off-side and then he's had a wild swing there which has given him the first boundary of the innings.
17:59 (IST)
His team might have struggled, but #DimuthKarunaratne had a day to remember against New Zealand – he became only the second player to carry his bat in a World Cup match!
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand while Lasith Malinga will take the new ball first up for the Lankans who have a very small target to defend.
17:50 (IST)
We are not too far away from the New Zealand innings here in Cardiff. They need to chase down 137 runs to claim this win. Will Lasith Malinga engineer a comeback in what are seamer friendly conditions?
17:28 (IST)
Stay tuned for the second half of the match as New Zealand look to chase the small target down as fast as possible in Cardiff.
17:27 (IST)
WICKET: Lockie Ferguson has wrapped this up in the 30th over. Full delivery straight into the stumps and Lasith Malinga can't keep it out. SL are all out for 136.
17:23 (IST)
Fifty for Karunaratne comes up. It's been a fighting innings from the skipper and he will hope to bat as long as he can to help SL post a fighting total. They are 135-9 in 29 overs.
17:18 (IST)
OUT! Boult aims a short one at Lakmal who can't get his shot away and ends up spooning a simple catch to Santner inside the 30-yard circle. SL are now 130-9 and it's only a matter of when the innings ends.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff - Highlights: As it Happened
CONCLUDED
NZ vs SL Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 3 ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 01 June, 2019
Sri Lanka
136/10
(29.2) RR 4.63
New Zealand
137/0
(16.1) RR 8.47
Live blog
