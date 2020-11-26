New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 Live: NZ vs WI, 1st T20 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming Online

NZ vs WI 2020: NZ vs WI, 1st T20 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check NZ vs WI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI), 1st T20 | Former T20 world champions West Indies will begin their tour of New Zealand with the first of three T20 internationals taking place in Auckland on Friday (November 27).

The visitors led by skipper Kieran Pollard will be a powerful T20 unit featuring hard-hitting batsmen like Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmeyer. The hosts will be missing their skipper Kane Williamson and lead bowler Trent Boult for this series.Tim Southee will be leading the side in Williamson’s absence. New Zealand, who have lost their last seven T20Is, will probably hand a debut to Devon Conway in Williamson’s absence

When will the first T20 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The match will be played on November 27.

Where will the first T20 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match will be played in Auckland.

What time will the first T20 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

How do I watch live streaming of the first T20 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI)?

All matches of New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips/ Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell/ Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell/ Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, and Kesrick Williams