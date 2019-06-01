starts in
Match 3:SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

1 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

live
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

1 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Munro, Guptill Make Steady Progress

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 6:25 PM IST

LIVE

SL vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 3, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 01 June, 2019

Sri Lanka

136

(29.2) RR 4.63

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Captain
v/s
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand

44/0

(6.2) RR 6.94

New Zealand need 93 runs in 262 balls at 2.13 rpo

ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 18:25 (IST)

    FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.

  • 18:00 (IST)

    FOUR! Guptill is given some width outside the off-side and then he's had a wild swing there which has given him the first boundary of the innings. 

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for New Zealand while Lasith Malinga will take the new ball first up  for the Lankans who have a very small target to defend. 

  • 17:27 (IST)

    WICKET: Lockie Ferguson has wrapped this up in the 30th over. Full delivery straight into the stumps and Lasith Malinga can't keep it out. SL are all out for 136.

  • 17:18 (IST)

    OUT! Boult aims a short one at Lakmal who can't get his shot away and ends up spooning a simple catch to Santner inside the 30-yard circle. SL are now 130-9 and it's only a matter of when the innings ends. 

  • 16:59 (IST)

    OUT! Sri Lanka are falling like a pack of cards now. Neesham pitches it up and Udana plays an absolute nothing shot that is easily claimed by Henry inside the circle. SL are 114-8. 

  • 16:54 (IST)

    OUT! Perera goes for the big shot against Santner but doesn't quite get all of it and he finds Boult in the deep. This is exactly what Sri Lanka didn't need. They are now 112-7 and at this rate getting even 150 would be a challenge. 

  • 16:46 (IST)

    Tidy start from the spinner Mitchell Santner. He could have had a wicket but eventually conceded just the three singles to the experienced duo of Karunaratne and Perera. SL are 100 for 6 after 22 overs.

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Chance Dropped: Perera has hit it hard and straight back at the bowler but Mitchell Santner has not been able to hold on. Difficult chance to be fair.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    SIX! That's a huge shot over square-leg and Thisara Perera has ignored the danger of a fielder being there and smashed it into the crowd 

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Munro, Guptill Make Steady Progress

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, Latest Updates: FOUR & SIX! Munro has had enough of waiting and watching! He's charged Lakmal and lofted him over the mid-on boundary for a massive six after smashing a loose delivery through the off-side for a boundary. New Zealand move on to 40/0 after 6 overs and need 97 runs to win.

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: When it comes to the World Cup, New Zealand have always been the quiet performers. Whether it’s 1992, 1999 or 2015, very few people fancied the Black Caps’ chances in the tournament.

Finals in 2015 and semifinals in 1992 and 1999 prove that Kiwis are never to be taken lightly, when it comes to ICC event — remember 2000 Champions Trophy win over India in Kenya. The Black Caps will open their 2019 campaign with what is poised to be a relatively easy outing against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Lankans are far from the side which won the title in 1996 and reached the final in 2007 and 2011. Corruption scandals back home, constant chopping and changing of personnel and inconsistent performances have dropped them down to 9th place in the ICC ranking.

There are flashes of brilliance of course — Kusal Perera’s brilliant 153 to script a fantastic chase in Durban or Kusal Mendis-Angelo Mathews defiance against New Zealand in Wellington Test — but most of them have been in the five-day format.

Under a new skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne — who will be playing in just his second ODI after the 2015 World Cup — the Lankans will face a huge challenge to lift themselves on this stage.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, started off their preparation for World Cup with an impressive win over India in the first warm-up game where the bowlers called the shots but West Indies clobbered them for 421 in the next warm-up.

Cardiff should provide the Kiwi pace bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson some assistance but as India showed against Bangladesh that it can be a batsmen’s paradise as well. The 2015 World Cup runners-up will bank on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to hit their straps early against a Lankan attack featuring Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal.

“They (SL) are trying to bring a bit more stability into the group. You still have some exciting talent — Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis. There are matchwinners in that unit,” former Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene

said before the start of the World Cup.

“Four or five wins can get you a semi-final berth and Sri Lanka would be looking at that option and try and execute each game at a time. I still feel they have got a very good chance,” he added.

Last five ODIs

New Zealand: WLWWW

After losing the ODI series to India 4-1, the Kiwis bounced back to thrash Bangladesh 3-0 at home. They won one and lost one of the two warm-up games before the World Cup.

Sri Lanka: LLLNRW

The Lankans lost the ODI series to South Africa away from home 5-0 and played a couple of ODIs in Scotland before coming to England. They lost both of their warm-up games against South Africa and Australia comprehensively.

Players to watch out for

Ross Taylor: The former Kiwi skipper has been a different batsman since his eye operation. Last year Taylor averaged over 90 in the 11 ODIs and this year has been no different with 593 runs at an average of 74.12 at a strike-rate of over 94. He carried on this form in the game against India in the warm-up with another impressive half-century.

Lasith Malinga: The ODI captaincy was taken away from him just before the World Cup but the veteran Lankan paceman is showing no signs of slowing down. After shuttling between India and Sri Lanka during IPL-12, Malinga came up with the most important delivery of the tournament — the final ball for Mumbai Indians to set up the win for his franchise. Malinga, who has 322 wickets from 218 ODIs, will be keen for one last burst in possibly his final World Cup.

Team News/Availability:

New Zealand: First-choice wicketkeeper Tom Latham has been on the sidelines due to a cracked finger. Tom Blundell is expected to make his ODI debut in the World Cup and warmed up with a century against West Indies.

Sri Lanka: They don’t have any injury concerns. Young leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay looked far from being impressive and experienced Jeevan Mendis could be tried out in his place.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

CricketNext

