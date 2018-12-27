Plan Was to Build Pressure, Exploit Sri Lanka’s Weakness: Boult

"I think that's one of the main reasons we are so successful is bowling from both ends and bowling in those partnerships. That's probably what we'll look to do later in the game," Boult said after the day’s play.
"The rhythm felt really good the way it's been coming out. It's one of the strengths of the side, of the bowling unit itself, is bowling for each other and sticking to that plan and being willing to hang in there and be patient."
Boult holds a phenomenal Test record at the Hagley Oval, having taken 34 wickets in just six matches at the venue, and regards it as among the best venues in the world for swing bowlers.
"I think it has traditionally swung here quite nicely,” said Boult. “It is probably one of the best swing bowling grounds in the country.
"The wind has been around over the last week. The conditions (on Thursday) were nice. It was quite still out there and the ball was in good nick as well. It is nice to get the ball moving around making the most of it and taking advantage of it is a different challenge in itself."
This was the fourth time that the 29-year-old has taken a six-wicket haul in a Test innings, bettering his previous best of six for 32 against England in the day-night Test at Eden Park in March.
"The plans were simple,” Boult said. “It was about building pressure on the (Sri Lanka) guys and it was nice to exploit a bit of their weaknesses with some swing bowling."
Although Sri Lanka are well behind in the game, batting coach Thiran Samaraweera believes his players can regain some lost ground on Day 3.
"Anything can happen,” he said. “The new ball is due after one over (on Friday). If we can get through a couple of wickets, keep them under 420, that's a good thing."
First Published: December 27, 2018, 3:40 PM IST