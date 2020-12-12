- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Wellington: WI Lose Four Early After Nicholls' 174 Takes NZ to 460
New Zealand vs West Indies 2020, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Wellington: Tim Southee to Darren Bravo: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! A very, very soft dismissal and Bravo walks back. He will not be happy and he seems in disbelief as he walks back slowly to the shed! Fantastic reflexes from Southee to take this catch so quickly. Full and around off, Bravo looks to push this to the off side but it comes off the inner half of his blade and lob uppishly back towards Southee, who is upto the task and he stretches his hands out and grabs it out of thin air. 22/2
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 7:55 AM IST
Live score New Zealand vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Wellington | Kyle Jamieson to Roston Chase: OUT! TIMBER! He gets Chase out right on the first ball and Jamieson is on fire! What a start this has been by Kyle! A brilliant delivery from Kyle and he gets his second wicket right in his first over. He is also on a hat trick now.
NZ vs WI LIVE SCORE: 2nd Test TEST, Basin Reserve, Wellington
Nicholls carried his overnight score of 117 to 160 poised to overtake his career-best 162 at lunch when New Zealand was 422-8, having added 128 runs in the two hours of the first session.
In a series of partnerships with the lower order, Nicholls batted New Zealand into a strong position after being sent in on losing the toss.
He put on 50 with his overnight partner Kyle Jamieson (20), 23 in quick time with Tim Southee (11) and 63, unbroken, with Neil Wagner who had scored his career-best 48 from 33 balls at the break. In total Nicholls has been involved in five partnerships of 50 or more.
He had been at the crease for 407 minutes by lunch, having played an innings which held together New Zealands, and was especially valuable in the absence of captain Kane Williamson. Williamson, who top-scored with 251 in the first test which New Zealand won by an innings and 134 runs, is unavailable because of the impending birth of his first child.
New Zealand was 78-3 when Nicholls came to the crease before lunch on the first day. The West Indies bowlers were on top of that stage and taking full advantage of a green pitch which seamed and bounced.
Survival wasnt easy at the outset of his innings and had several lives before he was able to settle late on the first day when the ball was older and the pitch had lost some of its venom. With Jamieson he negotiated the arrival of the second new ball before stumps on Friday and he continued on Saturday to be the backbone of a New Zealand total which now puts pressure on the West Indies to bat well.
The new ball was still only three overs old at the start of play and there was still seam movement when the ball was pitched full. But Nicholls provided the anchor at one end while the tail enders played their natural games and hit out.
Nicholls 150 came from 254 balls and in just under 6-1/2 hours, including 19 fours and a six. He continued to score most freely through the on side and Wagner did the same with greater effect, but less technical proficiency.
Wagner was dropped twice in the deep as he hit out, driving elegantly when he was able but most often launching his ball off his hip, for three sixes and six fours.
The 50 partnership between Nicholls and Wagner came from only 30 balls in 26 minutes with Wagner hitting 39 runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking