New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Munro, Guptill Make Steady Progress

FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.
18:00 (IST)
FOUR! Guptill is given some width outside the off-side and then he's had a wild swing there which has given him the first boundary of the innings.
17:57 (IST)
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand while Lasith Malinga will take the new ball first up for the Lankans who have a very small target to defend.
17:27 (IST)
WICKET: Lockie Ferguson has wrapped this up in the 30th over. Full delivery straight into the stumps and Lasith Malinga can't keep it out. SL are all out for 136.
17:18 (IST)
OUT! Boult aims a short one at Lakmal who can't get his shot away and ends up spooning a simple catch to Santner inside the 30-yard circle. SL are now 130-9 and it's only a matter of when the innings ends.
16:59 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka are falling like a pack of cards now. Neesham pitches it up and Udana plays an absolute nothing shot that is easily claimed by Henry inside the circle. SL are 114-8.
16:54 (IST)
OUT! Perera goes for the big shot against Santner but doesn't quite get all of it and he finds Boult in the deep. This is exactly what Sri Lanka didn't need. They are now 112-7 and at this rate getting even 150 would be a challenge.
16:46 (IST)
Tidy start from the spinner Mitchell Santner. He could have had a wicket but eventually conceded just the three singles to the experienced duo of Karunaratne and Perera. SL are 100 for 6 after 22 overs.
16:45 (IST)
Chance Dropped: Perera has hit it hard and straight back at the bowler but Mitchell Santner has not been able to hold on. Difficult chance to be fair.
16:25 (IST)
SIX! That's a huge shot over square-leg and Thisara Perera has ignored the danger of a fielder being there and smashed it into the crowd
18:25 (IST)
FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.
18:20 (IST)
Another expensive over from Malinga as he's conceded three singles to the openers before Guptill gets hold of a short ball and pulls it away for a boundary. Sri Lanka however will need wickets from their main bowler if they are to make anything of this game. NZ are 26/0 after 5 overs.
18:16 (IST)
Lakmal from the other end manages to keep things tight even as Guptill looks to take him on. The Kiwis are 19/0 after 4 overs and don't seem to be in much of a hurry.
18:11 (IST)
Better response from the experienced Malinga in his second over as he fires them in stump to stump. The batsmen however do manage to work him around and Munro and Guptill settle for three singles in the over. Can the veteran strike some telling blows. NZ are 16/0 after 3 overs.
18:07 (IST)
Suranga Lakmal will share the new ball with Malinga, and his first over is much much better in comparison. Munro came dancing down the track once to rattle him but had to settle for just the three runs from the over. NZ move onto 13/0 after 2 overs with 124 runs more needed to win.
18:03 (IST)
Expensive first over from the Sri Lankan point of view as Malinga can't keep the batsmen under wraps. Guptill started it off with a boundary on the off side before Munro handed him the strike on the last ball and the right hander swatted Malinga away through the leg side. 10 runs there from the first over making it a good start for NZ.
18:00 (IST)
FOUR! Guptill is given some width outside the off-side and then he's had a wild swing there which has given him the first boundary of the innings.
17:59 (IST)
His team might have struggled, but #DimuthKarunaratne had a day to remember against New Zealand – he became only the second player to carry his bat in a World Cup match!
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand while Lasith Malinga will take the new ball first up for the Lankans who have a very small target to defend.
17:50 (IST)
We are not too far away from the New Zealand innings here in Cardiff. They need to chase down 137 runs to claim this win. Will Lasith Malinga engineer a comeback in what are seamer friendly conditions?
17:28 (IST)
Stay tuned for the second half of the match as New Zealand look to chase the small target down as fast as possible in Cardiff.
17:27 (IST)
WICKET: Lockie Ferguson has wrapped this up in the 30th over. Full delivery straight into the stumps and Lasith Malinga can't keep it out. SL are all out for 136.
17:23 (IST)
Fifty for Karunaratne comes up. It's been a fighting innings from the skipper and he will hope to bat as long as he can to help SL post a fighting total. They are 135-9 in 29 overs.
17:18 (IST)
OUT! Boult aims a short one at Lakmal who can't get his shot away and ends up spooning a simple catch to Santner inside the 30-yard circle. SL are now 130-9 and it's only a matter of when the innings ends.
17:17 (IST)
Four! Karunaratne - who's stayed at the crease even as others came and went - improvises and gets a boundary in the fine leg region. Ferguson's over is expensive, going for 8 runs. SL are 130-8 after 28 overs.
17:12 (IST)
Four! Boult bowls a probing line to begin with but drops one slightly short and wide and Lakmal slashes hard, going over the in-field and finding the boundary. SL are 122-8 in 27 overs.
17:07 (IST)
Ferguson is clearly in a hurry to get the innings done with as he bowls a barrage of short balls to Karunaratne, even getting the SL skipper to edge one that Latham can't quite hang on to. He lives to fight another over. SL are 117-8 after 26 overs.
16:59 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka are falling like a pack of cards now. Neesham pitches it up and Udana plays an absolute nothing shot that is easily claimed by Henry inside the circle. SL are 114-8.
16:54 (IST)
OUT! Perera goes for the big shot against Santner but doesn't quite get all of it and he finds Boult in the deep. This is exactly what Sri Lanka didn't need. They are now 112-7 and at this rate getting even 150 would be a challenge.
16:51 (IST)
Neesham's second over is an eventful one. Starts off quietly until he gives away a no-ball due to the ball slipping from his hand. Perera slams the resultant free-hit for a six. SL are 111-6 after 23 overs.
16:46 (IST)
Tidy start from the spinner Mitchell Santner. He could have had a wicket but eventually conceded just the three singles to the experienced duo of Karunaratne and Perera. SL are 100 for 6 after 22 overs.
16:45 (IST)
Chance Dropped: Perera has hit it hard and straight back at the bowler but Mitchell Santner has not been able to hold on. Difficult chance to be fair.
16:43 (IST)
Trent Boult has been keep his end tied up for most of the time till now, before Karunaratne flicked him away for a boundary to complete what was eventually a seven run over. SL are 97/6 after 21 overs.
16:40 (IST)
Jimmy Neesham's first over has produced 8 runs for the Sri Lankans, with both Karunaratne and Perera rotating the strike continuously. SL move onto 92/6 after 20 overs.
16:34 (IST)
Boult completes an excellent sixth over which is economical once again. Just the two runs for Karunaratne and Perera who are looking to dig deep and bat for a while now. SL are 84/6 after 19 overs.
16:29 (IST)
Ferguson is bowling quite fast in Cardiff with the speed gun closing in on the 150kph in Cardiff. He's Karunaratne quiet for the over and the two batsmen have been able to get two singles and take the score to 82/6 after 18 overs.
16:26 (IST)
De Grandhomme's over quite fruitful for the Sri Lankans as they have scored 12 runs there aided by the massive six towards the end of the over. Sri Lanka with that move onto 80/6 after 17 overs.
16:25 (IST)
SIX! That's a huge shot over square-leg and Thisara Perera has ignored the danger of a fielder being there and smashed it into the crowd
16:22 (IST)
The rest of the Ferguson over is rather expensive though as he conceded 8 runs, quite a lot considering the situation in the game currently. Perera found three at mid-wicket while Karunaratne found the boundary after a long while to get some pressure off his back. SL are 68/6 after 16 overs.
16:19 (IST)
Thisara Perera has joined his captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the middle in the 16th over, much earlier than he would have probably liked. They need to go for it now and get some runs on the board to save some face.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Munro, Guptill Make Steady Progress
LIVE
SL vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 3, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 01 June, 2019
Sri Lanka
136
(29.2) RR 4.63
New Zealand
44/0
(6.2) RR 6.94
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.
FOUR! Guptill is given some width outside the off-side and then he's had a wild swing there which has given him the first boundary of the innings.
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand while Lasith Malinga will take the new ball first up for the Lankans who have a very small target to defend.
WICKET: Lockie Ferguson has wrapped this up in the 30th over. Full delivery straight into the stumps and Lasith Malinga can't keep it out. SL are all out for 136.
OUT! Boult aims a short one at Lakmal who can't get his shot away and ends up spooning a simple catch to Santner inside the 30-yard circle. SL are now 130-9 and it's only a matter of when the innings ends.
OUT! Sri Lanka are falling like a pack of cards now. Neesham pitches it up and Udana plays an absolute nothing shot that is easily claimed by Henry inside the circle. SL are 114-8.
OUT! Perera goes for the big shot against Santner but doesn't quite get all of it and he finds Boult in the deep. This is exactly what Sri Lanka didn't need. They are now 112-7 and at this rate getting even 150 would be a challenge.
Tidy start from the spinner Mitchell Santner. He could have had a wicket but eventually conceded just the three singles to the experienced duo of Karunaratne and Perera. SL are 100 for 6 after 22 overs.
Chance Dropped: Perera has hit it hard and straight back at the bowler but Mitchell Santner has not been able to hold on. Difficult chance to be fair.
SIX! That's a huge shot over square-leg and Thisara Perera has ignored the danger of a fielder being there and smashed it into the crowd
18:25 (IST)
FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.
18:20 (IST)
Another expensive over from Malinga as he's conceded three singles to the openers before Guptill gets hold of a short ball and pulls it away for a boundary. Sri Lanka however will need wickets from their main bowler if they are to make anything of this game. NZ are 26/0 after 5 overs.
18:16 (IST)
Lakmal from the other end manages to keep things tight even as Guptill looks to take him on. The Kiwis are 19/0 after 4 overs and don't seem to be in much of a hurry.
18:11 (IST)
Better response from the experienced Malinga in his second over as he fires them in stump to stump. The batsmen however do manage to work him around and Munro and Guptill settle for three singles in the over. Can the veteran strike some telling blows. NZ are 16/0 after 3 overs.
18:07 (IST)
Suranga Lakmal will share the new ball with Malinga, and his first over is much much better in comparison. Munro came dancing down the track once to rattle him but had to settle for just the three runs from the over. NZ move onto 13/0 after 2 overs with 124 runs more needed to win.
18:03 (IST)
Expensive first over from the Sri Lankan point of view as Malinga can't keep the batsmen under wraps. Guptill started it off with a boundary on the off side before Munro handed him the strike on the last ball and the right hander swatted Malinga away through the leg side. 10 runs there from the first over making it a good start for NZ.
18:00 (IST)
FOUR! Guptill is given some width outside the off-side and then he's had a wild swing there which has given him the first boundary of the innings.
17:59 (IST)
17:57 (IST)
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand while Lasith Malinga will take the new ball first up for the Lankans who have a very small target to defend.
17:50 (IST)
We are not too far away from the New Zealand innings here in Cardiff. They need to chase down 137 runs to claim this win. Will Lasith Malinga engineer a comeback in what are seamer friendly conditions?
17:28 (IST)
Stay tuned for the second half of the match as New Zealand look to chase the small target down as fast as possible in Cardiff.
17:27 (IST)
WICKET: Lockie Ferguson has wrapped this up in the 30th over. Full delivery straight into the stumps and Lasith Malinga can't keep it out. SL are all out for 136.
17:23 (IST)
Fifty for Karunaratne comes up. It's been a fighting innings from the skipper and he will hope to bat as long as he can to help SL post a fighting total. They are 135-9 in 29 overs.
17:18 (IST)
OUT! Boult aims a short one at Lakmal who can't get his shot away and ends up spooning a simple catch to Santner inside the 30-yard circle. SL are now 130-9 and it's only a matter of when the innings ends.
17:17 (IST)
Four! Karunaratne - who's stayed at the crease even as others came and went - improvises and gets a boundary in the fine leg region. Ferguson's over is expensive, going for 8 runs. SL are 130-8 after 28 overs.
17:12 (IST)
Four! Boult bowls a probing line to begin with but drops one slightly short and wide and Lakmal slashes hard, going over the in-field and finding the boundary. SL are 122-8 in 27 overs.
17:07 (IST)
Ferguson is clearly in a hurry to get the innings done with as he bowls a barrage of short balls to Karunaratne, even getting the SL skipper to edge one that Latham can't quite hang on to. He lives to fight another over. SL are 117-8 after 26 overs.
16:59 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka are falling like a pack of cards now. Neesham pitches it up and Udana plays an absolute nothing shot that is easily claimed by Henry inside the circle. SL are 114-8.
16:54 (IST)
OUT! Perera goes for the big shot against Santner but doesn't quite get all of it and he finds Boult in the deep. This is exactly what Sri Lanka didn't need. They are now 112-7 and at this rate getting even 150 would be a challenge.
16:51 (IST)
Neesham's second over is an eventful one. Starts off quietly until he gives away a no-ball due to the ball slipping from his hand. Perera slams the resultant free-hit for a six. SL are 111-6 after 23 overs.
16:46 (IST)
Tidy start from the spinner Mitchell Santner. He could have had a wicket but eventually conceded just the three singles to the experienced duo of Karunaratne and Perera. SL are 100 for 6 after 22 overs.
16:45 (IST)
Chance Dropped: Perera has hit it hard and straight back at the bowler but Mitchell Santner has not been able to hold on. Difficult chance to be fair.
16:43 (IST)
Trent Boult has been keep his end tied up for most of the time till now, before Karunaratne flicked him away for a boundary to complete what was eventually a seven run over. SL are 97/6 after 21 overs.
16:40 (IST)
Jimmy Neesham's first over has produced 8 runs for the Sri Lankans, with both Karunaratne and Perera rotating the strike continuously. SL move onto 92/6 after 20 overs.
16:34 (IST)
Boult completes an excellent sixth over which is economical once again. Just the two runs for Karunaratne and Perera who are looking to dig deep and bat for a while now. SL are 84/6 after 19 overs.
16:29 (IST)
Ferguson is bowling quite fast in Cardiff with the speed gun closing in on the 150kph in Cardiff. He's Karunaratne quiet for the over and the two batsmen have been able to get two singles and take the score to 82/6 after 18 overs.
16:26 (IST)
De Grandhomme's over quite fruitful for the Sri Lankans as they have scored 12 runs there aided by the massive six towards the end of the over. Sri Lanka with that move onto 80/6 after 17 overs.
16:25 (IST)
SIX! That's a huge shot over square-leg and Thisara Perera has ignored the danger of a fielder being there and smashed it into the crowd
16:22 (IST)
The rest of the Ferguson over is rather expensive though as he conceded 8 runs, quite a lot considering the situation in the game currently. Perera found three at mid-wicket while Karunaratne found the boundary after a long while to get some pressure off his back. SL are 68/6 after 16 overs.
16:19 (IST)
Thisara Perera has joined his captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the middle in the 16th over, much earlier than he would have probably liked. They need to go for it now and get some runs on the board to save some face.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019
BAN v SAThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019
PAK v ENGNottingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings