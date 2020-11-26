New Zealand vs West Indies 2020: Complete Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand will play host to West Indies in the upcoming T20I and Test series commencing November 27.

Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there has been a sprout in the resumption of international cricket. West Indies too resumed their international circuit and got preparations underway for an exciting tour of New Zealand, with a practice game against New Zealand A team.

New Zealand will play host to West Indies in the upcoming T20I and Test series commencing November 27. This will be the second international tour for the Caribbean side in the post Covid-19 era, as they toured England in July earlier this year.

The West Indies tour of New Zealand fixtures will feature a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series.

New Zealand will be helmed by Tim Southee for the T20I series. Kane Williamson will resume his captaincy for the Test series post his break.

While Keiron Pollard will lead the West Indian T20I side, Jason Holder shall lead them in the Tests.

West Indies vs New Zealand 2020 Full Fixtures

November 27: West Indies vs New Zealand First T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

November 29: West Indies vs New Zealand Second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 30: West Indies vs New Zealand Third T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

December 3-7: West Indies vs New Zealand First Test at Seddon Park, Hamilton

December 11-15: West Indies vs New Zealand Second Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington

West Indies vs New Zealand 2020 Squads:

New Zealand T20I team: Tim Southee (C), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor

New Zealand Test team: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young

West Indies T20I team: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

West Indies Test team: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

West Indies vs New Zealand 2020 Live Broadcast & Streaming List

India: Star Sports Network

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports

Afghanistan: RTA

Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

USA: Willow TV

Caribbean: SportsMax, ESPN

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)

MENA Nations (Middle East and North African nations): OSN Sports Cricket HD

Digital streaming: Disney+Hotstar, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV online