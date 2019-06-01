Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, being played at Cardiff! It's day three of the World Cup, and the tournament has not been short of thrills and spills. While yesterday saw West Indies emerge victorious in the battle of the unpredictables with a thumping win over Pakistan, today's contest sees Sri Lanka go up against a strong New Zealand side. While on paper the black caps are the favourites, one can never discount any team in a tournament format. So let's get right into it!
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: SL Face Uphill Task Against Williamson's NZ
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, being played at Cardiff! It's day three of the World Cup, and the tournament has not been short of thrills and spills. While yesterday saw West Indies emerge victorious in the battle of the unpredictables with a thumping win over Pakistan, today's contest sees Sri Lanka go up against a strong New Zealand side. While on paper the black caps are the favourites, one can never discount any team in a tournament format. So let's get right into it!
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
SL v NZCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
AUS v AFGBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019
BAN v SAThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019
PAK v ENGNottingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings